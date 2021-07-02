State News
Herring files amicus brief in case of New York business suing to refuse to offer wedding photography services to LGBTQ+ couples
On July 2, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the constitutionality of New York’s anti-discrimination law. In March, Attorney General Herring successfully defended the Virginia Values Act, the Commonwealth’s historic anti-discrimination law, in court against similar attacks.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the amicus brief with the United States District Court for the Western District of New York in the case of Emilee Carpenter, LLC v. James. The case was brought by a photography business refusing to offer its services to same-sex couples. Specifically, the plaintiffs, Emilee Carpenter and her business Emilee Carpenter, LLC, are seeking to post an online notice stating that their services are not for LGBTQ+ couples. Plaintiffs claim New York’s anti-discrimination law violates their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and exercise of religion. This brief supports New York’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and its opposition to the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.
“Every single American should be able to live in their communities without fear of discrimination, regardless of whom they love, what they look like, where they’re from, or how they worship,” said Attorney General Herring. “I successfully defended a similar law in Virginia, and I am proud to stand with my colleagues in defending New York’s anti-discrimination law against these narrow-minded attacks. We are living in the 21st century, and our goal must always be to create an open and welcoming community for all.”
In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that states across the country have enacted laws to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in places of public accommodations to prevent severe economic, personal, and social harm. Discrimination by places of public accommodation “denies equal access to important goods and services and, by segregating the marker, has a well-established ‘substantial and harmful effect’ on the economy.”
According to the brief, a majority of Americans – 189 million – now live in communities that expressly prohibit places of public accommodation from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. Twenty-two states, including Virginia, and the District of Columbia have such laws. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues further argue that prejudice “on account of sexual orientation ‘has severely limited or actually prevented access to employment, housing and other necessities of life, leading to deprivation and suffering’ and fostered a general climate of hostility and distrust, leading in some instances to physical violence.” The brief points out the Supreme Court has long held that discrimination in public accommodations is a “unique evil.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the First Amendment does not allow a business to exclude customers in violation of anti-discrimination laws. It also does not protect the speech in advertisements that give notice that places of public accommodations will refuse service on the basis of a protected characteristic.
Finally, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues call on the Court to follow the Supreme Court’s instruction to ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals are not subjected to “indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.”
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Glenn Youngkin unveils plan to restore Academic Standard of Excellence in Virginia Schools
On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks outlining the first part of his comprehensive education plan.
“This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical to Virginia’s future than education. Education has the power to lift people up, to lift people out, to provide opportunities that they can only dream about, to realize the most vivid dreams. It gives every child a chance – every child – and when I’m governor, we will all be about giving every child a chance, to learn, to grow, to succeed, to believe. That’s what Virginia is all about,” said Youngkin.
Detailing the first part of his education plan, Youngkin said, “We must have the courage to set high standards. We must have the courage to invest in our students, in our teachers, in our facilities, and then we must demand results from our schools. As part of the first phase of my plan to restore excellence in Virginia schools, we’re going to raise standards. We’re going to absolutely create transparency, and we’re going to demand school accountability, and we are going to raise our sights on student achievement because student success should not merely be a talking point in Richmond. It is the pathway to unlimited success, and every Virginia child should be on that pathway.”
“On day one, I will sign an executive order returning Virginia’s schools to pre-McAuliffe standards. No longer will Virginia race to the bottom when it comes to expectations. We are setting high standards. Second, I will direct the Virginia Department of Education to protect advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas. We all know that our students need proficiency in subjects like math, to be fluent in the economy of the future. Third, we will refocus on the fundamentals of reading, writing, and math.”
“I’m tired of politicians lowering standards, lowering standards and yet calling it a success, setting our sights on the lowest common denominator instead of the highest hopes of our children. So here’s a simple fact: when he was governor, Terry McAuliffe and his political appointees lowered standards, and he dragged our children’s performance down with those diminished expectations.”
