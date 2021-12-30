State News
Herring files suit against Town of Windsor for pattern of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing by Police Department
RICHMOND (December 30, 2021) – After a months-long investigation revealed disturbing evidence of discriminatory, unconstitutional policing, Attorney General Mark R. Herring today filed suit against the Town of Windsor alleging that its police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights. This is the first enforcement action against a law enforcement agency under the new state law empowering the attorney general to file suit to stop systemic violations of Virginians’ civil rights.
“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” said Attorney General Herring. “Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing. We even discovered evidence that officers were actually being trained to go ‘fishing’ and engage in pretextual stops. That is why I have now filed suit to ensure accountability and to protect Virginians’ rights.
“I believe that Virginians should be able to count on their attorney general to identify and stop violations of their constitutional rights. That’s why I worked with legislators to authorize this kind of investigation and enforcement, and to make the Office of Civil Rights a permanent part of the Office of Attorney General. This work to protect the rights of Virginians must always be at the heart of the OAG’s mission.”
In his suit filed today in Isle of Wight Circuit Court, Attorney General Herring alleges that the Town of Windsor “violated the Virginia Human Rights Act (‘VHRA’) and the Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act (‘VPLEM’) in its provision of law enforcement services through the Windsor Police Department.
The suit further states that “The Department lacks adequate policies to ensure that it is using force in a non-discriminatory manner, that it is performing traffic stops in a constitutional, non-pretextual, and bias-free manner, and that members of the public are able to submit and have their complaints heard in a transparent way that upholds the principles of due process.”
The investigation into the Windsor Police Department was prompted by a traffic stop involving two WPD officers who pulled over Lieutenant Caron Nazario, a Black Latino man, and proceeded to spray him repeatedly with pepper spray and point firearms at him.
Among the troubling findings uncovered by the investigation are:
• Disproportionate traffic stops of Black drivers—Black drivers accounted for approximately 42% of the department’s traffic stops from July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021 (810 of 1,907 stops.) During that time period, the Town stopped Black drivers between 200% and 500% more often than would be expected based on the number of Black residents in the town or county.
• Disproportionate searches of Black drivers’ vehicles—From July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021, the Department searched more vehicles driven by Black drivers than White drivers, even though Black residents do not constitute the majority of the population of the Town or the Commonwealth.
• Discrepancy in data reported to Town Council and state authorities. For many of the examined months, there was a significant discrepancy between the number of traffic stops and citations reported to the town council and reported to the Virginia State Police for tracking and reporting purposes. In all instances, the numbers reported to the Commonwealth were lower than those shared with the town council, and the discrepancy has not yet been explained.
In order to protect the rights of Virginians and ensure accountability for the Windsor Police Department, the suit seeks:
• A court order barring the Windsor Police Department from engaging in discriminatory law enforcement activities;
• Court ordered policy changes in the department to:
• ensure that traffic stops are conducted in a constitutional bias-free, non-pretextual manner,
• ensure that the use of force is consistently applied and that use of force incidents are properly reported to the Department of State Police in accordance with state law,
• ensure the public can file complaints, have their complaints taken seriously, and provide the opportunity for an appeal;
• A court-ordered period of third-party monitoring of the Department, at its own expense, to ensure compliance with the Virginia Human Rights Act, Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act, and the U.S. Constitution; and,
• A civil penalty of $50,000 for each proven violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
This case is being handled by Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights.
Local News
Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Virginia to dispense authorized COVID 19 antiviral medication
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting this week. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Customers and healthcare providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.
Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication, and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
More information about these new medications to help treat COVID-19 can be found here:
- FDA News Release: FDA Authorizes First Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19
- Paxlovid EUA Letter of Authorization
- Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid
- Molnupiravir EUA Letter of Authorization
- Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir
PAXLOVID has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death;
MOLNUPIRAVIR has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
The emergency use of PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.
Local News
Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam on COVID case numbers
The COVID case numbers are a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic. It’s important to understand why.
We have all studied the “number of cases” for many months now, but this data point means something different today, compared to this time last year.
One year ago, vaccines had just become available, so nearly no one had gotten a shot. Today, more than 14 million shots have been given in Virginia. Only nine states have given more shots, and those states are all larger than Virginia. That’s good news, and it’s thanks to a lot of hard work by Virginians.
Vaccinations are keeping people safe, even as the omicron variant spreads. Data from around the world show that if people have gotten vaccinated, and then get COVID, then symptoms are likely to be minor. That’s how the vaccines are designed to work, and it’s more good news.
As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital.
The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable if everyone gets their shots.
This is really important because people working in hospitals are exhausted—nurses, doctors, and everyone. They have worked tirelessly for months to care for people who have gotten sick. Please go to the hospital only if you believe you really need to. It’s not fair to put even more pressure on hospital workers to care for people whose sickness is avoidable.
Everyone can take easy steps to help.
- It’s a good idea to stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.
- It’s a good idea to wear a mask when you’re around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated.
- If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and local health departments all across Virginia.
- If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated. This will make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.
- If you have chosen not to get your shots, you need to wear a mask and practice social distancing—to protect yourself and other people.
- If you believe you need a test, please know that PCR tests are widely available, and more rapid antigen test kits are becoming available every day. You can click here to find testing sites. The federal government is in the process of making more than 500 million free at-home tests available. It’s important to understand that supplies of rapid antigen tests are limited across the country, so everyone needs to use good judgment when seeking these.
