Herring calls on Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021
RICHMOND(August 10, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (PRO Act). The PRO Act strengthens and modernizes the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which enshrines the fundamental rights to organize, unionize, and bargain collectively. In the face of globalization, rapid technological change, rising income inequality, race, and gender wage gaps, and a pandemic-fueled recession, the PRO Act honors this country’s longstanding commitment to treating workers fairly and respecting the dignity of work. In today’s letter, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues highlight the urgent need to pass the PRO Act and respectfully urges the Senate to seize this historic opportunity to improve the lives of America’s working families.
“Virginia’s workers are the backbone of our economy, and it’s so important to give them the ability to advocate for themselves,” said Attorney General Herring. “Passing the PRO Act at the national level will protect workers in Virginia and across the country by allowing them to organize and collectively bargain for what they need. I will continue to stand up for our workers and fight to strengthen the protections for the individuals who work every day to keep our communities going.”
When the NLRA was enacted in 1935, it was broadly intended to promote workers’ rights to unionize and bargain collectively for better wages and working conditions. Between the late 1940s and the 1970s, union membership skyrocketed, and median household income rose in lockstep with increased productivity — both growing over 100%. Yet, in the face of a rapidly changing marketplace, the NLRA’s protections have not been able to withstand the test of time. Today, just 12% of American workers are represented by a union — down from 27% in 1979. This decline in union membership has contributed significantly to a historic rise in income inequality. Despite rising labor productivity, median earnings have barely budged upwards over the past four decades.
However, this dramatic decline in union membership is no accident. It tracks the rise in corporate opposition to organizing and aggressive anti-union campaigns. Indeed, these campaigns, which often spare no cost, seek to intimidate workers and often falsely imply that unionization will lead to mass layoffs or the closure of the workplace. And they employ a wide range of other pernicious tactics. To combat union drives, employers routinely enforce disciplinary rules with more frequency against pro-union workers, engage in pretextual retaliatory firings, interfere with union elections, hire union-busters, employ delay tactics, and impart misleading information via mandatory captive-audience meetings.
The PRO Act is comprised of commonsense reforms to the NLRA designed to curb these abusive practices and, more generally, restore the law’s original purpose of encouraging unionization. Restoring that purpose benefits all workers. Compared to their non-union counterparts, union members earn 10 to 15% higher wages, are more likely to have employer-sponsored benefits, like health insurance, paid sick days, and pensions, experience less wage theft, and are less reliant on public benefits. Importantly, in the midst of our national conversation about racial inequality in all its forms, we must not shy away from hard truths. Workers of color have suffered the worst effects of rising income inequality in recent decades and they have suffered a disproportionate burden from the pandemic-driven recession. For example, Black and Latina women have lost jobs at a rate three times higher than that of white men during the pandemic. Unions are a critical antidote to these disparate outcomes; the benefits of the PRO Act will be magnified for workers of color. Passing the PRO Act will help restore the ability of our nation’s workers to organize and bargain collectively for better pay and improved working conditions.
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending the letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.
Governor Northam releases statement on approval of American Rescue Plan Funding
On August 9, 2021, Governor Northam released the following statement on the passage of HB 7001, which distributes $4.3 billion in federal assistance from the American Rescue Plan.
Governor Northam: I join Virginians in thanking the General Assembly for their hard work over many difficult months.
Together, we are using the American Rescue Plan to invest boldly and build Virginia back better. Starting this week:
• Businesses across the Commonwealth will be protected from tax hikes to replenish the unemployment fund—so they can invest in their workforce instead.
• Law enforcement officers and first responders will get a well-deserved raise, and violence prevention programs have the support they need to keep communities safe.
• More Virginians will have access to the high-quality behavioral health care they need, including strong community-based services.
• A college degree will be possible for thousands of Virginia students who would have been otherwise unable to afford it.
• Children in public schools will breathe cleaner air this fall—keeping them safer as they return to in-person learning.
• All families, schools, and businesses across our Commonwealth will have access to broadband by 2024—beating our goal of universal coverage by 4 years.
This generational opportunity is a result of strong leadership.
Leaders in the General Assembly have worked hand-in-hand with my team to build our roaring economy—and it’s paying off. Our unemployment rate remains below our neighbors and is significantly lower than the national average, we have avoided devastating cuts to state government and critical services, and our Commonwealth has an historic $2.6 billion surplus.
While other states are closing budget gaps, we are investing in Virginians. We have consistently put resources into helping families, businesses, and communities recover from this pandemic and prepare for the future.
Let’s keep building upon this progress.
HB 7001 allocates approximately $3.5 billion of the $4.3 billion in funding provided by the American Rescue Plan. The remaining $761 million remains available for programming in light of the evolving pandemic and will be considered by the General Assembly when they convene next January.
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law in March. It is a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan that includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments. All Republican members of Congress voted against the law, including those representing Virginia.
Virginia DMV continues to migrate services online; new online payment plan option
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to expand its offering of online transactions by adding the ability for credentialed customers to establish a payment plan contract online. This new online option will enable more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to DMV and creates additional appointment opportunities for customers who require in-person service.
