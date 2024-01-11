Local News
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary Celebrates Missy Johnson’s Teacher of the Year Nomination
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School is proud to announce the nomination of Missy Johnson as its Teacher of the Year, with Principal Nikki Taubenberger wholeheartedly recommending her for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award.
Missy Johnson, in her seventh year of teaching, has made an indelible mark on her students and colleagues with her innovative teaching methods and dedication. She has played a pivotal role in creating the fifth-grade science curriculum at HJB, incorporating technology like Nearpod and Desmos to enhance student engagement and understanding. Her approach is particularly beneficial for students with special needs and English Language Learners, highlighting her commitment to inclusive education.
Johnson’s classroom is more than just a learning space; it’s a thriving environment where students are encouraged to think critically, empathize, and take responsibility. Her ability to create a positive and inclusive classroom culture is one of her greatest strengths.
Beyond her classroom, Johnson is a proactive contributor to school initiatives. Her participation in workshops, like the one in Richmond on science standards, and involvement in school committees showcase her dedication to continuous professional development and her willingness to support school functions.
Her colleagues admire her for her patience, adaptability, and teamwork. Whether facing challenges like virtual lesson preparations during COVID-19 or adapting to new SOLs, Johnson has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering effective education.
Johnson’s impact at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary extends beyond her immediate classroom, ensuring all students benefit from sound instructional practices. Her peers and parents highly value her contributions, seeing her as a cornerstone of the educational community.
Principal Taubenberger’s endorsement reflects confidence in Johnson’s abilities to continue inspiring and making significant contributions to the field of education. Johnson’s nomination is a testament to her exceptional skills as an educator and her profound influence on her students and the broader school community.
Local News
UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket Awarded for Exceptional Patient Experience
In a significant achievement for healthcare excellence, UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket, the outpatient rehabilitation department of UVA Haymarket Medical Center, has been honored with the 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award®. This prestigious award, presented by Press Ganey, a global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services, recognizes the top 5 percent of healthcare providers nationwide for their outstanding patient experience in outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
The Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award® is an annual recognition of the finest hospitals and health systems across the country. It highlights institutions that consistently deliver superior patient care and embody the highest standards in healthcare. Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “This award exemplifies our commitment at UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket to prioritize our patients and provide exceptional, compassionate service. Our team is dedicated to elevating healthcare standards and continuously improving the patient experience.”
Press Ganey collaborates with over 41,000 healthcare facilities globally with a mission to enhance safety, quality, and the overall experience of healthcare. Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman of Press Ganey, commended UVA Health as a leading figure in healthcare, noting their dedication to exceptional patient care. He emphasized their success in turning aspirations for high-quality healthcare experiences into reality.
UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket offers comprehensive outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy for both adults and children. They develop individualized therapy plans aimed at improving patients’ functional abilities and daily activities. More information about their services can be found on their website, UVAHealth.com.
About Press Ganey: Press Ganey stands at the forefront of improving healthcare performance. As a leading Human Experience (HX) company, they offer a suite of solutions focused on safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. Their work with over 41,000 healthcare facilities is driven by a mission to alleviate patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience, thus improving overall care quality and experience.
About UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center: UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, a 60-bed community hospital, offers a broad range of services, including emergency care, surgery, bariatrics, imaging, gynecologic health, cancer care, and rehabilitation. The hospital boasts numerous accolades, such as a Grade A in quality and safety from Leapfrog for 11 consecutive periods. It is also recognized for its excellence in metabolic and weight loss surgery and breast care, holding national accreditation and certifications.
Local News
Jaci Balancia: A Legacy of Teaching Leads to Teacher of the Year Nomination at Diversified Minds
The journey of Jaci Balancia, nominated for Teacher of the Year at Diversified Minds, is a story of dedication, innovation, and a deep-rooted legacy in education.
Born into a family of educators in New York City, Jaci was surrounded by inspiring tales from her maternal grandparents and great-uncle. Her grandmother’s imaginative teaching tools and her grandfather’s commitment to keeping students in school through work-study programs laid the foundation for Jaci’s future in education.
