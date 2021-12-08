Holiday 2021 video game guide: Which gaming console is right for you?

Expect video game consoles to be at the top of many Christmas wish lists this year. Unfortunately, picking the right console for your family can be difficult.

First up is the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling console in the United States since 2018. The Switch can switch between a traditional at-home console played in front of the TV and on-the-go portable gaming. It’s great for frequent travelers and families who share a TV.

Nintendo produces many family-friendly hits, such as Mario Kart, that offer scaling difficulty levels. Families can scale down the difficulty, making games easy for small children to enjoy, while adults will find higher difficulty levels challenging. Since launching in March 2017, Nintendo has sold more than 89 million consoles.

The Sony Playstation 5, launched November 2020, might be the hottest game console this Christmas season and likely into 2022 as well. Sony is known for its “exclusive” video games, such as God of War and The Last of Us, which can only be played on Playstation consoles.

Playstation exclusives are also generally well-regarded for their stories and tough, but fun gameplay. For many hardcore gamers, the Playstation 5 is thus the top choice. Over 11 million Playstation 5s have sold so far, with sales totals hampered by supply shortages.

Meanwhile, Microsoft aims to turn the Xbox into a multipurpose home entertainment system with a friendly UI and plenty of apps, like Netflix. Budget-conscious gamers can subscribe to Microsoft’s Gamepass. For a low monthly subscription fee, gamers can download and play over 100 video games, including many blockbuster hits, like Forza Horizon 4.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has stirred up confusion with its newest consoles. The Xbox Series S costs just $300, but despite being a current-generation console, some argue that it’s underpowered. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X offers great performance but costs $500. Despite the high price tag, this latter model might be a better choice for many gamers.