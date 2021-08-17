State News
Herring files comments with the SCC supporting newly passed student borrower protections and student loan servicer regulations
RICHMOND(August 17, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed comments with the State Corporation Commission (SCC) in support of a newly passed “bill of rights” for Virginia student borrowers – laws that protect borrowers by regulating student loan servicing in Virginia. The Office of Attorney General has authority under these new laws to investigate claims of misconduct by student loan servicers and to take action when appropriate. Virginia is home to more than one million student borrowers, who collectively owe nearly $42 billion in student loans.
“More than one million Virginians are saddled with the crippling weight of student loan debt – something that negatively affects almost every aspect of their lives,” said Attorney General Herring. “My office has worked hard to help student loan borrowers in the Commonwealth, especially in instances where the loan servicer has taken advantage of borrowers and acted deceptively. These new student borrower protections and student loan servicer regulations are critical to my office’s ongoing mission to ensure Virginia borrowers are protected from bad actors, which is why it was so important that we file these supportive comments with the SCC.”
In February 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation with strong bipartisan support that created Chapter 26 in Title 6.2 of the Virginia Code and that tasked the SCC with issuing regulations implementing Chapter 26. Chapter 26 protects student borrowers from servicers who would, among other things, engage in unfair or deceptive conduct, misapply loan payments, or misreport information to credit bureaus. It also gives the Office of Attorney General the authority to investigate and to bring enforcement actions against servicers suspected of violating these student borrower protections.
Attorney General Herring’s comments come in response to challenges raised by both the Student Loan Servicing Alliance (SLSA) and the National Association of Student Loan Administrators (NASLA) claiming that Chapter 26 and its related regulations, which are currently under consideration by the SCC, are unconstitutional. In the filed comments, Attorney General Herring explains why SLSA and NASLA are simply wrong and why Virginia’s student borrower bill of rights is constitutional. Attorney General Herring argues that federal law does not preempt these new laws and that these new laws do not violate the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity. Attorney General Herring concludes his comments by saying that Chapter 26 and the proposed regulations “are entitled to both a presumption of constitutionality and a presumption against preemption. And by simply raising general constitutional questions . . . , NASLA and SLSA fail to show they are unconstitutional.”
Herring’s Previous Work Fighting to Protect Student Borrowers
Last month, Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief that challenged action taken by the Trump Administration’s Department of Education that unlawfully repealed and replaced federal “borrower defense” regulations. In October 2018, Attorney General Herring announced that a federal judge had rejected the Trump administration’s challenge to the Borrower Defense Rule, ordering its immediate implementation for students nationwide. This ruling followed a victory Attorney General Herring won in federal court after he and a coalition of state attorneys general challenged the U.S. Department of Education’s plan to abruptly rescind its Borrower Defense Rule, which was designed to hold abusive higher education institutions accountable for cheating students and taxpayers out of billions of dollars in federal loans. The immediate implementation of the Borrower Defense Rule meant that the U.S. Department of Education had to automatically discharge $381 million in loans for students whose schools closed.
Attorney General Herring has taken major actions against for-profit colleges for misleading students. In November 2015, for-profit education company Education Management Corporation announced it would significantly reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgive more than $2.29 million in loans for approximately 2,000 former students in Virginia through an agreement with the Attorney General and a group of state attorneys general. Nationwide, the agreement required the for-profit college company to forgive $102.8 million in outstanding loan debt held by more than 80,000 former students.
In December 2016, the Attorney General announced that more than 5,000 Virginia students formerly enrolled in schools operated by Corinthian Colleges, Inc. may be eligible for loan forgiveness. This came after the U.S. Department of Education found that Corinthian College and its subsidiaries published misleading job placement rates for many programs between 2010 and 2014. Following this announcement, Attorney General Herring urged Secretary DeVos and the Department of Education to follow through on their commitment to cancel student debt for students in Virginia and around the country who were victimized by Corinthian Colleges’ practices.
