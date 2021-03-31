Health
HIV: what does ‘undetectable’ mean?
Human immunodeficiency virus, commonly known as HIV, is a virus that attacks the immune system and can be transmitted through unprotected sex, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, or sharing injection equipment. With the proper treatment, however, the risk of sexually transmitting HIV can be effectively eliminated. Here’s what you should know.
How antiretroviral therapy works
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is used to stop the progression of HIV and reduce the risk of health complications resulting from a damaged immune system. This involves taking a combination of drugs to prevent the virus from making copies of itself, thereby limiting the amount of virus in the body.
While this treatment doesn’t cure HIV, it does keep the virus under control. In fact, many people can achieve an undetectable viral load, which means the amount of HIV in their body is so low that it doesn’t affect their health.
How treatment affects transmission
According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence of sexual transmission among HIV-positive individuals who achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load. This means that if someone living with HIV strictly adheres to their treatment, there’s effectively zero risks of passing on the virus to their sexual partners.
What’s more, research shows that ART also drastically reduces the risk of transmission through pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.
In addition to protecting the health of HIV-positive individuals and their partners, the ability to effectively eliminate the risk of sexually transmitting the virus can help reduce the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV.
Health
The benefits of a root canal for treating an abscessed tooth
If the soft tissue inside one of your teeth has become infected due to tooth decay, your dentist will likely recommend that you undergo a root canal treatment. Since the alternative is to have the affected tooth removed, there are several advantages to opting for this procedure.
A root canal treatment involves removing the infected dental pulp from the root of the tooth, then cleaning out the root canals and sealing them. As a result, you get to keep your natural tooth.
Additionally, the procedure will leave the tooth root intact, thereby helping to prevent bone loss in your jaw.
Unless a tooth is damaged beyond repair, this dental procedure tends to be the preferred option. In addition, if the affected tooth can be saved with a root canal treatment, you’ll avoid needing to replace it with a dental implant.
By removing the dental pulp from an abscessed tooth, a root canal will rid you of the severe pain associated with infection. After the procedure, you’ll be able to eat and talk normally again.
Did you know?
Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that specializes in the treatment of the soft tissue inside teeth known as dental pulp. This is why a root canal is also referred to as endodontic therapy.
Health
Physical activity guidelines for people at various stages
Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its recommendations for physical activity for the first time in a decade. In addition to reaffirming the message that some exercise is better than none, the international public health agency proposed new guidelines to counter the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Here’s a look at what the WHO recommends.
• All adults, including those living with chronic conditions or a disability, should limit the amount of time they spend being sedentary. They should also engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.
• Older adults (aged 65 years or older) should prioritize a variety of activities that allow them to improve their balance and muscle strength, thereby helping them maintain their independence and prevent falls.
• Pregnant and postpartum women should continue to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week unless their doctor advises otherwise.
• Children and teens should average 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity over the course of the week. Additionally, they should be encouraged to limit the amount of time spent in front of a screen.
• Toddlers should be encouraged to spend at least 180 minutes per day engaged in a variety of physical activities and avoid sitting for extended periods of time (with no more than an hour of sedentary screen time).
In addition, the updated guidelines recommend regular muscle-strengthening activities for people of all ages.
Did you know?
According to the World Health Organization, one in four adults and four out of five teens don’t get enough physical activity. Globally, as many as five million deaths could be prevented every year if people were more active.
Health
How to optimize your oral health
In addition to keeping your teeth strong, proper dental hygiene habits can help you avoid a variety of health problems. Here are a few things you can do to improve your oral health.
• Choose the right products. Invest in a quality electric or manual toothbrush, as well as toothpaste, dental floss, and interdental brushes. Opt for products that have been tested and approved by dental professionals or recommended by your dentist.
• Use the proper techniques. Brush your teeth using a gentle circular motion rather than scrubbing back and forth. Similarly, you should carefully glide the floss between your teeth to avoid damaging your gums. Ask your dentist or hygienist to demonstrate these and other techniques to ensure you’re effectively cleaning your teeth.
• Protect your mouth from injury. Many sports and other activities carry a high risk of trauma to the face. To avoid head and tooth injuries, it’s important to wear the right equipment, such as a helmet and custom mouth guard.
