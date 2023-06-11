Mature Living
“Hey, kids don’t want our antiques!”: Navigating the great generational decor divide
You’ve heard of the baby boomers, right? The ones currently sitting atop a treasure trove, poised to orchestrate one of history’s largest wealth transfers. Trillions of dollars are set to cascade down to the next generation, and in this impending cascade, sadly, no one wants Grandma’s china hutch.
Shocker, isn’t it? Turns out the kids aren’t into china, fancy silverware, or even those exquisite linens. They’re sporting lifestyles that are, dare I say, 10 times more relaxed than their forebears. That stately, timeless furniture that the baby boomers held onto with such pride? Well, it hasn’t quite survived the style evolution.
The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996, is all about going eclectic – a mishmash of styles is more their jam. So what’s a boomer to do when faced with the need to downsize and the kids simply say “no thanks”?
Well, folks, I hate to break it to you, but storage isn’t the answer. Not only is it an unwelcome addition to your expenses, but it’s also futile. Have a heart-to-heart with the young ones, ask them to pick what they want, and then prepare to part ways with the rest. A word of caution, though – your vintage highboy dresser that was worth a cool $8,000 back in the 80s? It’s not going to fetch anywhere near that sum now, according to estate appraiser Julie Hall, quoted in Nerd Wallet.
Even that pristine, regular furniture? Surprisingly, it’s not worth that much. Expert consensus? Get cracking on sorting and selling your extra items as soon as you can.
However, don’t let the saying “waste not, want not” weigh you down. Create memento boxes for your kids, friends, and relatives – those little memories matter more than you’d think. Give away your old photos, sell off the larger items, and trash the used clothing (unless, of course, it’s a fancy period collectible).
Porcelain figurines? You might find some buyers, but chances are they’ll end up donated. However, remember to snap some photos as keepsakes before they find a new home. And the books? Keep 20. Just imagine, if you were stranded on a desert island, which ones would make the cut?
So here we are, navigating this fascinating generational divide. It may not be easy, but hey, it sure is an adventure, isn’t it?
Mature Living
Do you have to make a will?
As you get older, it’s normal to start thinking about your estate and getting your affairs in order. If you don’t already have a will, you may wonder whether you need one in the event of your death. The short answer is no. Nevertheless, a will is an essential document. Here’s why.
The specifics vary depending on the state, but generally, if you don’t have a will at the time of your death, the probate court will refer to local intestate succession laws to decide who receives your property. It may not be distributed exactly how you would choose. Usually, your spouse will receive a set amount before the remainder is divided among your children and other family members if any exist.
A will is important because it allows you to decide how your assets will be divided among your heirs. Specifically, you indicate who inherits what and who’ll act as an executor.
There are four types of wills in the United States: simple, testamentary trust, joint, and living. Consult a lawyer to learn the differences and determine the best type for you.
Mature Living
Have you heard of genealogy tourism?
Are you retired or close to retirement and want to plan a memorable trip where every stop along the way has significance? Genealogy tourism, also known as roots tourism, might appeal to you.
What is it?
Genealogy tourism involves choosing a holiday location linked to your generational past. For example, you could visit a town or country where your ancestors lived before emigrating to your birthplace. The aim is to admire places where former family members lived to learn more about your origins and yourself.
Genealogy tourism is a chance to discover the home country of your ancestors. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the experiences of certain relatives who lived during difficult or historically significant times.
How to plan a trip
Planning a genealogical trip is more complex than planning a traditional holiday. For example, you may need to meet with a local historian or genealogy expert recommended by your hotel. You can also contact a travel agency to create a personalized trip or use a company that develops themed group trips.
If you prefer going on an unforgettable trip rather than sifting through historical documents to discover your heritage, genealogy tourism is for you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when planning your trip to the past.
Mature Living
3 easy-to-grow indoor plants for seniors
Do you live in a retirement home and want to add some greenery to your environment? Here are three easy-to-care-for houseplants that’ll thrive in your space.