A pivotal moment came in 8th grade when Jaci’s English teacher, Mr. Taravella, recognized her potential. He encouraged her to develop her writing and public speaking skills, leading her to publish poems in the school magazine. These early experiences sparked a passion in Jaci, leading her to pursue a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction through the UMD MCERT program.
Jaci’s teaching career began in a Montessori setting as an assistant teacher, where she discovered her talent for working with students with behavioral and social differences. After earning her Montessori certification in 2011, Jaci’s journey took her to Frederick County Public Schools, where she taught seventh-grade students in mixed-ability classrooms. Her time at FCPS was marked by both challenges and rewards, honing her skills in managing diverse classroom dynamics.
Seeking to expand her teaching capabilities, Jaci transitioned to Skyline Middle School, first as a seventh-grade teacher and then in a sixth-grade role. Her commitment to collaborative learning and student development shone through as she took on roles beyond traditional teaching. Her initiatives included coaching cross country and track and inspiring students through literature.
Eventually, Jaci found her true calling in a nontraditional educational setting. At Diversified Minds, she began as the STARS teacher, working with students requiring additional support. Her dedication and effectiveness led to a full-time position as a high school English teacher, later transitioning to a history teacher. In these roles, Jaci continued to innovate, bringing history to life through creative methods like building scale models and imaginative problem-solving scenarios.
Jaci’s nomination for Teacher of the Year is a testament to her exceptional ability to connect with students, her creative teaching methods, and her unwavering commitment to education. Her journey from a family with a strong teaching heritage to becoming an influential educator herself is an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance in the field of education.
Jaci Balancia’s story reflects the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on the lives of their students and the broader educational community.
Local News
Early Years of Stephens City Boy Scout Troop 6
Bill Ewing, a Stephens City resident, is one of the few remaining folks around who can discuss the early days of Stephens City Boy Scout Troop 6. Ewing, 86 years old, enlisted in the Air Force in 1956, shortly after graduating from James Wood High School. He would graduate from Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia in 1970. Ewing worked in Stanton and Hanover County, Virginia before taking employment with the City of Winchester and served in the Finance Department before retiring as Director of Information Technology in 2000. However, before beginning his professional career, Ewing served as a Boy Scout reaching the enviable rank of Eagle Scout.
“To the best of my recollection, Troop 6 was established by Scout Master Harold Preston Teets in 1946-47. Teets was a champion for Stephens City youth and spent many hours and personal expense providing insightful leadership and productive activities for the students in town, especially after Stephens City High School closed in 1950. Teets not only established Troop 6, but later formed and directed the Stephens City Drum and Bugle Corps known as the ‘Scarlet Rebels in 1953,” said Ewing.
Ewing began attending Scout meetings in the old cabin located behind the Stephens City fire hall originally built in 1941 on Mulberry Street. The Scout Cabin was relocated near the town ball field by the Town of Stephens City in 1956 to make way for the new community center and kitchen addition in the back of the fire hall in 1957.
Ewing experienced Scout meetings in both buildings. He was part of a team that assisted in the remodeling of the cabin to make it available for both boy and girl scouting. Troop 6 averaged about 10 to 15 scouts for the years Ewing participated during 1949 to 1955. “I joined Troop 6 with the rank of Tenderfoot in in 1949, received Scout 2nd Class in 49, Scout 1st Class in 50, Star Scout in 52, Life Scout in 53 and Eagle in June, 1954,” Ewing said.
Harold Teets left as Scout Master and was replaced by Roy Lemley for a short period. Ed Ambrose became Scout Master in 1951. Ewing said Mr. Ed Ambrose was a motivational Scout Master and I personally owe him a lot. I was a recipient of the Eagle Scout award due to his leadership and encouragement and am so thankful that he was there to lead and really push me hard to reach my goals.
Ambrose was a carpenter by trade; however, he became well known for his folk-art wood carvings after he became a Scout Master. Ambrose held the position for twenty years, teaching the interested boys to carve wooden neckerchief slides for themselves. The scout’s favorites to carve to earn merit badges were Native American Indian Heads or Paul Bunyan. Ewing said the wood carving that Mr. Ed Ambrose made for me is a neckerchief slide that we wore with our uniforms. He presented it to me as a gift for making Eagle. “I was the first to receive Eagle Scout under Scout Master Mr. Ed Ambrose. I am very proud of the wooden slide and I will never get rid of it, Ewing said.”