• Visit your dentist regularly. Tartar can only be removed with special tools, and your dentist is trained to spot early signs of decay and infection. Therefore, even if you take good care of your teeth, it’s essential to schedule a professional dental exam and cleaning at least once a year.
Keep in mind that a variety of lifestyle habits can also affect your oral health. Among other things, you should quit smoking, drink plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and avoid opening things with your teeth.
Health
What to do if you get hand sanitizer in the eye
Hand sanitizer may stop germs, but if it gets in the eyes, as it often does with young children, it is not only painful, it requires immediate action.
It is probably not unsurprising that the journal of JAMA Ophthalmology published data from the French Poison Control Center that found a seven-fold increase in reports of children getting hand sanitizer in their eyes. In 2019, it accounted for 1.3 percent of all chemical eye exposure incidents. However, at the end of 2020, the number was 9.9 percent, according to Live Science.
It’s not just children. It isn’t difficult to get sanitizer in the eye. Even a few minutes after sanitizing, if you move your hand to the eyes, you will feel a chemical reaction.
Hand sanitizer contains a form of ethanol, which can kill cells in the cornea. Two children in France required transplants of their cornea in order to heal.
For children, it may be best to emphasize handwashing and keep them away from displays of hand sanitizers or public-use sanitizers.
Anyone who gets sanitizer in the eye will experience burning, stinging, redness, eye pain, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and vision loss.
Resist the urge to rub the eye.
At the workplace, people should immediately go to an eyewash station and rinse their eyes with warm water for at least 10 minutes.
At home, place your entire head in a sink under a gentle stream of warm water for 10 minutes so that water continuously runs into the eye and drains out. Keep your unaffected eye closed, so it won’t be contaminated by runoff.
If burning and stinking continue, or if vision changes, they should contact an eye doctor immediately.
Health
4 ways to support people with Down syndrome
In the United States, approximately one in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal condition. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is observed every year on March 21, here are four ways you can support people with this genetic condition.
1. Show off your socks
Participate in the Lots of Socks campaign to raise awareness about Down syndrome by wearing psychedelic mismatched socks on March 21. You can also buy a colorful pair from Down Syndrome International, which unveils new designs every year.
2. Advocate for inclusion
Buy from local businesses that employ people with Down syndrome. You can also write to your government representatives to demand legislation that gives people with special needs the resources and self-determination they deserve.
3. Reflect on your words
A person’s worth shouldn’t be measured by their intelligence, so pay attention to how the expressions you use might make someone with an intellectual disability feel. Avoid describing people, ideas, and things as moronic, idiotic, and stupid.
4. Share their stories
People with Down syndrome are breaking down barriers in sports, entertainment, fashion, and communities across the country. To help amplify the voices of self-advocates, share their stories on social media.
To learn more about Down syndrome and how you can advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with this condition, visit worlddownsyndromeday.org.
Did you know?
World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st day of the third month because most cases of Down syndrome are caused by a third copy of chromosome 21.
Health
Use caution with sanitizers around children
We know to store cleaners and medicines out of reach of children, but what about that hand sanitizer we’ve been generously applying the past year?
Exercise caution, as hand sanitizers contain isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol, the latter being the same stuff found in beer, wine, and other liquor, not to mention perfume and aftershave — but at higher concentrations. Poison control centers recommend keeping hand sanitizer out of reach of children, same as other potentially harmful substances.
Because many hand sanitizers come in bright packaging and are perfumed (including grape, cherry, and other sweet scents), young children are sometimes tempted to taste them (and older kids and teens may try to get a buzz from them). A lick of the hand is unlikely to cause a problem, but more than a taste can be cause for concern.
And while we tend to think about poison control methods at home, parents of small children should also be alert to hand sanitizer dispensers in public. The French Poison Control Center reported an increase in the number of children with eye injuries in 2020, with hospital cases entirely by children under age four.
The dispensers, though at waist height for adults, are at eye level for small children, who can accidentally squirt the substance into their eyes.
March 21-27 is National Poison Prevention Week, a good reminder to stay vigilant against the obvious and not-so-obvious dangers around us.
