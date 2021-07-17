State News
Herring defends key Virginia climate change mitigation program against legal attack
Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his team have successfully defended one of Virginia’s most significant climate change mitigation programs—participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)—against a legal challenge that sought to terminate the regulations that allow the Commonwealth to operate its CO2 Budget Trading Program.
Participation in RGGI has already generated $80 million to support climate change mitigation projects, including helping coastal communities in Hampton Roads protect themselves from sea-level rise and funding energy efficiency programs for low-income communities.
“Climate change is a real and urgent threat to the safety and health of Virginians, and to our continued economic success,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia’s CO2 Budget Trading Program is a key component in reducing our carbon pollution while also investing in mitigation and resiliency projects that protect communities from the negative effects of climate change, especially sea-level rise. I’m really proud we were able to protect this central piece of our climate strategy, and I appreciate all the work our environmental attorneys did in this complex and important case.”
In October 2020, the Virginia Manufacturers Association filed suit against the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) asking the Richmond Circuit Court to invalidate, vacate, and declare null and void the regulations that govern Virginia’s CO2 Budget Trading Program, which allows for participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The lawsuit alleged various violations of the Virginia Administrative Process Act and the Virginia Constitution.
Attorney General Herring and his team successfully refuted each alleged violation, and in a nine-page opinion, Judge Beverly Snukals ruled in favor of the OAG and DEQ, concluding that “DEQ did not violate the VAPA or the Virginia Constitution when it issued the Revised Regulation.”
The case was handled by lawyers in Attorney General Herring’s Environmental Section including lead counsel Assistant Attorney General J. Hess, Assistant Attorney General Christopher Bergin, and Senior Assistant Attorney General/Section Chief David Grandis.
Attorney General Herring has been a consistent champion for protecting the environment and fighting climate change. He wrote an official opinion in 2017 confirming that the Commonwealth had the authority to regulate carbon pollution. He successfully fought back against the Trump Administration’s attempts to gut America’s efforts to combat climate change, including Trump’s efforts to replace the Clean Power Plan and repeal the Clean Car Plan. He filed suit against the EPA to protect the Chesapeake Bay, and has secured the largest environmental damages settlement in Virginia history.
State News
AG Herring and his team defeated the latest challenge to the Virginia Values Act, this time in state court
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has again successfully defended the Virginia Values Act, a landmark piece of civil rights legislation that protects LGBT Virginians and others from discrimination, against another legal attack by conservative activists. After oral arguments in Loudoun County Circuit Court on July 16, 2021, Judge James E. Plowman, Jr. ruled from the bench in favor of Attorney General Herring on nearly every count in the case, known as Calvary Road v. Herring.
“Our landmark civil rights protections will remain in place, and Virginia will remain a place that is open and welcoming to all, no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, or who you love,” said Attorney General Herring. “I was proud to support passage of the Virginia Values Act and am so proud of our work to successfully defend the law twice against legal attack. As CNBC recently confirmed when it named Virginia its ‘Best State for Business,’ inclusion and diversity make our Commonwealth stronger.”
In March, Attorney General Herring successfully defeated a challenge to the Virginia Values Act brought in federal court by the same conservative activist legal operation in a case called Updegrove v. Herring.
In successfully defending the Virginia Values Act in this case, Attorney General Herring and his team explained the importance of LGBT discrimination protections, writing in legal briefs that “Virginia’s elected leaders sought to protect the Commonwealth’s more than 300,000 LGBT residents from the type of discrimination that has long infected public life.” The briefs also explained that the plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the laws because they had not actually been harmed by them. The Court agreed and dismissed every claim regarding the Virginia Values Act and its protections against unlawful discrimination.
Because the judge ruled from the bench, an order consistent with his ruling will be entered in the coming weeks.