Local News
Responsible driving rings true during the holiday season and all year long
The holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, and even though this year’s celebrations will continue to look a little different, one thing will never change – driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.
“Virginia is on pace to have more fatal crashes in 2021 than in 2020, which was, unfortunately, a record-breaking year. But, I have faith that Virginians will do the right thing this holiday season,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “During Thanksgiving, Virginia saw a record low number of fatal crashes – the lowest in more than a decade. Virginians proved that they know what to do and how to be responsible on the roadways. Let’s keep the momentum going through the New Year and start 2022 off on the right foot.”
Virginia State Police is urging every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey the traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt. Whether heading to the grocery store or the post office, delivering gifts to family and friends, or celebrating the New Year, choose to do it safely and do it responsibly.
Every year during the holidays, there is an increase in drunk-driving-related fatalities and crashes across the nation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in December 2019, there were 837 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes nationwide.
“Remember, drinking and driving or being impaired in any way is never an option,” says Settle. “Celebrating can mean different things to different people but it should never include driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”
Drivers and passengers have many alternatives to arrive home safely. If you plan to attend a party or celebrate with a small group of friends during the holidays, please remember:
• Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab or use public transportation.
• If you know someone who has been drinking – Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.
• Remain alert for impaired drivers and do not hesitate to notify law enforcement by dialing #77 (hands-free only or have a passenger call) to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.
Automotive
Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change January 1
Beginning January 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.
Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:
|Liability Insurance Coverage Requirements
|Injury or death of one person
|Injury or death of two or more people
|Property damage
|Current requirements
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$20,000
|Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025
|$50,000
|$100,000
|$25,000
This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2022.
To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended (Code of Virginia § 46.2-707). To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.
Virginia drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum insurance coverage on their vehicles.
State News
Child Care Subsidy Program extended through May 2022
RICHMOND—On December 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced more Virginia families have access to quality and affordable child care than ever before thanks to historic investments in early childhood education.
Since 2018, the Northam Administration has more than doubled investments in public Pre-K and is now serving a historic number of three and four-year-olds this school year. Last week, Governor Northam announced his budget includes a new investment of $225 million for early childhood education.
“Pam and I firmly believe there is power in every child,” said Governor Northam. “Investing in early childhood education is an investment in the workforce of today and tomorrow—parents can get back to work and children can prepare for the bright futures ahead of them.”
“Increasing access to quality early learning programs provides a launchpad to success,” said First Lady Northam. “We want to ensure each of Virginia’s little learners have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed House Bill 2206, sponsored by Speaker Filler-Corn, which expanded the Child Care Subsidy Program to include a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for quality child care. Back in July, Governor Northam extended the program until the end of December 2021.
Governor Northam has further extended the program, so families can now apply through May 31, 2022. Go to ChildCareVA.com to apply and learn more.
The Child Care Subsidy Program is an early childhood care program that has been temporarily expanded for parents with children 5 and younger and a household income less than 85% of state median income. The program has resulted in nearly 30,000 children accessing quality, affordable early learning opportunities, exceeding pre-pandemic participation. That means more parents can go to work or attend school, which keeps Virginia’s economy moving forward.
“Surging enrollment in this program is evidence of the great need for quality child care options as Virginia’s economy continues to add jobs,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I know, as a mother myself, that parents want what is best for their children. This extension will provide relief for families who need it most.”
State News
Governor Northam announces Virginia named #1 state for overall business climate
On December 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia was named the state of the year for Overall Business Climate.
This ranking, from Business Facilities magazine, comes in addition to Virginia’s number one ranking by CNBC as the Best State for Business.
“I am proud of the work our administration has done to develop the strongest business-friendly environment in the nation,” said Governor Northam. “During my term, we’ve attracted more than $80 billion in economic investment, creating more than 100,000 jobs—a record for any Virginia governor. Virginia has set a new standard for all other states. Companies want to invest here and create jobs here because of our welcoming environment, commitment to developing our workforce, and our existing infrastructure.”
The next administration is inheriting a booming economy with record job creation, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and lower than any of our neighboring states, and back-to-back titles as the nation’s best state for business. Virginia’s economic foundation is stronger than ever to continue to build on Governor Northam’s record of success.
Business Facilities also named Tennessee as the state with the Best Dealmaking and Massachusetts as the state with the Best Workforce/Educational System.
“For the first time, we thought it was appropriate to name three winners in this prestigious process,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director Seth Mendelson. “As businesses look to expand or relocate, the questions they have about communities are becoming more complex. They want to know as much as they can about a community before making a final decision. We think this is going to help them make informed choices. The commonwealth’s location, right next to the District of Columbia, combined with its pro-business work environment, strong workforce, and educational systems, makes it a great place to do business in.”
Virginia finished first in the Best Overall Business Climate because of work done by local and statewide economic development councils to make the Commonwealth more attractive to prospective employers.
Virginia’s workforce exceeds 4.1 million people and the unemployment rate is the 10th lowest in the country at 3.4 percent. The Commonwealth runs many highly-successful workforce programs, including the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a customizable job-specific training and recruitment initiative, and Fast Forward Virginia, a short-term credential program to train Virginians for top, in-demand jobs across the commonwealth. In addition, workforce development programs and workforce connection programs in Virginia assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs.
Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. For more information, contact Seth Mendelson at seth@groupc.com.
