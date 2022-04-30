Hiring practices: 3 tips for choosing the right interview questions

If you want to hire the best candidates for your team, asking the right interview questions is key. Here are three tips for creating questions that will help you identify the ideal people for the positions you need to fill.

1. Assess job-related skills

Generic questions like “what’s your greatest strength?” don’t provide a lot of insight. In fact, many candidates come prepared with generic answers to such queries, and these responses won’t tell you much about their skills or personality. Therefore, it’s important to include questions that are directly related to the job.

2. Assess attitude and character

As an employer, you probably know that soft skills are just as important as technical ones. Therefore, don’t forget to ask the candidate questions that reveal their ability to collaborate, resolve conflicts, and respect authority.

3. Assess objectively

Don’t let your feelings cloud your judgment. It can be all too easy to fall in love with a candidate’s charm and personality. However, you shouldn’t lose sight of the skills and traits an employee needs to be a good fit for the job.

Finally, remember to stick to your plan, take notes and make a well-informed decision.