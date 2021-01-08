Health
High-tech mental health care: Is there an app for that?
Nearly one in five American adults lives with a mental illness–about 51.5 million people in 2019, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health. And among those adults, approximately half do not receive treatment for their illnesses, according to Mental Illness Policy Org.
For many Americans, lack of access to providers-—whether it’s the cost, insurance coverage, or no available providers in the community–dictates whether they can seek treatment, according to a 2018 survey from the National Council on Behavioral Health.
Tech and the startup world are rushing in to fill the gap with virtual behavioral health care, with services including therapy, coaching, and even startups that prescribe and ship medications.
According to Fierce Healthcare, the COVID-19 pandemic motivated investors to pour huge sums of money into behavioral health startups as locked-down Americans looked for virtual mental health care.
The top dog among mental health startups in 2020 is Talkspace, according to The Motley Fool. Talkspace is a mental health subscription service that matches users with licensed therapists via video, audio or text, and works with some insurance carriers.
The wellness app Calm, founded in 2012, promises to help users meditate, unwind, and maybe even improve sleep, according to Quartz. Downloads spiked as the COVID-19 pandemic gained steam, and one major health insurer made it free to all members.
Brightside, a telemedicine service that specializes in mental health care, provides therapy and medication services to users in some states via a network of providers, according to The Motley Fool.
According to the Brightside website, medical insurance is not currently accepted.
While telehealth and virtual treatment options offered by mental health startups may be a welcome boost for Americans suffering from mental illness, some experts say they’re not appropriate for everyone. According to Cronkite News/Arizona Public Broadcasting, mental health experts say that some therapeutic techniques are not easy to replicate through video chat, and not all patients respond well to the format.
Happy lights take the gloom out of winter
With short days and fewer options to socialize this winter, more people than ever may find themselves in need of a boost to help with lagging energy or even depression during the dark months.
Many people swear by their “happy lights,” a whimsical term for light therapy. Used as a way to treat the seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and other conditions, light therapy involves sitting near a device called a light therapy box for a period of time each day. It’s also known as bright light therapy or phototherapy
The light therapy box gives off a bright light that mimics sunshine. The Mayo Clinic says it is thought to affect brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep. The boxes may ease SAD symptoms and help with other types of depression, sleep disorders, and other conditions like jet lag or dementia.
A few studies have demonstrated benefits for seniors whose sleep patterns have become disrupted and in seniors who were diagnosed with depression.
Light therapy boxes should filter out UV light, so look for one that emits as little as possible. They are available in a variety of intensities, measured in units called lux. During a light therapy session, you sit or work near the light box placed 16 to 24 inches away for about 20 to 30 minutes a day. Most people use them shortly after getting up in the morning.
The Mayo Clinic recommends talking with your doctor before using one and specifically recommends that those diagnosed with bipolar disorder consult a physician first, as a light box may trigger mania in these patients.
5 signs you need new glasses
As you get older, your vision changes. This means that if you’ve been wearing the same eyewear for years, you’re likely due for an upgrade. Here are five signs that it’s time to get new glasses.
1. Your vision is a little blurry
If distant objects appear to be out of focus, or if you struggle to make out the words on a page even with your glasses on, you likely need a stronger prescription.
2. You get frequent headaches
3. Your eyes often feel achy
Tired, watery, itchy, and dry eyes are all signs that your eyes might be working harder than normal to compensate for an outdated prescription.
4. You need to squint to see
If you have the correct eyewear prescription, you shouldn’t need to squint to see clearly. While squinting improves the focus and clarity of your vision, it also causes eye strain.
5. Your glasses are damaged
Scratches on your lenses can impede your vision and lead to eye strain. Additionally, the arms of your glasses can stretch over time, causing them to no longer fit properly.
The best way to ensure you have the right prescription is to schedule an eye exam with your optometrist at least once a year.
Women’s Health: Questions to ask your doctor at every age
As you get older, your body changes, and your health-care needs evolve. That’s why it’s important to speak with your doctor on a regular basis. Here are a few questions to ask at your next appointment.
In your 20s
• Which methods of contraception would you recommend for me?
• How do I know if I’m at risk of developing cervical cancer?
In your 30s
• What can I do to increase my chances of having a healthy pregnancy?
• How can I maintain a healthy weight and blood pressure level?
• What would you recommend if I’m having trouble sleeping because of stress?
In your 40s
• Should I be screened for diabetes and high cholesterol?
• How can I prevent bladder leaks?
• Am I in perimenopause if my menstrual cycle is irregular, and I get hot flashes?
In your 50s
• How often should I have a mammogram?
• Should I get the shingles vaccine or any other type of shot?
• What would you recommend to relieve my menopause symptoms?
In your 60s and older
• Am I at risk of developing osteoporosis?
• Should I take calcium or vitamin D supplements?
• Do I need to get the flu shot if I’m in good health?
Regardless of your age, talking openly and regularly with your doctor is crucial to taking charge of your health.
In 2021, commit to SELF-CARE
In 2020, the pandemic turned our lives upside down and demanded that we all make sacrifices for the greater good. Now, many months later, you may be feeling exhausted from the colossal effort you made.
Nonetheless, 2021 marks the start of a new year and offers you the chance to hit the reset button. This year, consider making self-care a top priority. Resolve to indulge in all things that allow you to breathe deeply, replenish your energy, and rejuvenate your spirit.
