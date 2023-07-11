Town Talk
Heroes on the River: Skydiving into A Tradition of Service, Camaraderie, and Outdoor Adventure
Bridging military service with outdoor adventure, Adam Packham has made it his mission to give back to his military community. With his organization, Heroes on the River, Packham has been working towards creating opportunities for combat veterans to reconnect with each other through exciting outdoor programs since its inception in 2016.
Heroes on the River draws from Packham’s lifelong passion for adventure and his personal military background. Stemming from a family lineage of servicemen that includes his father, a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm, and ancestors who served in WWI, WWII, and even the Civil War, Packham’s commitment to service is deeply rooted.
Nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, the non-profit organization curates adventures that evoke the camaraderie and excitement familiar to those who have served. Recognizing a need for such an organization in the area, Packham ensures that all profits fund their mission, staying true to the ethos of service that is at the heart of Heroes on the River.
The organization’s programs are exclusive to active-duty service members and veterans who have deployed to combat zones during operations, whether on the front lines, at sea, or in support. The events are private, and all participants are required to pre-register and provide proof of combat service through deployment orders or their DD214.
Looking ahead, Packham has big plans for the future. The organization is in the early stages of planning a charter fishing tournament in Key West and a rappelling, caving, and survival training adventure in Vermont.
As Heroes on the River gears up for its 6th Annual Skydive event on July 22-23, 2023, the organization extends an invitation to those interested in participating, volunteering, or donating. With a firm belief in the restorative power of nature and camaraderie, Packham continues to pave a path for combat veterans to reconnect and rekindle the spirit of service.
Please spread the word and contact them for volunteer opportunities. All monetary donations are made payable to Heroes on the River, PO Box 1678, Winchester, VA 22604, or donate directly on their website. Or by email at info@heroesontheriver.org (540) 931-8015.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Meet Keshia Willi: Award-Winning Screenwriter and New Voice in Literature
In our town, we celebrate our local talent, and nothing exemplifies this more than the literary success of the local author and screenwriter Keshia Willi. Born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, her deep-rooted connection to her home breathes life into her work. Now, she’s ready to meet her readers and fans in person.
Ms. Willi will be making appearances at two bookshops for book signings: first, at the Royal Oak Bookshop on July 22, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm, and later, at the Winchester Book Gallery on August 5, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm.
A revered screenwriter, Ms. Willi’s work has been recognized in several national script competitions. However, her most recent endeavor has taken a more literary turn, publishing three novels.
Her first book, “Fire Tales,” is a riveting fantasy that transports us to a world where magic has been cast aside, and the Arianmordun empire rules with an iron fist. Our hero, Ailadwr, embarks on a quest for the legendary sword Maelcethin, known to bring victory to those who wield it at a great cost.
The second book, “Johnny Be Good,” is a chilling thriller. Johnny, our main character, hides a dark secret under his good-natured guise. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Samantha, a woman as twisted as himself, leading them both on a deadly road trip.
Finally, her third book, “Beware the Wolf,” dives into the dark nature of humanity and the terrifying truth beneath our facades. It’s a chilling reminder that human predators walk among us, and the faces beneath their masks are far from ordinary.
Beyond her literary ventures, Ms. Willi is a proud graduate of The Los Angeles Film School, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Digital Filmmaking. With over 15 years of screenwriting experience under her belt, she’s passionate about her craft and sees each project as an opportunity to learn and grow.
Her narrative versatility is undeniable. Whether it’s the genre-bending arcs of her novels or the thrilling narratives of her screenplays, Ms. Willi’s work exhibits a keen understanding of storytelling. It is her dedication, creativity, and commitment to quality that ensures her work resonates with a wide audience.
As Keshia C. Willi steps out from behind her writing desk and into the limelight, the local community and beyond eagerly anticipate the chance to meet the voice behind these compelling stories. Her book signings are expected to be a memorable affair, an opportunity not to be missed for book enthusiasts and aspiring writers alike.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Drug Courts Open in Shenandoah and Warren Counties. A conversation with Erin Dooley and Jenna Barsotti
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Dooley and Jenna Barsotti from the Substance Abuse Coalition.
In an ambitious move to address the ongoing drug problem, Shenandoah and Warren Counties in Virginia are launching specialized Drug Treatment Courts, offering new hope to persistent offenders struggling with substance abuse. The Substance Abuse Coalition, which has driven the initiative, believes that treating addiction as a medical disease rather than solely a violation of the law will significantly improve recidivism rates and help integrate these individuals back into society.
