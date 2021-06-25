Community Events
Historic 1832 Church in Middletown site of ordination of an Anglican clergyman
St. Thomas’ Historic Chapel in Middletown, Virginia, echoed with joyous music Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The occasion was the ordination of an Anglican clergyman by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson. The candidate for ordination was Mr. Scott Farber Davis from Southern Virginia. His ordination is the culmination of years of study and preparation to become a deacon in the Anglican Faith.
Mr. Davis has retired from an industrial career some years ago and has been an active churchman for many years. His family is one of Virginia’s oldest, helping to settle our country. Mr. Davis active in assisting the poor and homeless and will continue this work, with additional responsibilities as an ordained clergyman.
Mr. Davis was presented by the Rev. James Russell Traylor, an attorney and Anglican clergyman from Hopewell, Virginia. Music was provided by Davis’ longtime friend and organist Ms. Nancy Jean Roberts. The crucifer was Mr. James Wicker Traylor, also of southern Virginia. The presiding Bishop and Consecrator was the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson of the Anglican Church of Virginia. Johnson, of Warren County, also preached.
Johnson celebrating his 20th year as a bishop has preached throughout the United States, India, South America, and Mexico. The ordination service was from the traditional 1928 Book of Common Prayer used in the Anglican Church for over 500 years. Hymns were Rise up O Men of God, Fairest Lord Jesus, Immortal, Invisible, God only Wise, and Amazing Grace. The latter written by that great Anglican clergyman, John Newton. The Anglican Church of Virginia is traditional in its worship and music in keeping with that of Newton.
For more information, contact: The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, 540.454.4129
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of July
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library from July 1-15. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Summer Reading Club continues. Favorite animals and amazing stories give you Tails and Tales, a fun-filled summer reading club for all ages! Come explore the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games, and more! Register online or in person. Read some great tales, log your books, and pick up your prize when you visit Samuels Library. Summer Reading Club is sponsored by Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL), Rotary Club of Warren County, and Elks Lodge #2382.
Thursday, July 1
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Let’s Go Fishing! Our stories this week will remind us of the fun and adventures we can have when we go fishing. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, July 6
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In a discussion of animal adaptations, we’ll explore why birds have differently shaped beaks. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 7
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Awww… Join us for stories about furry, purr-y, cute cats! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, July 8
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Awww… Join us for stories about furry, purr-y, cute cats! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, July 10
- 11:00 Food Webs & Biomes. Children ages 6-11 are invited to join us in the Children’s Garden to learn about food webs and biomes through fun discovery activities! Registration is required. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, July 13
- 3:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we will experiment with a leak-proof bag! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 14
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Join us for stories that celebrate all we can do in the summertime! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, July 15
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Join us for stories that celebrate all we can do in the summertime! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Friday, July 16
- 11:00 and 1:00 Story Ballet: The Three Billy Goats Gruff. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace in our Children’s Garden as they perform the delightful Norwegian Folk Tale “Three Billy Goats Gruff.” In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, July 17
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. We will be meeting in the Children’s Garden. For ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Tuesday, July 20
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this week’s club, we’ll learn what pH is, how to measure it in water and in drinks, and what it means. Watch on Facebook or YouTube, then come to the library to pick up your S.T.E.M. kit.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 21
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Let’s discover all the creatures of the vast ocean in our stories this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, July 22
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Let’s discover all the creatures of the vast ocean in our stories this week! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Saturday, July 24
- 2:00 Virtual Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. This month, the class will focus on children. We will see works of art from famous artists like Mary Cassatt and Akiane, who have painted children. We will also learn how to draw faces. You can watch this program on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, July 27
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this week’s club, we’ll explore tree rings-how they are formed, and what we can learn from them. Watch on Facebook or YouTube, then come to the library to pick up your S.T.E.M. kit.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 28
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Stories about cookies? Yum! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Special Needs Garden Time. Join Winnie Ehlinger, special needs community advocate and Vice Chairman for SEAC (Special Education Advisory Community,) as she conducts a special needs story time in the Children’s Garden. She will read Tommy the Tomato, a story she has written. Afterward, Ms. Michal will lead participants on a garden walk. Registration is suggested.
Thursday, July 29
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Stories about cookies? Yum! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Saturday, July 31
- 2:00 Aromatherapy for Teens. Teens, join Ms. Michal in the Children’s Garden to explore the benefits of aromatherapy. A tour of the garden will highlight plants that are useful for their scent. Using essential oils and plants found in our garden, everyone will make lotion to take home, in their favorite scent of the day. Registration is required. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, July 9th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!
Tales from the Kiln
Join us Saturday, July 10th at 2:00 PM for an awesome adult summer reading craft where you can paint an interesting clay dragon provided by local pottery and ceramic businesses, The Kiln Doctor. Registration required as supplies are limited.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday July 14th at 6 P.M.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct grave marking to honor patriot Philip Bush
On June 19, 2021, The Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. They honored patriot Philip Bush.
During the Revolutionary War, Bush assisted the Berkeley District Committee in Winchester in selecting officers for regulars and minutemen raised in the district on September 29, 1775. He then became a member of the Commission of Peace, helped purchase provisions for the troops and played a role in handling prisoners of war.
The event was emcee’d by Dale Corey with participation by eight SAR Chapters, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). The Color Guard led by National Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles, presented the colors. The guard included Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Fred Gill (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Dan Hesse, Charles Jameson (CMM), Brett Osborn (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Jim Simmons (CJWII), Mike St. Jacques and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).