Ambrose carved a twenty-four-foot-high totem pole which stood in front of the Scout Cabin before it was stolen and never recovered. As a folk artist, he lived on Main Street and maintained a workshop in his backyard in a small shed. He carved his figures; ceramic painted each one and sold them mostly to out of towners. The carvings are now collector items and some are exhibited at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
“Gregory (Butch) Orndorff and William (Bill) Zirkle were the first two in Troop 6 to receive the Eagle Award, I was the third. Gregory Orndoff would go on to graduate from Virginia Tech and start his own construction business, Master Maintenance Inc. and reside in Manassas City, Virginia. William Zirkle would graduate from Virginia Tech and receive his master’s degree from Southern Illinois. Zirkle was an Air Force veteran attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, serving in the Vietnam War, and then resided in Hayfield, Virginia,” Ewing concluded.
Edgar (Eddie) Ambrose, the older son was also an Eagle Scout and Explorer, and resides in Front Royal Va. Eddie is an Army Veteran and retired from Warren County Public Schools as a former teacher and administrator in 1995. He currently volunteers at St. Luke Community Clinic supporting programs managed by Executive Director, Vicki Davies.
Donnie Ambrose, class of 1960, was later inducted into the James Wood Athletic Association (JWAA) Hall of Fame in 2013 for his athletic versatility in high school. The JWAA website cites that Donnie excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track and lettered in all four sports. Ambrose played football four years as a running back and linebacker and was co-captain of the team his senior year. He played basketball three years for the Colonels and threw the shot and discus in track for three seasons. In baseball, he was an outstanding catcher for three seasons.
Ambrose recalls that he and his brother Donnie, Charles Gossard, and Gary Strickler all made Eagle Scout at the same time in 1955. Edgar Ambrose said as an Explorer, he held the position of staff instructor in the Pioneering area of Camp Rock Enon during the summers of 1955, 56, and 57. Ambrose has fond memories of those years with his father, and younger brother Donnie scouting in rural Stephens City and camping at Rock Enon, near Gore VA. “After I graduated from James Wood High School in 1957 and Donnie in 1960, my father continued as Scout Master of Troop 6 until the 1970s. He really liked working with scouts and teaching them new skills like wood carving, if they were interested,” Ambrose said. For additional information about Edward Ambrose wood carvings, see Contemporary American Folk Artists, by Elinor Lander Horwitz, Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 1975.
In a Northern Virginia Daily, news brief, Three Made Eagle Scout, dated 13 February 1962, a description of a Troop 6 Scout meeting was provided. “The rank of Eagle Scout was presented at the Court of Honor held in the Stephens City Boy Scout Cabin on Saturday night to three scouts from Troop 6. Larry Gregory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julian Gregory; Peyton Borden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Borden of Middletown and Jack Pinner, son of Mr. Roy Pinner of Alexandria and the late Mrs. Pinner.
W. C. Gleason, Scout Executive of Winchester, made the presentations before approximately sixty scouts and their parents. Mr. Gleason commended the boys on their achievement and remarked that this brings the total number of scouts attaining Eagle in this troop to ten. All in the eleven years under Scout Master Mr. Edward Ambrose’s fruitful leadership.”
The Scout Cabin continued to receive additions and upgrades in the 1970s and 80s. Troop 6 became inactive in the 1980s. According to Stephanie Short at the BSA Shenandoah Area Council in Winchester, Troop 6 was sponsored by the Lion’s Club through 1983. In 1986, after gaining permission from the Lion’s Club, Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church restarted Troop 6 at their location. The troop was then dissolved in 1993.
Troop 17 was relocated from Kernstown to Stephens City and became Troop 15 after receiving sponsorship from Stephens City UMC in February, 1978. Lou Boyer, as Scout Master, was later invited to relocate Troop 15 to the Scout Cabin. The building, located on Locust Street, contains scouting memorabilia (where historical artifacts are maintained) from the past and continues to display the rich history of the scouting movement in Stephens City.
