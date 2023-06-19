Local News
Heritage Society ‘History Campers’ visit Historic ‘Mountain Home’ site for a look at some of the ground they are studying
More than 40 local youth took part in the Warren Heritage Society’s “History Camp” this past week. On Thursday, June 15, as part of camp activities, participants and their families were invited to visit a local Civil War-era home, lovingly known as “Mountain Home. From 10:00 a.m. to noon, groups of elementary, middle, and high school-aged children traveled to 3 stations set up on the property. Each station drew inspiration from historic parts of the property, including a rotation of local battle stories and maps, a show-and-tell of artifacts found on the property, and journaling inside the historic home’s dining room.
This writer, a rising senior at James Madison University and historic research intern at , led the “Dear Diary” station, which drew inspiration from the legacy of a former 15-year-old resident, Annie Gardner. In 1862, Annie left her well-documented diary to her mother, describing daily life as a Front Royal/Warren County native during the Civil War. The descriptive language Annie uses to tell tales of Mountain Home life, soldier interactions, and typical daily routines provides insight into the local values, social context, and political beliefs of her time. To continue the art of documentation, Warren Heritage Society History Camp participants were guided through a journaling exercise to document a glimpse into their daily lives. After writing their own small entries and hearing a few from Annie’s diary, participants reflected on what they chose to include or not in their journals and what those messages say about their current beliefs, environments, and values.
The artifact station was jointly led by Zoe Joyner, a 2nd-year graduate student at James Madison University and historic curation intern at Mountain Home, and Lisa Jenkins, co-owner with husband Scott of Mountain Home B&B. Together the leaders placed 10 artifacts spanning across the 19th and 20th centuries on a table, and participants had to guess what each item could be used for. The purpose/function, physical features, and context of artifacts such as a hoop skirt frame, juice press, leather shoes, and broken pottery were all described in detail to paint a larger picture of what the lives of the home’s inhabitants could have been like in the 1800s and early 1900s.
Lastly, a military-centered station was set up on the patio and its surrounding areas, inviting participants to learn about the Battle of Wapping Heights (Manassas Gap) via stories and maps, as well as see and touch items from a Civil War campsite. Matt Wendling, Dwayne Mauk in period uniform, and Daryl Merchant led discussions and demonstrations about area battles, the life of a soldier, and how Front Royal was a part of both Union and Confederate war stories.
With beautiful weather, a nice patio to have a packed lunch on, and informative guests to lead conversations, having the 2023 Warren Heritage Society History Camp visit Mountain Home was a perfect step toward the camp’s finish line the following day. Hosts Lisa and Scott Jenkins look forward to providing the community with more information about the property’s history as we JMU-based interns, conduct historical research on the property and its inhabitants throughout the summer. Thanks to the Warren Heritage Society for allowing Mountain Home to be a partner for this year’s History Camp – and for supporting Zoe and my research through access to the Laura Virginia Hale Archives and its facilities on Chester Street in downtown Front Royal.
Background on Mountain Home
Listed in both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry, Mountain Home is a historic home located on Remount Road (Route 522 South) near the Town of Front Royal in Warren County, Virginia. It was built in 1847 and served as the home of Samuel B. Gardner and his descendants for nearly 140 years.
Lisa and Scott Jenkins purchased the property in 2012 and embarked on an ongoing rehabilitation of the buildings and grounds. To date, 5 of 7 buildings have been fully rehabilitated following U.S. Department of Interior guidelines. Mountain Home B&B has been in business since 2014, with the “Cabbin” opening that year, followed by the “Main House” opening in 2018. Since opening, Mountain Home B&B has hosted more than 10,000 overnight stays and sponsored numerous public events such as open houses, cider pressings, music recitals, and wilderness first aid training.
Located just 120 steps from the Appalachian Trail, Mountain Home B&B welcomes backpackers, travelers, tourists, and many others throughout the year. For additional information on accommodations and events, see the Mountain Home website or contact them at MountainHomeAT@gmail.com or call 540-692-6198 between 9 am and 9 pm.
Mountain Home has also adopted a two-mile stretch of Remount Road and coordinates roadside cleanups throughout the year — look for notices on its Facebook page.