A dedication of the grave was provided by Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dan Hesse with the marker uncovered by Fred Gill. Wreaths were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution Sara Cox, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Mike Weyler, Brooks Lyles (International District), Fred Gill (CJWII), Tom Roth (George Washington), Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Charles Jameson (CMM), Dave Cook (FR) and Roger Cross (Williamsburg).
Anita Bonner presented for the Lanes Mill Chapter of the DAR and Anna Cox for the Colonel Spotswood Alexander Society of the C.A.R(DAR).
Let Freedom Swing! – Winchester’s new event for Independence Day
The City of Winchester’s 2021 Rockin’ Independence Eve event and fireworks, usually held on July 3 in Old Town Winchester, was canceled due to the pandemic. However, we’re excited to announce that Old Town Winchester and Winchester Parks and Recreation will sponsor a new event, Let Freedom Swing!, at the Taylor Pavilion on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 3 pm (no admission or tickets sold, free to attend).
Let Freedom Swing! will feature live music by The Silver Tones (6-9 pm), a Warrenton-based swing band, and RTG (3-4:30 pm), a Winchester-based seven-piece funk band and former Apple Blossom’s Got Talent competitors. During the break between performances, attendees are encouraged to grab dinner at one of Old Town’s restaurants or get it to go and eat outside at the pavilion (between 121 N. Loudoun Street and Braddock Autopark). Winchester Brew Works and Valerie Hill Vineyard will serve local beer and wine onsite throughout the event.
The City of Winchester will also operate the following schedule in the observance of the July 4th holiday.
• City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 5. Online services are available on our website.
• WinTran routes will be canceled on Monday, July 5.
• The Joint Judicial Center (courts) will be closed on Monday, July 5.
• Recycling collection schedule:
o Recycling collection on Monday, July 5 is moved to Wednesday, July 7.
o Yard waste collection on Wednesday, July 7 is canceled.
o 2021 Trash and Recycling Holiday Schedule
• Jim Barnett Park:
o Rec Center will be closed on Monday, July 5.
o Outdoor pool will be open July 4-5.
• Parking meters in Old Town are free on weekends and designated City holidays, including Independence Day.
• The Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center is open 9 am-5 pm.
For the complete holiday schedule for the City of Winchester government, please visit www.winchesterva.gov/government/holiday-schedule.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Boss Baby 2: The Family Business”
- “Black Widow”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War
On June 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored an event to commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War.
In the 1750’s, Morgan settled in the Winchester area after working in Pennsylvania. During the French and Indian War, he initially served as a civilian teamster. Later he was a rifleman in the provincial forces protecting the western settlements. He led a force to relieve Fort Edwards and directed the defense afterward. After the war, he purchased a farm near Winchester. In 1774, he served in Dunmore’s War in the Ohio Country.
In June 1775, Morgan was chosen to form a rifle company to support the siege of Boston. He recruited 96 men in 10 days to form Morgan’s Riflemen of sharpshooters. After marching to Boston, he participated in the Battle of Quebec where he was captured and became a prisoner of war until he was exchanged in January 1777. He was promoted to colonel for bravery at Quebec and was asked to raise and command the 11th Virginia Regiment. He fought in the Battle of Saratoga and eventually rejoined Washington in Philadelphia. In 1779 he resigned from the Army, returning in October 1780 and given command of a light infantry unit. He received a promotion Brigadier General in December.
In January 1781, Morgan made a stand against the British at the Battle of Cowpens. It was here that he developed the tactic of a double envelopment. Morgan took advantage of the British Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton’s tendency for quick action. Tarleton did not believe the militia were a competent fighting force to match his unit, regarded as one of the best in British Army. Morgan placed his marksmen in the front, followed by militia with a third line of regulars. The first two units withdrew after inflicting damage, encouraging a premature charge from the British. When they approached the retreating American lines, Morgan’s men reloaded their muskets and turned to fire point-blank at the British. The American’s then attacked both blanks in a rout of Tarleton’s force. The British unit suffered 110 killed and 830 captured. This unit was ineffective for the remainder of the war.
Shortly after, Morgan returned to his Virginia home, only returning temporarily one more time. He served six and half years during the Revolution and returned home to invest in land and built an estate of over 250,000 acres with a mansion he named Saratoga after the victory in that battle. He was recalled to service to help suppress the Whisky Rebellion in 1794. In 1796, he was elected to the House of Representatives and served from 1797 – 1799. He returned to Winchester and died July 6, 1802, at his daughter’s home.
Nine States have counties named for him as well as a number of towns and streets.
The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with a dedication ceremony conducted by Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons. The Virginia State Color Guard and Musket Squad presented colors and Marshall DeHaven led the Pledge of Allegiance. Greetings were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and the National Society Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles. Mike St. Jacques gave a presentation on Daniel Morgan’s life.
Wreaths were presented by President Thomas, President Cox, Vice Commander Lyles for the International District of the SAR; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots; Fred Gill, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Tom Roth, President George Washington; President Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis, President Charles Jameson, Culpeper Minutemen; President Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Roger Cross, Williamsburg; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill DAR Chapter and Anna Cox, Colonel Alexander Spotswood Society, Children of the American Revolution.
Color Guard members included Brooks Lyles, Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Mike Weyler, Charles Jameson, Dan Hesse, Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Doug Hall (CJWII) Brett Osborn (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike St. Jacques. A musket salute was fired, followed by Taps played by Ian Osborn.
