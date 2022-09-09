Interesting Things to Know
History in Perspective: ‘Don’t call it a Comeback’ – The culmination of a Civil War chess match: Bloody Antietam
From June 25th to mid-September, one hundred and sixty years ago, the United States witnessed one of the most dramatic comebacks in our history – eventually culminating in the bloodiest single day in U.S. history on the 17th of September. We are currently commemorating the 160th anniversary of these events during the months of June through September.
The year was 1862, and the U.S. was fighting an insurgency against a confederation of states that had broken away from the union. These were interesting times to be sure, and especially exciting for those within a hundred miles of Washington, D.C. The fight in Virginia was raging, and everyone was anxious for the latest news. President Lincoln and his cabinet ran the show from the White House against Jeff Davis and his Confederate cabinet – just 90 miles down the road in Richmond. Many in the north felt their team would prevail as the United States was sporting a two-to-one numerical advantage on the battlefield and threatening the Confederate capital. The Confederate government was equally concerned and had a train on standby in case things went sideways.
With little time left on the clock for the Confederacy, Stonewall Jackson started a chain of events in the Shenandoah Valley with a string of victories forcing the Lincoln Administration to pull troops from the siege of Richmond to protect Washington. Robert E. Lee assumed the reigns of the defending Confederate Army in Richmond and immediately began attacking the Union Army on the peninsula between the James and York Rivers. The Confederates attacked, forcing seven battles in seven days. The number of casualties during these 7 days surpassed the total number of casualties in the war to date. General McClellan’s Union Army fell back to the safety of gunboat protection and began a time consuming maritime evacuation northward along the Potomac to regroup in the capital region. Bells chimed in the Southern capital. A feeling of euphoria swept through the Confederacy, but General Lee knew it would be just a matter of time before the U.S. forces were back at the gates of Richmond.
The Confederates moved swiftly to put pressure on the remaining Federal army defending Washington while the preponderance of the Union Army was transitioning back to Washington by boat. Outnumbered and outgunned, the Confederates left a small detachment on the peninsula to deceive the U.S. forces and capitalized on their success with one of the most impressive turnabouts in the history of warfare.
General Lee divided his forces and sent Stonewall Jackson’s Corp on an end-around maneuver to get behind the Federal army and smash their logistics hub at Manassas Junction. The tactics of stealth and surprise resulted in the sacking of Union supplies behind their lines. Afterward, Jackson vanished from radar and hid his force along an abandoned railroad cut north of Manassas. The Federal army could not locate him. Meanwhile, Lee followed with General Longstreet’s Corps through Thoroughfare Gap a few days later. Lincoln’s telegraphs alerted the Union Commander, General Pope, that Jackson was lurking in the vicinity, so the Federal army consolidated and moved eastward to defend the capital. Upon learning that Southern reinforcements were within striking distance, Jackson allowed himself to be found, and General Pope stopped to give battle. The Second Battle of Manassas ensued. Jackson and Pope went at it all day and just as General Pope was about to deliver the coup de gras, Confederate General Longstreet’s Corp arrived and exploded into the Federal left flank -sending the U.S. army fleeing into Washington D.C.
Unbelievable! Within the span of a month, the Confederates turned the tables from defending their capital to threatening the Federal capital in Washington, DC. Now, Lee held the initiative. As the architect of these recent victories, Lee sought to exploit the opportunity that the latest string of Confederate victories along the Peninsula and Second Manassas offered. This set the conditions for the bloodiest single-day battle in American history – the battle of Antietam.
Lee understood from the beginning that the South could not win the war but knew the Confederacy’s best hope for independence rested upon the morale of the Northern people. Northern newspapers depicted strong resentment towards the war from the Democratic Party. The Northern people might vote to let the South go if the war proved too costly. With the recent turn around, Southern independence became a real possibility. Confederate military successes were the means to erode morale and create this political climate. The Northern troops were demoralized from recent losses. The fall elections in the North were approaching. England and France stood on the sidelines watching closely, carefully weighing whether they should recognize the Confederacy.
