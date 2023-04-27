State News
Here’s where gas prices are headed (for now) and why
According to AAA calculations, Virginia’s average gas prices were below the national average on April 26, 2023:
- National average: $3.646
- Virginia average: $3.463
Some neighboring state prices:
- Maryland average: $3.553
- West Virginia average: $3.529
- North Carolina average: $3.446
- Kentucky average: $3.396
- Tennessee average: $3.298
Higher temperatures. Higher gas prices.
Drivers across the country have seen that seasonal given play out in recent weeks. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.64 on April 26, up 21 cents over the previous month, according to AAA.
The good news is that gas is 49 cents below where it was on April 26 of last year and more than a dollar below last year’s high of $5.02 a gallon, which it reached in June. And right now, economists aren’t expecting prices to surge this summer, though some slight increases are still expected.
“I do expect prices to move higher through the year but nothing dramatic,” said John LaForge, head of global real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “As far as 2023, there really isn’t much to do. We’re heading into the driving season. … I don’t expect to see gasoline move up by a dollar. I think it’ll be 10 cents, 20 cents. It’s not going to be any fun. I don’t think we’re gonna get this big, big move. In the end, the answer really is conservation, and just don’t drive as much.”
Of course, gasoline prices differ widely from state to state, with consumers paying an average $4.70 a gallon for regular in Arizona and an average of $3.23 in Louisiana on April 26.
So why the fluctuation from one state to the other? One month to another and even year over year?
Here is a look at the factors that play into prices.
Summertime blues
Due to environmental regulations, gas stations are changing gasoline to a summer blend, which has lower vapor pressure (making it cleaner) but costs more because it requires more refining. It could range from five cents more to 20 cents more depending on the region of the country you’re buying gas in, said Andrew Gross, spokesperson for AAA.
“In some places [the switch] already happened, and in other places, like in the Northeast, it continues,” he said. “Retailers have until the end of May where they’re able to keep selling the winter blend because they’re allowed to sell what’s still in their tank essentially.”
And some New England states and California have stricter regulations than the EPA, making their gas pricier still.
Other circumstances influencing gas prices include what the market will bear at that particular gas station, proximity to refineries, and hurricane season lasting longer than it used to, which can disrupt refineries, Gross said.
And yes, we’re driving more in the summer, and demand is a big factor, though not the biggest.
The big driver: Oil
The price of gasoline you pay at your local station is greatly influenced by the price of crude oil. According to a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) April report, the price of crude oil makes up 57% of the retail price of gasoline, followed by refining, taxes and distribution and marketing.
OPEC producers’ announcement earlier this month that they would be cutting oil production by 1.2 million barrels a day pushed the price of crude oil over $80 a barrel. Russia and Saudi Arabia are making the highest cuts in production at 500,000 barrels per day, starting in May. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon are also reducing production.
“The oil market is just like the stock market. It’s very headline driven, and any kind of bad news will make it freak out, and that’s what it did,” said Gross. “The price of oil immediately shot up to like $85 a barrel (after the OPEC announcement). Well, since then, it’s really had a hard time keeping its nose above $80. If it stays north of $80, that puts a lot of upward pressure on the price of gasoline. If it drops below $80, a lot of that pressure is removed.”
This week the price dropped to $76.73 a barrel.
OPEC reductions also drove up the price of oil last year, leading to a high of $123 a barrel. But other factors also weighed on the price at the pump, including the start of the war in Ukraine, a decrease in the production of domestic oil during the pandemic, and a surge in demand from a nation ready to get back to business after COVID restrictions eased. And while the war is ongoing, production, both globally and domestically, is expected to reach new records, according to the EIA.
Let’s not forget profits
Oil companies reported record profits in 2022, partly buoyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
- Exxon Mobil: $56 billion
- Shell: $40 billion
- Total Energies: $36.2 billion
- Chevron: $35.5 billion
- BP: $28 billion
- ConocoPhillips: $18.7 billion
In October, President Joe Biden said he would work with Congress to force companies to “stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities to this country, give the American people a break, and still do very well.” He suggested a higher tax on their excess profits and other possible restrictions, options that were not expected to go anywhere in the Republican-led House.
Instead of a windfall tax on profits, Biden’s budget calls for increasing the tax on stock buybacks from 1% to 4%, a move aimed in part at oil companies that had reported on earnings calls that they would buy back shares of their own stocks rather than invest in more production.
However, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) did reintroduce a bill in February that would carry out a per barrel quarterly tax of oil companies that produce or import 300,000 barrels of oil a day or more and would allow taxpayers to receive rebates of hundreds of dollars. U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced the bill in the House.
Can the U.S. do anything else to keep prices down?
Biden took action in 2022 to lower high gas prices by selling 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move that received criticism from Republicans.
“After June, the prices began to drift lower. The administration helped out with tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which really played a key, a key role in that,” Gross said. “It could stop that trend of higher prices. Now can you say that it helped lower prices by 20 cents or 10? We will never be able to tell what it did, but we know that it sort of stopped the momentum.”
It’s unlikely the Biden administration would take that measure again. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest level in decades.
But right now, it’s not expected to be needed. The EIA originally estimated that gas prices would increase to a national average of $3.53 a gallon in April and forecast prices at $3.45 a gallon through August. But it hedged as well, saying: “Additional OPEC production cuts, refinery outages, or changes in underlying economic conditions could all contribute to changes in gasoline supply or demand and, therefore, change the gasoline retail price outlook.”
Higher domestic production will help. The U.S. produced 12,462 barrels of crude oil a day in January, a 9.6% increase over the year prior.
If demand changed, prices could also level off, but a lot would need to shift in the economy for that to happen, said Kevin L. Kliesen, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Kliesen spoke to States Newsroom on April 19, before the Federal Open Market Committee’s media blackout period. Kliesen said demand could change significantly if the economy slows, but until the tight labor market changes, he expects to see some increase in gas prices this summer.
“The unemployment rate is 3.5%, so as long as the labor market continues to be quite well, that’s going to hold up consumer spending and incomes,” he said. “That’s going to tend to increase the demand for energy and things like that, so people should expect a modest upward drift in gasoline prices.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Virginia Department of Veterans Services to host Memorial Day ceremonies at Virginia War Memorial and state veterans cemeteries on May 29
Memorial Day will be commemorated at four special ceremonies hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) on Monday, May 29, 2023. All of these events are free and the public is encouraged to attend.
In Richmond, the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.
This is the 67th consecutive year that the Virginia War Memorial has hosted this annual official state tribute to all American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today and to remember the family members they left behind.
Scheduled speakers at the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony include Virginia Secretary of Veteran and Defense Affairs, the Honorable Craig Crenshaw and the Adjutant General of Virginia, Major General Timothy Williams. Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies and patriotic music will be provided the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard.
Veteran service organizations and other groups are invited to participate in the annual laying of wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century. Prospective participants should contact the Virginia War Memorial for more details at 804-786-2060.
Members of the public attending the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony are advised to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated in the Heilman Amphitheater. Free parking is available onsite and in the Afton Chemical Company surface lot at Belvidere and Spring Streets.
The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will also be broadcast live on CBS6 television in Richmond and livestreamed on Facebook. For more information and updates, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786.2060.
Memorial Day Ceremonies will be held at Virginia’s three states veterans cemeteries. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
In Amelia at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. The speaker will be Colonel Bobby Arnold (US Army, Retired). The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002.
In Dublin at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. The speaker will be former Chief Master Sergeant of the US Air Force, Rodney McKinley (US Air Force, Retired). The cemetery address is 5550 Bagging Mill Road, Dublin, VA 24084.
In Suffolk at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Major General Jerry F. Prochaska, U.S. Army, Deputy Director for the Joint Force Development and Design Center, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk. The address of the cemetery is 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 22334.
Prior to each cemetery ceremony, volunteers will place American flags on all gravesites. For the latest information on all of these ceremonies, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About Virginia’s State Veterans Cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) operates state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk, which provide a final resting place for Veterans, Guardsmen, Reservists, Military Service members who died while serving on active duty, and their eligible dependents. The Virginia Veterans Cemetery is located in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. All cemeteries accommodate in-ground burial of casketed remains, in-ground inurnment of cremated remains, and above-ground inurnment of cremated remains in a columbarium niche. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries.
Virginia’s Shenandoah is #1 national park in USA
In celebration of National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks. Shenandoah, Virginia’s only national park, surprised by clinching the top spot as the best national park in the US.
Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.
