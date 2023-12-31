Opinion
History of American Political Parties, Part IX: The Politics of War
1854 began the destruction of the Second American Party System. When Democrats fought to accept Kansas as a slave state, they were able to claim the mantle of the slavery party. Southern Whigs who supported slavery just as strongly began abandoning their party rather than looking soft on the institution. With the Whig Party crumbling, Northern Whigs began shopping around for a new party, and many of them joined with the newly created Republican Party.
When the 1820 Compromise was repealed to allow the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act, many Whigs were furious and joined with anti-slavery Democrats and members of the small Liberty Party to form the new Republican Party – the same Republican Party we have today.
This party differed from all its predecessors in two major ways. It was a sectional party that only had members from the North — mostly old Whigs. Although the new Republican Party had similar planks in their platforms as their Whig colleagues, their primary issue was stopping the expansion of slavery into new territories. Another element that set this party apart from previous ones was that a percentage of its members were part of the new abolitionist movement, which, for the first time, called slavery a moral sin that needed eradication.
With what will be known as the Third American Party System of Democrats and Republicans, ideologies began to change.
New beliefs become visible
While Democrats remained the classic liberals of small government and liberty, they were now the ones pushing to protect the institution of slavery — much like modern conservatives wanting a small government and to protect tradition.
Republicans, on the other hand, closely mirrored modern liberals as they wanted big government to enact change. Being old Whigs, they desired a positive (large) government to protect the nation’s economic future with high tariffs and banks but also use the government to eliminate what the party called “the twin relics of barbarism: Polygamy and Slavery.” The new party started small, running its first candidate in 1856, and only received 33% of the popular vote. But it was still more than the combined ticket of the Know Nothings and the dead carcass of the Whig Party. Yet four years later, the Republicans’ fortunes changed.
In 1860, the nation was a tinderbox ready to explode. Slavery was no longer off the table in Congress as a new breed of abolitionist politicians refused to compromise on the subject. Where national parties once held the nation together, now they were part of the cause for separation. The Republican Party had grown, but still only in Northern states. Southerners warned that if a sectional president won the election, it would cause their downfall and so threatened secession. Tensions ran high as voters went to the polls to choose a new president.
The election of 1860
Going into the election, there was only one national party remaining. Republicans who nominated Abraham Lincoln only represented the North and ran to stop the expansion of slavery. Non-Democratic Southerners formed a makeshift party calling themselves Constitutional Unionists. They chose John Bell of Tennessee and ran on the platform of a constitutional compromise on slavery. Democrats met in South Carolina to nominate their candidate. Going into the convention, Stephen Douglass was the leading candidate. At the meeting, Southerners refused to support Douglass because he supported “popular sovereignty” (states should decide for themselves to be free or slave, and Congress had to accept that decision) over the Dred Scot Supreme Court decision, which found that states did not have the right to outlaw slavery.
When Douglass won the nomination, seven Deep South states walked out of the convention. Not wanting to break up the last national party, Democrats decided to meet three months later in Baltimore. However, Douglass once again won; this time, 11 Southern states walked out and formed the Southern Democratic Party and ran a strong states rights candidate, John C. Breckenridge of Kentucky. Southern Democrats ran on the platform of a constitutional guarantee of slavery. With the breakup of the political glue that held the nation together and with Lincoln’s election, unity was replaced with secession and civil war.
Civil War defines parties
During the war, the South became a one-party nation with the Democratic Party in complete control. The North remained a strongly two-party system, with both Democrats and Republicans.
Republicans were able to hold onto both Congress and the presidency during the war, including a second win for Lincoln. After the war, Democrats remained strong nationally but continued to play second fiddle to Republicans.
Between 1860 and 1932, Republicans held the White House for all but the 16 years of Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson. That’s 56 years for Republicans and 16 for Democrats. Finally, in the 1896 election, Democrats were forced to change their ideology in an attempt to regain power.
James Finck is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He may be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
Andrew Jackson, Teddy Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton and the Watergate Scandal: An Brief, Annotated History of Campaign Finance
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I doubt in 1791 when the Founders wrote the First Amendment, they were thinking of campaign finances, yet in 2010, it became applicable. In 2008, a conservative group named Citizens United produced a movie critical of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Citizens United’s goal was to pay cable companies to make the movie free to watch on pay-per-view for any of its customers in the month leading up to the Democratic primaries. However, the film was not shown as a District Court deemed it violated the Federal Election Campaign Act, which “prohibits corporations and labor unions from using their general treasury funds to make electioneering communications or for speech that expressly advocates the election or defeat of a federal candidate.” This decision eventually made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010 as the case of Citizens United v. FEC. While the District Court had only cited the most recent 1974 law, it was actually standing on about 100 years of precedence.
