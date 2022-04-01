Hiking: 3 good reasons to use walking poles

Do you want to take up hiking as a hobby? If so, you may be wondering if you need to purchase walking poles. The answer to this question is probably yes, and here’s why.

1. To avoid falls

Walking poles can prevent you from falling by providing additional support. They can also help you maintain your balance and feel out the terrain. For example, you can test the depth of a puddle or a mound of snow. Additionally, walking poles help you slow down when you’re descending a slope and can ensure you avoid slipping.

2. To prevent aches and pains

Walking with two poles can improve your posture. It can also alleviate stress on your knees, ankles, hips, and other joints. Plus, walking poles can ease any strain on your back. This is especially beneficial if you carry a heavy pack when hiking.

3. To quicken your pace

Walking poles can be used to improve your stability and posture, allowing you to hike more quickly without any added effort. In addition, working out your upper and lower body together offers a more intense workout.

To get the most out of your walking poles, make sure they’re the right height. Visit your local outdoor store to find a pair that meets your needs.