The report revealed the following insights:
- Shenandoah National Park tops the list at 1st overall, with exceptional scores in affordability, accessibility, and biodiversity.
- Shenandoah ranks as the 2nd most affordable National Park in the USA. The only more affordable park in America is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
- With 2,563 species, Shenandoah ranks 6th for biodiversity.
- Shenandoah ranks #7 in accessibility, because it is relatively close to major airports like Dulles International Airport, which is just 55.5 miles driving distance away.
- Shenandoah is the 19th best reviewed national park in the USA, with an average visitor rating of 4.77 out of 5.
- Several lesser-known parks rank in the top 20, challenging conventional ideas of the top US national parks.
- Iconic national parks fared worse in the data, largely due to crowds and affordability. Grand Canyon National Park was ranked #15, Yellowstone National Park at position #23, and Yosemite National Park at slot #34.
The top 10 US national parks in the USA according the report are:
|Ranking
|National Park Name
|State
|1
|Shenandoah National Park
|VA
|2
|North Cascades National Park
|WA
|3
|Biscayne National Park
|FL
|4 (tie)
|Kings Canyon National Park
|CA
|4 (tie)
|Sequoia National Park
|CA
|6
|Everglades National Park
|FL
|7
|Big Bend National Park
|TX
|8
|Mammoth Cave National Park
|KY
|9
|Death Valley National Park
|CA, NV
|10
|Channel Islands National Park
|CA
The full ranking can be found at: travellemming.com/best-national-parks-in-usa.
Travel Lemming Senior Travel Writer McKenna Mobley commented: “I have traveled the world, and can confidently say that the USA national parks are unparalleled, making them one of my all-time favorite travel destinations. Every US national park offers its own special flair, so in some sense ranking them is like ranking music genres — they’re all good!”
“However, I hope this report highlights the fact that some of America’s less famous parks offer far more than what meets the eye. Sometimes the best experiences can be found at hidden park gems that are off the lemming path.”
Methodology
National Parks were ranked on six factors, based on the following data:
- Crowds – Number of visits per acre of park land in 2022. (Sources: NPS 2022 Recreation Visit Data, Wikipedia Acreage Data)
- Reviews – Average visitor review score out of 5. (Sources: Google Maps, Yelp, TripAdvisor)
- Weather – Number of months with a comfortable average temperature, defined as between 50 and 90 degrees fahrenheit. (Source: NOAA NECI US Climate Normals)
- Affordability – Average nightly cost of a nearby quality hotel room during the first weekend of the park’s most popular month. (Sources: Booking, Google Travel, Hotel Websites)
- Accessibility – Average of driving distance to the park from the closest FAA Primary Airport and from the closest hub airport. (Sources: FAA, Google Maps Driving Distance, Wikipedia Major US Airports)
- Biodiversity – Number of species deemed “present or probably present.” (Source: NPS Species List)
Overall rankings were determined by each park’s average ranking across all factors. Further details are available in the report’s methodology section.
About Travel Lemming
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It is known for highlighting emerging and lesser-known destinations, and for the authentic guides produced by its team of dozens of local and expert travel creators.
DHR administers easement over Civil War battlefield land near City of Harrisonburg
The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has executed and recorded a perpetual historic preservation easement over the Edwards Tract, a property situated on the site where the Battle of Port Republic in the American Civil War (1861-1865) took place. The easement protects approximately 107 acres of historically significant open-space land. The Edwards Tract is located southeast of the City of Harrisonburg, in a rural agricultural area in Rockingham County known as Port Republic.
On June 9, 1862, Confederate troops under Maj. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson engaged with Federal forces east of the village of Port Republic. The battle largely occurred on a 70-foot-high ridge, known locally as “The Coaling,” which featured a clearing at the top from a charcoaling operation. The Coaling encompassed much of what today comprises the Edwards Tract. While Union artillery units at the top of the ridge initially dominated the battlefield, Jackson, who was concerned about the possibility of more Federal troops arriving on site, launched a haphazard attack against the Union forces. The majority of Jackson’s brigade, including the Louisiana Tigers, moved through the woods west of the Edwards Tract to fight the Union position at The Coaling. After a series of attacks from both sides, troops under Gen. Richard S. Ewell arrived to help the Confederates capture The Coaling and win the battle. The Confederate victory at Port Republic resulted in the withdrawal of Federal troops back down the Shenandoah Valley and allowed Jackson to cross the Blue Ridge Mountains to join troops led by Gen. Robert E. Lee near Richmond.