While smear campaigns are as old as the nation, financing elections is much newer. In early elections, candidates were wealthy enough to spend their own money, and instead of asking others for donations, they were expected to provide gifts, especially alcohol, to those coming to vote.
After Andrew Jackson organized parties, fundraising picked up over the years but only took off after the Civil War and in the Gilded Age with massive campaigns that included advertising and gift-giving. Republicans dominated during the Gilded Age, and much of the reason was because they had more money. Republicans positioned themselves as pro-business and expected help with their campaigns from business owners.
In 1904, when President Teddy Roosevelt campaigned for his second term, Democrats accused him of accepting large sums of money from corporations for the purpose of influencing his policies. Of course, Roosevelt denied the charges but had to admit he did receive a great deal of money, making him look suspicious. To show he was above corruption, the president supported the passage of the 1907 Tillman Act, which prohibited any corporation or bank from giving money to campaigns.
Between 1904 and the 1970s, several new laws were passed to limit and regulate election spending. Some of these was the 1910 Publicity Act, which required parties to disclose all money spent on campaigns. In 1925, the law was amended to require quarterly financial disclosure reports. While these laws were on the books, they were difficult to regulate, and parties found ample loopholes to avoid them. For example, a candidate could simply claim he did not know what money his supporters spent.
The real change came in 1974 when five burglars were caught breaking into the Democratic headquarters at Washington D.C.’s Watergate Hotel. The investigation found several violations of the 1971 law, including paying the burglars with campaign funds. With such a major controversy, campaign finance laws were finally given some teeth.
The 1971 Federal Election Campaign Act required full reporting of all campaign contributions and expenditures. A new aspect was putting a spending limit on media advertisements. Because corporations and unions could not give money directly, the new law allowed them to use treasury funds to create separate voluntary groups to raise and donate money, known as political action committees or PACs.
The Watergate scandal exposed holes in the FECA laws as lawmakers realized an independent body was required to oversee campaign finance laws. Congress amended the law in 1974 with the creation of such a body, giving the government even more oversight. While tinkering, Congress also amended the law to allow for public matching funds for elections but also put stricter limits on both contributions and expenditures.
Back to 2010, the District Court used the 1974 FECA laws as its justification stopping Citizens United from showing the anti-Clinton movie. Yet the Supreme Court overturned 100 years of precedence with its 5-4 decision basically stating that donating money is freedom of speech and so is protected by the First Amendment, thus could not be limited. The new rule specified that corporations, unions, and other groups can give as much as they want as long as they do not coordinate with the campaign. Under this ruling, Citizens United, acting alone, can spend all the money they want. Then later, in 2010, the case of SpeechNow.org v. FEC ruled that because of free speech, donors could give as much as they wanted to independent groups known as super PACs. SuperPACs cannot coordinate with campaigns nor give campaigns any money, but they can spend as much as they want.
While Congress has continued to try to pass campaign finance reform laws since 2010, not much has really changed as election spending has continued to grow each year with no real end in sight.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He may be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
VIEWPOINT: Christmas Choices, Celebration, and Expanding the Beachhead
To (Jesus) who loves us and has freed us from our sins by His blood, and has made us to be a kingdom and priests, to serve His God and Father – to Him be glory and power for ever and ever! Amen – Revelation 1:5b-6
Every year, we choose how we’ll celebrate Christmas. The sacred, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, ‘Glory to the newborn King,’” exemplifies one choice. The secular “Here Comes Santa Claus” is another choice. Then there are woke Cultural Marxists who would negate Christmas. These racist, diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), anti-American, anti-Judeo-Christian communist demons advocate that racial and gender minority groups replace traditional morality and use “counter-culture” revisionist history to incite rebellion and dangerous “oppressor versus oppressed” hatred against white people, particularly straight, white men.