One of these initiatives, the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, will officially open its doors in July. Located in the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal, Virginia, this court is driven by a single purpose: to heal and repair community members who need it most. Founded on principles of determination, grit, and support, it promises a novel approach to drug offenses.
The decision to establish the courts came after intensive discussions within the Substance Abuse Coalition and the local judicial system. It’s not a program designed for first-time offenders. Rather, it is reserved for those who have repeatedly failed to reform via traditional methods. These are the “hardcore” individuals for whom prior interventions haven’t worked and for whom the drug court may serve as a last chance to avoid long-term incarceration.
Erin Dooley, the Drug Treatment Court coordinator in Warren County, who will lead the efforts alongside presiding Judge Daryl Funk, explains that this support manifests in many ways. “We celebrate milestones through applause and praise, and we acknowledge the sincerity and degree of the accomplishment through sobriety tokens. We even provide small gifts as encouragement for individuals to maintain a positive trend towards bettering themselves,” she says. The program in Shenandoah County is likewise committed to this supportive approach with Jenna Barsotti coordinating alongside Judge Kevin Black.
The program requires participants to undergo an intensive treatment process, including up to 12 hours of therapy per week and regular court appearances to enforce accountability. It’s certainly not an easy ride, but early signs suggest it could be a highly effective one. The Winchester Frederick Clark Drug Court, which has been running for seven years, has seen around half of its participants successfully graduate.
The Drug Treatment Courts aim to bring similar success rates to Shenandoah and Warren Counties. Aside from the potential to revolutionize the lives of the participants, there are broader benefits too. Successful treatment will result in reduced crime rates, increased employment, and stronger communities. It could also deliver substantial cost savings by reducing the number of individuals in long-term incarceration.
The work ahead is significant, but both Dooley and Barsotti are enthusiastic about the journey to come. As Barsotti puts it, “It’s going to be an incredible journey.” With the first participants due to start in the program in late July and early August, the Substance Abuse Coalition, the courts, and the participants themselves are at the start of a journey that they hope will lead to changed lives and a better future.
However, the success of these initiatives isn’t solely in the hands of the courts. They’re calling for your support too. To help aid recovery, the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court is currently seeking donations, such as gift cards, small prizes, toiletries and personal essential kits, books, candy, and snacks. These items will be used to celebrate milestones in the participants’ recovery journey and encourage their continued progress.
Dooley emphasizes, “The strength of a community behind an individual who needs it is a powerful thing.” To donate or for more information, email Erin Dooley at edooley@valleyhealthlink.com.
These drug courts aim to offer an alternative to the traditional criminal justice process. Instead of sending offenders through the revolving door of the justice system – being charged, incarcerated, released, and then reoffending – these drug courts propose a fresh approach. By focusing on treatment, accountability, and community integration, the program hopes to break this cycle and significantly reduce the likelihood of reoffending.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney & Pat LoPreto, Samuels Public Library – July Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Rooney and Pat LoPreto from Samuels Public Library. Erin is the Adult Services Supervisor, and Pat is the Assistant Youth Librarian at the Samuels Public Library.
With summer in full swing, Samuels Public Library is the place to be for bibliophiles and knowledge seekers alike. Under the stewardship of Erin Rooney, Adult Services Supervisor, and Pat LoPreto, the Assistant Youth Librarian, the Library is set to host a plethora of events in July designed to cater to all age groups.
Erin and Pat shared insights about the various programs and initiatives that are in the pipeline, hinting at an engaging mix of educational and recreational activities. Whether you’re a child with a voracious appetite for stories, a young adult seeking intellectual stimulation, or an adult looking for a place to relax and unwind with a good book, there’s something for everyone.
The Samuels Public Library, long recognized as the town’s cultural and intellectual hub, is ready to welcome the community to a range of exciting events this July. With Erin Rooney and Pat LoPreto at the helm, library-goers are assured an unforgettable summer experience steeped in learning, discovery, and fun. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming events, and make sure to mark your calendars for an immersive literary summer.
Erin and Pat update us on what’s happening in July at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Lori Cockrell and Councilwoman Melissa Dedomenico-Payne
In this episode of Town Talk, Mike McCool facilitated a riveting conversation between Mayor Lori Cockrell and Councilwoman Melissa Domenico-Payne. The dialogue revolved around Domenico-Payne’s initial footsteps into the world of politics and the support she has received from Mayor Cockrell.
Transitioning from a background in public administration to the council chambers, Domenico-Payne admitted to the initial struggles she faced due to the role’s complex nature. She compared her position to a rigorous academic pursuit, requiring continuous learning and staying informed across a wide array of topics. The process, she insists, is crucial to making informed decisions that will positively shape the town’s future.