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF) acquired the Edwards Tract in 2022 using grants from the American Battlefield Protection Program, the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund, and the Virginia Land Conservation Fund. The SVBF conveyed an easement on the property to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources (VBHR) to fulfill grant requirements.
The densely forested terrain of the Edwards Tract is bisected by Ore Bank Road (State Route 708). The property fronts an unnamed intermittent stream along its western boundary for more than 3,700 feet. This stream drains to the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Virginia Department of Forestry considers approximately 49 percent of the Edwards Tract a high priority for forestland conservation in the state. More than 50 acres of the property have an “outstanding” rating in ecological integrity value in the Virginia Natural Landscapes Assessment. A portion of the property also lies within the Deep Run-Madison Run Pond Complex Conservation Site as designated by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SVBF intends to install pedestrian trails and interpretative signs on the property to educate the public about the Battle of Port Republic. The Edwards Tract adjoins other properties owned by SVBF that are associated with the battle, and together they create a contiguous corridor of 327 acres of conserved historic landscape.
As of 2023, DHR has placed under easement more than 75,000 acres of land. DHR easements are held by the VBHR, and DHR staff monitor the eased lands. The VBHR currently holds easements on approximately 49,000 acres of battlefields in Virginia.
Uncertain timetable on budget puts Virginia schools in tight spot on hiring
Virginia lawmakers’ lack of a timetable for finalizing state budget amendments has left public school leaders uncertain about their own budgets.
Some division heads say they are uneasy about their ability to hire and retain teachers because of the lack of clarity on state funding for the next school year. Under the existing two-year budget, teachers will receive a 5% salary raise for the upcoming school year. Both the House and Senate are proposing amendments to provide an additional 2% raise, increasing the salary total to 7%, but with negotiations still ongoing, divisions are uncertain about what they can offer teachers.
“Nothing is final until we have a final meeting and it is printed,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, in an email to the Mercury. “We have 5% this year and maybe another 2% on top of that, but with the uncertainty in revenues and the banking situation and the volatility in the markets, nothing is final.”
Localities are now considering whether they should increase their own budgets to accommodate the expected salary changes before hitting state deadlines.
Local governments, which appropriate local funds to the school divisions, are required by state law to approve their annual budgets by May 15 or within 30 days of receiving estimates of state funds. School divisions then can adopt their budgets and distribute teacher contracts for current and potential teachers.
“We’re stuck with what specific amount is going to be on teacher contracts,” said John Gordon III, superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia schools were struggling with shortages of teachers for several reasons, including concerns over wages and a lack of interest in teaching. The commonwealth ranked 32nd among states on K-12 teacher salaries in 2019, according to a 2021 report by the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. Schools also lost experienced teachers to retirement or other industry opportunities.
In 2021, more than 15% of teachers told JLARC they were “definitely leaving” or “likely to leave” the industry after the 2022-23 school year.
Researchers said low pay and increased behavioral and mental health issues among students are some of the contributing factors, according to the November 2022 report by JLARC.
Virginia has sought to minimize the impact of teacher vacancies after a nearly 1% increase over the past two years by hiring provisionally licensed teachers. According to the Department of Education, special education has seen the highest teacher vacancy rates at the start of the past two school years.
Knight did not provide a timetable for when lawmakers would address the budget amendments but said the team of Democrats and Republicans involved in negotiations are all in communication.
“We want to get it right, especially when it comes to ongoing expenses,” he wrote. “We will get the amendments to the budget. We just need another month or so to be more certain of our revenues. It will get done.”
The ‘skinny’ budget
The stopgap budget adopted by lawmakers in February appropriated millions to Virginia’s public schools to fill a funding shortfall caused by a miscalculation from the state’s basic aid calculator tool, which projects funds school divisions will receive from the state.
The temporary spending plan, also known as the “skinny budget,” included $132.7 million for the current school year and $125.8 million for the following year to support teacher recruitment and retention, school maintenance, and learning loss remediation.
As Virginia budget negotiations drag on, here’s what hangs in the balance
“No school system for the state of Virginia will get less money this year than they got last year based on the skinny budget, and when we come back for amendments, we’ll put more money in schools then also,” Knight told the Mercury during the April 12 veto session.
