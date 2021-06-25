Historic 1832 Church in Middletown site of ordination of an Anglican clergyman

On June 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored an event to commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War.

In the 1750’s, Morgan settled in the Winchester area after working in Pennsylvania. During the French and Indian War, he initially served as a civilian teamster. Later he was a rifleman in the provincial forces protecting the western settlements. He led a force to relieve Fort Edwards and directed the defense afterward. After the war, he purchased a farm near Winchester. In 1774, he served in Dunmore’s War in the Ohio Country.

In June 1775, Morgan was chosen to form a rifle company to support the siege of Boston. He recruited 96 men in 10 days to form Morgan’s Riflemen of sharpshooters. After marching to Boston, he participated in the Battle of Quebec where he was captured and became a prisoner of war until he was exchanged in January 1777. He was promoted to colonel for bravery at Quebec and was asked to raise and command the 11th Virginia Regiment. He fought in the Battle of Saratoga and eventually rejoined Washington in Philadelphia. In 1779 he resigned from the Army, returning in October 1780 and given command of a light infantry unit. He received a promotion Brigadier General in December.

In January 1781, Morgan made a stand against the British at the Battle of Cowpens. It was here that he developed the tactic of a double envelopment. Morgan took advantage of the British Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton’s tendency for quick action. Tarleton did not believe the militia were a competent fighting force to match his unit, regarded as one of the best in British Army. Morgan placed his marksmen in the front, followed by militia with a third line of regulars. The first two units withdrew after inflicting damage, encouraging a premature charge from the British. When they approached the retreating American lines, Morgan’s men reloaded their muskets and turned to fire point-blank at the British. The American’s then attacked both blanks in a rout of Tarleton’s force. The British unit suffered 110 killed and 830 captured. This unit was ineffective for the remainder of the war.

Shortly after, Morgan returned to his Virginia home, only returning temporarily one more time. He served six and half years during the Revolution and returned home to invest in land and built an estate of over 250,000 acres with a mansion he named Saratoga after the victory in that battle. He was recalled to service to help suppress the Whisky Rebellion in 1794. In 1796, he was elected to the House of Representatives and served from 1797 – 1799. He returned to Winchester and died July 6, 1802, at his daughter’s home.

Nine States have counties named for him as well as a number of towns and streets.

The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with a dedication ceremony conducted by Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons. The Virginia State Color Guard and Musket Squad presented colors and Marshall DeHaven led the Pledge of Allegiance. Greetings were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and the National Society Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles. Mike St. Jacques gave a presentation on Daniel Morgan’s life.

Wreaths were presented by President Thomas, President Cox, Vice Commander Lyles for the International District of the SAR; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots; Fred Gill, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Tom Roth, President George Washington; President Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis, President Charles Jameson, Culpeper Minutemen; President Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Roger Cross, Williamsburg; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill DAR Chapter and Anna Cox, Colonel Alexander Spotswood Society, Children of the American Revolution.

Color Guard members included Brooks Lyles, Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Mike Weyler, Charles Jameson, Dan Hesse, Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Doug Hall (CJWII) Brett Osborn (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike St. Jacques. A musket salute was fired, followed by Taps played by Ian Osborn.