“I have a vision for the children of Virginia, that they would not just survive, but they would thrive in Virginia’s classrooms, that they would be challenged to reach their full potential, that they would have a rigorous curriculum that would prepare them for the workplace of the future, for the college opportunity of the future, and that all of our children will see their dream opportunity here in Virginia.”
The first part of Youngkin’s education plan will focus on Schools, Students, and Studies, and identifies key actions that can be taken to restore excellence in Virginia’s schools, including:
SCHOOLS
o Restore the standards by which our schools are measured to actual standards of excellence.
o Improve school measurement metrics so we can all see how our schools are doing and where help is most needed.
o Increase the number of Academic-Year governor’s Schools, like the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, with a variety of subject areas.
o Ensure schools are never again closed unnecessarily for extended periods of time.
STUDENTS
o Ensure all children can read, write, and understand math by third grade.
o Equip our students to be the top-performing students in the country.
o Ensure students with disabilities receive all the services, support, and procedural protections they are entitled to – and listen to parents and students.
o Put the power back in the hands of parents by providing them with the information they need to make the best decisions for their children.
STUDIES
o Offer more advanced math opportunities instead of holding students back from achievement.
o Direct the Department of Education to preserve advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas.
o Teach kids how to think, not what to think. Encourage critical thinking instead of Critical Race Theory.
o Remove politics from the classroom and teach all U.S. history — the good and the bad.
More than 750,000 Virginia adults gain new Medicaid Dental Benefit
Governor Ralph Northam announced on July 1, 2021, that more than 750,000 adult Medicaid members will have access to comprehensive dental services under a benefit that begins July 1, 2021. The Governor celebrated the launch of the new adult dental benefit during an event at the Capital Area Health Network’s Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center in Richmond.
“Oral health is an integral part of overall health, well-being, and quality of life,” said Governor Northam. “This historic expansion of services will ensure that adult Medicaid members across our Commonwealth have access to the quality dental care they deserve. I am proud of the bipartisan support and strong collaboration we have received from dentists and health care advocates that helped us reach this significant milestone.”
Adult members currently eligible for full Medicaid benefits will have more services and provider choices under the initiative approved in the new state budget. The new benefit covers up to three regular cleanings annually as well as preventive care, X-rays, fillings, dentures, oral surgeries, and other oral health services.
“With this new benefit, Virginians will have access to true wellness,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, MHCM. “I am grateful to the dental community, the General Assembly, and the Department for Medical Assistance Services for all of their work to make this happen. Together, we can make Virginia the healthiest state in the country.”
The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) and DentaQuest, the state’s Medicaid dental benefits administrator, is working closely with dental providers to encourage participation in the initiative. Providers wishing to serve Medicaid members can call 1-888-912-3456 or visit the Dentaquest website for information on credentialing and enrolling in the Medicaid provider network.
“When we expanded Medicaid eligibility in 2019, our new members identified dental services as a top need,” said DMAS Director Karen Kimsey. “With more than 562,000 new members as a result of Medicaid expansion, we appreciate the support of Virginia dentists in helping us meet the tremendous need we know exists in our Commonwealth for oral health care.”
Research indicates that poor oral health is linked to high blood pressure, as well as pregnancy and birth complications.
Medicaid members can contact a DentaQuest representative at 1-888-912-3456 to find a dentist and learn more about the new dental benefit. Children and pregnant individuals enrolled in Medicaid, Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS), and FAMIS MOMS are already eligible to receive dental care.
Attorney General Herring celebrates new law making Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers a protected class
A bill that adds “military status” to the list of protected classes and amends several of Virginia’s anti-discrimination statutes has been signed into law, and Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s Office of Civil Rights will now be able to enforce these anti-discrimination protections. “Military status” covers active-duty servicemembers, veterans, and the dependents of both. Attorney General Herring’s team worked with Delegate Kathy Tran (HB2161) and Senator John Bell (SB 1410) to help get this legislation passed during the most recent legislative session. Attorney General Herring joined Governor Northam and the patrons of the bill on June 30, 2021, in Richmond for the bill signing.
