Here’s why diversification is important in investing

Published

5 hours ago

on

Diversify. Diversify. Diversify. Study investing and “diversification” ranks among the most common terms tossed around. Indeed, the first bit of advice many professional investors offer newbies is to diversify their investment portfolios. So what makes diversification such an important concept? Let’s dig in.

First, diversification means spreading your investments across different assets. This can mean many things. You might take your stock portfolio, then spread investments among various companies and industries. You might also diversify geographically, investing in Japanese, American, and German firms.

You can also diversify your entire investment portfolio. Instead of putting your retirement savings in only stocks, you might purchase real estate, perhaps renting houses. You could also pick up precious metals, like gold or bonds paying interest. Less traditional assets, such as cryptocurrencies, might come into play as well.

So why should you diversify? As the old saying goes, you don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket. Drop that basket and you may lose all of your eggs. No breakfast for you, sorry. The same is true when investing. Everyone wants to invest in the next Apple. However, finding those diamonds in the rough is much easier said than done. For every Apple, there are countless Gateways, Nokias, and Blackberries.


Outside of individual companies, macro-trends can create headwinds for entire industries. Ford put many horse carriage builders out of business and computers made typewriters obsolete. Trade wars might crush the value of foreign manufacturing firms, or housing markets could overheat, popping bubbles and destroying wealth.

Meanwhile, entire stock indices can suffer large dips while precious metals soar. By diversifying, you mitigate risks. If a company or even an industry suffers strong headwinds, only part of your investments may end up exposed.

8 water safety tips

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Do you own a boat or kayak? Do you enjoy fishing or water skiing? Here are eight tips to safely enjoy your hobbies this summer.

1. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD) — it can save your life.

2. Check the weather forecast before going out and remember that the conditions can change quickly on the water.

3. Inspect your equipment and ensure it’s in good condition before each trip.


4. Always carry safety equipment like a bailer, buoyant heaving line, sound-making device, and fire extinguisher.

5. Whether operating a motorboat or paddling a canoe, never consume alcohol or drugs before going out on the water.

6. Tell your friends or family where you’re going and your estimated return time.

7. Distribute the load in your boat appropriately. For example, heavy items should be placed on the bottom of a canoe or kayak where they won’t move around if you hit a big wave.

8. Take swimming lessons and other water safety courses related to your activities. This will help you identify hazards and perform the correct procedures in an emergency.

Have fun on the open water this summer!

4 fun ways to discover a new region

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Are you planning to explore a new region on your summer vacation? If you really want to get a feel for the area, add the following activities to your itinerary.

1. Take several tours to explore different neighborhoods, heritage buildings, and urban developments. Going on an in-person, audio, or self-guided tour is a great way to learn about the area’s history.

2. Attend annual festivals or other traditional events that take place during your stay. This will give you a glimpse into everyday life in the region.

3. Meet the people who give the area its unique character. Visit art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, microbreweries, and establishments selling local products. Take the opportunity to ask residents about their favorite attractions and hidden treasures.


4. Visit green spaces like parks and gardens to see beautiful sites and photograph stunning views.

Have a great vacation!

 

Clothes mending: an eco-friendly practice

Published

2 days ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Tons of barely damaged clothes are thrown away every year worldwide. Do you tend to discard items with slight imperfections without batting an eyelid? Wouldn’t you rather find a way to kick this environmentally unfriendly habit? Here’s a short guide to mending your own clothing.

Get the gear
Create a small kit with everything you need for simple clothing repairs. Stock your sewing kit with the following essentials:

• Different sized needles
• Yarn and thread in several colors
• A thimble
• A selection of buttons, including two-hole, four-hole, and snaps
• Fabric glue or mending tape
• Iron-on fabric patches

Learn the techniques
If you don’t know where to start with darning a hole or sewing on a button, don’t worry. You can learn basic techniques online or pick up a mending guide at a bookstore or library. Moreover, asking a skilled friend or relative to teach you a few tricks can be a fun bonding activity. With practice, you’ll gain confidence, along with the satisfaction that you’re giving your clothing new life.


