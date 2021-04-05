Local News
History reflects Mudville community devastated by industrial fire
Once upon a time, there was plenty of joy to go around in Mudville. The two major streets, Squirrel Lane and Rabbit Lane, bustled with the daily life of a small rural community. Folks took pride in their gardens, creating a pleasant, clean and peaceful place to live. Tall grasses, plants and flowers filled every family’s yard. Beautiful meadows filled with rabbits and squirrels gave the village roads their names. The smell of homemade jams, breads and pastries emanated from the neighborhood kitchens. About twelve closely knit families lived along the dirt roads during the pre-depression era. People residing here rarely remembered to lock their doors at night. Mudville residents often fed itinerant strangers breakfast, who walking the railroad tracks, had nothing to eat. Christmas was an unforgettable experience as each family exchanged presents with each other. Often residents reminisced about their childhood days when the train whistle was the last sound heard at night before laying their heads on the pillow.
Stephens City Station aka Mudville, was located just west of down-town and split by Marlboro Road (Route 631) and the railroad tracks. On June 13, 1870, the new Winchester and Strasburg Railroad was completed which connected Stephens City (then Newtown), for the first time with Winchester and the Manassas Gap Railroad at Strasburg. A small train station was built on the east side of the tracks, just north of Marlboro Road and occupied by the station master. The railroad empowered Stephens City Station to become the industrial and commercial hub for Stephens City. The business district was later nicked-named Mudville, due to the lack of hard surface roads and water filled potholes lined with lime paste which seldom allowed the dirt streets to completely dry.
The train depot located across the tracks from the train station was expanded in 1914 to include a general merchandise and produce business. The general store sold everything from clothes, farm supplies, coal, and lumber to dried vegetables. Very rural folks would drop in to exchange eggs and butter for dry goods. The building included a Western Union telegraph office, a small waiting room and a merchandise pickup area. Mail was delivered daily by train to the depot and then driven to the Stephens City Post Office by horse-drawn wagon. Livestock was routinely loaded onto the trains. In the 1930s, the Baltimore and Ohio ran eight passenger trains, four every morning and four every evening stopping in Stephens City each day.
Businesses flourished around the larger train depot from the 1870s until the 1930s. The three story Stephens City Milling Company, established in 1893, resided on the west side of the tracks along with The Shenandoah Vinegar and Cider Company which operated an evaporator for drying fruit. In 1900, the M.J. Grove Lime Company opened a lime quarry and lime kiln here employing as many as seventy-five workers. A lime kiln plant was constructed in 1906 and became an important piece of the Stephens City economy. Stephens City Cooperage, Virginia Chemical Company, a blacksmith shop, grocery store, barber shop and several restaurants all blossomed in Mudville. A one room school house sat in the middle of this industrial complex.
Mudville’s prosperity would begin to wane during the Great Depression and then a most disastrous fire would plunge this community toward an economic death spiral. On November 17, 1936, there was a devastating fire that ravaged the village. According to the Winchester Evening Star, the raging inferno began in the evaporator plant of the Vinegar and Cider Company, a building made of mostly dry pine boards. It was a two-story building with furnaces on the ground floor and facilities for hydrating the fruit above. Apparently furnace waste had sifted through apertures which admitted heat into the drying room and had lodged against pipes leading from the furnace. The fire engulfed the entire building in a matter of minutes and forced employees out of the building. Fanned by high winds that roared in from the west with gale-like force at times, cascades of sparks and ashes carried east at least a mile.
The winds caused the fire to spread quickly and by morning the flames had consumed the evaporator, the cooperage (barrel-making) plant, the apple packing shed, a storage house, a corn house, an auto shelter and a few storage sheds. The fire also damaged a blacksmith shop, a grocery business, a restaurant and property of the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) Railroad. While no fatalities or injuries were sustained, the property losses (adjusted for inflation were equal to $950,000 in today’s dollars) were enormous with a comparatively small portion protected by insurance.
The intense heat from the fire broke the Northern Virginia Power lines plunging Stephens City and Strasburg into darkness until early morning. A large B&O steel hopper containing coke caught fire. Six of the B&O main line rails had to be removed and a power switch leading to the cooperage plant was rebuilt. One rail nearest the coke hopper bent almost into a right angle. Fortunately many buildings including the M. J. Grove Lime Company, B&O Depot, a restaurant and residential dwellings went undamaged. A major factor was the excellent service rendered by bucket brigade volunteers who were stationed at strategic locations, fiercely extinguishing blazes in the grassy fields and buildings as sparks and embers touched down.