In December, education officials determined a flaw in the calculator had not accounted for a provision of state law holding localities harmless from Virginia’s elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax.
As a result, the calculations provided inaccurate estimates for the following two years, leading to a statewide shortfall of $201 million — $58 million for the remainder of 2022-23 and $143 million in 2023-24.
The Virginia Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, and the nonprofit Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis said the skinny budget did not fully resolve the $201 million shortfall.
“By using money that would have gone to schools anyway and deceptively changing the goalposts, Republicans have sought to mislead the public into believing they have made schools whole for the $201 million mistake,” said VEA President James Fedderman in a March 1 statement. “Only the Democrat-proposed Senate budget offered a complete fix to this careless mistake, and we need lawmakers to come back to the table and fully fund our schools.”
Laura Goren, research director at the Commonwealth Institute, said the stopgap budget only provided $16.8 million toward fixing the error and then relied on money from funding formula updates that adjust funding based on changes in enrollment and sales tax projections. Goren said the December budget already included the updates to the state’s funding formula.
“The ‘fix’ is only for the current fiscal year and doesn’t address the upcoming school year at all,” Goren said in a statement to the Mercury.
Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools, said he credits Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and the General Assembly for addressing the shortfall for school divisions. However, he said the school division is at least $4 million short for the upcoming fiscal year.
“The governor did direct the legislature to start addressing the calculation error, and they have made inroads in addressing the fiscal 2023 issues so that school divisions are not absolutely stuck three-quarters of the year with a shortfall that they had planned on,” Taylor said. “But there’s a big question mark with fiscal 2024, and certainly no school division had planned on that type of a revenue shortfall going into budget season.”
Hiring and retaining teachers
Several school superintendents said they are concerned that lawmakers’ potential inability to agree on state budget amendments will cause complications for local divisions in adopting provisional budgets and offering contracts to current and potential teachers and school support professionals.
Under the current budget, Virginia allocates money for the state’s portion of a 5% salary increase for all eligible public school teachers and support positions in the 2023-24 school year. To access the funds, localities must have provided at least a 2.5% salary increase through a local match in 2022-23 and must do so again in 2023-24. The state will pay the remainder.
However, depending on the size of the locality, school divisions may be left between “a rock and a hard place” if they cannot match the offer, Gordon said.
On Monday, the National Education Association released its annual report on average teacher pay. The data shows that Virginia increased its average teacher pay by 1.2% from the 2021-22 school year to the current school year, or from $61,367 to $62,104, which is below the estimated national average of $68,499.
In Hanover County, the school board included an additional 2% salary increase for all eligible faculty and staff in its budget for the 2023-24 school year, creating a 7% increase in line with House and Senate budget proposals under negotiation.
Mike Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, said in an email to the Mercury that the school division felt it was safe to recommend the action after deliberations.
“Still, we recognize that the continued work of the General Assembly may impact the final content of our budget,” Gill said. “We are monitoring the state budget process closely and planning accordingly. Should there be a need to make technical amendments as a result of any final state budget decisions, we will work with our county counterparts to make such adjustments.”
Another factor for superintendents is that if lawmakers don’t return to make any budget adjustments until June, as reports have indicated is expected, schools will be closed, and current and potential teachers could be lost due to the delay.
“Not only will it be a hindrance because the majority, if not all, of the instructional staff, has already gone for the summer, but it also runs up against the ‘gentleman’s agreement’ deadline [for] anyone who wants to take new roles in other school divisions,” Gordon said, referring to a regional understanding that unless there’s a promotion, school divisions don’t sign staff members from other schools after June 30.
Taylor added that the delay in addressing the budget amendments puts some school divisions at a disadvantage in retaining teachers.
If lawmakers don’t agree to a budget until June, school divisions must readjust their fiscal plans and reissue contracts after the school year has ended.
“This labor force has choices, and staying in public education and staying in competitive areas for teachers like Northern Virginia, I can tell you that it is a struggle,” Taylor said. “There are many school divisions that are better fiscally advantaged than others, and we really are clamoring for every dollar in terms of our recruitment and retention strategy. So the timeliness of issuing contracts with the right dollar figure does make a big difference to us.”