Domenico-Payne’s immersion into the political scene has been a journey of growth and determination, marked by a firm understanding of policies and procedures, including the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Robert’s Rules of Order, and the intricate process of decision-making. Domenico-Payne acknowledges the immense responsibility she carries, knowing her every vote directly impacts the community she serves.
During the interview, Mayor Cockrell expressed her admiration for Domenico-Payne’s tenacity and commitment to public service. She offered her support, adding that the councilwoman’s steadfast approach to learning and adapting would be a substantial asset to their collective efforts in governing the town.
In terms of the town’s development, both the Mayor and Councilwoman pointed out the growing vitality of Main Street, a key commercial area. The uptick in new businesses and increased pedestrian movement indicates a promising revival of the town’s heart, signaling a prosperous future under the new council leadership.
The conversation between Domenico-Payne, Mayor Cockrell, and McCool provides an insightful window into the journey of a new council member. With Domenico-Payne’s dedication to learning and Mayor Cockrell’s support, the town’s future looks promising. It paints a hopeful picture of what can be achieved when community-focused leaders collaborate for the betterment of their town.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Pristene Clean Virginia – A conversation with Lexa Robeson
In this era of fast-paced lifestyles and heightened cleanliness awareness, a rising star emerges from the heartland of Virginia. Mike McCool, the publisher of Town Talk, recently sat down with Lexa Robeson, one of the faces behind the game-changing cleaning company Pristine Clean Virginia.
Pristine Clean Virginia is not just another cleaning service. Launched in 2022, the company focuses not only on keeping homes spotless but also on offering care and attention that extends to the people living within them. The family-run enterprise values time as one of the most precious resources, offering services that allow its clients to invest more of their time in the things they love.
Robeson shared that the foundation of the company is its people. The cleaning professionals are not only hired based on their years of experience in residential, vacation rental, and commercial cleaning but are also well-compensated. This business model, rooted in valuing their employees and applying proven processes, ensures quality control. As a result, Pristine Clean Virginia consistently delivers exceptional results, with cleanliness, reliability, and consistency at the forefront.
Pristine Clean Virginia’s commitment to outstanding customer service extends to the vacation rental industry. The owners, being rental investors themselves, understand the vital role of seamless turnovers in providing the best guest and tenant experience. The company goes the extra mile by working closely with clients to understand their specific needs and tailor-making their services to guarantee maximum satisfaction.
There is no doubt that Pristine Clean Virginia’s unique approach to cleaning services is revolutionizing the industry. The company’s mission to provide exceptional cleaning services to all of its clients, combined with a high level of professionalism, sets it apart. For those seeking a new standard of cleanliness, Pristine Clean Virginia is certainly worth considering.
What’s more, securing these outstanding services is a breeze. Clients can schedule a cleaning appointment with the company’s convenient booking form and expect a confirmation within 30 seconds. As the company motto goes, “Relax, It’s Done!”
Click here to visit their website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Red Light Culinary Studio – A conversation with Chef Tim O’Mara
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim O’Mara, Chef at Red Light Culinary Studio in Front Royal.
The Red Light Culinary Studio is a community-based, fully licensed commercial kitchen revolutionizing how people enjoy their meals. With a focus on freshness, quality, and convenience, this kitchen specializes in weekly meal programs featuring chef-prepared, fully-cooked entrees. Say goodbye to cooking dinner and let this kitchen take care of it for you.
To stay up to date with the latest menu launches, it is recommended to sign up for the kitchen’s E-mail list or follow them on Facebook. By doing so, customers will receive timely reminders when the order form, or menu, becomes available. The form is accessible every Wednesday starting at 5 pm and remains open until Sunday at 5 pm or until supplies sell out.
Renowned Chef Tim creates a total of five delicious meals each week. Two meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Mondays, while three meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Wednesdays. This careful arrangement ensures that customers receive meals of the utmost quality and freshness.
Preparing the meals is a breeze. Customers are advised to pre-heat their ovens to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and select the first delicious meal to enjoy. The kitchen recommends heating the meals for approximately 30 minutes, resulting in a perfect dining experience. Customers are encouraged to savor the meals within four days of delivery while properly refrigerating any leftovers to maintain maximum freshness.
The Red Light Culinary Studio is changing the way people approach mealtime. By offering chef-prepared, fully cooked entrees through their weekly meal programs, they provide a convenient solution for those seeking delicious and hassle-free dining experiences. Whether customers choose pickup or delivery, they can trust Chef Tim’s expertise to ensure the highest quality and freshness in every meal.
For more information or to sign up, visit their Facebook page or visit their website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 1
95/68°F
90/66°F