Never before had the stakes been so high.
The Union army was reeling from recent setbacks, but the Confederate Army was thoroughly exhausted from non-stop fighting and prolonged forced marches. Strategically speaking, the South’s next move may have been doomed from the start. Lee wrote the Confederate President, “The army is not properly equipped for an invasion of enemy territory,” He nevertheless understood that this was his only move. He could not fall back to Richmond and regroup as both armies had ravaged all food subsidies in the Virginia countryside. He also knew that the North would not fall for the same tricks twice. Subsequently, he redirected his supply lines from Richmond to the Shenandoah Valley through Front Royal and Winchester to conceal them from enemy eyes. Simultaneously, the Confederate army moved from the shadow of Washington into western Maryland (pictured here).
The response was immediate. The telegraph lines hummed from West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania screaming for President Lincoln to do something. The Confederate invasion of Northern soil allowed the Confederates to simultaneously threaten Baltimore, Washington, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Lincoln had no choice but to dispatch all available forces to go after the Confederates, whether the Union forces were ready or not. Only a month earlier, the Northern press was reveling in the throes of imminent victory – now terror and anxiety ruled the day.
As the Confederate columns made their way across western Maryland, the Army of the Potomac advanced slowly out of Washington with some 85,000 men of all arms, although nearly 20,000 were raw recruits. No one could have envisioned the horror that awaited in Antietam.
After sparring about at South Mountain and Harpers Ferry, the two great armies converged on the banks of Antietam Creek at Sharpsburg, Maryland. Straggling had reduced Lee’s strength to about 35,000, and McClellan had about 70,000 on hand.
The Battle of Antietam commenced at first light on September 17, 1862. The battle developed into three distinct phases. All shared one common characteristic – it was the bloodiest and most shocking battle the combatants had ever seen. Iconic names like ‘The Cornfield’, ‘Bloody Lane’, and ‘Burnsides Bridge’ have passed into Civil War folklore from this fight. The epic battle ended in high drama when Lee’s right flank began to crumble under an attack by the Union Ninth Corps. Disaster looked eminent for Lee when suddenly Southern forces miraculously arrived from Harpers Ferry at the critical moment and drove the Federals back. Thus ended the epic battle. By sunset, 2,108 Union soldiers were dead, 9,549 wounded, and 753 were missing. Confederate figures gave their losses at 10,291 but provided no reliable statistics regarding the number of wounded and missing. All told, some 23,000 men were casualties; most of them killed or wounded in a single day. The battlefield, wrote one Union officer, was “indescribably horrible.” No other day of the war would surpass Antietam in carnage.
As previously alluded, we are currently commemorating the 160th anniversary of ‘the comeback’ campaign starting on June 25 along the peninsula, through Second Manassas in late August to the horrific conclusion at the battle of Antietam on 17 September.
(Editor’s Note: LanceLot Lynk is a pen-name used by regular contributor John Morgan. Of above graphics, he informed us the final one is a print of a painting attributed to Mark Maritato entitled, “The Heart of Texas – Antietam” depicting the battle in the cornfield.)
Steak Night: The Great Beefsteak Raid of 1864
In recent parlance, the Great Beefsteak Raid presents an excuse to step out with friends, celebrate at a local Steak House annually, and raise a glass to one of many adventuresome stories our American heroes have posted over the years. In this particular adventure – all involved were U.S. compatriots. Some wore blue, some wore grey and some burned meat at the campfire afterwards, and some did not.
OVERVIEW:
The Beefsteak Raid was an incredibly daring adventure that occurred from 14-17 September 1864 during the U.S. Civil War. Confederate Cavalry leader Wade Hampton led 3,000 horsemen 100 miles behind General Grant’s federal lines and stole over 2500 cattle and successfully moved them back to Confederate lines where the rebels enjoyed steaks for a few days.
General Grant was away in Winchester, Virginia conferring with General Sheridan at the time. He was none too pleased to learn his prize herd had been stolen. When a reporter asked him, “General, when are you going to finally whip Bobby Lee?” Grant responded, “NEVER, if we f’%$king keep feeding his army.”
