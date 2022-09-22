Community Events
Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight
Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?
Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
Look at the Light Fight website for information about last year’s contest, and peruse the photo gallery to give you some ideas about the competition.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, September 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, October 4:
“D.O.A.” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
SAR presents Girl Scouts with Flag Retirement Certificates
On September 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Certificate presentation to the Girl Scouts of Troop 14040. Several of the scouts and their leaders participated in a flag retirement certificate presentation ceremony on June 14th, held at the Ruritan Club grounds in Clear Brook, Virginia.
At this ceremony, the 13 stripes of a flag, representing the original colonies, were separated with the Girl Scouts Ainslie Jenkins, Madison Gogdin, Taylor Chouinard, Abby Rambo, Chloe Smith, Hannah Smith and Katie Jenkins, each presenting stripes and the blue union for burning to Makenna Moore in the order of the States ratification of the United States Constitution. The leaders of the troop assisted in gathering worn flags to be retired.
The SAR presents a Flag Retirement Certificate to those individuals who participate in the appropriate retirement of the flags. A presentation ceremony was conducted at Daniel Morgan Middle School with a color guard composed of Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford and Brett Osborn. Osborn gave a presentation on the SAR and the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War.
The National colors were then presented for the Pledge of Allegiance. CJWII Chapter President Daniel and Flag Committee Chairman Ford then presented certificates to each of the Scouts and the leaders who participated in the 14 June ceremony. The leaders included Michelle Chouinard, Heather Gogolin, Katie Jenkins, Jessica Moore, Regina Nischan, Cindy Sirbaugh and Jenna Smith.
FRWRC kicks off Annual Appeal with the Women’s Faire & Share this Thursday
Come join us in supporting, celebrating and shopping with some of our Dare to Dream grantees & other local women business owners. We will have tents! What a wonderful way to learn about some of our talented recipients and show our community support.
Vendors will include: Art by Amanda Horn, the Dreamweaving Way with Eka Kapiotis (Energy Healing & Wellness), Kate Fristoe (Artist of removal tattoos & custom design t-shirts), Becki Lanham (Hands with Heart-Holistic Health), Chelsea Rowe (Custom art with cricket), Cadyn Speziale (Immortal Mnt Chocolates & more), Liz Rishel (Edward Jones), and Kimmee Hancock (Code Ninja’s – computer programming studio)
*VIDEO CORRECTION: The event is Thursday, September 22 (video typo says 23rd)
Vibrissa will have food and beverages, a portion of which will support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center.
We look forward to seeing everyone there!
- Women’s Faire & Share
- THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 from 5-7PM
- at VIBRISSA BEER in Front Royal
- Event link: FACEBOOK
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County
The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs, starting for the month of October. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion. These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.
The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Karate Program
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, October through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Little Art School
Join the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department for this fun filled art class taught by Dottie Krob. Children in this program will learn different art mediums and techniques that will help open up their minds to the creativity and beauty around them. Let your child build artistic knowledge together with the confidence to transform what they imagine into a masterpiece of their own making.
Classes will be held on Saturdays, October 1, 2022 through October 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is for children 7 – 15 years of age.
Cost is $40.00 per participant.
Minimum participants needed for this class is two (2), with a maximum of eight (8) participants.
Registration deadline for this class is September 29, 2022; pre-registration is required.
Piano Lessons
A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.
These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, October 3, 2022 through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.
All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.
Tiny Tykes Basketball League
Registration will be held October 3, 2022, through November 18, 2022
This program emphasizes learning basic skills, fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding tiny tykes basketball experience. The young players will begin to develop a bond and love for the game while also learning what it takes to be successful off the court.
The Tiny Tykes Basketball League practices will be held on Sundays beginning December 4, 2022, at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Games are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will also be held at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.
This league is open to boys and girls, 5 and 6 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.
The cost is $50.00 per participant.
Walking Club
This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s life style.
Walking Club will be held on Monday through Friday, October 3, 2022 through December 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Square Dance Lessons
These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 4, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.
For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.
This club meets on Tuesdays, October 4, 2022, through October 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $8.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
Artistic Adults
In this six week class, participants will work with different styles of paints, sealers, and mediums, including glass, wood, and canvas, to build their artistic knowledge and confidence. Whether you are a beginner or an old hat at the art game, you will enjoy picking up your brush and paints to delve into a wonderful world of creativity and color.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays, October 5, 2022, through November 9, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is for individuals 16 – 54 years of age.
Cost is $60.00 per participant.
Minimum participants needed for this class is two (2) with a maximum of six (6) participants.
Registration deadline for this class is October 3, 2022; pre-registration is required.