Attorney General Herring announced in January 2019 that he and 48 other attorneys general reached a settlement with for-profit education company Career Education Corporation (CEC). The terms of the settlement required CEC to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally. In Virginia, 3,094 students will receive relief totaling $8,022,178.
State News
Transurban launches DriveTU, a mileage-based user fee study in the Greater Washington Area
Global infrastructure developer and operator Transurban has launched DriveTU, a mileage-based user fee study in the Greater Washington Area that explores how drivers can pay-as-they-go to fund transportation infrastructure instead of paying a gas tax at the pump. Conducted in partnership with The Eastern Transportation Coalition with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT), the study is part of the largest multi-state mileage-based user fee exploration in the Eastern U.S. The DriveTU study will examine how mileage-based user fee systems can work with toll roads, and how such systems can incorporate congestion and cordon pricing.
As the prevalence of electric vehicles increases and fuel tax revenues decline, policymakers are looking to identify more sustainable, transparent, and equitable means of addressing infrastructure funding shortfalls to ensure long-term maintenance and operation of road and transit systems. Mileage-based user fees are based on the “user pays” principle and are seen as a possible solution.
“We are seeing both state and federal policymakers, Democrats and Republicans, start to think beyond the current funding paradigms to achieve meaningful investment in our transportation systems,” said Pierce Coffee, President, Transurban North America. “Transurban is excited to put our roads and technology to work to better link personal transportation costs with the services we use. This is one important step that can help ensure that a modern network of roads and transit is available for future generations.”
Transurban, which pioneered the first dynamically tolled express lanes in the U.S., will leverage its advanced roads, back-office systems, and knowledge of consumer behavior, to test in-vehicle technology in the DriveTU study. Transurban is recruiting 400 eligible participants for the three-month pilot, including current drivers of the Virginia Express Lanes and others in the region. While no money will be exchanged, participants will receive a sample invoice that includes simulated fees for distance driven, as well as for travel in peak times or high-congestion locations.
“Our research has shown that a mileage-based user fee approach is viable and that drivers are open to a ‘user pays’ approach to transportation funding,” said Dr. Patricia Hendren, Executive Director at The Eastern Transportation Coalition. “As we look at the complexities of user-fee systems, we are fortunate to have private sector partners like Transurban bringing forward unique expertise that will provide policymakers with key insights and data – from customer experience considerations to lowering implementation costs.”
In addition to the DriveTU study, Transurban is leading a number of forward-looking projects focused on improving mobility. Leveraging a separate grant from the U.S. DOT, Transurban is developing technology to better enable roads to “speak” to connected and automated vehicles, and in 2022 will pilot a system that transfers intelligence between infrastructure and connected vehicles to maximize safety and enhance driving automation. The company has also launched the GoToll app to enable modern and convenient toll payments, empowering drivers with a flexible payment solution from their smartphones. Furthering its commitment to roadworker safety, Transurban is also advancing automated technology to protect road crews.
Learn more about Transurban’s DriveTU mileage-based user fee study and how to get involved.
State News
Attorney General files price gouging lawsuit
RICHMOND (August 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed suit against Springfield-based Tahir and Sons LLC d/b/a Interstate Fuel LLC for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act. Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit relates to allegations that the business charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good after a state of emergency was declared in May, in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gasoline and other petroleum-based products to a significant part of the United States east coast. Attorney General Herring has taken two other enforcement actions against price gouging this year following the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The unfortunate reality is that bad actors will take advantage of times of crises to unreasonably increase prices for necessary goods, like gasoline,” said Attorney General Herring. “During a disaster or crisis, Virginians should never have to worry about whether they are paying a fair price for something they truly need. Price gouging will never be tolerated in the Commonwealth, and my Consumer Protection Section will take swift action whenever businesses are taking advantage of consumers.”