President Lincoln’s response was a bit more printable, “Well now, that’s some of the slickest cattle rustling I ever heard of.”
This astonishing tale was re-created in the 1966 movie entitled “Alvarez Kelly” starring Richard Widmark as the Confederate Colonel Rosser and William Holden as Alvarez Kelly, a fictional character thrown into the mix for dramatic effect.
This is how the tale unfolded:
September 5, 1864 – Major General Wade Hampton, commanding cavalry for the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, received information that the Federals were loosely guarding a herd of cattle capable of feeding the hungry Confederates.
The Confederates were locked in a siege contest with Northern forces led by General Grant around Petersburg, Virginia at the time. The rebels needed to come up with new ways to feed themselves, or succumb to starvation. General Robert E. Lee, the Confederate army commander, urged Hampton to target the Federal supply base at City Point, eight miles northeast of Petersburg at the confluence of the Appomattox and James Rivers. Lee stated, “I judge that the enemy is very open to attack at City Point. A sudden blow in that quarter might be detrimental to him.”
General Hampton sent one of his top scouts, Sergeant George D. Shadburne, behind enemy lines to reconnoiter the area. Shadburne reported the following, “At Coggins’ Point (six miles below City Point on the James) are 3,000 beeves, attended by 120 men, and 30 citizens without arms.” Such a catch could feed the Confederate army for weeks. Gen. Robert E. Lee had been urging Hampton to attack the enemy’s vulnerable rear, and Hampton saw this as a perfect opportunity to both harass the Union army and provide much-needed food for the troops. When Hampton informed Lee of his plan, Lee gave his approval, but voiced his concern: “The only difficulty of importance I see to your project is your return.” You can just imagine what Hampton was thinking to himself, “Yes, getting back from behind enemy lines with 2500 cattle is indeed the trick isn’t it?”
The Confederates were cognizant of Federal operations and waited until Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant, the overall Federal commander, left his headquarters for Winchester, Virginia before striking. The Confederate horsemen moved out at 1 a.m. on September 14th.
Their force consisted of 4,000 men in three brigades, including several certified Texas cattle herders and sheep dogs.
Shadburne guided them and deceived the Federal scouts by riding southwest, beyond the Federal left flank below Petersburg, to Dinwiddie Court House.
The Confederates then turned and rode southeast for 11 miles before turning northeast toward Coggins’ Point. By day’s end, they arrived at Wilkinson’s Bridge over Rowanty Creek. Engineers remained behind to shore up the bridge to support the weight of heavy cattle on the return journey.
The next day, Hampton’s men continued northeast for 18 miles to the Blackwater River, where another body of engineers repaired Cook’s Bridge and remained there to reinforce it as well.
At midnight, the main body of Hampton’s cavalry crossed the river and prepared to attack Federal pickets at Sycamore Church, four miles from Coggins’ Point, at dawn.
The Raid
At 5 a.m. on September 16, Hampton’s force attacked with a three-prong strike, with the center directed toward the cattle and the outer two prongs blocking the Federal cavalry from interfering with their escape.
Brigadier General Thomas L. Rosser’s Brigade led the dawn assault.
They overwhelmed elements of the 1st D.C. and 13th Pennsylvania Cavalry, and then surrounded the cattle before the Federals could stop them.
With help from shepherd dogs and a compliment of seasoned Texas cowboys, the Confederates rustled all 2500 head of cattle.
They also made off with 11 supply-filled wagons and 304 prisoners while losing just 61 men (10 killed, 47 wounded, and four missing).
Federal gunboats were summoned from City Point but arrived too late to stop Hampton’s men, who herded the cattle back along the same route they had taken to get there. The bridges held and Rosser’s Confederates stopped to fight off Federal pursuers at Ebenezer Church that afternoon. The rest of the Confederates continued pushing the herd on a line that stretched nearly seven miles.
After an all-night ride, Hampton’s men delivered the cattle at 9 a.m. the next day.
