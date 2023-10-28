Opinion
History of American Political Parties, Part IV: The First American Party System
While political parties officially started under the George Washington administration with the introduction of Alexander Hamilton’s economic plan, they really took root when Washington stepped down, leading to the first contested election in 1796. They organized for the first time as parties to nominate candidates for the presidency.
Federalists nominated Vice President John Adams and South Carolina’s Thomas Pinckney, while the Democratic-Republicans nominated Thomas Jefferson and New York’s Aaron Burr. When the Electoral College delegates were chosen, they voted and awarded Adams with 71 votes, Jefferson with 68 votes, Pinckney with 59 votes and Burr with only 30.
This made Adams the president, with his ex-BFF now hated rival Jefferson as vice president. The two men did not make a good team. Jefferson was a very hands-off VP and spent most of his time organizing his party against Adams and preparing for the rematch in 1800, in which he would win.
During this time, the two parties officially organized while still seeing them as necessary evils. Really, they saw the other party as evil, but their party was necessary to counteract the other. While Adams was president, it was Hamilton who remained the head of his party, which caused conflict between the two men and hurt Adam’s chances of reelection.|
There were four key differences between the two parties. Federalists wanted to model themselves after and keep an alliance with Great Britain. They saw Britain as the greatest, most powerful nation in the world. The Jeffersonian Republicans wanted to align themselves with France, which was in the midst of their own democratic revolution and was at war with all of Europe.
France hoped America would come to their aid the way France had come to America’s assistance in our hour of need. Jefferson believed the best way to safeguard the American experiment was to help spread democracy to other nations so that America was not an island. Hamilton, however, argued against giving the French aid, claiming the Reign of Terror occurring in France with mass executions and pure chaos was the worst possible scenario for America. He believed if the ideas from the French Revolution migrated to America, it would only be a matter of time before the Founding Fathers were waiting in line for the guillotine. He believed any alliance with France ended when the French executed King Louis XVI. The second issue that separated the two parties was the size of the government. As with classic conservatives, the Federalists wanted a larger federal government. It is important to understand that no one in 1796 could have even imagined the size of government today. By our definition, the Federalists’ government would be miniscule, but they believed government was necessary to protect their freedoms and property from chaos. The classic liberals of the Democratic-Republicans wanted very limited government. Jefferson believed that local and state governments should have the most say and the federal government limit itself to only key issues like foreign policy.
The third issue dealt with a particular clause in the Constitution that, in some ways, has been the source of all conflict up to the present. Article I, Section 8 states that Congress can “make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.” The interpretation of what is referred to as the Necessary and Proper Clause, sometimes called the Elastic Clause, was a major source of conflict between the two parties. Federalists believed in a loose interpretation of the Constitution or that this clause gave them the power to enact any new law for the benefit of the nation, like the Bank of the United States. Jeffersonian Republicans, on the other hand, read this differently and believed in a strict interpretation of the Constitution and believed the government could only enact laws that were specifically defined in the Constitution. In other words, they believed the bank was unconstitutional because the Constitution did not grant the government the authority to create one.
The fourth difference dealt with the direction of the nation. Federalists wanted to make America an industrial might. This was what made Great Britain powerful, and America should follow. To do this, the Federalists wanted strong tariffs and for the government to invest in an infrastructure to support industry. The Jeffersonians instead wanted America’s greatness to come from a nation of small farmers. The reason only landholders could vote at the time was because, with an open ballot, workers could be pressured to vote the same as their employers. So, only self-employed workers were free. If America were full of small farmers, it would be the freest and greatest nation in the world. Industry meant only a small group of owners voted, and a larger population would be subservient workers.
In 1800, Jeffersonian Republicans took the presidency. Federalists lasted for the next 20 years but never reclaimed the White House. While this looked like a great victory for Republicans, it turns out it is more the case of winning the battle but losing the war.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Reassessments by Children?