“Virginia veterans and servicemembers have dedicated their lives to keeping their country safe, and the last thing they should ever have to worry about is being discriminated against because of their sacrifice,” said Attorney General Herring. “The Commonwealth is home to one of the largest military and veteran populations in the country and must do all we can to support them, including protecting them from discrimination. I am incredibly proud of the work my team and I have done to protect Virginians’ rights, and, with these new tools, we now have the ability to hold those who discriminate against veterans and servicemembers accountable. I want to thank both Delegate Tran and Senator Bell for their partnership in helping to get these important anti-discrimination protections passed.”
This legislation adds “military status” to the list of protected classes in the Virginia Code and amends several anti-discrimination statutes including the Virginia Human Rights Act, the Virginia Fair Housing Law, Virginia Personnel Act, local human rights commissions, Manufactured Home Lot Rental Act, and the Virginia Residential Landlord-Tenant Act.
“Today, we are taking important steps to ensure veterans, service members, military spouses, and their dependents are protected from discrimination when looking for employment, housing, or in public accommodations,” said Delegate Kathy Tran. “I’m proud to have worked with Attorney General Herring and his team, Senator Bell, and many supporters to fight the injustice of discrimination against those who have sacrificed so much for our country. This is historic progress in our work to make the 42nd District and Virginia the most welcoming state for military families.”
“It was concerning and disheartening to hear stories of discrimination from veterans, active-duty servicemembers, and their families, especially because they have dedicated their lives to protecting this country,” said Senator John Bell. “Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in Virginia, and I’m proud to have worked alongside both Attorney General Herring and Delegate Tran to enact these anti-discrimination protections and include ‘military status’ as a protected class in the Commonwealth.”
Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights will now play a larger role in protecting Virginia’s servicemembers, veterans, and their dependents from discrimination in areas like housing and employment. The Office of Civil Rights was created to expand, enhance, and centralize his ongoing work to protect Virginians from discrimination and secure and expand the rights of all Virginians.
Some examples of military discrimination are:
• Charging servicemembers a higher security deposit
• Requiring service members to waive federal housing protections covered by the Servicemember Civil Relief Act as a condition of getting a lease
• Denying a job applicant employment because they are a military spouse
• Not allowing servicemembers to have certain military-related equipment at their residence
• Refusing to rent to someone in the reserves because the landlord is worried the tenant will be deployed
• Refusing to provide reasonable accommodations for veterans with PTSD
• Steering a “military wife” to a certain part of town where other military families live
During the 2020 legislative session, the General Assembly passed the Virginia Values Act, historic legislation that enacted comprehensive anti-discrimination protections in the Commonwealth. In March of this year, Attorney General Herring successfully defeated a challenge to the Virginia Values Act against an attack that sought to block the legislation.
Attorney General Herring urges FBI to recognize non-binary individuals in uniform crime reporting
On June 29, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined a coalition of attorneys general in urging the FBI to add a new, non-binary gender designation to its Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) system to protect non-binary individuals’ interests by affirming their gender identity and improve the accuracy of federal and state crime data collection.
“The rate of violence or harassment against non-binary individuals is already high, but too often, they may choose not to report an incident for fear of being misgendered throughout the process,” said Attorney General Herring. “We must make sure that non-binary individuals feel comfortable coming forward if they have been the victim of a crime, which is why I am joining my colleagues in calling on the FBI to immediately make this change, sending a strong message to non-binary Virginians and Americans that they are recognized and protected.”
The FBI generates national crime statistics by asking law enforcement agencies across the country to submit crime data to the UCR Program, which currently allows only male or female gender designations. As a result, law enforcement agencies encounter errors if they attempt to submit crime incident data in which individuals have been identified as non-binary.