By Rilie Bass
Local News
Flag Day: SAR and VFW Honor the Stars and Stripes with Elks Lodge
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 united in patriotic tribute during the annual Flag Day Ceremony, an event organized by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 867, on June 14, 2023.
This esteemed ceremony, taking place against the backdrop of the Old Court House on the Winchester Walking Mall, was meticulously orchestrated by Dave Gardiner. The event commemorated the birth of the American flag and underscored the Elks’ enduring commitment to fostering respect and knowledge for this symbol of our nation.
Since 1908, Elks Lodge has been conducting this annual event, ensuring the recognition of Flag Day. The ritual was officially adopted in 1907 during the Grand Lodge Session in Philadelphia, earning the distinction of being the first fraternal organization to do so. The day received nationwide validation when President Harry S. Truman designated June 14 as Flag Day on August 3, 1949.
The highlight of the ceremony involved the presentation of nine historical U.S. flags, each heralded with a short biography and accompanied by pertinent music. The sequence started with the “Appeal to Heaven Flag,” presented by Steve Renner, and concluded with the current “50 Star Flag,” unfurled by Brett Osborn.
A poignant moment came when VFW member and Vietnam Veteran Wayne Garner presented the “POW/MIA Flag,” a solemn acknowledgment of those still missing or held captive. Following this, attendees stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America,” their voices resounding across the mall.
A rifle salute, fired by members of the VFW Post 2123, capped off the ceremony.
The Flag Day ceremony served as a moving homage to our national emblem and a vivid reminder of its rich history. Participating organizations SAR and VFW, in unity with Elks Lodge 867, demonstrated the powerful bond between past, present, and the patriotic commitment that binds us all.
Local News
Colonel James Wood II Chapter honors Old Glory at flag retirement ceremonies
On June 14, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution honored our nation’s flag with their participation in three Flag Retirement Ceremonies across Virginia. As per the U.S. Flag Code, these dignified ceremonies ensure that the flag, when worn out, is destroyed in a respectful manner.
The ceremonies began in Timberville at the Timberview Crossing Assisted Living Facility, where a significant gathering, including senior veterans, congregated to honor the flag. The ceremony was conducted by the Fort Harrison Chapter, with assistance from scouts of the Virginia Headwaters Council, the DAR’s Narrow Passage and Massanutton Chapters, and the CJWII Color Guard, who concluded the event with a musket salute.
Retired Navy Captain Ros Poplar provided a presentation titled “Flag Day as Seen by A Veteran,” honoring the significant role the flag plays in the lives of those who have served their country.
Following the event in Timberville, the Stonewall District Ruritan Club in Clear Brook hosted the next ceremony, which involved Girl Scouts from six troops. The scouts, along with the CJWII Color Guard, conducted a proper flag retirement and folding ceremony, with a three-round musket salute fired to honor the flag.
The day’s final ceremony, held at the Round Hill Fire Station, was led by the Fort Loudoun DAR Chapter, with the CJWII providing a dignified tribute to the U.S. Flag and its symbolism by presenting the colors.
These three ceremonies marked a solemn and respectful tribute to the United States flag by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Their participation in the events underscores the reverence and dignity with which we should treat the symbol of our nation, ensuring that even in retirement, the flag receives the honor it is due.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 19 – 23, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 29.
Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 29.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Warren County Democratic Committee acknowledged for eco-friendly initiative
The Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council recently awarded recognition to the Warren County Democratic Committee (WCDC) for their staunch commitment to reducing community litter. The WCDC’s ongoing campaign to rid South Royal Avenue of trash has garnered praise and set a high bar for community service.
This commendation celebrates WCDC’s consistent efforts since 2021 to keep the stretch between South Street and Criser Road free from litter. These regular cleanups especially impact the approach to the picturesque Shenandoah National Park, preserving its natural beauty. The WCDC’s campaign was one of several initiatives acknowledged by the Anti-Litter Council, which aims to honor substantial contributions to community cleanliness.
WCDC chair Paul Miller, who led the charge to adopt the road, expressed gratitude and excitement over the recognition. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Anti-Litter Council’s efforts to keep Warren County clean and beautiful,” Miller commented.