On October 17, 2023, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a reassessment contract with Cowan Services, LLC. It was done as part of the consent agenda, so if you weren’t actually looking for it, you would have missed a rather important decision affecting all taxpayers. This time, the Board approved a contract for one licensed assessor and his two young, unlicensed family members.
The accepted proposal and contractual documents are available online at the end of the agenda packet. The two rejected proposals were understandably not yet available until after the contract was actually signed.
Notably, the Board has again chosen to forego a professionally licensed visual inspection. Instead, the proposal clearly states, “Data collectors who are unlicensed will be utilized during the reassessment to make site visits to residential and small commercial properties. Their work will be processed and reviewed by staff … It is more typical to use data collectors (who are well trained but unlicensed and unskilled in valuation) and have their pictures and field-work be reviewed by appraisers.”
The two employees hired as data collectors are uniquely talented. One, a 2018 graduate from home school, studied Biblical Hebrew, animal husbandry, metalwork, and beekeeping. While she has taken the introductory course in real estate, no license was found on DPOR. The other, a 2020 home-school grad, studied Biblical Hebrew, animal husbandry, and art. Neither have listed college experience or presumably ever owned their own home. This is certainly not a character flaw, but it is also not a qualification for a job that pays $581,330.75 for a two-year reassessment that will be used as the basis for taxation of county homeowners.
The contract also states that “Income and expense questionnaires will be mailed by the contractor to appropriate properties.” When asked, Sherry Sours, Comm’r of Revenue, said this referred to commercial property, but the contract does not specify.
In summary, taxpayers may wish to pay as much attention to how their property will be assessed and by whom as they do to how their library is stocked. In my opinion, the Board has not held to the standard set out in their RFP (Request For Proposal), but you can read it and decide for yourselves.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Sheriff Mark Butler: Vision, Passion, and Unparalleled Achievement
I wanted to take this opportunity to explain why I support Sheriff Mark Butler for another term as Sheriff of Warren County. I’ve been very blessed and grateful to have been able to serve the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County in my work in law enforcement. In my 38 years in public service, I have seen many changes that have taken place as to law enforcement’s approach in how to serve the citizens in our community better. With that, I have realized that those who lead with a passion and vision to realize goals are the ones who are successful in their mission.
Having served under seven Chiefs of Police and one Sheriff in my tenure, I can say that Mark Butler is one of only three that I have seen with these attributes. His unwavering commitment to addressing priority enforcement efforts, enhancing safety and community policing initiatives, and providing the training and tools for his deputies and staff to do their jobs is commendable.
Elected Sheriffs will face occasional opposition and political conjecture that could possibly sway them from their goals, but Sheriff Butler isn’t intimidated or easily influenced by others and has shown to stay on the path and promises he outlined when he took office. Sheriff Butler has shown his tendency to go out of the norm and try a different approach in combating the drug issues facing our community with great success!
His community policing initiatives have created an invaluable partnership with many businesses, neighborhoods, and organizations in working together in support of them and their own initiatives for a better community. His support and commitment to our citizens, especially our seniors and youth, are undeniable, and his ability to capture grant funding and donation resources to save taxpayer monies to serve the citizens better is remarkable.
Aside from these accomplishments, Sheriff Butler realized his promised goal of state accreditation for your Sheriff’s Office coupled with an added award as a Certified Crime Prevention Community by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, two designations unparalleled in such a short time from a Sheriff’s Office. Let me repeat that….” unparalleled in such as short time from a Sheriff’s Office”.
I have learned that working under Sheriff Butler requires big shoulders and a buy-in to his vision. There’s one thing I’ve learned in life, and that is you do not always have to agree with those you work or live with to co-exist. It’s like family…but if you work to fulfill the common goals you agree are important in life and thus make life better for others…then you’ve done it right!
In election years, or for that matter, life in general, we tend to focus on the negatives. We, as humans, are inherently negatively biased. We focus more on the bad than the good. But, when I have citizens, businesses, and organizations wanting their Sheriff’s Office’s company to join in their endeavors, when young children run out from their seats in the school cafeteria, and senior citizens wanting to give me hugs and compliments, then in them exists an impression of who we are and the positive things we are doing and that reinforces me that we ARE doing it right.