1. Sansevieria
Often referred to as the snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue because of its shape, the sansevieria doesn’t need much light. It also doesn’t need to be watered frequently; therefore, it’s the perfect plant for forgetful folk.
2. Crassula
Commonly known as the jade plant, the crassula requires a lot of sunlight. It needs very little water and grows slowly, making it ideal for small spaces.
3. Chlorophytum
Usually called the spider plant, chlorophytum can be placed on a piece of furniture or shelf to trail down. It’s esthetically pleasing and easy to maintain. As a bonus, chlorophytum plants often produce pups, so you can create new plants to give to others.
Besides being decorative, houseplants are soothing and generate a sense of well-being. Don’t hesitate to embellish your home with one or more species that grow well indoors.
Mature Living
4 ways to maintain your self-esteem in retirement
While retirement has plenty of perks, it can also cause a decline in self-confidence. This change can be brought on by a shift in your social status, a decrease in your physical abilities, or a feeling of no longer being beneficial to society. Here are four ways to help you regain your self-esteem and improve your psychological and physical health.
1. Have a positive view of old age. Society tends to put a negative spin on old age. Make sure you create your own positive view of aging.
2. Try new things. Instead of complaining about what you can no longer do, improve your self-confidence by trying new things. You’re still capable of taking on exciting challenges.
3. Give back. Research shows that social participation has a substantial impact on self-esteem. Developing relationships with others can give your life meaning and make you feel useful, recognized, and valued.
4. Move your body daily. Being physically active helps you maintain your independence, which promotes self-esteem. Never stop learning and get out of your comfort zone whenever possible, as long as it’s safe to do so.
Have you developed a negative view of yourself since retiring and found it challenging to regain confidence? Talk to a healthcare professional.
Mature Living
What to do after a fall
Although fall prevention measures can help minimize the risk of older adults taking a tumble, they cannot prevent them 100 percent of the time. Here’s what you should do if you fall in your home and are unable to get up:
• Keep calm, stay still, and determine if you feel pain in any part of your body. Don’t try to stand up if you think doing so will aggravate your injury.
• Before moving, look around to ensure there aren’t any broken objects like knick-knacks or glass that could hurt you if you try to move.
• If you live with someone else, try to call them for help.
• If you’re alone, try to get the attention of a neighbor. You can try banging on a wall, tapping the floor, or using an object like a remote control, book, or cane to make noise. If possible, move closer to a door or window to make yourself heard.
• If your neighbors aren’t home or far away, gently crawl toward a telephone. Take breaks if needed to avoid exhaustion. When you reach the phone, contact someone close to you for help.
• While waiting for someone to come, find a comfortable position. For example, you can place a cushion or piece of clothing under your head for support. Remember to move your joints regularly to avoid stiffness.
Fall detection devices and emergency buttons are readily available for older adults. Find out what options are available to get help more quickly if you fall.
Mature Living
Have you thought about getting an electrically assisted bicycle?
Electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) are becoming increasingly popular, especially among older adults. They have a powerful battery that can cover long distances, battle the wind and climb steep slopes much better than a traditional bike.
What you need to know
Various EAB models may suit your needs depending on how you plan to use them. You can find mountain, road, hybrid, and fat bikes with electric assist. Remember that hybrid models are ideal for city riding.
The bike’s battery power determines how far it can travel on a single charge. The greater the battery capacity, the greater the distance the bike can travel without you having to pedal. The range for most electrically assisted bikes is between 19 and 112 miles. Maintaining an EAB is like caring for a regular bicycle, except you may need to have an expert check the electrical system from time to time.
Shopping Tips
Electric bikes are often more expensive than their conventional counterparts. While some are more affordable, it’s essential to research the most reliable brands before making a choice.
Look for a model with the motor in the crankset for even weight distribution and a smooth ride. This also makes the rear wheel easy to change if you get a flat.
Some electric bicycles are specially designed for older people and include an ergonomic frame, seat, and handlebars.
Visit your local store to find your new electric bike.
Wind: 9mph SSE
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 29.78"Hg
UV index: 9
81/59°F
81/54°F