However, complex repairs like a broken zipper may be beyond your skill level. Look for a tailor shop in your area that offers clothing repair services. It’s best to trust a professional with complicated fixes or valuable clothing items.

 

Safety first when it comes to grilling

Published

2 days ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

If you like to grill out, you aren’t alone. Millions of people grill out on holidays and some grill all year round but take care to handle grills safely.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments responded to 10,600 home structure and outdoor fires involving all types of grills from 2014 to 2018. An average of 10 deaths and 160 injuries occur annually, causing $149 million in direct property damage.

About 46 percent of the fires involved structures.

Four out of six home fires caused by grills are caused by gas, while 12 percent were caused by charcoal or another solid fuel.


One of the key reasons for gas grill fires was leaks.

  • Always take the gas grill outside in the open to check for gas leaks. Make sure the grill is at least four or five feet away from the house. Get some soapy water in a spray bottle and spray on the connections. If bubbles appear, you have a gas leak. Fix the connections before you turn on the gas.
  • Checking for leaks is essential. In one case reported by the NFPA, a 48-year-old woman suffered burns to her face and hair when the gas line disconnected.
  • Always lift the lid to light the grill. If you turn the knobs on the gas grill while the lid is closed, gas can accumulate and ignite.

If you turn on the knobs and your gas grill doesn’t immediately light, then turn off the gas and wait two or three minutes. This allows the gas to dissipate. According to NFPA, this happened to a 32-year-old man who suffered burns to his face and arms when, at first, a gas grill did not ignite, but then it burst into flames.

It’s not just gas grills that cause fires, either. That little hibachi or small charcoal grill can be very dangerous if not monitored.

  • Never use gasoline to light a grill.
  • Always tend a grill. About 29 percent of structure fires occur when a grill is used on a balcony or terrace and not watched.
  • Make sure it is out of the traffic area. According to the NFPA, thermal burns from grills are not uncommon when children or adults run into them while running or playing.
How to choose a fertilizer

Published

3 days ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Fertilizer is a gardening essential. It feeds the soil and gives your plants the nutrients they need to grow and produce good yields. However, there are several elements to consider when choosing the right one.

Fertilizer type
Organic and mineral fertilizers come in both liquid and solid forms. The type of fertilizer you choose affects how quickly it works, how easy it is to use, the number of applications needed, and how it should be stored.

Specialized fertilizer
You shouldn’t use the same fertilizer for all your plants and flowers. Every plant has different nutrition needs, which can vary according to its growth period.

Water and substrate
The quality of the water you use (its pH and supply source) can react positively or negatively with your fertilizer. Moreover, the content of your substrate can influence the type and dose of fertilizer you should use. Test your substrate regularly to find out how well your plants and flowers are absorbing nutrients.


Visit your local garden store for advice and carefully check the fertilizer labels before buying.

A short guide to good wildlife watching practices

Published

3 days ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Do you enjoy observing and photographing animals in their natural habitat? Here are a few tips to ensure you do so respectfully.

Be quiet
Be quiet and discreet so you don’t scare the animals. Also, try not to disturb your subjects to get a better picture. Attracting their attention could prevent them from perceiving danger.

Preserve the environment
Take nothing but pictures and leave only your footprints behind. In other words, be mindful and limit your impact on nature. For example, never wander off marked trails and always pick up your garbage.

Avoid feeding the animals
Although you may think you’re doing the right thing by feeding the animals, doing so can lead to health problems. It can also cause them to become dependent on humans.


Keep your distance
Don’t stress out the animals by getting too close or chasing them. This could cause them to behave aggressively. Instead, use binoculars and a telephoto lens to capture your subjects from a safe distance in a non-threatening manner.

You can take many wildlife tours across the country to observe whales, bears, moose, beavers, seals, and more.