After all, whatever challenges need to be faced in the months to come, you’ll be better equipped to meet them if you’re relaxed, well-rested, and connected to the people and things that bring you joy. This year, promise to put YOU at the top of your to-do list.
Healthy from head to toe
If you want to remain healthy, regular checkups with your doctor, dentist, optometrist, and other health-care professionals are essential. These appointments help ensure that problems are detected early, which maximizes your chances of receiving timely treatment and making a full recovery. The frequency of your visits should be based on your age and risk factors, although you should also book an appointment if you experience pain or other worrying symptoms.
In the meantime, there are plenty of ways you can lead a healthier lifestyle. Here are a few tips to help you remain in peak condition.
Eyes
Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes when you’re outside and use safety goggles while playing certain sports, handling dangerous substances, or working in a dusty environment. Additionally, remember to blink often and take regular breaks if you use a computer all day. This will help prevent eye strain and dry eyes.
Ears
To preserve your hearing, favor headphones over earbuds, listen to music at a reasonable volume, and wear noise-canceling earmuffs in loud environments. Never use cotton swabs to clean your ears, as doing so can create earwax blockages and damage your eardrums.
Mouth
Keep your teeth and gums healthy by adopting good oral hygiene habits. This includes brushing your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristle brush and flossing daily. It’s also a good idea to limit your consumption of foods and beverages that are bad for your teeth such as sticky candies and soft drinks.
Muscles and joints
You should always warm-up before you exercise, stay hydrated before and during physical activities, and listen to your body to prevent injuries. At work, be sure to maintain an ergonomic posture and vary tasks as much as possible to avoid prolonged repetitive movements.
Feet
To protect your feet, choose comfortable footwear that fits properly, avoid shoes that scrunch your toes, and save high heels for special occasions. These practices will help you avoid aches, blisters, and other common foot problems. You should also regularly wash and dry your feet, and don’t cut your nails too short.
Heart
There are numerous ways you can reduce the risk of heart disease. Among other things, you should exercise regularly, limit your consumption of alcohol, get enough sleep, manage your stress, and eat a healthy low-sugar, low-sodium diet.
Skin
To keep your skin healthy, wash with mild soap and warm (rather than hot) water. Take care to pat yourself dry, as rubbing can cause irritation. You should also moisturize daily, take steps to protect your skin against the sun, and eat plenty of berries and other foods rich in antioxidants.
Intestines
In addition to getting your daily dose of fiber (which should come from a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains), there are several ways to promote healthy digestion. Eat slowly, drink plenty of water, use antibiotics only when necessary, and avoid restraining yourself from going to the bathroom when you feel the need.
Reproductive organs
Keeping your genitals clean is a must, but women should avoid douches and other types of scented products. Men should protect their testicles when playing contact sports by wearing a protective cup. Both men and women should practice safe sex, get tested for sexually transmitted infections, and find out if they’ve been vaccinated against HPV, among other things.
Kidneys
To help prevent kidney disease, you should reduce your salt intake, drink plenty of water, and exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. You should also limit your use of over-the-counter medications and respect the dosage of any prescription drugs you take.
Breasts
You should familiarize yourself with the look and feel of your breasts so that you’ll notice if something changes. However, breast health goes beyond self-exams. You should also eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, learn to manage your stress, adopt an active lifestyle, and take steps to maintain a healthy weight.
Brain
To keep cognitive decline at bay, make sure to regularly challenge yourself. Solving crossword puzzles, playing strategy games, and learning a new language are ways you can keep your mind active. It’s also important that you maintain a social life that allows you to regularly connect with others. Additionally, make sure to wear a helmet if you cycle, ski, play contact sports, or work in a hazardous environment.
Bones
Eating foods that are high in calcium and vitamin D (fatty fish, eggs, milk, mushrooms, etc.) will help keep your bones strong. Consult your doctor to find out if you should be taking a supplement. Additionally, be sure to exercise regularly and limit your consumption of coffee and alcohol.
Lungs
Wash your hands frequently and take steps to prevent the spread of germs that target your respiratory system. You should also avoid smoky and dusty environments, and improve your home’s indoor air quality by opening windows, vacuuming often, and getting your ducts cleaned regularly by a professional.
Dry January: 4 health benefits of abstaining from alcohol
After a busy holiday season, the new year presents a great opportunity to renew your commitment to a healthy lifestyle. One increasingly popular health and fitness resolution involve abstaining from alcohol for an entire month. Here are four benefits of having a dry January.
1. You’ll sleep Better
Alcohol might help you fall asleep, but it can also disrupt your sleep cycles. This can have a negative effect on your memory, mood, and overall health.
2. You’ll get sick less often
3. You’ll likely lose weight
Alcohol is packed with calories, and you’re more likely to eat junk food when inebriated. Plus, abstaining can make you feel more energized and motivated to exercise.
4. You’ll have radiant skin
Alcohol is a diuretic, which facilitates dehydration and can dry out your skin. Additionally, alcohol increases inflammation and hormone levels, thereby triggering breakouts.
Keep in mind that you can enjoy the benefits of Dry January even if you slip up. Don’t let one drink undermine your goal to make healthier choices.
Cheers to alcohol alternatives!
If you still want to raise a glass on special occasions, opt for sparkling water infused with orange and ginger, cucumber and mint or strawberry, basil, and lime. Kombucha is also a tasty alternative with a delightful fizz and tangy taste.