I’m celebrating Christmas with “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing …” because Christmas is the birthday of the incarnate (in the flesh) Jesus, the Christ (the Messiah (the anointed or chosen one)), and Emmanuel (God with us), and of His first coming (Advent) to earth from heaven, as proven evidentially by historical events and numerous human observations. Our celebration should also cause us to understand why God came to earth as Jesus because “(Jesus) is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn (having special status) over all creation. For by Him, all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things were created by Him and for Him.” (Colossians 1:1516)
To understand Jesus’ coming, I reviewed four sources listing four, ten, twelve, and thirty-one reasons for Jesus’ advent. All sources gave similar reasons for Christ’s coming. For example, four reasons include: To Take Away Our Sins, To Destroy Satan’s Work, To Make the Father Known, and To Prepare for a Second Advent. These similarities weren’t surprising, but within the 31 reasons was “25. To reign as King,” which wasn’t included in the other three sources. Scriptural support for #25 is the familiar Christmas verse. “For unto us a child is born… Of the increase of His government and of peace there will be no end on the throne of David and over His kingdom… ”(Isaiah 9:6-7) This is one of numerous Old Testament prophecies about the kingdom of God, that Messiah will come, establish His kingdom, and reign forever.
Theologians agree that “Jesus is the King” but disagree about the time and nature of the kingdom Jesus came to establish. Some literal Bible interpreters believe Jesus will establish an earthly kingdom of God upon His second coming. But many Bible verses have convinced me to accept a figurative interpretation. The kingdom of God is spiritual, and Jesus established His kingdom during His earthly ministry. For example: “Jesus told Pilate, ‘My kingdom is not of this world… My kingdom is not from here’” (John 18:36), and when Pharisees asked Jesus when God’s kingdom would come, Jesus said, “… the kingdom of God is in your midst.” (Luke 17:21) Jesus also told His disciples, “Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power.” (Mark 9:1) The kingdom of God was finalized upon Jesus’ resurrection and placement upon God’s right hand to rule as “both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36) and shown “with power” (Mark 9:1) on Pentecost (Acts 2) – the Church’s birthday.
Hence, Jesus projects the kingdom of God through His church – of imperfect people – that currently exists as a beachhead of Christian believers who strive to glorify God, advance God’s truth and righteousness, obey Him, and achieve “Your kingdom come. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10)
Yes, Christ allows Satan’s demons to roam the earth – for a while – before Christ returns. Meanwhile, we celebrate Christ’s birthday and dedicate ourselves to spreading the Gospel (Matthew 28:19-20; Mark 16:15-16 (“the Great Commission”)), repenting of our sins, being baptized to receive the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38), and living within God’s acceptable life-giving/enriching freedoms, so Christ’s beachhead – kingdom of God – is expanded, and ours and others’ earthly lives can possess authentic joy and meaning, lives assured of eternal life.
Let’s celebrate Christmas and rededicate ourselves to expanding Christ’s beachhead by standing tall – As in: “Stand tall for what you stand for.” – for God’s kingdom. Let’s combat and defeat all those evils discerned from God’s Word that Satan’s demons will continue to disseminate until Christ returns with the Sword to judge the world. Merry Christmas!
Donovan “Mark” Quimby
Shenandoah Christian Alliance
Opinion
Three Ways to Turn Holidays Into Your Favorite Time of Year (And Three Survival Tactics if They’re Not)
3 ways to turn holidays into your favorite time of year (and 3 survival tactics if they’re not)
When was the last time you heard something good about the holidays (besides sales on things we mostly don’t need and which inflation has made more expensive than normal prices four years ago)? Between mental health warnings about winter, airline travel delays and cancellations, politics being WAY too present in our lives, and envy from other people’s social media holiday posts, it’s easy to walk into this time of year looking to survive it all.
Well, I’m here to tell you the opposite – that you can choose to have a great holiday season as a father and a human being. And, yeah, you will definitely have some hard days, so have a few survival tactics handy.
Side note: I’ll admit up front that embracing the symphony of my family is easier than most. My wife and I have a great relationship and love our five kids. Additionally, our extended families are amazing, so the worst drama we’ve ever faced over the holiday is the occasional guest who roots against our football team (thankfully, the Bills didn’t play on the holidays this year). And we’re fortunate that neither of us or our kids has mental health issues.
For the rest of you mortals, here’s how to turn cold, dark days into the best time you’ll have all year.
1. Avoid social media. It’s all fake, anyway – and social science is clear that stepping away from comparing yourself to others is really healthy. So is engaging in the reality of your family and friends and your own life.
2. Embrace the chaos. I have five kids, six and under. That means a lot of asking for many gifts – all at the same time – and many invitations to family members up to two hours away. And when we arrive at family members’ homes, we risk getting plowed over Gulliver-style by all the relatives rushing to give hugs.