State News
Governor Northam launches #YourSayVA Digital Town Hall on speeding and summer travel safety campaign
Governor Ralph Northam announced on July 16, 2021, a new summer travel safety campaign and survey designed to engage Virginians in efforts to reduce speed-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities on the Commonwealth’s roadways.
The “Don’t Speed Thru Summer. Make it Last.” initiative uses both online and traditional media to focus on the dangers of speed and aggressive driving. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety, preliminary numbers indicate speed-related crashes have already claimed 182 lives on Virginia’s roadways and injured another 4,248 people within the first six months of 2021. Last year, 22,479 speed-related crashes on Virginia roadways resulted in 406 fatalities, the highest number in at least 10 years.
“Speed is driving up the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on our roadways to record high levels,” said Governor Northam. “But these are not just statistics, these are the lives of parents, children, siblings, spouses, friends, and loved ones. As the summer continues, I urge all Virginians to make safe driving a priority as you travel throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.”
In addition, Governor Northam is inviting Virginians to participate in the #YourSayVA Digital Town Hall on speeding through Friday, August 13. To participate, visit the Commonwealth’s new highway safety portal, TZDVA.org, and click the icon for the #YourSayVA Digital Town Hall to access the anonymous survey. The data collected from the #YourSayVA Digital Town Hall will better inform state leaders of driving behaviors related to speeding.
Speeding is the latest traffic-safety priority to be addressed by the Governor and his Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety, which is composed of representatives from the Virginia Departments of Motor Vehicles, Transportation, Health, Education, and State Police, and led by the Secretaries of Transportation and Public Safety and Homeland Security. The team is charged with reducing fatalities on Virginia’s roadways and driving change in the Commonwealth’s highway safety culture.
“While this may be hard to believe, driving seven miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit of 65 miles per hour saves approximately five minutes when traveling to a destination 60 miles away,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to safely maneuver around curves, adds to the time it takes to come to a complete stop, and increases the risk of crashes and injuries.”
“Every driver in Virginia plays a role in helping prevent a crash on our roadways by following the posted speed limits,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Complying with the posted speed limits not only protects your life, but the lives around you.”
The Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety will be promoting the “Don’t Speed Thru Summer. Make it Last.” campaign, both as a group and as individual agencies throughout summer. To stay up to date, follow the hashtag #SlowDownVA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
State News
Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped again, falling to 4.3 percent in June
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage points to 4.3 percent in June, compared to 8.8 percent one year ago. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent.
“Virginia’s falling unemployment rate and expanding labor force show the strength of our economy and business climate,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to be recognized as the best place in America to do business because we are building a Commonwealth where both workers and employers can thrive. We can all be optimistic about what the future holds as we move beyond this pandemic.”
Virginia had the fourth-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states behind Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia.
“The Commonwealth’s positive job growth and falling unemployment rate are welcome signs that workers are finding safety and opportunity in the job market,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “I look forward to maintaining this positive momentum in partnership with our business and workforce development partners, who are working diligently to ensure Virginians have all the support they need to transition back into employment.”
“Another drop in the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate is a great way to conclude this exciting week,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We expect to see continuing job growth in the coming months.”
In June, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.8 percent, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,200 jobs. The labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799. The number of employed residents rose by 9,791 to 4,050,561.
The private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 179,900 jobs, and employment in the public sector added 10,500 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 67,200 jobs, or 25.5 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in trade and transportation, up 40,100 jobs, or 6.5 percent. Professional and business services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 26,300 jobs or 3.5 percent.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam announces Virginia to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan Funding to achieve universal broadband by 2024
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expedite the deployment of last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas and close the digital divide within the next three years. This proposal will accelerate the Governor’s 10-year goal for achieving universal internet access from 2028 to 2024, with the majority of connections obligated within the next 18 months. In May, Governor Northam and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for allocating the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.