Let’s keep doing it right….Vote for Mark Butler for Sheriff of Warren County this November 7th.
Robbie Seal
Front Royal, VA
From One Conservative to Another: Ralph Waller’s Ringing Endorsement of Nicole Wanzer
I am writing to express my endorsement of Nicole Wanzer as a North River Board of Supervisors candidate. As a strong conservative in our community, I believe Nicole possesses the qualities and skills necessary to impact public service significantly.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Nicole over the years, and her dedication to community development and her unwavering commitment to the principles of the people of Front Royal have always been evident. Her ability to think critically and her creative problem-solving skills make her an ideal candidate for the Board of Supervisors.
Nicole’s strong leadership qualities have been demonstrated throughout her career over the years. She consistently deeply understands the issues affecting our region and strives to find innovative solutions that benefit all residents. Her willingness to listen to different perspectives and collaborate with others makes her an effective advocate for the community’s needs.
Furthermore, Nicole’s intelligence and passion for public service are evident. Her comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of the Board of Supervisors, paired with her fresh and progressive ideas, will undoubtedly contribute to positive change within our community.
Nicole’s friendly and approachable nature allows her to connect with people from all walks of life. She genuinely cares about the concerns of our community members and is dedicated to ensuring their voices are heard. Her ability to build bridges between individuals with differing opinions is a testament to her character and highlights her unique ability to bring people together for the betterment of our community.
I wholeheartedly endorse Nicole Wanzer for the North River Board of Supervisors. Her intelligence, creativity, and dedication to public service make her an exceptional candidate. I have no doubt that she will work tirelessly to represent the best interests of our community while upholding the values and principles of our community.
I wish you all the best in the upcoming election.
Ralph Waller
Front Royal, VA
VIEWPOINT: Let’s be Perfectly Clear
Israel is (the Jews are) the victim (as usual), and Hamas is the oppressor (attacker, ambusher, butcher, inhuman monster… you can add your own epitaph) of the profane events that took place Oct 7, 2023 and no amount of apology is sufficient for the actions and accusations of individuals and organizations that are (and already have been) attempting to minimize or downplay the barbarity of the thugs that are inspired to commit such atrocities. Thugs Inspired by an ideology of hate and a religion that demands the death of “non-believers (kafir)… a religion that has been calling for the non-believer’s death or subjugation for over twenty-two centuries and has grown by leaps and bounds through unbridled use of the sword (convert or die) and the threat of an imminent and horrific death (beheading, crucifixion, chopping off fingers, toes etc.).
The recent shouts of support for the butchers of Hamas and the predictable gathering of the mainstream media and the numerous organizations (many on our college campuses) around yet another “made-up narrative” of “Jews are the oppressor, Palestinians are the victim,” should make us wonder why we should even listen to, let alone believe their “trip down Fantasy Lane.”
Bill Wilson, in recent articles in The Daily Jot, expands on what we are witnessing.
“ We have seen the images and heard the reports of Congressional Representatives, organizations, professors, and others rallying in support of Hamas against Israel. People who share this support of Hamas are absolutely wrong.
Nothing underscores their error more than what we have witnessed in Israel. My God! How can anyone in their right mind support the bloodlust brutality of Hamas? One would have to be incredibly evil. All these people who are protesting on behalf of a Free Palestine believe their opinion is equal to anybody else’s opinion. They believe they have a right to support Hamas. But having the right doesn’t make it right, nor does it make it remotely acceptable. There is clearly evil among us.
There is no moral equivalency between supporting Hamas and supporting Israel. None whatsoever. Hamas and the other Islamic terror organizations and terrorist-sponsoring countries stated purpose is the destruction of Israel. That means the killing, raping, dismembering, and torturing innocent men, women, and children. This is the governance of the caliphate, where the laws of Islam require submission or death. Understand that Hamas, the governing body of Gaza, is a caliphate. In 2005, the “Palestinian” people in Gaza began electing Hamas representatives in the newly formed “democracy” instituted with the help of President George W Bush. By January 25, 2006, the “Palestinian” people elected the terrorist group Hamas to govern Gaza by nearly a two-to-one margin, sending ripples throughout the world at the time.