If customers owe fees as a result of not insuring their vehicles, they may be able to enter into a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving. Since payment plans were established by the General Assembly in 2017, more than 53,000 customers have successfully completed their contracts with DMV.
In Virginia, in order to purchase license plates or register a vehicle (to receive decals), customers must certify that their vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
When a customer is cited for driving without vehicle insurance, their license is suspended until they comply with the following three requirements:
1) file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22),
2) pay the reinstatement fee, and
3) pay the noncompliance fee upfront or enter into a payment plan to pay the fee over time in monthly installments, which may also be paid online. The suspension action and requirements are the same whether an insurance company reports to DMV that a customer’s liability insurance coverage on a vehicle has terminated or been canceled during the registration period and the customer has not obtained another policy, or the customer has not temporarily deactivated the license plates or permanently surrendered the license plates.
In order to avoid a suspension of driving privileges, the requirement to pay the non-compliance fee, and the related requirements, customers must ensure that there are no lapses in insurance coverage for vehicles during their registration period and that they either deactivate or surrender license plates to DMV prior to canceling their insurance.
For more information on DMV’s payment plan program, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#statpay.asp.
Virginia State Police welcomes 40 new troopers to its rank
On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, the Commonwealth graduated its 134th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 40 new troopers were presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy, located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crises, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 134th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on January 28, 2021.
The graduates of the 134th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and the country of Venezuela.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of August 16. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer, learning his or her new patrol area.
Governor Northam announces composite manufacturer to expand in Frederick County, creating 84 new jobs
Governor Ralph Northam announced on August 6, 2021, that Evolve Services, Inc., a producer of composite productions and reproductions, will invest $1.25 million to expand its operation in Frederick County. The company will enlarge the plant by adding a second production line, tripling its facility space, and increasing production for its major customers, which include 84 Lumber, Lansing Building Products, ABC Supply, BFS, and Home Depot. The project will create 84 new jobs.
“Evolve Services is a key employer in Frederick County, and we are pleased to support the growth of another manufacturer reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This expansion is further evidence of the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain businesses with its infrastructure, workforce, and livability.”
Founded in 2013, Evolve Services, Inc. is one of the most prominent specialty composite manufacturers in the United States, with its products displayed throughout the world. Its network of companies includes Evolve Stone, Evolve Play, and Createk by Evolve Custom. As the company has grown, it has expanded its services beyond nature-related composites to include the re-creation of virtually any object. The company is expanding its Evolve Stone line that is the world’s first artificial stone that is face nailed, making installation fast, intuitive, and easy, which is helping to solve some skilled labor shortages in the construction industry.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of a thriving economy, and we celebrate Evolve Services’ continued success and the addition of 84 new jobs in Frederick County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company has experienced impressive growth since its founding eight years ago, and we are excited to see Evolve already tripling its facility size and adding production lines.”
“Evolve chose Virginia as its home because of its business-friendly environment, access to a diverse workforce, and small business support network,” said Evolve Services CEO Greg Fritz. “Virginia is the complete package for doing business.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Evolve Services’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are excited for Evolve Services’ continued growth in Frederick County,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Evolve’s decision to increase capacity at its Frederick County facility is a testament to our community’s workforce and business environment and reinforces the Commonwealth’s position as a top state for business. This project elevates our local economy and further expands the County’s largest employment sector, advanced manufacturing.”
“Evolve Services’ expansion marks a significant investment in our region and speaks to the great economic development partnerships Virginia offers,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “We are excited for this outstanding company to expand in Frederick County, creating quality jobs and economic revenue.”
“These are the type of announcements we look forward to hearing more about for our area,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “Congratulations to Evolve on being a valued member of the business community here in the Shenandoah Valley. It is important that we continue to promote opportunities like this one to better our community, offer job opportunities, and keep taxes low.”
Governor Northam announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state workers; rising cases and hospitalizations
On August 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam held a press briefing to discuss the state’s rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Gov. Northam and other Virginia health leaders earlier in the week to discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and the challenges ahead.
“Vaccination works, it is that simple,” said Governor Northam. “Nearly every single person who has died from COVID was unvaccinated.”
Governor Ralph Northam also announced that Virginia will require its state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. This policy will impact approximately 122,000 employees and will go into effect on September 1.
Governor Northam’s action comes as the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving up cases across the Commonwealth and around the country, primarily among unvaccinated people. Nearly 73 percent of Virginia adults have had their first shot, and 54 percent of all Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, which is higher than most states.
“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”
Last week, President Joe Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers, and Governor Northam’s executive directive is consistent with this policy. The full text of Executive Directive Eighteen can be found here.
“Our valued state employees are dedicated to public service, and I am confident they want to do what is necessary to keep themselves, their co-workers, and the public safe,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson, who oversees the Department of Human Resource Management.
Virginians who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
Vaccinate Virginia: A Conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Healthcare Providers
Research consistently shows that a healthcare provider’s recommendation is among the most influential factors in a person’s decision to get vaccinated. This virtual event will focus on strategies for building confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, engaging communities about the importance of vaccination, and collaborating with trusted messengers.