The Mudville fire along with the 1930s depression era economy and the termination of passenger train service in August 1949 did bring about the gradual demise of the village. Some of the businesses did rebuild but not with the success experienced before the fire. The M. J. Grove Lime Company would continue to operate in Stephens City through most of the twentieth century. As businesses closed and residents moved or passed away, The Lime Kiln operation bought the properties and demolished the buildings. Anna Stout, who left Mudville in 1972, was one of the last residents to depart the village. The railway agency closed the station building in May 1974. According to the Newtown History Center website, the quarrying operation would close down in September of 1988 after being bought out by the Flintkote and then Genstar Companies. The processing plant was then operated by the Shen-Valley Lime Corporation and would finally close down in 2003.
Today, all that remains of the once thriving village on Marlboro Road are the empty lime-covered remnants of demolished factory and house foundations left to be reclaimed by nature. The passenger train service transportation economy that drove the haphazard establishment of Mudville was eliminated, the harsh living conditions due to lime dust become too difficult and the economic downturn put an end to this amazing little community, leaving us with another fascinating Shenandoah Valley memory.
COVID numbers continue trend downward but remain significant as health officials urge caution moving forward
The County Emergency Services update released the morning of April 5, shows over the past 31 days Warren County’s Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) case count rising by another 297 to a total of 2,601, with 5 more fatalities to a countywide total of 52 deaths attributed to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of deaths to cases in the county dropped slightly, from 2.04% on March 3 to 2.01% on April 5. That percentage remains above both Virginia’s state average of 1.65% (10,360 reported deaths out of 626,171 total cases in the Commonwealth) and national average of 1.82% (553,681 deaths out of 30,492,334 total cases). That is over a half-million Americans counted dead and more than 30-million impacted physically or counted as asymptomatic carriers of the Coronavirus disease in just over a year.
The number of Warren County people hospitalized by the COVID-19 Coronavirus rose to 96, up 7 over the past month. Statewide 26,725 people have been hospitalized.
As for our six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District, over the past month the total number of cases rose to 19,363, an increase of 1,484, from 17,879 on March 3. That compares to an increase of 1,788 in February.
An afternoon of April 5 check of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) website showed a continuation of the U.S. accounting for 20% to 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and fatalities. As of 1:32 p.m. Monday afternoon world cases were counted at 131,342,071, compared to the U.S.’s 30,925,269 = 4.24 or about 25% of cases; with world fatalities counted at 2,853,631, compared to the U.S. total of 560,601 = 5.09 or right at 20% of world COVID-19 deaths. Again, that is with 4% of the world population.
Those CDC numbers posted at 1:32 p.m. Monday, April 5, showed a jump of 6,920 deaths nationwide from the April 5 numbers reported in our county emergency services Coronavirus update gathered from the Virginia Department of Health earlier in the day.
And while numbers are trending down from post Phase 3/holiday season peaks seen in January (Warren County saw 692 new cases reported in January) and the first three weeks of February, health professionals are warning against abandonment of social distancing and masking precautions as the now-mutating COVID-19’s presence continues among efforts to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all Americans who want them; and states try to ease restrictions on businesses and customer accommodations inside and out, as appropriate.
Below, see details on local vaccination registration, distribution and our Health District, State and National numbers:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, distributed 11 a.m. April 5):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 899, Frederick 7,322, Page 1,917, Shenandoah 3,928, Warren 2,601 (96 are/were hospitalized, 52 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.01% total cases), Winchester 2,696; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 6,578,152 people tested (PCR only); 626,171 total cases [6.4% positive rate (PCR only)]; 26,725 total hospitalized; 10,360 total deaths (1.65%total cases).
- United States: As of April 4, 2021, there are 30,492,334 total cases and 553,681 total deaths (1.82%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (Comparative Data, as of March 3):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 765, Frederick 6,789, Page 1,832, Shenandoah 3,718, Warren 2,304 (89 are/were hospitalized, 47 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.04% total cases), Winchester 2,471; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,946,972 total people tested (PCR only); 580,108 total cases [6.6% positive rate (PCR only)]; 24,354 total hospitalized; 9,326 total deaths (1.61%total cases).
- United States: As of March 2, 2021, there are 28,456,860 total cases and 513,122 total deaths (1.80%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
- vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
- Effective March 18, 2021: The COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to “Phase 1c” eligible recipients. “Phase 1a and 1b” eligible recipients may still receive the vaccine as well. It is expected that all adults in Virginia will be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 18, 2021.
- Distribution THIS WEEK: VDH has one closed COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the RSW Jail, and one second dose clinic at the Gym (Fri 4/9). Valley Health has two clinics at the 15thSt. Gym (Mon 4/5 and Wed 4/7).
- Next WEEK: There is one VDH “first dose” vaccination clinic at a local manufacturing facility (Fri 4/16).