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that, during the period from May 1, 2021, to May 10, 2021, Interstate Fuel sold regular unleaded fuel at a steady average daily price of about $2.99 per gallon. On about May 11, 2021, Defendant’s average daily price of the same gasoline rose to $3.629, and then again rose to $3.670 during the period from May 12, 2021, to May 14, 2021, increases of 21.37% and 22.74% respectively. Attorney General Herring further alleges that the defendant’s actual prices rose at least as high as $3.989 on or around the morning of May 13, 2021, an increase of 33.4% above what the business was charging during the ten days before the emergency was declared. The suit claims that these price increases were not attributable to additional costs incurred by the business in connection with the sale of gasoline, nor was they due to increases in costs imposed by its source.
The Virginia Post-Disaster Anti Price Gouging Act prohibits businesses from charging unconscionable prices on necessary goods during a time of disaster. Among other factors that can be considered in determining whether a price is “unconscionable” is whether it grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods during the 10 days immediately prior to the time of disaster. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
The lawsuit, filed with the Fairfax County Circuit Court, requests that the court, among other things, enjoin the illegal practices, and award restitution to affected consumer victims.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaint. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel, they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Meet the Candidates
Glenn Youngkin releases statement on Northam – McAuliffe Mask Mandate for Kids
FALLS CHURCH, VA- On August 12, 2021, Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on the Virginia Department of Health’s statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools:
“With today’s student mask mandate announcement, Ralph Northam, Terry McAuliffe, and Richmond liberals have made clear that they will stop at nothing to impose their will and take away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for our kids. Make no mistake about it, this mask mandate is the first step towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.”
“We must respect parents’ right to decide what is best for their own children. If parents, teachers, and children want to wear a mask, they absolutely should do that, but there should not be a statewide school mask mandate.”
In addition to his opposition to statewide school mask mandates, Youngkin has repeatedly expressed his objection to vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. Youngkin has chosen to get the vaccine and believes that Virginians have the right to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated based on their personal circumstances.
Local News
Governor Northam announces public health order to require universal masking in K-12 schools
Governor Northam announced on August 12, 2021, a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools. This order reinforces current state law, which requires Virginia schools to adhere to mitigation strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of July 28, CDC guidelines include universal masking for all students, teachers, and staff. SB 1303 was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the General Assembly earlier this year.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful for the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”
73 percent of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of August 10, 40.3 percent of 12-15 year-olds in Virginia and 51.7 percent of 16-17-year-olds in Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccination, which is one reason CDC updated its guidance to recommend universal masking in all K-12 schools. Masks are a proven tool to reduce in-school transmission, even in communities with high levels of spread.
“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”
“The vast majority of school districts have chosen to follow the CDC and keep their school communities safe,” said State Superintendent Dr. James Lane. “Universal masking has worked in school settings across Virginia for the past year and a half, and it remains a critical part of our safety protocols. I’m grateful to Governor Northam and Dr. Oliver for this order, which will ensure uniformity across all school districts and keep students safe in their classrooms—no matter where they live in Virginia.”
In addition to this Public Health Order, Governor Northam has dedicated significant resources to improve the safety of K-12 schools. On Tuesday, Governor Northam signed House Bill 7001, which provides a total of $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools. Ventilation systems clean and disperse air, decreasing the risk of various airborne illnesses, including COVID-19.
In 2020, Governor Northam directed $492 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives. This year, Virginia received approximately $939 million in ESSER II funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2021. Additionally, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds directly allocate $1.9 billion to school divisions, with an additional state set aside of $211 million.
The Public Health Emergency Order is available here.
State News
Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport successfully launches sixteenth resupply mission to International Space Station
RICHMOND – August 10, 2021 – The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (Virginia Space), NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman celebrate the successful launch of the 16th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The mission, named NG-16, launched today at 6:01 p.m. EDT from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A located at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. It is carrying approximately 8,200 pounds of cargo including crew supplies, hardware, and scientific research to support long-term space exploration missions, lunar habitats, and safe reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.
The Cygnus spacecraft has been named in honor of the first Asian American astronaut, Ellison Onizuka. Hired by NASA in 1978, Onizuka’s first spaceflight was aboard the space shuttle Discovery in January 1985. He tragically lost his life aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1986.