This was the largest cattle-rustling action in American history, netting nearly two million pounds of beef at a time when Richmond was in dire need of provisions to feed the Confederate army. This greatly helped the defenders outside Petersburg, who taunted the Federals with their own beef across the lines. It also earned Hampton’s cavalry the nickname “The Cowboys.”
So this year around the 14th through the 17th of September, kindly take the time to swing by your local steak house or burn some meat on your grill and raise your glass to “The Cowboys” of the Great Beefsteak Raid of 1864.
(Editor’s Note: LanceLot Lynk is a pen-name used by regular contributor John Morgan)
New to the job? You are at risk
The most dangerous time on the job is when you are new at it.
According to a report by insurance provider The Travelers, a newbie on the job is at higher risk during the first year.
Travelers studied 1.5 million workers’ compensation claims between 2015 and 2019 in various businesses and industries. Among the findings: Age and industry experience don’t matter as much as being newly hired.
More than 35 percent of all injuries happen to workers hired in the first year.
The study’s findings suggest first-year workers should be aware that:
- It takes some time to pace yourself on a job. The most common cause of new worker injuries was overexertion at 27 percent.
- It’s important for new workers to get the lay of the work landscape. The most common injuries for new hires are trips and falls. About 22 percent of all injuries fall into this category, suggesting that lack of familiarity with work surroundings could be an issue.
- They should develop an awareness of the people and equipment around them. About 14 percent of injuries to new hires were struck-by incidents
According to experts at Travelers, the study emphasizes the need for safety, training, and onboarding programs for new workers.
Restaurants, construction, and services had the most claims by first-year workers, accounting for 47 to 52 percent of the total claims in those industries.
Hunting: What’s in a hunter’s survival kit?
You must be prepared for every eventuality when you’re in the woods, from getting lost to getting injured. When you go hunting, be sure to have the necessary survival tools, just in case you find yourself in a tricky situation. Here’s a list of must-have items.
• One or more metal containers to heat and store food and water
• A knife to make traps and tools, or defend yourself
• A folding saw or commando wire saw
• A lighter, fire starter, or waterproof matches to keep you warm, deter predators, boil water or make yourself more visible
• A survival blanket
• A rope to firm up your shelter or make tools; you never know what you’ll use it for
• A filter or tablets to purify water
• Bear repellant or spray
• Mosquito repellant
• A whistle
• A small first-aid kit
• A roll of brass wire to make snares
• Orienteering tools, such as a compass, topographical map, and portable GPS
• A satellite device capable of sending a distress signal with your coordina¬tes, or at least a cell phone you can use when you have network access
Finally, be sure all items in your survival kit are in top condition before setting out.
September Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Jung Kook, 25, singer (BTS), born Jeon Jung-kook, Busan, South Korea, 1997.
2 – Keanu Reeves, 58, actor (John Wick, The Matrix), Beirut, Lebanon, 1964.
3 – Shaun White, 36, Olympic snowboarder, San Diego, CA, 1986.
4 – Mitzi Gaynor, 91, singer, dancer, born Francesca Mitzi Marlene de Charney von Gerber at Chicago, IL, 1931.
5 – Bob Newhart, 93, comedian and actor (The Bob Newhart Show), Chicago, IL, 1929.
6 – Freya Allan , 21, actress (The Witcher), Oxfordshire, England, 2001.
7 – Michael Feinstein, 66, singer, pianist, Columbus, OH, 1956.
8 – Pink, 43, singer, born Alecia Moore, Doylestown, PA, 1979.
9 – Hugh Grant, 62, actor (Notting Hill), London, England, 1960.
10 – Harry Treadaway, 38, actor (Star Trek: Picard), Exeter, England, 1984.
11 – Elizabeth Henstridge, 35, actress (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sheffield, England, 1987.
12 – Louis C.K., 55, comedian and actor (Louie), born Louis Szekely, Washington, D.C., 1967.
13 – Niall Horan, 29, singer (One Direction), Mullingar, Ireland, 1993.
14 – Walter Koenig , 86, actor (Star Trek), writer, Chicago, IL, 1936.