We’ve learned to enjoy every minute of it by turning gift requests into games, crazy shopping trips into family dinners at the kids’ favorite restaurants, and annoyances at the 15th request for the cheap toy into love for how much fun our kids have on Christmas morning.
3. Be grateful. This is a season of gratitude, but it can be hard when I’m traveling for work, and the baby keeps my wife and me from getting a decent night’s sleep. So, my wife and I have implemented a gratitude practice to keep our eyes on the ball of what God has given us. We’re grateful that I have a job and we can afford to raise five kids. We’re grateful for our health and for each other. And, yes, we’re even grateful for Grandma’s redundant sweater gifts year after year – she puts a lot of work into them, and they really are beautiful, even if they do take up a lot of space in the closet.
Again, not everyone has the circumstances that allow me to embrace the chaos and be grateful. So, here’s how to survive if you’re having a tough time.
1. Be kind to yourself. Holidays are great, but not everyone is an extrovert like me. Or, perhaps you have a relative you really don’t like, or maybe you have some social anxiety. Take the time and intentionality to be kind to yourself! That might be as fast as taking five minutes to yourself to get some fresh air and get your heart rate down. While some might prefer sneaking out with a double scotch – which might be ok, it’s a holiday after all – having a piece of sugar-free chewing gum is actually shown to calm nerves and anxiety. Or you could go for a run, like my cousin… but man, I personally would rather rewrite my economics thesis than ruin a perfectly good holiday with exercise.
2. Take the high road. I have a background in politics, but family life should never be about one-upmanship or scoring points at all costs. So when my mom decided to go gluten-free – and thereby end our access to grandmother’s five-star stuffing – I didn’t throw a fit. Instead, I decided to eat it with a smile and use my goodwill as a bargaining chip for a less ugly sweater at Christmastime. (Okay, so I’m acting like my six-year-old. Sue me.)
More seriously, Taking the high road is easy in my family. For those who have it harder, choosing to put a challenging relative’s happiness over cheap points may simply be a sacrifice that makes the holidays a better experience for everyone – and helps you grow in new, amazing ways.
3. Create new memories. This may be especially relevant for people who recently lost loved ones or for whom holidays are triggering because of childhood abuse. Therapeutic practices like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and EMDR can help reduce the impact of bad memories and open mental space for new, good ones. Intentionally creating new memories can help set a foundation for positive holiday seasons going forward.
Look, we’re all going to have a tough day or 10 in the next month. I often find myself missing younger, more carefree days, so I try to relive the past in a healthy way by chucking a roll at my kids every so often. If my wife catches me, I’ll do the dishes for her – an act of service! Everyone wins! And if the kids really become too much, we might offer a calming distraction – nothing complicated or expensive, just something simple like sugar-free gum or a preview helping of cranberry sauce . . . or we usher them outside so I can dive in and relive my glory days of high school sports before I pull a hamstring.
The human condition is imperfect, so show everyone – including yourself – the love we all deserve. Even the annoying relative who can’t seem to cheer for the right football team or the right political party.
And chomp down on that chewing gum with the satisfaction of knowing your kids were at least raised right as Bills fans.
Mike Feuz
Winchester, VA
Opinion
Visions of Sugar Plums
While soldiers of Ukraine lie in the mud, in the blood and the ice-cold trenches of Ukraine, fighting for the freedoms that we take for granted, the Congressional far-right wing of the Republican Party goes home early for Christmas.
After holding Ukraine’s aid hostage to their wishes for southern border control, they decide that neither is important enough to stick around for a while longer instead of scampering to their cozy homes.
We already know what political cowards they are, those Congressmen who won’t stand up and tell the truth in the face of a con man who, with a snap of a finger, can end their political careers. But it is their political careers they care more about than either border control or Ukraine and its suffering people. They don’t fear a Ukrainian defeat, they fear a Ukrainian victory. A victory might give President Biden momentum in the next election. Better to sacrifice the life and blood of Ukrainians than allow that. — How utterly sickening.
They know their con-man leader doesn’t want Ukraine to win. So, they are willing to sacrifice those brave men and women of Ukraine, and by the way, border control also. Tis a sad, pathetic group that now rules the Republican Party. A Ukrainian soldier in the trenches has more courage in his little finger.