The Governor made the announcement at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon and was joined by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, State Senator Janet Howell and Delegate Luke Torian, who chair the General Assembly’s money committees, and State Senator Jennifer Boysko and Delegate Roslyn Tyler, who lead Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council. Governor Northam also reported that the Commonwealth has successfully bridged half of the digital divide, with an estimated 233,500 unserved locations remaining.
“It’s time to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st-century necessity that it is—not just a luxury for some, but an essential utility for all,” said Governor Northam. “The pandemic has reinforced how important high-quality broadband is for the health, education, and economic opportunity, and we cannot afford to leave any community behind. With this historic $700 million investment, universal broadband is now within our reach. I am grateful to Senator Warner for fighting to include this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which will be key to the success of local connectivity efforts and to ensuring every Virginian has affordable, reliable, and equitable access to high-speed internet.”
Since 2018, the Commonwealth has awarded approximately $124 million in broadband grants and connected over 140,000 homes, businesses, and community anchors. Governor Northam and the General Assembly made historic investments—$50 million in 2020 and an additional $50 million in 2021—in the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), a public-private partnership that provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas currently unserved by a provider. With this $700 million allocation of federal dollars and continued state investment, the Commonwealth has the necessary resources to meet the tremendous demand from localities and broadband providers and close the digital divide in Virginia.
“With telehealth and telework becoming permanent staples across the nation, access to broadband is more critical than ever,” said U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner. “Earlier this year, I was proud to help deliver more than $3.7 billion dollars in direct fiscal relief for the Commonwealth through the American Rescue Plan, including hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband. I’m hopeful that my friends in the General Assembly will use $700 million of that funding to expand access to broadband, thereby creating economic opportunity and ensuring that every Virginian can meaningfully participate in our 21st-century economy.”
“Localities and broadband providers have stepped up over the past three years and helped the Commonwealth connect thousands of unserved Virginians,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With today’s announcement, large regional projects that achieve universal service can be funded across the Commonwealth without delay.”
Because Governor Northam prioritized broadband expansion well before the pandemic, Virginia is on track to be one of the first states in the country to achieve universal broadband service. In 2019, the Governor worked with the General Assembly to establish a pilot program that promotes collaboration between localities, electric utilities, and internet service providers to connect unserved areas to high-speed internet. In just two years of the pilot program, Virginia’s utility companies have helped connect more than 13,000 homes and businesses across the Commonwealth. Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed bipartisan legislation that makes the pilot program permanent.
“The Commonwealth continues to prioritize funding for universal broadband access, and I’m encouraged to see these investments coming ahead of schedule,” said Senator Janet Howell, Chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. “This appropriation of federal dollars will go a long way towards supporting the investments that the Commonwealth has already made to bridge the digital divide.”
“Funding for broadband is more critical now than ever,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “We must continue to ensure that all citizens of the Commonwealth have access to quality internet access.”
“The Broadband Advisory Council has long prioritized funding to reduce the cost of broadband access and connect unserved Virginians,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko, Chair of the Broadband Advisory Council. “With this investment of American Rescue Plan dollars, we will greatly accelerate our progress.”
“I have lived in a rural area my entire life and I know that the Commonwealth benefits as a whole when we lift all communities,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Vice-Chair of the Broadband Advisory Council. “This investment will have a tremendous impact on countless Virginians and allow our communities to prosper and grow.”
State News
Revenue collections surged 26.4 percent between April and June, resulting in largest budget surplus in Virginia history
On July 14, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam reported that Virginia reached the end of the fiscal year 2021 with a historic $2.6 billion surplus, the largest in the Commonwealth’s history. Total revenue collections soared 14.5 percent over the fiscal year 2020, ahead of the forecast of 2.7 percent growth.