“This vital mission honors the legacy of Ellison Onizuka, whose commitment to the space program inspired many young pilots and whose work was integral to the advancement of human spaceflight,” said Governor Northam. “Today, his work lives on with this launch carrying critical equipment and experiments to the International Space Station. The Commonwealth is committed to growing the aerospace industry as we work to help shape the future of space exploration. Developing space exploration efforts in Virginia has been a focus of our Administration from the start, and I am pleased to see the continued success of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.”
The S.S. Ellison Onizuka will arrive at the International Space Station on Thursday, August 12, and will remain attached to the space station until November. NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will capture Cygnus, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be acting as a backup. After capture, the spacecraft will be installed on the Unity module’s Earth-facing port. NG-16 is the fourteenth successful Antares launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A, which serves as the home port of the Northrop Grumman Antares launch vehicle. The Commonwealth built the $120 million launchpad to accommodate the Antares 230+ rocket configuration and Cygnus spacecraft.
“Today, we launched an Antares rocket carrying technology that could allow us to build on the moon, experiments critical to maintaining the health and safety of crews during spaceflight, and a carbon dioxide removal system that could have significant benefits here on Earth,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “With each launch to the International Space Station, we are sustaining this unique international laboratory, supporting scientific exploration, and encouraging young people to pursue STEM careers.”
Last year marked 25 years since the Virginia General Assembly established Virginia Space Flight as a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the 75th anniversary of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Wallops Flight Facility. Twenty-one successful missions have been launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. Virginia continues to play a key role in national security and assured access to space, as one of only four states in the United States hosting a spaceport licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration to launch spacecraft into orbit or on interplanetary trajectories.
“NG-16 is another testament to the fact that Virginia Space has a viable, operational, and competitive spaceport,” said Virginia Space CEO and Executive Director Major General Ted Mercer. “Through our close partnership with NASA and Northrop Grumman, we are directly supporting the advancement of our nation’s space program. We are honored to be a party to these critical resupply missions and look forward to continuing our support to our Nation’s space customers.”
NASA awarded the Commercial Resupply Services contract to Northrop Grumman in 2008. This will be the fifth mission under Northrop Grumman’s second Commercial Resupply Services-2 contract with NASA. Through this contract, a minimum of eight missions will be made to the International Space Station through 2024. Launchpad modifications in 2019 made it possible to accommodate the loading of time-sensitive experiments into the Cygnus spacecraft up to 24 hours before liftoff, shortening the previous four-day pre-loading requirement. This is the fifth official mission to use late loading capability, which has made the facility eligible for missions that include life science investigations in the payload.
The Cygnus spacecraft is carrying critical materials that will support 250 science and research investigations that will occur during future expeditions. These investigations are part of commercial and academic payloads across a variety of disciplines, including:
• The Redwire Regolith Print study demonstrates 3D printing in space using a material that simulates the rock and soil found on the surfaces of planetary bodies, such as the Moon. The technology could eventually be used to construct habitats, landing pads, and other structures for future exploration missions using on-site materials.
• Cardinal Muscle will evaluate whether engineered human muscle cells cultured in microgravity are a valid model for studying muscle loss. These cultured tissues could be critical to supporting crews during a flight on longer future missions.
• Blob is a European Space Agency investigation and STEM activity, which will allow students to study the effect of microgravity and space radiation on the behavior of the unicellular slime mold. The results of the student-run experiment will be compared to the International Space Station conclusions.
• The Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment provides fluid physics technology information that will be important for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
• 4-Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber is a new spacecraft carbon dioxide removal technology that could help future explorers on the Moon and Mars breathe more easily. There are also potential applications in environments on Earth that require the removal of carbon dioxide to protect workers and equipment.
• The Kentucky Re-Entry Probe Experiment will deploy when Cygnus re-enters the atmosphere and will transmit data to test an affordable thermal protection system, also known as a heat shield.
Also, on board will be International Space Station hardware, a special “Genes in Space” payload, and a satellite experiment.
• The hardware includes a new modification kit, or mounting bracket, that astronauts will attach to the left side of the station during a spacewalk planned for late August. The mounting bracket will enable the future installation of new solar arrays.