Never mind the total spent on Ukraine aid so far (roughly $100 billion) or about 15 percent of our annual defense budget is probably the best deal we have ever gotten for our money. Our enemy has lost about 25 percent of his military capacity and loses more each day. And without a single American serviceman’s death, that is a victory in itself. Every day, Ukraine holds the line, Russia’s military is depleted. Ukraine is a free, democratic nation today because of our help and that of others. They will continue to stand as long as we help.
Could it be that the Congressional far-right election deniers really don’t care about democracy anymore, in Ukraine or in America? I suspect it is, sadly so.
Sleep well tonight, knowing others fight for your freedom even though you may not know it. Sleep warm tonight, believing that Ukraine’s fight against a ruthless dictator will not affect you. Sleep snug tonight, thinking American freedoms are secure no matter what happens in the rest of the world. Sleep soundly tonight, ignoring the news that all free democratic nations are now in a war with the authoritarian leaders of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea — a war that is now being fought in the bloody trenches of Ukraine.
Merry Christmas,
Stan Brooks
Crozet, Va.
Opinion
A Reasonable Service
Besides the many commandments in the Torah instructing us to love our fellow man, there is also an explicit commandment to open your hand to the poor and to give or loan them whatever they need to keep from spiraling into poverty. In Judaism, giving to the poor is not considered a generous act; it is called “Tzedakah,” the Hebrew word for charity, and is seen as simply an act of fairness. The word “tzedakah” is derived from the Hebrew root “Tzadei-Dalet-Qof,” meaning righteousness or justice.
However, it is about much more than providing money and materials to the poor; done properly, tzedakah requires the donor to share his or her compassion and empathy along with the effort of giving. “Have I not wept for those in trouble? Has not my soul grieved for the poor” (Job 30:25). Judaism teaches the belief that donors benefit from tzedakah equal to or greater than the recipients.
Four thousand years ago, ancient Hebrews paid an obligatory tax to provide for the needy. Today, many renowned charities of the world have their roots in the efforts of charitable-hearted Jews.
The English word charity is derived from the Latin word “caritas” meaning “generous love.” The Bible reminds us that though it might appear the more we give to others, especially if it requires painful sacrifice on our part, the less we ourselves would have, but the opposite is valid. Service to others produces value and fulfillment in our lives in a way that wealth, power, possessions, and self-indulgent behavior can never equal. One of the best-known passages comes to us from Paul’s instructions to the elders at Ephesus. He said, “… remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).
It is often the little things in life that can have the greatest impact on a person’s being. People in need of emergency services are often facing daunting challenges and feel very much alone. Some families need a little temporary help. These are families where both parents often work but just cannot quite make ends meet because of medical bills or temporary unemployment, and the cost of living has overwhelmed them. A used winter coat, four bags of non-perishables, or a grocery gift certificate can make a world of difference.
Two thousand years ago, the gospel writer Luke informed us in another well-known Bible verse that if we are of a giving and forgiving spirit, not judging others, we shall ourselves reap the benefit: “Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure, you use it will be measured to you” (Luke 6:38).
The holidays are often the time of year we think of donating time and money. It is the season of giving, after all, and volunteer programs are their most active. But homeless shelters, food banks, and assisted living facilities can all use our support 365 days a year. Giving back to our community that provides tremendous affluence is a means to make a difference during these difficult, socially, and politically charged times.
We all have an inherent desire to provide a reasonable service to others in need. Not above and beyond or worthy of accolades, but reasonable. Romans 12:1 says that we should be willing to sacrifice our time, talents, or treasure to help someone less fortunate than ourselves; always be ready to be used by God for His purpose as He ministers to others through us. Often, our finest gift is to give of ourselves to the indigent, sick, or lonely.
Even if it is for a brief period, it is time well spent. Listen to your heart as God may be calling you to provide this reasonable service.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Opinion
History of American Political Parties, History of Politics Part VIII: The Politics of Slavery
By the 1850s America was in the middle of the Second American Party System of Democrats and Whigs. The two equally strong parties had members in every corner of the country. While there was plenty to argue about – banks, tariffs, and internal improvements – these issues always came down to party line votes. However, one festering subject that could kill parties and cause votes to be based on sectionalism rather than parties remained: slavery.
Our Founding Fathers understood this when in they created Northwest the Southwest and Ordinances in 1787 and 1790, respectfully, which state that new states created above the Ohio River would be free and any below would be slave states. This was done so that Congress would not have to debate slavery with the addition of each new state; the decision had already been determined. The plan worked and slavery was not addressed in Congress until 1820.