It also put the terrorist group in control of the hundreds of millions of dollars sent by the US to boost the Gaza economy. At the time, Iran’s foreign ministry congratulated Hamas by saying, “The massive participation of the Palestinians shows their will to continue the struggle and resistance against occupation.” Hamas and Iran were close allies who announced in December 2005 that they were forming a “united front” against Israel, something that was solidified in January 2006 when Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad met with Hamas in Syria and vowed support, both politically and financially, to the terrorist efforts of Hamas against Israel. Missiles have been fired into Israel from Gaza ever since.
The mission of Hamas is no secret—the elimination of Israel. And the way they do it is through terror—rape, dismemberment, and torture against innocent men, women, and children. Those who are publicly showing their support of Hamas’s actions in Israel—in the US Congress, at public rallies in places like Dearborn, MI, in colleges and universities, etc.—are participating in a genocide initiative dedicated to the eradication of the Jewish people, and for anyone else who does not submit to Islam. This is the theology of Hamas, Iran, Turkey, Hezbollah, and the other terror actors. The opinion of those supporting Hamas is evil. It has no moral equivalency with decency or the laws of God. Do not give them ground as Paul said in I Thessalonians 5:22, “Abstain from every form of evil.”… That goes for people supporting it.
The Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah attack on Israeli citizens is “a great red line.” Be assured there is no moral middle ground. There is no justification. There is no “Yeah, but…” What has been done to Israel is morally wrong. Sadly, there are those around the world marching and protesting on behalf of the “Palestinians,” under the false and historically inaccurate assumption that these indigenous Arabs are somehow the victims of the Israeli occupation of “Palestine.” It’s not about land, but it’s about hatred.
The red line becomes even brighter when reports come in that these sub-human barbarians dismembered babies in front of their parents before killing the parents, that they beheaded babies, that they not only killed citizens but dismembered them. It is wicked, hateful bloodlust. Supporters of these immoral acts try to say that it is Israeli propaganda. No. It was the terrorists themselves who recorded their atrocities on cell phones and posted their deeds online, bragging about what they had accomplished in the name of “Allah.” Imagine being a family member and seeing a young, stripped, contorted dead body in the back of a pickup truck with these terrorists’ legs propped up on it, and upon a closer look; it’s your daughter.
The media are reluctant to report how Hamas is preventing people from leaving Gaza. They barely touch on the fact that the Obama-installed strongman of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has closed Egypt’s border with Gaza and has urged them to stay put. Meanwhile, Israel is encouraging Gaza-dwellers to move to the borders. Herein is the trap—Hamas, as a matter of practice, uses its people, including women and children, as human shields by taking up quarters in schools and hospitals. When Israel attacks, Hamas claims they are killing innocent women and children. The media amplifies the claims, and Arab nations use the media to excite more hatred toward Israel. This is what is coming in the days ahead. Herein, we have a Romans 2:1 example of the one who accuses and condemns himself, “for he does the same.” May justice prevail.
Those protesting in support of Hamas are, in no uncertain terms, advocating evil. It is the side of the red line where we know them by their fruits. Do we want to be remembered in history like those who supported the Holocaust? I think not. We need to act appropriately.”
Sources:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/10/14/msnbcs-mohyeldin-countries-who-dont-criticize-israel-for-also-committing-war-crimes-cant-expect-hamas-not-to
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/10/13/nbcs-barber-hamas-isnt-totally-responsible-for-its-own-citizens-even-though-theyre-telling-people-not-to-leave-gaza/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/10/13/cnns-tapper-to-israeli-ambassador-how-can-you-hold-all-2-3-million-palestinians-in-gaza-responsible-for-hamas
https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2023/10/13/egypts-sisi-refuses-to-take-in-palestinians-must-remain-on-their-land /
Parent Advocates for Change in Warren County Schools, Endorses Tom McFadden for School Board
My name is Tyler Wright. Many of you may know me from my social media campaign for change in Warren County schools, following an incident involving my children and their pre-k teacher who allegedly abused them and other students. This case is still pending with the trial set for January.
