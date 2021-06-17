Connect with us

Livestream

Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Event

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School 5th Grade Graduation Event. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Livestream

WATCH: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the E. Wilson Morrison 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School 8th Grade Graduation

Published

11 hours ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

The Skyline Middle School 8th-grade graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 9:30 a.m.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony

Published

11 hours ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

The Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School 6th-grade award ceremony

Published

11 hours ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

The Skyline Middle School 6th-grade award ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 11:55 a.m.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

16 hours ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Ressie Jeffries 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

WATCH: Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

1 day ago

on

June 16, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the LFK 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.  From the 5 to 8 minute portion of the video and the 12 to 14-minute portion, the audio has been muted due to the playing of copyright music.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
55°
Clear
5:47am8:40pm EDT
Feels like: 55°F
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
88/68°F
88/66°F
90/68°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
18
Fri
8:00 pm Ben-David Warner musical event @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner musical event @ Mountain View Music
Jun 18 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Ben-David Warner musical event @ Mountain View Music
Green Mantle Arts and Lecture Series is proud to present our first musical event for the summer, Ben-David Warner! Ben-David Warner IRISH AMERICANA FROM THE HEART OF VIRGINIA Multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Ben-David Warner lives[...]
Jun
19
Sat
6:00 pm Karaoke Sing-along @ Bushel Pub
Karaoke Sing-along @ Bushel Pub
Jun 19 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Karaoke Sing-along @ Bushel Pub
Come join the sing-along and karaoke fun at Bushel Pub (inside the Apple House) on June 19, 2021, from 6pm-9pm.
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Woodstock River Bandits Saturday, June 19th @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun
20
Sun
1:00 pm A Benefit for James @ Virginia Beer Museum
A Benefit for James @ Virginia Beer Museum
Jun 20 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
A Benefit for James @ Virginia Beer Museum
 
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 20 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive[...]
Jun
21
Mon
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jun 21 @ 9:00 am – Jun 25 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jun 21 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
6:00 pm FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Jun 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
WARREN COALITION HOSTS FREE TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training beginning on June 14th. This course is designed to provide information[...]
Jun
23
Wed
12:00 pm FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
CLICK HERE for link to attend. Guest: Patty Fadeley, Blue Ridge Hospice *Event will also be Live on Facebook Topic: Blue Ridge Hospice FREE VIRTUAL EVENT “More than just another networking group”. FRWRC WIN is[...]
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 23 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]