• This mission will carry a payload to the station for the student who won the sixth annual Genes in Space Challenge, a STEM competition for 7th – 12th-grade students to design DNA experiments that address a real-world challenge in space exploration. The winning experiment was designed by 17-year-old Kristoff Misquitta. His investigation studies the effects of spaceflight on the metabolism of pharmaceutical drugs in astronauts. Over 1,000 students across the United States submitted applications for this competition.
• The Prototype Infrared Payload, a Northrop Grumman and Space Development Agency experimental mission, will collect infrared data that will aid the development of algorithms for the next generation of tracking satellites.
Virginia Space owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, the MARS Payload Processing Facility, and the MARS Unmanned Systems Test Range. The facilities are all located on the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where their mission is to provide low-cost, safe, reliable, and “schedule-friendly” access to space and secure facilities for testing unmanned vehicles for integration into the National Air Space. For more information, visit vaspace.org.
State News
Herring calls on Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021
RICHMOND(August 10, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (PRO Act). The PRO Act strengthens and modernizes the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which enshrines the fundamental rights to organize, unionize, and bargain collectively. In the face of globalization, rapid technological change, rising income inequality, race, and gender wage gaps, and a pandemic-fueled recession, the PRO Act honors this country’s longstanding commitment to treating workers fairly and respecting the dignity of work. In today’s letter, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues highlight the urgent need to pass the PRO Act and respectfully urges the Senate to seize this historic opportunity to improve the lives of America’s working families.
“Virginia’s workers are the backbone of our economy, and it’s so important to give them the ability to advocate for themselves,” said Attorney General Herring. “Passing the PRO Act at the national level will protect workers in Virginia and across the country by allowing them to organize and collectively bargain for what they need. I will continue to stand up for our workers and fight to strengthen the protections for the individuals who work every day to keep our communities going.”
When the NLRA was enacted in 1935, it was broadly intended to promote workers’ rights to unionize and bargain collectively for better wages and working conditions. Between the late 1940s and the 1970s, union membership skyrocketed, and median household income rose in lockstep with increased productivity — both growing over 100%. Yet, in the face of a rapidly changing marketplace, the NLRA’s protections have not been able to withstand the test of time. Today, just 12% of American workers are represented by a union — down from 27% in 1979. This decline in union membership has contributed significantly to a historic rise in income inequality. Despite rising labor productivity, median earnings have barely budged upwards over the past four decades.
However, this dramatic decline in union membership is no accident. It tracks the rise in corporate opposition to organizing and aggressive anti-union campaigns. Indeed, these campaigns, which often spare no cost, seek to intimidate workers and often falsely imply that unionization will lead to mass layoffs or the closure of the workplace. And they employ a wide range of other pernicious tactics. To combat union drives, employers routinely enforce disciplinary rules with more frequency against pro-union workers, engage in pretextual retaliatory firings, interfere with union elections, hire union-busters, employ delay tactics, and impart misleading information via mandatory captive-audience meetings.
The PRO Act is comprised of commonsense reforms to the NLRA designed to curb these abusive practices and, more generally, restore the law’s original purpose of encouraging unionization. Restoring that purpose benefits all workers. Compared to their non-union counterparts, union members earn 10 to 15% higher wages, are more likely to have employer-sponsored benefits, like health insurance, paid sick days, and pensions, experience less wage theft, and are less reliant on public benefits. Importantly, in the midst of our national conversation about racial inequality in all its forms, we must not shy away from hard truths. Workers of color have suffered the worst effects of rising income inequality in recent decades and they have suffered a disproportionate burden from the pandemic-driven recession. For example, Black and Latina women have lost jobs at a rate three times higher than that of white men during the pandemic. Unions are a critical antidote to these disparate outcomes; the benefits of the PRO Act will be magnified for workers of color. Passing the PRO Act will help restore the ability of our nation’s workers to organize and bargain collectively for better pay and improved working conditions.
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending the letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.