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
- valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors
- Key Leader Public Messaging:
- Frequently:
- continue teleworking if possible
- wash your hands (EO-72)
iii. avoid touching your face (EO-72)
- avoid gatherings (EO-72)
- wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors (EO-72)
- get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Long Term: Support local businesses as much as possible; this could make the difference between the business surviving the crisis or having to close permanently.
- Bottom Line: We are all in this for the long-haul; expect the effects of the virus to last through the winter and into next spring.
Sheriff’s Office deputies receive new body worn cameras
On April 5, 2021, forty-three sworn deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving their new WatchGuard Vista body-worn camera (BWC) system. The state of the art BWC will provide benefits in four areas. They will increase transparency and accountability of the Office, and improve law enforcement legitimacy through increased confidence of the public during deputy-citizen contacts. Secondly, they will increase civility during encounters that may prevent certain situations from escalating to levels requiring the use of force and also improve interactions between deputies and citizens. Thirdly, the BWC will lead to a faster resolution of citizen complaints alleging deputy misconduct. The fourth benefit is that video captured by BWC will better document the elements of a crime and corroborate evidence presented by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, leading to higher conviction rates in court proceedings.
Arguably the best reason for deploying BWC systems was stated almost 200 years ago by Sir Robert Peel, the father of modern policing. Sir Robert second principle of law enforcement stated that “the ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval of police existence, actions, behavior and the ability of the police to secure and maintain public respect” (B. Chapman, National Institute of Justice Journal, 2018).
The WCSO will also be integrating three new WatchGuard 4RE high-resolution, in-car cameras into its vehicle fleet that interface with the BWC system. This provides the benefits of synching several deputies BWC with the ICC during emergency responses or critical incidents, providing for greater coverage of the incident. The new WCSO Body Worn Camera policy has met the approval of the Bureau of Justice review and has been identified as a model policy for other agencies. The policy includes constitutional safeguards addressing personal privacy concerns, limiting officer discretion on regarding when they can record, protecting videos from unauthorized access or editing, and more. The BWC are another tool for promoting fair and equal treatment under the law, and are recognized as not being a panacea for social injustices, and that continued community engagement with Warren County citizens and businesses must be sustained.
Teams, sponsors sought for 5th Annual Morris & Co. Realty Golf Tournament in support of area veterans and their families
Morris & Company Realty LLC has announced its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 1, at the Bowling Green Country Club’s North Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to support the Front Royal Able Forces Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families in crisis.
Team entries are $400, $100 per person. The sign-up deadline is April 23. A BBQ lunch, with water, soft drinks, or domestic beer is included with entry fees. There will be an 8 a.m. sign-in and 9 a.m. “shotgun start” on tournament day.
Hole sponsorships with custom-made signs at your hole are available at $100 each. A 50/50 raffle and betting holes will also be part of the increasingly popular event.
For further information on entries or sponsorships contact Christine Ruffner at 540 305-4221 or Audrey Lowry at 540 683-1891 or aylowry@aol.com
Pick your own flowers year ’round at historic Farm at Clover Hill
It took the labors and a love of history of two Rockland residents to bring to life again the Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County’s Rockland Historic District, first with the restoration of a 240-year-old house into an elegant bed & breakfast and later this month “U-Pick Flowers” will represent a colorful addition and service at the 76-acre property.
It was apparent that Greg and Susie Huson, who for 18 years have lived in a modern home adjacent to the Clover Hill property (circa 1781), had another project up their sleeves when an old Amish carriage appeared at the end of the driveway to the property at 4022 Rockland Road that demanded a neighborly inquiry, as did the outbreak of outdoor activity when this winter drew reluctantly to a close.
“FLOWERS” in large capitals announced the business card Susie handed me. “We grow ’em, you pick ’em directly from the gardens, or you can ‘grab and go’ from the roadside carriage where there’ll be bouquets for sale,” Susie told me in describing the “U-Pick” operation on the property she and Greg purchased in 2014.
The gardens, already resplendent with daffodils, among the first flowers of spring, will open to the public April 23 when the second spring collection – 4,500 tulip bulbs have been planted in 15 beds – will be followed as the days grow longer with the blooming of the likes of sweet peas, dahlias, sunflowers and so on.
On or after April 23, the farm’s subscription program begins when locals may purchase a spring (five bouquets), summer (seven bouquets), fall (five bouquets) or a “Frost to Frost” (12 bouquets) subscription. In other words, fresh flowers for around the home the year ’round.
