Hey, watch your back!

Watching your back — or watching out for it, to be precise — is a good practice for anyone. It’s especially true when lifting is involved.

Lifting injuries are a common cause of back pain. You can protect yourself by being physically fit, managing your weight, and practicing good lifting habits at home and in the workplace.

Your physical condition is important. For example, stiff joints and muscles can limit your ability to keep your back safe position as you lift. If your leg muscles are not very strong, you may find crouching hard. Low fitness will cause your muscles to tire quickly, placing more stress on your spine.

Twisting or jerking while lifting or carrying can injure the small facet joints that guide back movements. The discs that separate the vertebrae (bones) and the ligaments that hold them together are also at risk. Discs are composed of a jellylike core surrounded by a strong fibrous ring. Repeated unsafe lifting may tear or rupture the fibrous ring or its supporting ligaments.

Lifting while bent forward increases stress on your spine. Other factors can compound this stress, like the weight of the load, how far it is held away from your body, how often and how fast you lift, and how long you hold the load.

According to the Australian Physiotherapy Association, back injuries are most likely when the spine is bent forward and twisted simultaneously.

Make your work easier:

Always check the weight of the load and get help if necessary.

Wherever possible, lift and carry heavy items with a tool. Instead of carrying parcels, use a hand trolley.

Repackage heavy articles to reduce the size and weight of individual loads.

Wear comfortable clothing and flat, nonslip shoes.

Store loads at waist height so you don’t have to bend or lift overhead.