“We have effectively managed Virginia’s finances through the pandemic, and now we are seeing the results—record-breaking revenue gains, a recovery that has outpaced the nation, and recognition as the best place to do business,” said Governor Northam. “Fueled by a surging economy, federal American Rescue Plan funds, and the largest surplus in Virginia history, we have significant resources available to make transformational investments in this Commonwealth. I look forward to working with the General Assembly in the fall to seize this opportunity so we can build a brighter future for all Virginians. ”
All major general fund revenue sources exceeded their forecasts for the fiscal year. Individual non withholding taxes, one of the Commonwealth’s most volatile revenue sources, accounted for about half of the surplus, although collections in payroll withholding, sales, and corporate income taxes were also well above their respective forecasts.
Total revenue collections reached $8.6 billion in the final quarter of the fiscal year 2021. In June, revenues decreased by $180.8 million, or 5.8 percent, compared to the previous year, which can be attributed to the extension of the individual income tax filing deadline to May 17.
“We expected a strong revenue performance and this surplus is even larger than initially anticipated,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “We are encouraged that for the fiscal year, payroll withholding and retail sales taxes increased by 6.4 percent, signifying that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong.”
The Commonwealth will release the final figures for the fiscal year 2021 on August 18 at the Joint Money Committee meeting.
Analysis of Fiscal Year 2021 Revenues Based on Preliminary Data
• Total general fund revenue collections, excluding transfers, exceeded the official forecast (Chapter 552) by $2.6 billion (11.7 percent variance) in the fiscal year 2021.
• The 30-year average general fund revenue forecast variance is 1.6 percent.
• Payroll withholding and sales tax collections, 80 percent of total revenues, and the best indicator of current economic activity in the Commonwealth finished $560.2 million or 3.3 percent ahead of the forecast.
• Payroll withholding grew by 4.7 percent, exceeding the forecast of 2.7 percent growth.
• Sales tax collections increased 12.4 percent as compared to the annual forecast of 4.7 percent. Brick and mortar store sales increased 7.6 percent and internet sales increased 32.3 percent.
• Fourth-quarter results show that payroll withholding and sales tax grew 12.5 percent.
• Non-withholding income tax collections finished the year ahead of expectations, up 37.1 percent. This was mainly due to a 68.0 percent increase in final payments to the Department of Taxation. Estimated payments increased 19.8 percent.
• Individual income tax refunds were positive to the forecast, as the average check size did not increase. Tax refunds were $339.4 million below expectations, a positive to the bottom line.
• Corporate income tax collections increased 49.8 percent for the year, ahead of the annual forecast of 27.4 percent. A preliminary analysis of the data reveals a broad-based increase from larger corporations based on economic-related growth.
• A complete analysis of all final receipts for revenue sources, including transfers, will not be available until the Joint Money Committee meeting on August 18.
State News
What They’re Saying: Leaders across the Commonwealth applaud Virginia’s Consecutive Victories as “Top State for Business”
This week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia has been named America’s “Top State for Business” in 2021 by CNBC, becoming the first to win the coveted recognition twice in a row. The Commonwealth has now earned the top spot five times, the most of any state, with previous victories in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2019. In case you missed it, here is what leaders across the Commonwealth are saying about Virginia’s back-to-back titles in CNBC’s ranking:
“CNBC’s ranking reaffirms that long-term investments in workforce training, education, and inclusivity result in economic success for everyone. Virginia remains the top state for business as a direct result of policies that have made the Commonwealth an exceptional place to create and grow any enterprise, large or small. We look forward to continued partnership with our policymakers to support economic growth in Virginia.” —Barry DuVal, President and CEO, Virginia Chamber of Commerce
“We salute Governor Northam and his team on Virginia being recognized as America’s top state for doing business. We are particularly pleased with the wide range of factors considered earning this prestigious ranking. Criteria such as inclusion, health equity, and education reflect the Governor’s priorities and investments and build upon the foundation for a continued high-quality workforce that is also inclusive of the diversity of the Commonwealth.” —Gil Bland, President, and CEO, Urban League of Hampton Roads
