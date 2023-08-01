Hoarding Talent: The New Normal in Business Strategy?

In a twist against conventional economic wisdom, several companies have shifted towards hoarding talent in the wake of potential recessionary fears. Despite the threat of an economic slump, businesses are choosing to maintain or even expand their staff in anticipation of the rebound.

According to a report by Insight Global, this trend suggests a growing belief among executives that any looming recession will be shallow and recovery is on the horizon. The current strategy appears to be centered on having a stockpile of talent ready for when the market springs back.

The past several months have seen businesses across sectors struggling to fill open positions while simultaneously striving to retain their current employees. This is perhaps a reflection of companies feeling the heat from a tight labor market, a reality that has prompted organizations to maintain headcounts even in the face of a potential recession. The rationale? When markets rebound, they won’t have to wade through the tough labor market again to refill positions opened due to downsizing.

The hiring process often incurs more costs than retaining existing employees. Besides training costs, attracting suitable candidates from other firms often requires offering substantially higher wages as part of the lure.

In a unique approach to labor hoarding, some companies are retraining their staff to work on different projects. This tactic seems to stem from the understanding that recessions hit industries and operations unevenly. Instead of opting for layoffs in less robust areas of business, firms are aiming to shift their labor to more resilient operations.

Interestingly, it’s not just the companies but the top brass too that seems willing to bear the brunt of economic downturns. Some bosses and owners are even ready to endure pay cuts if it contributes to maintaining headcounts.

However, the picture is not entirely rosy. In some cases, companies are cutting back hours across the board to retain more employees while reducing their overall wage bill. Additionally, while many companies are maintaining headcounts, they are not necessarily expanding them. Some organizations are also reducing their workforce. Those who get laid off may find it challenging to secure new jobs in this climate.

In the face of a potential recession, the business world is adapting and reshaping strategies. The trend of hoarding talent seems to be one such innovative approach, challenging conventional wisdom and introducing a new normal in business strategy.