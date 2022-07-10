Health
High temperatures raise injury risk
California researchers say high temperatures increase injuries by 6 to 9 percent on days over 90 degrees.
The study of 11 million workers’ compensation claims from 2001 to 2018 also found that injuries increase up to 15 percent when temps rise to 100 degrees or more.
In California alone, heat-related injuries cost about 1.2 billion in lost wages and productivity, disability claims, and health care expenses.
Excessively hot conditions affect cognition, leading to errors in judgment, and decreases the body’s overall ability to cope with stress, according to a UCLA press release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:
- Drink plenty of fluids regardless of your activity level. During heavy work in a hot environment or strenuous activity of any kind, drink two to four glasses of cool fluids each hour. Don’t drink alcohol, beverages with high sugar content, or very cold drinks.
- Replace salt and minerals lost through sweating by drinking a sports beverage. Discuss beverages with your doctor if you are on a low-salt diet.
- Wear appropriate clothing. At home, wear as little as possible. When going out, choose light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection.
- Wear shoes with soles that are sufficiently thick and insulting so burning hot pavement doesn’t harm feet.
- Use sunscreen. Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself. It causes a loss of body fluids, skin damage, and pain. Apply a product rated SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going out.
- Pace yourself. When working or playing sports in a hot environment, begin slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If your heart begins to pound and you begin gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Move to a cool area or at least into the shade to rest, especially if you feel lightheaded or weak.
- Watch each other. When working in the heat, monitor the condition of co-workers and have them do the same for you. Be wary of confusion.
- Stay cool indoors. If you don’t have air conditioning, go to a place that does. Even a few hours in air conditioning can help you stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
- Don’t depend on a fan to cool yourself down. When the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Cool showers help.
How to stay hydrated this summer
Over half of your body is made up of water. Therefore, you must stay hydrated to keep yourself in peak condition. If you don’t drink enough water, you may find it difficult to concentrate or struggle with joint pain and chronic headaches. Drinking enough water also helps your body absorb nutrients and maintain your energy levels.
In the summer, your body loses a lot of water, particularly during heatwaves and when you’re active outdoors. Your body sweats to regulate temperature. However, if you don’t drink enough water to replace what you sweat out, you risk getting heatstroke. Here are a few things you can do to prevent dehydration:
• Drink a glass of water at every meal
• Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as cucumbers and strawberries
• Always have a bottle of water on hand and take small sips throughout the day
• Infuse your water with fruit, berries, mint, or cucumber to make it more appealing
• Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink water
Signs to look out for
Some signs of mild dehydration include dry mouth, fatigue, constipation, and dizziness. In more severe cases, you may experience symptoms like extreme thirst, absence of urine, rapid breathing, confusion and fainting. If you have any of these symptoms, see a medical professional as soon as possible.
How to avoid heat stress
As you age, it’s more difficult for your body to regulate heat, which can result in health complications. Here are some tips to help you survive the hot summer days ahead.
Keep your space cool
If you don’t have an air conditioner, use fans to circulate the air in your home. Close curtains and windows during the day to block out the hot sun and open them on cooler nights to lower the temperature inside.
Hydrate regularly
Seniors are less likely to feel thirsty than younger people. Therefore, it’s important to prevent dehydration by drinking frequently, even before you feel thirsty. Drink cool water, eat juicy fruits and vegetables and avoid drinks that can dehydrate you, like alcohol and coffee.
Refresh yourself
Try to keep your body at a healthy temperature. You can do this by taking refreshing showers or baths, swimming, or covering your skin with wet towels.
Limit your activities
Avoid strenuous activities that raise your body temperature and create discomfort. On hot days, do outdoor activities in the shade and wear appropriate clothing and accessories like a hat and sunglasses.
Heat stress shouldn’t be taken lightly. If you or a loved one are affected by it, contact a health professional immediately.
Vision changes should be checked
Suddenly, it’s hard to read when the light is low. Maybe there are halos around lights. These small changes can become big problems.
Cataracts affect the majority of older Americans across all ethnic groups by age 80, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Cataracts occur when the proteins in the lens of your eye gradually change shape and clump together as you age, according to Health in Aging. Over time, the tissue becomes thicker, changes color, and loses transparency, which can block light from entering your pupil. Aging, diabetes, alcohol consumption, excessive sunlight, high blood pressure, and smoking are among the most notable risk factors.
