History of American Political Parties, Part IV: The First American Party System

Israel is (the Jews are) the victim (as usual), and Hamas is the oppressor (attacker, ambusher, butcher, inhuman monster… you can add your own epitaph) of the profane events that took place Oct 7, 2023 and no amount of apology is sufficient for the actions and accusations of individuals and organizations that are (and already have been) attempting to minimize or downplay the barbarity of the thugs that are inspired to commit such atrocities. Thugs Inspired by an ideology of hate and a religion that demands the death of “non-believers (kafir)… a religion that has been calling for the non-believer’s death or subjugation for over twenty-two centuries and has grown by leaps and bounds through unbridled use of the sword (convert or die) and the threat of an imminent and horrific death (beheading, crucifixion, chopping off fingers, toes etc.).

The recent shouts of support for the butchers of Hamas and the predictable gathering of the mainstream media and the numerous organizations (many on our college campuses) around yet another “made-up narrative” of “Jews are the oppressor, Palestinians are the victim,” should make us wonder why we should even listen to, let alone believe their “trip down Fantasy Lane.”

Bill Wilson, in recent articles in The Daily Jot, expands on what we are witnessing.

“ We have seen the images and heard the reports of Congressional Representatives, organizations, professors, and others rallying in support of Hamas against Israel. People who share this support of Hamas are absolutely wrong.

Nothing underscores their error more than what we have witnessed in Israel. My God! How can anyone in their right mind support the bloodlust brutality of Hamas? One would have to be incredibly evil. All these people who are protesting on behalf of a Free Palestine believe their opinion is equal to anybody else’s opinion. They believe they have a right to support Hamas. But having the right doesn’t make it right, nor does it make it remotely acceptable. There is clearly evil among us.

There is no moral equivalency between supporting Hamas and supporting Israel. None whatsoever. Hamas and the other Islamic terror organizations and terrorist-sponsoring countries stated purpose is the destruction of Israel. That means the killing, raping, dismembering, and torturing innocent men, women, and children. This is the governance of the caliphate, where the laws of Islam require submission or death. Understand that Hamas, the governing body of Gaza, is a caliphate. In 2005, the “Palestinian” people in Gaza began electing Hamas representatives in the newly formed “democracy” instituted with the help of President George W Bush. By January 25, 2006, the “Palestinian” people elected the terrorist group Hamas to govern Gaza by nearly a two-to-one margin, sending ripples throughout the world at the time.

It also put the terrorist group in control of the hundreds of millions of dollars sent by the US to boost the Gaza economy. At the time, Iran’s foreign ministry congratulated Hamas by saying, “The massive participation of the Palestinians shows their will to continue the struggle and resistance against occupation.” Hamas and Iran were close allies who announced in December 2005 that they were forming a “united front” against Israel, something that was solidified in January 2006 when Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad met with Hamas in Syria and vowed support, both politically and financially, to the terrorist efforts of Hamas against Israel. Missiles have been fired into Israel from Gaza ever since.

The mission of Hamas is no secret—the elimination of Israel. And the way they do it is through terror—rape, dismemberment, and torture against innocent men, women, and children. Those who are publicly showing their support of Hamas’s actions in Israel—in the US Congress, at public rallies in places like Dearborn, MI, in colleges and universities, etc.—are participating in a genocide initiative dedicated to the eradication of the Jewish people, and for anyone else who does not submit to Islam. This is the theology of Hamas, Iran, Turkey, Hezbollah, and the other terror actors. The opinion of those supporting Hamas is evil. It has no moral equivalency with decency or the laws of God. Do not give them ground as Paul said in I Thessalonians 5:22, “Abstain from every form of evil.”… That goes for people supporting it.

The Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah attack on Israeli citizens is “a great red line.” Be assured there is no moral middle ground. There is no justification. There is no “Yeah, but…” What has been done to Israel is morally wrong. Sadly, there are those around the world marching and protesting on behalf of the “Palestinians,” under the false and historically inaccurate assumption that these indigenous Arabs are somehow the victims of the Israeli occupation of “Palestine.” It’s not about land, but it’s about hatred.

The red line becomes even brighter when reports come in that these sub-human barbarians dismembered babies in front of their parents before killing the parents, that they beheaded babies, that they not only killed citizens but dismembered them. It is wicked, hateful bloodlust. Supporters of these immoral acts try to say that it is Israeli propaganda. No. It was the terrorists themselves who recorded their atrocities on cell phones and posted their deeds online, bragging about what they had accomplished in the name of “Allah.” Imagine being a family member and seeing a young, stripped, contorted dead body in the back of a pickup truck with these terrorists’ legs propped up on it, and upon a closer look; it’s your daughter.

The media are reluctant to report how Hamas is preventing people from leaving Gaza. They barely touch on the fact that the Obama-installed strongman of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has closed Egypt’s border with Gaza and has urged them to stay put. Meanwhile, Israel is encouraging Gaza-dwellers to move to the borders. Herein is the trap—Hamas, as a matter of practice, uses its people, including women and children, as human shields by taking up quarters in schools and hospitals. When Israel attacks, Hamas claims they are killing innocent women and children. The media amplifies the claims, and Arab nations use the media to excite more hatred toward Israel. This is what is coming in the days ahead. Herein, we have a Romans 2:1 example of the one who accuses and condemns himself, “for he does the same.” May justice prevail.

Those protesting in support of Hamas are, in no uncertain terms, advocating evil. It is the side of the red line where we know them by their fruits. Do we want to be remembered in history like those who supported the Holocaust? I think not. We need to act appropriately.”

