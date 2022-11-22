Obituaries
Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)
Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.
He is survived by daughters, Sarah Tokushima (Ken) of Sendai, Japan, Jennifer Walker (Dwayne) of Buckley, WA; son, James Paul Ewing (Lauren) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Teaghan Ewing, James Walker, Avery Walker and Savannah Walker.
All services for Danny will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Danny to DWR Non Game Program, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, VA 23228-0778.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall to ompsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Services will be private at a later date.
Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late Elihugh and Myrtle Brown Loughry. She was also preceded in death by numerous siblings. She was an avid BINGO player at the Front Royal Fire Hall.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” R. Swiger of Front Royal; son, William Otis Swiger (Karen) of Cocoa, Florida; daughter, Joyce Ann Martin (Sam) of Winchester; four brothers, Don Loughry of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Ron Loughry of Spotsylvania, Everett “Butch” Loughry of Stephens City, Virginia and Richard “Rich” Loughry of Spotsylvania; sister, Dessie Hall of Petersburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituaries
Sharon Lee Guirand (1963 – 2022)
Sharon Lee Guirand, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Services will be private.
Sharon was born on July 3, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Charles Tigney and Pearl Robinson.
Surviving Sharon is her loving children, Rosetta Clowser, Sheri Brent, Ordessa Bailey, Charles Baltimore, and Gilbert Baltimore; her partner, Robert Hughes; her siblings, Christine Tigney and Rosalind Waller; her grandchildren, Kyra, Madison, Kaiden, Eniyah, Tillman, Ka’Miyah, Barron, Josiyah, Aniyah, Charles Jr., Ariané, Traeshaun, Aluna and Alijah; her great-grandchild, Ke’moni; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon loved to cook, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd (1967 – 2022)
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Lisa was born in Virginia on January 24, 1967, to the late Lynn and Virgie Shepherd. Her husband, Hugh Roy Fincham Jr., and her brothers, Ricky Lynn Shepherd, and Timothy Morris, preceded her death.
Surviving Lisa is her children, Alan Shepherd and his wife Cristy Scroggins, Kimberly Daniels and her husband Leroy Daniels, and Brittany Fariss and her husband Jeremy Fariss; her siblings, Joy Shumate and Tony Shepherd; her grandchildren, Ashlynn, Lily, Gage, Caitlyn, Matthew, Leann, Leroy II, Alan Jr., and Adryenne; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Remaleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lisa adored her family and would help anyone she could. She was a caregiver at heart and loved listening to her country music.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Shirley Grubbs Sargent (1925 – 2022)
Shirley Grubbs Sargent, 97, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sargent was born on October 4, 1925, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Clayton and Mary Belle Graham Sargent. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Homer and Robert Sargent, and two sisters, Madge Sargent and Gretta Robinson. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 26. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Loretta May Sargent; four sons, Dennis, Ashley, Larry, and Brian Sargent; daughter, Teresa Tate; six grandchildren, Shelley, Amanda, Ronnie, Melissa, Sarah, and Samuel and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Kileigh and Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Marlette DeVaughan Hackley (1953 – 2022)
Marlette DeVaughan Hackley, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1 PM at Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church, with Rev. John Brown officiating.
Ms. Hackley was born on April 13, 1953, in Front Royal to the late James Richard Hackley Jr. and Heraldine Stewart Hackley. Her brother, James Richard Hackley III, was also preceded in death in August 1970. She was a Mount Carmel Baptist Church member in Bentonville, Virginia, Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church in Front Royal, and The Royalette Gospel Singers.
Survivors include her son, Jamond Reshaun Hackley (Heather Lynne); brothers, Charles Daniel Hackley Sr.; three sisters, Youlanda Penn Banks, Dorretha Ann Mills, and Mary Alberta Bunson; three granddaughters, Cenay Elizabeth Hackley, Ciana Jalen Hackley, and Cania Lyn Hackley; great-grandson, Tyrese Dudley Jr. along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A repass will be immediately following the service at Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Obituaries
Earl “Red” Franken (1931 – 2022)
Earl W. (Red) Franken of South Milwaukee, passed on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, on June 6, 1931, to Ada (nee Huck) and Hugo Franken. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, of 42 years, son Randy, and wife, Lesley, of Front Royal, Virginia. Stepdaughters Roxanne Orlando, Roberta Franken, and Ronnie Franken, all of Milwaukee, WI, Rhonda (Mimi), and husband Phillip Elliott of Jackson, Michigan.
Also survived by grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Dorothy (nee Henry), daughter Valerie Franken, stepson Richard Franken, sisters Lucille Rechlicz, and Charlotte Wolters, and brothers Edward, Gordon, Russell, Hugo, and Jack.
Red served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was assigned to Front Royal VA. Red then served as Staff Sargent for five years in a classified unit of the US Air Force stationed in Alaska. He had married his first wife Dorothy while stationed in Front Royal, VA. After serving in the Air Force, they settled in Front Royal VA, an area he fell in love with.
He worked as an electrician in the private sector and for the Town of Front Royal before becoming a teacher. Red taught in the Warren County Schools system for 25 years. He taught woodworking and also started the electricity program there.
Through the years, when he was out and around town, former students would stop to say “Hi” and say how much they appreciated what he taught them. Some of his students even started their own companies. To all of you who took the time to say “thank you,” it meant a lot to him to know he made such a difference in your lives. He was a life member of The Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept. where he served as president, firefighter, and E.M.T.
In 2020 due to his declining health, he and his wife Rosemary moved to South Milwaukee permanently to be near family and to enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin weather. Red will be dearly missed. Services will be private.
The family would like to send a special heartfelt Thank You to all the women and men at the Zablocki VA Medical Center. Thank You all for the kind and compassionate care Red received during his time there. We can’t Thank You enough for all you have done for Red and our family.