New glasses or contact lenses may correct vision loss from mild cataracts. If your cataracts are advanced and impacting your quality of life or ability to perform normal activities, your doctor might recommend surgery. During this quick outpatient procedure, the doctor removes the clouded lens and replaces it with an intraocular lens implant (IOL). The vast majority of people who undergo cataract surgery can see better after. Discomfort is usually mild, and patients generally heal within a few weeks.
While Medicare doesn’t typically cover vision care, such as eye exams or glasses, it does cover standard cataract surgery with IOL implants for people 65 and older. If your doctor recommends more advanced surgery or a specialized implant, you may face additional out-of-pocket costs.
If you don’t have cataracts, protect your vision by wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and a hat with a brim to shade your eyes. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables (especially dark leafy greens). Quit smoking and make sure to get a dilated eye exam every two years.
Broken toes aren’t always a DIY fix
Many of us have experienced it at some point — stubbing a toe so hard that it swells and bruises, and wiggling it is too painful to attempt. It’s probably broken, so we tape it carefully to the neighboring toe, pop some ibuprofen, and soldier on. After all, everyone knows that there’s no point in seeing a doctor for a broken toe.
That’s not exactly true, according to the BBC. While most broken toes really will heal just fine with careful taping or a special rigid shoe, some fractures are more complex and without appropriate treatment, can lead to complications like long-term pain or deformities. Not all broken toes are created equal, either — a fractured big toe is a serious injury and may require a cast to heal properly.
Symptoms of a broken toe include swelling, bruising, inability to bear weight on your foot, and pain that lasts longer than a day or two, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Dominic King, D.O., a sports and medical orthopedist for the Cleveland Clinic, advises against icing potential broken toes and instead recommends elevation and over-the-counter pain relievers. Let your body’s natural healing response take the wheel and see a doctor if the pain doesn’t subside in a day or so.
Some — but not all — broken toes might point in a different direction than your other toes or show a slight twist. Seek medical attention right away if your injured toe points at an odd angle or is positioned differently than the same toe on the other foot, if you see bone poking through the skin or if there’s also a deep cut or wound on the toe (even if you don’t see bone).
With most fractured toes, the pain is largely gone after four weeks, and walking should feel normal again after eight.
2022 trend: the return of natural beauty
There are many ways you can alter your appearance to express your personality or look younger. You can dye your hair, wear fake eyelashes and get acrylic nails. However, in 2022 natural beauty is all the rage. This trend focuses on enhancing your natural features. Here are some examples of actions and attitudes associated with this trend:
• Put away the flat iron and learn to love your curly hair
• Say goodbye to the curling iron and accept your straight hair
• Embrace your natural complexion and don’t artificially whiten or darken your skin
• Leave your eyebrows alone or pluck them sparingly
• Do away with fake nails
• Flaunt your natural hair color, including the gray
• Use makeup sparingly or not at all
• Choose environmentally-friendly cosmetic products
Self-love is the buzzword for this trend. This year, be kind to yourself and don’t hesitate to show the world who you really are.
Share it and you’ll feel better; Sadness can turn life to drudgery
Life does it to all of us. Disappointment, loss, or periods of loneliness can make us feel sad. How we deal with sadness can influence how well and how quickly we recover.
Psychotherapist Carol Juengersen Sheets says some people deal with it outwardly. Some just keep it inside. This can be a mistake because it lasts longer. Sadness can sap energy, zap concentration and reduce productivity.
No one wants to exhibit a sad attitude to friends and family, but letting them know what’s going on with you has its benefits. For yourself, it means that you acknowledge the pain and are working through it. You allow yourself to accept your feelings and begin to deal with them.
Sharing your grief with others is helpful because they have the opportunity to validate the situation and agree that it’s sad. It allows them to console and nurture you. They can’t make the sadness go away, but their support can help you recover. Sharing your feelings also gives you the opportunity to show that you can be strong.
Sad events can be great motivators for change and improvement in your life. They prompt you to step back and determine how you can improve your outcomes in the future.
Getting more comfortable with your grief lays the foundation for joy and true happiness in the future, according to Sheets. It can also inspire you to help others or work for a charity. Most of all, putting grief in its place helps you to start anew and become a new, wiser human.