Board of Education will again consider chronic absenteeism in school accreditation decisions
Virginia will again begin evaluating schools’ efforts to get students into classes regularly as part of school accreditation decisions after the Board of Education rejected a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
Last Thursday, with student absences due to illness still high, the Department of Education recommended suspending the use of chronic absenteeism as a factor in accreditation for the second straight year, but the proposal was rejected by the Board of Education in a 6-2 vote.
Rise in absences prompts Virginia to consider changes in accreditation requirements
“I think we are sending very much the wrong signal instead of creating a culture of getting kids back to school,” said board member Bill Hansen, a Youngkin appointee. “I know that the school leaders are just doing herculean efforts, but I think we’re sending the wrong signal here, and I think [there are] some other ways we could go about this.”
Student absences for 10% or more of the academic year — a period equal to 18 or more days — are classified as chronic absenteeism, one of nine factors the state looks at when determining whether a school meets the state’s educational standards.
During the pandemic, more students missed 18 or more days of school than ever before, according to the department.
Last year, the board suspended the use of the indicator in accreditation decisions due to COVID-19 and a spike in respiratory illnesses among youth. According to a survey by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, the absenteeism rate has been more than four times higher in the 2022-23 school year than in the two years before the pandemic.
Board members Alan Seibert and Dale Sturdifen, both Youngkin appointees, were the only two members who voted to suspend use of the indicator for a second year.
Seibert said the move wouldn’t relieve school divisions of their responsibilities but argued reducing the number of absences is “a shared responsibility” among numerous organizations.
The superintendents association also backed the recommendation.
“We recognize solving chronic absenteeism requires comprehensive community, parent, and school engagement, and we are willing to work with [Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa] Coons and with all of you on the necessary policy tools and resources to truly comprehensively address this issue,” said Scott Brabrand, executive director of the association. “More can and should be done at the state level to help school divisions truly tackle this problem.”
Board members, including Anne Holton, an appointee of Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said the recommendation appeared to go against the administration’s interest in raising educational standards and expectations.
“This seems like a ‘lowering standards’ move during a year when we’re trying to say ‘we’re back to normal,’” Holton said.
Coons, who assumed the position of superintendent of public instruction a week ago following the resignation of Jillian Balow, said she’s uncertain where the recommendation originated from.
“It’s hard for me to weigh in to say, ‘Yes, I recommend this; no, I don’t,’” she said. “I just know that attendance is absolutely essential as we think about supporting our children.”
On Monday, a request for administration comment on the vote was referred by the governor’s office to the Department of Education.
Some school divisions are attempting to combat chronic absenteeism by conducting weekly attendance team meetings, analyzing the causes of missing school, and providing interventions, according to the Department of Education.
In 2018, Virginia began including chronic absenteeism in its accreditation decisions after revising the guidelines the year before. Board President Daniel Gecker, a McAuliffe appointee, said last month that the change initially received pushback, but data later showed that absenteeism rates decreased in parts of Virginia.
“If you think about the kids, we want to get them in school,” Gecker said last Thursday. “We are not asking schools to do something they cannot do. [What] we are emphasizing is the need to focus on this item.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia DMV unveils new driver’s licenses and ID cards with enhanced security and iconic imagery
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is kicking things up a notch with the release of its refreshed driver’s licenses and ID cards. These new credentials are packed with enhanced security features, making them highly resistant to counterfeiting while also showcasing the state’s iconic imagery.
Gone are the days of seeing just the outside of the Virginia State Capitol on your license – the new design takes you inside for a glimpse of the breathtaking Rotunda dome. And if you’re a nature lover, you’ll be thrilled to spot the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower, on your new ID.
But wait, there’s more. According to DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features. So not only will your new license or ID look great, but it will also be highly secure and stand the test of time.
While some features remain the same as the previous cards issued since 2009, such as the distinct banner colors for rapid recognition (blue for driver’s licenses and green for ID cards), the new design is sure to turn heads. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults will still be horizontal, while cards issued to those under the age of 21 will remain vertical for easy identification.
So if you’re in need of a new license or ID card, a REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement, be sure to get your hands on the new design. And don’t worry if you still have a card featuring the prior design – it will remain valid until its expiration date.
For more information, head over to www.dmv.virginia.gov and get ready to show off your new, highly secure, and beautifully designed license or ID card.
