“Hey, kids don’t want our antiques!”: Navigating the great generational decor divide

You’ve heard of the baby boomers, right? The ones currently sitting atop a treasure trove, poised to orchestrate one of history’s largest wealth transfers. Trillions of dollars are set to cascade down to the next generation, and in this impending cascade, sadly, no one wants Grandma’s china hutch.

Shocker, isn’t it? Turns out the kids aren’t into china, fancy silverware, or even those exquisite linens. They’re sporting lifestyles that are, dare I say, 10 times more relaxed than their forebears. That stately, timeless furniture that the baby boomers held onto with such pride? Well, it hasn’t quite survived the style evolution.

The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, is all about going eclectic – a mishmash of styles is more their jam. So what’s a boomer to do when faced with the need to downsize and the kids simply say “no thanks”?

Well, folks, I hate to break it to you, but storage isn’t the answer. Not only is it an unwelcome addition to your expenses, but it’s also futile. Have a heart-to-heart with the young ones, ask them to pick what they want, and then prepare to part ways with the rest. A word of caution, though – your vintage highboy dresser that was worth a cool $8,000 back in the 80s? It’s not going to fetch anywhere near that sum now, according to estate appraiser Julie Hall, quoted in Nerd Wallet.

Even that pristine, regular furniture? Surprisingly, it’s not worth that much. Expert consensus? Get cracking on sorting and selling your extra items as soon as you can.

However, don’t let the saying “waste not, want not” weigh you down. Create memento boxes for your kids, friends, and relatives – those little memories matter more than you’d think. Give away your old photos, sell off the larger items, and trash the used clothing (unless, of course, it’s a fancy period collectible).

Porcelain figurines? You might find some buyers, but chances are they’ll end up donated. However, remember to snap some photos as keepsakes before they find a new home. And the books? Keep 20. Just imagine, if you were stranded on a desert island, which ones would make the cut?

So here we are, navigating this fascinating generational divide. It may not be easy, but hey, it sure is an adventure, isn’t it?