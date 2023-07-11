Heroes on the River: Skydiving into A Tradition of Service, Camaraderie, and Outdoor Adventure

Bridging military service with outdoor adventure, Adam Packham has made it his mission to give back to his military community. With his organization, Heroes on the River, Packham has been working towards creating opportunities for combat veterans to reconnect with each other through exciting outdoor programs since its inception in 2016.

Heroes on the River draws from Packham’s lifelong passion for adventure and his personal military background. Stemming from a family lineage of servicemen that includes his father, a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm, and ancestors who served in WWI, WWII, and even the Civil War, Packham’s commitment to service is deeply rooted.

Nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, the non-profit organization curates adventures that evoke the camaraderie and excitement familiar to those who have served. Recognizing a need for such an organization in the area, Packham ensures that all profits fund their mission, staying true to the ethos of service that is at the heart of Heroes on the River.

The organization’s programs are exclusive to active-duty service members and veterans who have deployed to combat zones during operations, whether on the front lines, at sea, or in support. The events are private, and all participants are required to pre-register and provide proof of combat service through deployment orders or their DD214.

Looking ahead, Packham has big plans for the future. The organization is in the early stages of planning a charter fishing tournament in Key West and a rappelling, caving, and survival training adventure in Vermont.

As Heroes on the River gears up for its 6th Annual Skydive event on July 22-23, 2023, the organization extends an invitation to those interested in participating, volunteering, or donating. With a firm belief in the restorative power of nature and camaraderie, Packham continues to pave a path for combat veterans to reconnect and rekindle the spirit of service.

Please spread the word and contact them for volunteer opportunities. All monetary donations are made payable to Heroes on the River, PO Box 1678, Winchester, VA 22604, or donate directly on their website. Or by email at info@heroesontheriver.org (540) 931-8015.