15 – Tommy Lee Jones, 76, actor (Men in Black), San Saba, TX, 1946.
16 – Janis Paige, 100, singer, actress (Eight is Enough), born Donna Mae Tjaden, Tacoma, WA, 1922.
17 – Scott Hoying, 30, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1991.
18 – Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, actress (A Different World), Baltimore, MD, 1971.
19 – Columbus Short, 40, actor (Scandal), dancer, Kansas City, MO, 1982.
20 – Maggie Cheung, 58, actress (Irma Vep), born Cheung Man Yuk, British Hong Kong, 1964.
21 – Nicole Richie, 41, television personality (The Simple Life), Berkeley, CA, 1981.
22 – Andrea Bocelli, 64, tenor, Lajatico, Italy, 1958.
23 – Anthony Mackie, 43, actor (The Hurt Locker), New Orleans, LA, 1979.
24 – Ben Platt, 29, singer, actor (The Politician), Los Angeles, CA, 1993.
25 – Jordan Gavaris, 33, actor (Orphan Black), Caledon, ON, Canada, 1989.
26 – Jim Caviezel, 54, actor (The Passion of the Christ), Mount Vernon, WA, 1968.
27 – Lil Wayne, 40, rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., New Orleans, LA, 1982.
28 – Hilary Duff, 35, actress (Lizzie McGuire), Houston, TX, 1987.
29 – Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, singer, musician (Great Balls of Fire), Ferriday, LA, 1935.
30 – Ezra Miller, 30, actor (The Flash), Wyckoff, NJ, 1992.
Era of free or cheap shipping may be over
Could the days of free and low-cost shipping be coming to an end? For several years now, consumers have been able to rely on Amazon and its Prime program, which offers free and fast delivery, among other things. Other companies have also boasted free and low-cost delivery, but we may be approaching the close of an era with rising fuel and labor costs.
With rising fuel costs, Amazon has begun charging sellers a 5 percent fuel surcharge on top of the already paid fees. Even if delivery itself remains free, products may become more expensive as sellers factor in higher shipping costs. Ultimately, these costs will likely end up passed on to customers in the form of higher prices.
Third-party retailers that sell goods through Amazon are a major revenue source for the retail giant. Amazon generated over $100 billion in fees paid by sellers in 2021. This means a 5 percent increase could net the company billions of dollars in revenue.
On the other hand, rising fees may encourage sellers to find lower-cost platforms where they can sell their goods. And if online shopping becomes more expensive, patronizing brick-and-mortar stores may become more tempting. Of course, even if it’s the biggest, Amazon is not the only web retailer. Competing websites also offer cheap or even free delivery. But these companies may also have to increase product prices or add delivery charges.
Amazon has already upped the cost of its Prime membership, which, among other things, provides people with fast and free shipping. Delivery companies like DoorDash may also have to raise rates. Could these developments portend the end of the free and cheap delivery era? We’ll have to wait and see what the future delivers.
Buying locally: A profitable gesture for us all
Collectively, we all have a lot to gain by supporting our local shops and producers. Indeed, every time we encourage the merchants in our neighborhood, we make a gesture that is profitable for ourselves and our community. We are contributing directly to our region’s economic development and strengthening its social fabric.
The people who offer products and services in our immediate surroundings are often our family members, friends, or neighbors. By supporting them we are, in a way, supporting ourselves. When we show solidarity with local enterprises, we are contributing, in concrete terms, to job creation and, consequently, to an increase in purchasing power and local employee revenues.
Moreover, we should remember that a region with a strong economy brings many dividends to the community, allowing it to prosper. This generally translates into creating and maintaining infrastructure and quality services for citizens. Building parks, playgrounds for children, libraries, sporting complexes, or landscaping communal areas are just some of the improvements directly tied to the local economy’s health. Collectively, this contributes directly to the improvement in the quality of life within the region and, to a certain extent, can even help in slowing down the exodus of young people and qualified manpower to large urban centers.
We are all links in the long chain of a regional economy, which we strengthen each time we buy locally. Encourage your local merchants, it’s profitable for everyone!