By 1820 there was a second generation of leaders who learned from the Founders the importance of compromising slavery for the sake of unity. In 1803 Thomas Jefferson acquired the Louisiana Purchase which doubled the size of the U.S. and opened new territory. In 1820 the first territory from this new land, Missouri, applied for statehood as a slave state. For the first time, slavery was on Congress’ table.
At that point, there were 11 slave states and 11 free states, and neither side wanted Missouri to go the other direction and shift the balance of power. As Northerners pushed for free soil land to protect white workers, the South pressed for a continuation of slavery. This was not a fight between parties but between sections.
U.S. House Speaker Henry Clay proposed an agreement to solve the immediate crisis but also eliminate the conversation in the future. The Missouri Compromise of 1820 allowed Missouri to enter as a slave state but allowed Maine to break from Massachusetts and become a free state, keeping the balance of power and making both sides content. To solve future issues a new line was drawn, the 36º 30’ latitude or southern border of Missouri, across the remainder of the nation. (Remember at this time, Mexico still owned the Southwest, and the Northwest was being disputed by Britain). From that point on any new state above the line would be free and any south would be slave. Then, to guarantee no further problems, in 1836 Congress passed a gag rule stating that any slavery issue heading to committee would never be heard.
The plan worked. Even while slavery was a growing point of contention across our nation, Congress was not obligated to address the issue. Instead Congressmen tended to friendly issues: banks, tariffs, and internal improvements. Then gold was found.
For 30 years the gag rule worked. Democrats and Whigs fought over every issue possible, except slavery. However, after Texas gained its independence from Mexico in 1836, it wanted to join the U.S. President Martin Van Buren refused Texas knowing it would open up the issue of slavery. However, 10 years later, in 1845, with the election of James K. Polk, who ran on the expansion platform, Texas was finally admitted as the 28th state of the Union. The problem was Mexico did not recognize Texas’ independence and saw its annexation as an act of war. Mexico attacked an American army on land that was questionable to whom it belonged. Questionable or not, Polk used the attack as justification to wage war on Mexico which the U.S. won. This victory once again doubled the size of our nation. While America acquired the prized lands of California, it also opened the door to question slavery again as this land did not fall under the parameters of the Missouri Compromise of 1820.
With the 1849 gold rush, California reached the statehood population requirements overnight and applied to join the Union as free state. With the floodgate open, men who had stood side by side as Democrats and Whigs bickering over tariffs suddenly became enemies as they fought as sections.
Peace was restored, fortunately, as Clay once more brokered a deal that allowed California to enter the Union as a free state but broke the rest of the territory up into Utah and New Mexico, which put those states under popular sovereignty. This meant that the two territories could still go either way, but whatever way the territories chose, Congress had to accept it. Once again slavery could be removed from Congressional conversation. The hope was the Compromise of 1850 would last at least as long as the Compromise of 1820. However, that was not the case.
In 1854 a transcontinental railroad was needed to connect our new growing nation. The problem was the proposed route taken went through the large swathe of unorganized land in the middle of the nation. To safely build the rail line and give the land the organization it needed, the Kansas-Nebraska Bill was proposed. Under this bill the land would be divided in half: the northern territory would be given to Nebraska; the southern portion to Kansas.
The bill’s proposer, Stephen A. Douglas, had presidential ambitions. So, to please Southerners, Douglas proposed revoking the line drawn by the Compromise of 1820, and placing both new territories under popular sovereignty. His idea was that Kansas would become a slave state while Nebraska would go free. The South was delighted, but Northerners became angry. They had already fought for that land in 1820 and the South had agreed. Congress could not go back now and change the rules. Long story short, popular sovereignty was accepted. Kansas broke out in a bloody civil war as the state divided and fought over slavery. Each side organized, created their own government, and sent a constitution to Congress to be accepted to the Union. Democratic President Franklin Pierce accepted the slave constitution which killed the Second American Party System.
Southern Democrats could now claim to be the party of slavery, which hurt Southern Whigs – the party who opposed Kansas’ slave constitution. Looking bad as slaveholders themselves, Southern Whigs began abandoning the Whig Party for a bunch of lesser parties like the Know Nothings. With the Whig Party finished as a national party, Northern Whigs began party shopping as well. With one of the two national parties gone, the bond holding our nation together was dissolving. With war becoming a possibility, the only thing left was for the Democrats to do was self-destruct.
James Finck, Ph.D. is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He may be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.