“It is exciting to see our state recognized for what Virginians already know—the Commonwealth is a great place to develop skills, grow businesses, and nurture families. Our unparalleled talent pool and unwavering commitment to workforce development are the foundation of our first-class business climate, our dynamic economy, and future success.” —Lane Hopkins, Chair, Virginia Board of Workforce Development
“Amazon is proud to call Virginia home, and we commend Governor Northam and the entire Commonwealth on again being named the Top State for Business. Imperative to our decision to locate here was the business-friendly environment and access to the state’s world-class talent. Virginia’s continued investment in the tech talent pipeline is certainly a key driver to retaining this important designation. We look forward to continuing our investment and growth here for years to come.” —Brian Huseman, Vice President for Public Policy, Amazon and part of the core HQ2 site selection team
“We were pleased to see that Virginia’s robust health care resources were factored into its ranking as CNBC’s Top State for Business. The past year has highlighted the critical importance of accessible health care to a stable economy and high quality of life. We will continue to work diligently, along with our partners across the state, to ensure that Virginians have access to the high-quality care they need to thrive in the Commonwealth.” —Nancy Agee, President, and CEO, Carilion Clinic
“Virginia’s greatest asset is its workers, not only because of their talent and dedication but because of the diversity of experiences and perspectives that they bring to our economy. Virginia’s standing as the number one state to do business demonstrates that there is no limit to what we can accomplish when we embrace inclusivity.” —My Lan Tran, Executive Director, Asian American Chamber of Commerce
“We are thrilled to see that CNBC has acknowledged the critical importance of diversity to the strength and vibrancy of an economy and that Virginia has ranked highly in this area. Our progress is encouraging, but we still have a long way to go. We hope this exciting win will serve as a rallying cry for businesses to continue the important work of promoting inclusivity across the Commonwealth.” —Sheila Dixon, Executive Director, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce and Ervin B. Clarke, Founder, and Chairman, Central Virginia African American Chamber of Commerce
“Virginia’s designation as the top state for business is yet another feat to be proud of in the Commonwealth. Our efforts to foster greater diversity in business have resulted in a stronger and more vibrant economy that deserves such national recognition. I would like to sincerely thank and congratulate all of our partners at the local, regional, and state-level who made this win possible.” —Michel Zajur, President and CEO, Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
“I was thrilled to hear the news that Virginia has been awarded Best State for Business yet again! The administration’s continued focus on broadband investments has paved the way for Southern Virginia to keep pace with the 21st-century economy. Thanks to these investments, our future is looking bright.” —Ed Owens, Mayor of South Boston, Virginia, and Chair, Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
“On behalf of the hundreds of professionals who practice economic, industrial, and community development throughout Virginia, we are thrilled to spread the news of CNBC’s findings that Virginia’s investments in workforce, education, and infrastructure have kept us first in the nation for business!” —Steven J. Harrison, President, Virginia Economic Developers Association and Vice President, Hampton Roads Alliance
“Virginia’s incredible workforce, one of the best-educated in the nation, deserves this applause. Nearly 39 percent of our workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and we enjoy the nation’s third-highest concentration of STEM employees. Yet, we won’t rest on our laurels. With continued investment and new initiatives like the Governor’s G3 program, more Virginians can develop the skills to compete for the high-quality jobs available in our economy.” —John Downey, President, Blue Ridge Community College
“We are happy to see more support for Black-owned businesses being offered at the state level. This win is a tangible demonstration of equity that should have a positive generational impact on economic development across the state.” —Blair Durham, President, Black BRAND
“Virginia is the center of the universe when it comes to tech and government contracting. Access to talent, executive networking opportunities, infrastructure, and support for businesses in the area were all factors that led to our decision to anchor here. We wouldn’t think of locating our headquarters anywhere else.” —Greg Baroni, Founder, and CEO, Attain Partners and Chairman, Board of Directors, Northern Virginia Technology Council
Read more about Virginia’s 2021 ranking here.
Watch Governor Northam discuss how Virginia retained the “Top State for Business” title in this video.