In the letter to FBI Director Christopher W. Wray, Attorney General Herring joined 20 other attorneys general in asking that the FBI act swiftly to add an “X” gender code, which indicates that an individual is non-binary, to the UCR system to allow the states to affirm non-binary individuals’ gender identities when collecting and sharing crime data.
The letter observes that the lack of a non-binary gender designation in the UCR is “more than a ministerial inconvenience,” as refusing to recognize non-binary individuals’ gender identity in crime reporting is an affront to their dignity and may cause harm to their mental health and well-being. Adding a non-binary gender option would affirm the rights of non-binary individuals, who are frequently marginalized and made to feel invisible.
The current lack of a non-binary gender code in the UCR discourages law enforcement agencies from collecting data that accurately reflects the gender of non-binary individuals, as the UCR system rejects data containing gender codes other than male and female. Those agencies that do not recognize non-binary individuals’ gender in their crime data systems must either incur the cost of revising their data before submitting it to the UCR or underreport crime incidents when the UCR rejects some of their data.
Moreover, 22 states and the District of Columbia have now added an “X” gender option to the available gender options on driver’s licenses. The lack of a non-binary gender option in the UCR creates complications for law enforcement in these states, as they have no way to input an “X” gender marker into the UCR.
In addition to eliminating these logistical complications, changing the UCR system would also improve the accuracy of the FBI’s crime statistics overall by making available information about the criminal victimization of the non-binary population.
The letter acknowledges that the FBI has already begun to consider the addition of adding a non-binary gender designation to the UCR and calls on the FBI to promptly make this change.
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending the letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Overall crash fatalities increased in Virginia last year; speed-related fatalities reached 10-year high
The Governor’s Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety is announcing Virginia crash statistics for 2020. The final numbers are now available for analysis in the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ state-of-the-art automated Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS), the Commonwealth’s central repository for crash data and related information.
In 2020, there was a significant decline in traffic volume because of the pandemic. However, while serious injuries declined by 5% last year, the number of overall crash fatalities in the Commonwealth increased by 2%, with 847 fatalities reported, compared to 827 in 2019. Speed-related fatalities increased to the highest number in at least 10 years with 406 fatalities reported, a 16% jump over 2019 fatalities. The number of people who weren’t wearing their seat belts killed as a result of crashes also increased in 2020, with 343 fatalities reported compared to 304 in 2019.
Led by the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, the Governor’s Executive Leadership Team is composed of representatives from the Virginia Departments of Motor Vehicles, Health, Education, Transportation, and State Police. They are charged with reducing serious injuries and fatalities on Virginia’s roadways and driving change in the Commonwealth’s highway safety culture.
“Although the number of vehicle crashes decreased during the pandemic, we saw more fatalities related to speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seat belt. These decisions have heartbreaking consequences that affect families and communities across Virginia,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Our transportation agencies are committed to working diligently to reverse these trends, so everyone arrives home safely.”
“Our state troopers and other first responders encounter the devastating effects of speed on our roadways every day,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “These incidents and others like it could have been prevented by drivers and passengers making the right choice to follow the speed limit and buckling up. These aren’t simply statistics – they are people’s lives.”
TREDS is Virginia’s “one-stop-shop” for accurate, timely and detailed highway safety information for analysis and reporting. TREDS data is used to save lives – specifically, to support Virginia’s efforts to reduce crashes, injuries, fatalities and associated costs. The public gained access to TREDS through DMV’s website for the first time in 2011, and now residents can search for even more specific, usable data. No personal driver information is published.
New law takes effect July 1st: Motorists will be required to change lanes to pass bicyclists
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants residents to be aware of a new law, effective July 1, that requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate three feet in distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle.
Current law allows but does not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least three feet of distance between the bicyclist and the overtaking vehicle. In addition to bicycles, this provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal, or animal-drawn vehicle.
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We all share our roads, and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
The new law also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on electric personal assistive mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.