Their most recent cleanup was on Saturday, June 10, indicating their ongoing commitment to the cause. The initiative welcomes volunteers and encourages families to get involved, promising an activity that is both beneficial for the community and fosters environmental responsibility.
In a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of public consciousness, the recognition of the WCDC by the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council underscores the importance of grassroots efforts. As the WCDC continues its campaign to enhance the beauty of Warren County, it serves as an inspiration for community service and environmental stewardship.
Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office earns prestigious Certified Crime Prevention Community Designation
In a major step forward for local law enforcement, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been officially certified as a Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), making it the 13th agency in the state to receive this esteemed designation.
This distinctive DCJS program recognizes law enforcement agencies that have demonstrated exemplary community policing programs. As Sheriff Mark Butler puts it, the program’s objective is to “foster the development of community safety initiatives at the local level, in close collaboration with our stakeholders.”
The CCPC Program, one of the first of its kind in the nation, encourages localities to develop and implement collaborative community safety plans. The program provides a flexible framework for Warren County to regularly reassess and update its strategies to address emerging community safety issues.
Achieving this certification required the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to meet a rigorous set of 12 core community safety elements/strategies, supplemented by a minimum of seven approved optional elements. This comprehensive approach spans nineteen elements, each with one to three quantifiable goals and a minimum of three objectives supporting each goal.
Sheriff Butler and his team have worked tirelessly towards this goal since his election in 2019, with collaboration from local residents, schools, Community Advisory Council members, elected officials, business owners, social services, nonprofit senior and youth programs, and other law enforcement agencies.
The CCPC Program brings numerous benefits and incentives to the community at large, including giving Warren County preference in the state criminal justice grant application process and the potential for premium reductions from insurance companies for policyholders living in Warren County. The Certified Crime Prevention Community designation enhances the professionalism of county management and the Sheriff’s Office by showing that the county can meet rigorous standards related to community safety.
Sheriff Butler wishes to express his sincerest appreciation to all those who supported this initiative. This prestigious CCPC designation is set to enhance service delivery to the county, with recertification due every three years. As Sheriff Butler noted, achieving both the VLEPSC accreditation and the CCPC Program award in the same month is truly historic and sets a new precedent in community safety.
Local News
Upperville Colt & Horse Show honors Barbara Riggs with “Spirit of the Horse Award”
The prestigious 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, hosted by MARS EQUESTRIAN™, welcomed Governor and Mrs. Youngkin on its final day, June 11. One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the “Spirit of the Horse Award” by First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin.
The award, now in its second year, was created in collaboration with the First Lady to acknowledge a female resident of Virginia demonstrating remarkable commitment to, or promotion of, the horse industry. This year’s honoree was Barbara Riggs, celebrated for her lifelong dedication to horses.
Riggs’ involvement with horses was evident throughout her career. Notably, she was among the first 10 women to join the U.S. Secret Service as a special agent and later became the agency’s first female deputy director. Riggs’ commitment to the equestrian lifestyle has seen her ride with President Reagan, serve on boards including the Piedmont Fox Hounds and the Upperville Horse Show, and commit countless volunteer hours to the show and various equestrian nonprofits.
The Spirit of the Horse Award is conferred annually at the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, honoring Virginia’s prosperous agricultural and equine industry. The award features an engraved bowl, a gift certificate to a Virginia Governor’s Cup award-winning winery, a family and friends reception, and a $1,000 donation to an equine charity of the recipient’s choice. The UCHS collaborates with Youngkin to spotlight and celebrate unsung heroes, affirming Virginia’s love for horses.
Established in 1853, UCHS is the oldest horse show in the U.S., initiated to promote better horse breeding and care. The event has evolved into a week-long tradition attracting over 2000 equestrian and equine pairs, participating in various competitive disciplines under the awe-inspiring oaks at Grafton Farm.
The show concluded on June 11 with the thrilling $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4*, featuring top world-class equestrians. Presentations by the Youngkins preceded the Jumper Classic. The event also saw support from sponsors, including The Ethel M® Chocolate Brand, Lugano Diamonds, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro Natural Choice, The Salamander Collection, B&D Builders, Delta Air Lines, Markel, and Piedmont Equine Practice.
Wind: 2mph ENE
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
77/61°F
70/55°F