Senior Painting
This senior painting class uses art and creative thinking to help keep the mind sharp and promote physical and mental dexterity. In this six week class, participants will work with different styles of paints, sealers, and mediums, including glass, wood, and canvas, to build their artistic knowledge and confidence.
Classes will be held on Thursdays, October 6, 2022 through November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is for those 55 years of age and older.
Cost is $60.00 per participant.
Minimum participants needed for this class is two (2); maximum participants is six (6).
Registration deadline for this class is October 4, 2022; pre-registration is required.
Little Movers
Little Movers is a fun-filled 30-minute class created to get your little mover, moving! This once-a-week class has a loose structure of learning basic ballet movements, playing movement games, and getting that energy out all while making new friends! Participants will need to be able to follow along as best they can for their age group and must be accompanied by an adult throughout the course.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 18, 2022, through November 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Participants must be 2½ to 4 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
The cost of the class is $40.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is October 16, 2022.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Ballet
This class is a wonderful way for a child to experience the basics of ballet without a yearlong commitment. Participants will learn the basic structure of ballet along with building block movements that are the cornerstone of every dancer’s vocabulary.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 18, 2022, through November 22, 2022, from 6:35 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Participants must be 5 to 9 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant. Registration deadline is October 16, 2022.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Hip-Hop for Kids
This class is designed to teach kids basic movement skills in a jazz and hip-hop class and for them to have a lot of giggles while they learn! This class is perfect for someone who is not sure if they want to commit to a full year format in a traditional studio setting, but still want to dance!
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, October 18, 2022, through November 22, 2022, from 7:25 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Classes are open to boys and girls, 6 to 10 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is October 16, 2022.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Basic Pistol Shooting Class
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:
- Firearm parts and operation
- Ammunition
- Gun safety
- Virginia laws regarding firearms
- Shooting fundamentals
This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.
The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is October 20, 2022.
For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.
Warren County Middle School | Boys Basketball Camp
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Warren County Middle School, will be sponsoring a Boys Basketball Camp for those in grades 6th – 8th (as of the 2022-2023 school year).
This camp will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School Gym, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the camp is $25.00 per camper, and each camper must bring their own lunch and a drink.
For more information, contact Luke Heeter at (540) 635-2194.
Skyline Middle School | Boys Basketball Camp
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Skyline Middle School, will be sponsoring a Boys Basketball Camp for those in grades 6th – 8th (as of the 2022-2023 school year).
This camp will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Skyline Middle School Gym, located at 240 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the camp is $25.00 per camper, and each camper must bring their own lunch and a drink.
For more information, contact Marlena Conner at (540) 636-0909.
‘Riopalooza’ celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month & Shenandoah Watershed this Saturday at Elizabeth Furnace Rec Area noon to 6 PM
RioPalooza celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by welcoming the Latino community to a FREE, family-friendly, fun day filled with exploration and learning. Children, and their parents, can participate in a variety of activities such as fishing, tubing, snorkeling, riding horses, dancing and so much more!
Who:
- Seven hundred residents and visitors to the Shenandoah Valley
- Potomac Riverkeeper Network
- USDA Forest Service
- National Park Trust
- Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
- Hispanic Access Foundation
- Manassas Latino Festival
- Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
- Buffalo Soldiers
- Conservation Conexions
- Latin Grammy Award Winning Band – Mister G
When:
- Saturday, September 17, 2022
- Noon to 6 p.m.
Where:
- Elizabeth Furnace Recreation Area
- George Washington National Forest
- 15 minutes west of Front Royal, VA
About Potomac Riverkeeper Network
Potomac Riverkeeper Network is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization with three regional Waterkeeper branches: Potomac Riverkeeper, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Shenandoah Riverkeeper. Our mission is to protect the public’s right to clean water in the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers and their tributaries. We stop pollution to enhance the safety of our drinking water, protect healthy river habitats, and enhance public use and enjoyment.
For more information, visit our website.
Save the Date: Third annual Vera Bradley Bag Bingo Fundraiser – Friday, October 7th
The FFA chapters of Warren County are partnering together for the third annual Vera Bradley Bag Bingo Fundraiser on Friday, October 7th, 2022!
Pre-Sale Tickets are $25, and we are offering 10 games of Bingo, and we have well over $2500 in prizes! We will also have raffle items and light concessions. Extra game cards will also be available for purchase for ticket holders.
The event will be held in the Skyline High School cafeteria. Doors open at 5pm and games start at 6pm. Daubers will be available at the door for $1 each. All proceeds from this event will go towards our FFA student trips, activities and scholarships. To secure a ticket for the 3rd Annual FFA of Warren County Vera Bradley Bingo, register on the Google Form HERE.
Tickets should be paid for/picked up at the door on October 7th.