In light of these events, I believe it’s crucial to bring forth a candidate who can instigate positive change in our education system. That person is Tom McFadden.
Unfortunately for my family my kids were caught up in the alleged abuse from the pre-k teacher at Hilda J. Barbour. When this happened as any parent would I lost my sanity for a little. When I regained that I focused all of my attention on the school, administrators, and school board. After multiple attempts to talk to some of those people with no response I went to social media. I have been a voice against these people for months with absolutely no traction. I started to dig into the board and administrators by talking with parents and teachers around the county. What I have come to learn is astounding. Since all of this the past couple of months I have taken the fight to them for change which has fallen on deaf ears The only one who has been helpful in any way shape or form in Melanie Salins.
After going to meetings, sending emails, and being a loud voice in this fight I have noticed what our schools need to be better. We need someone like Tom McFadden. After sitting down and speaking with Tom it came to my attention that he isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right. He isn’t afraid to be the only guy in the room that voices his opinion even if it’s an unpopular one. He wants to give the parents their voice back in their children’s education. Furthermore, he isn’t about all of this “woke” ideology that is getting thrown at our kids. Our children are young they are still devolving their brain, opinions, and personalities. Last thing they need is some politician to force things on them that they can’t even comprehend.
When it comes to our teachers Tom had mentioned how they are a vital role and need to be supported not only by himself and fellow board members but also by their administrators. He has mentioned that he plans to talk with teachers once elected to get their feedback, insight, and opinion on how they can better be supported by the entire school community. He believed they are our prize partners and wants to not only bring in great teachers but also retain the great teachers we already have in our system.
He believes on getting community and parental involvement back into the schools. He encourages parents to be involved in their children’s learning and volunteer as much as they possibly can. He believes that this will not only help with communication to parents but also with the discipline issues we have going on throughout Warren County Schools.
For our students he is looking to not only help them throughout the school year but also to help with post-graduation counseling. He believes we need to set our graduates up with more success by helping them prep for success. He plans on providing more training on skills and habits to succeed in college. He also wants to expand the opportunity for students who want to go in a trade and bring more apprenticeship programs to the students attention.
In my opinion he is the best option for our schools to get back on track. He is gonna say what needs to be said and do what’s right and not just “politically correct”. Tom has dedicated his life to education, always prioritizing the safety and well-being of students above all else. His track record speaks volumes about his commitment towards creating a nurturing environment conducive to learning.
Electing him in to our school board would not only be a step towards ensuring such incidents do not repeat but also towards improving the overall quality of education in Warren County, VA.
Tyler Wright
Warren County
Connie Marshner: A Visionary Leader for Front Royal Town Council
I am delighted to endorse Connie Marshner for a Front Royal Town Council seat this November 7. As a member of the Town Planning Commission since 2017 and now serving as its Vice-Chair, Connie has proved herself a champion for restoring downtown life, supporting bike trails and trolly transportation, and encouraging mixed-use development. All the while, she cracks down on anything which (to use her own words) crosses her “vision of creating a Lifelong Community in Front Royal, where safety, convenience, and beauty combine to offer residents a place where they can raise a family.” Unsurprisingly, she has proven firm regarding the enforcement of regulations relating to blighted property!
I also note that she is warmly endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee and has a long history as an activist, commentator, and author in support of pro-life and parental rights issues relating to education. She has also published articles locally dealing with history, the arts, and church life. She has served on the Front Royal United Way and was chair of Ronald Reagan‘s Family Policy Advisory Board.
Vote for Connie Marshner! She will contribute experience, maturity, dedication, and leadership to the Front Royal Town Council!
Richard W. Hoover
Front Royal, VA