Important to this whole new Huson enterprise – Greg is phasing out a commercial hop-growing experiment – is Front Royal resident Amy Davidson, an avid gardener with 25-years of experience and perhaps just waiting for this opportunity to come along as she finishes homeschooling her four children. She is named manager of the “U-Pick” operation.
Amy has already held two gardening classes on the property for kids to 14. She plans to expand the program for adults in the future. With the first of the few thousand bulbs already planted and blooming, curious drivers of passing cars are pausing at the Amish carriage.
Clover Hill has been through a tremendous transformation over the past seven years. Under the Husons, the extensively renovated farmhouse serves as a short-term tourist rental through Airbnb.
The farm has taken on several other soil and water conservation projects as well as fencing updates in efforts to improve the farmland. Meanwhile, Angus cattle roam a large part of the property while Susie tends two egg-laying hens in their own littler hen house a few steps from a grave site. Carefully preserved, the headstone bears the name of Mary Eliza Bowen who died in 1852. Within about a mile of the grave live descendants of Mary Eliza, Susan Bowen-Hartley, and Maurice Bowen, Susan’s brother. Ancient records indicate that the early Bowen family owned some 60,000 acres of Rockland area land.
For further information including “U-Pick” hours based on bloom times and flower availability, check the website (www.cloverhill.farm), Facebook, and Instagram for hours of operation. Hours for the “Grab and Go” roadside stand will be 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and similarly on Saturdays and Sundays.
Church Street shooting incident results in charges against local woman
The woman who appeared at a June 2020 Front Royal Town Council meeting with props to publicly criticize then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt and then Town Councilman Chris Holloway’s 2020 mayoral campaign opponent and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for participating in or filming a ribbon-cutting at the Virginia Beer Museum to celebrate reopening from eased COVID pandemic restrictions the day before a bikini motorcycle wash event, was arrested Monday, March 29 on firearms charges.|
Alisa Nichole Carson, 41, is charged with “reckless handling of a firearm” and “unlawful discharge of a firearm, missile in, at occupied building”. She was booked into RSW Regional Jail at 11:58 p.m. Monday night and released the following morning at 8:38 a.m. on a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a hearing date in Warren County General District Court scheduled for May 4, on the 10 a.m. docket.
A check at the General District Court Clerk’s Office offered no other detail on the circumstance or address at which the incident occurred, other than that the Front Royal Police was the arresting agency. A subsequent check with FRPD provided an address of 17 Church Street as the site of the incident, which may have evolved from a domestic situation.
Prior to her June 2020 Public Comments appearance before the town council, Carson had been seen at Warren County Republican Committee meetings, occasionally seated next to now Mayor Holloway. Friday, committee officials verified her past membership and a district committee chairmanship they believed is still active.
Her June 2020 public criticism of the moral values of Beer Museum proprietor David Downes for hosting a ‘Bikini Bike Wash’ and sideswipes at Tewalt and McCool for their presence at the Virginia Beer Museum ribbon cutting was interpreted by some observers as, at least in part, a not-too-subtle promotion of then-Councilman Holloway’s Republican Committee-endorsed campaign for mayor.
Virginia to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 18 as vaccinations continue rising
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that all individuals in Virginia age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Sunday, April 18, ahead of the May 1 nationwide goal set by President Joe Biden. Governor Northam made the announcement during a visit to a vaccination clinic at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Prince William County, where more than 1,000 vaccines will be administered today.
This news comes as nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who have preregistered for a vaccination appointment has received one, and those still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations within the next two weeks.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”
With over 3.7 million doses of vaccine administered so far in Virginia, more than one in three adults have received at least one dose and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated. Virginia is administering vaccine doses as quickly as they are provided by the federal government. Because the Commonwealth has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prioritize those at highest risk, and because Virginia is a large and diverse state with many essential workers, many out-of-state commuters, and a high percentage of the population that wants to be vaccinated, it has taken some time to open eligibility to the public.
In addition to adopting phased eligibility based on risk, Virginia has focused on equity throughout its vaccination effort by providing targeted resources in multiple languages, scheduling clinics in collaboration with community partners, performing grassroots outreach to drive preregistration and scheduling, and implementing large, state-run Community Vaccination Centers in areas with vulnerable populations. These efforts will continue when eligibility opens to the public in Phase 2.
Twenty-one of Virginia’s 35 local health districts has already started vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1c after providing appointments to everyone eligible in Phases 1a or 1b on the pre-registration list. Beginning April 4, districts that have invited everyone preregistered in Phase 1c may invite members of the public who have preregistered. Based on the supply projected by the federal government, all local health districts will have enough vaccine to open appointments to the public by April 18. Those at the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.
Everyone who lives or works in Virginia should preregister, so they can be notified when they are eligible for vaccination and an appointment is available. To preregister, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