Bill Ewing served on the Stephens City Town Council from 1988 to 2004. He resigned when elected to the Board of Supervisors, Opequon District where he served from 2004 to 2013. Ewing recently moved back to Stephens City from Winchester, and serves as Treasurer of the Lions Club and volunteers for the Route 11 Yard Crawl every August. He has been a Lions Club member since 1989.
Local News
Denied Educational Opportunity by ‘Massive Resistance’ 1954-1964 – Your Family May be Eligible for New Scholarship Opportunities
To commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to support his efforts to promote racial fairness in all aspects of American life, the Warren County Retired Teachers Association is alerting the Warren County community of an existing and expanded scholarship opportunity for those who were denied education, regardless of their race, between 1954 and 1964 due to “Massive Resistance” in Virginia.
Named after the pivotal Supreme Court decision that made school segregation unconstitutional, the fund is named the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Fund, which was created in 2004. The newly expanded fund now supports full scholarships (including textbooks), not only to those impacted during those 10 years but to their lineal and collateral descendants. So, according to the county Retired Teachers Association, if you were denied an education (as noted above, no matter your race) in Warren County or elsewhere in impacted Virginia counties between the years 1954 and 1964, this fund is for you, as well as for your sons and grandsons, daughters and granddaughters (lineal) in addition to your nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and cousins (collateral).
Eligible persons may use the award for a wide range of educational programs. Those include transitional education programs, GED certification, career or technical education, undergraduate degree, master’s degree, and doctoral or professional degrees from an accredited two-year or four-year public or private Virginia institution of higher education.
The Warren County Retired Teachers Association encourages anyone who may be eligible to contact the Brown v Board of Education Scholarship Committee at 804-698-1888 for a 2024-2025 Application Packet. The deadline for submission is the end of March 2024.
(Information from a release by the Warren County Retired Teachers Association and member responses to follow-up questions.)
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle
What is a normal or healthy amount of lead?
Meet patient #24-9: an immature Bald Eagle, discovered grounded and unable to fly. Upon examination, our team identified signs of trauma, including blood in the mouth and injuries around the left eye. Additionally, the eagle exhibited an inability to use either leg to stand.
Subsequent bloodwork revealed lead levels in the blood of 27 micrograms per deciliter. What is the normal or healthy amount of lead expected to be found in any animal’s blood? Zero.
Unfortunately, this scenario is not uncommon, as more than 90% of adult eagles brought to our center have traces of lead in their systems.
While trauma remains the primary reason for eagle admissions, even low levels of lead can compromise their ability to navigate and react swiftly, making them more susceptible to vehicular collisions or other life-threatening situations.
Wildlife primarily get lead poisoning when they consume food items with fragments of lead ammunition in them. When lead is consumed, the stomach acid breaks down the soft metal, and it is absorbed into the bloodstream, causing neurologic problems and organ failure.
In our area, lead poisoning cases coincide with deer hunting season, when more animals are shot with lead-containing ammunition. While people often think eagles actively hunt and catch prey, these birds, like many other wild species, are opportunistic scavengers. A fresh carcass is an easy meal they won’t pass up.
It only takes a fragment of lead the size of a grain of rice to kill an eagle.
Due to lead’s soft, malleable properties, lead bullets fragment into much smaller pieces after hitting an animal. Studies show that these fragments can travel up to 18″ away from the wound channel.
While most hunters trim some distance from the entry wound, many don’t realize just how much meat has been contaminated, both for themselves when they consume this meat later, but also for the wildlife they leave to scavenge the gut piles (remains of the hunted animal).
Sadly, this patient did not make it. However, there is still time to save others. Let’s come together to protect our wildlife and prevent further loss.
Take Action: Make the Switch
As advocates for wildlife conservation, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center supports ethical hunting practices and encourages hunters to consider an alternative to lead-containing ammunition. Find out more here: huntingwithnonlead.org
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – January 2024 Indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about October 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Guillermo Quiroga did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Section 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5493-F6
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dorsey Luke Peacemaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jose Armando Valdez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Dalton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
On or about August 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Timothy Earl Shanks did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of K.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about June 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alan Jesus Pinon-Santos did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Dempsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Darlene Locklear did unlawfully feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Ashley Dutton, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of § 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
On or about September 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of U.D., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to §16.1-279.1, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR- 3659-F6
COUNT THREE; On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 17, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
