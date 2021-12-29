Hilda “Elsie” Dolderer (1927 – 2021)

Hilda “Elsie” Dolderer, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Front Royal Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Carrie Evans officiating.

Mrs. Dolderer was born on July 11, 1927, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Walter and Mary Weiss Scott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Dolderer. She was a member of Front Royal Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include her two sons, David Dolderer (Maggie Carroll) and Andrew Dolderer (Georgia); daughter, Lori Lucas (Stephen); grandson, Stevie Lucas; great-granddaughter, Macie Rose and cousin, Flo Ginter.