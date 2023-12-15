Holiday Cheer for Furry Friends: Pets Join the Festive Fun

Pampering Pets with Gifts and Costumes Becomes a Festive Trend.

The holiday season isn’t just for humans anymore; pets are increasingly becoming central figures in Christmas celebrations. A recent survey by Chewy highlights a growing trend: a staggering 94% of pet owners include their furry friends in holiday festivities, with many going the extra mile to ensure their pets enjoy the season just as much as they do.

Gift-Giving Galore for Pets

The bond between pets and their owners is stronger than ever during the holiday season. According to the survey, 58% of pet owners plan to buy two or three gifts for their pets. From cozy beds to chew toys and gourmet treats, pets are participating in holiday traditions and on the receiving end of generous holiday spoils.

Dressing Up: A Trend with Caution

Another trend gaining traction is dressing up pets for the holidays. While 78% of dog owners enjoy this festive activity, it’s crucial to consider the comfort and safety of the pets. Costumes can cause skin irritation and stress, especially for dogs, signaling the need for mindful choices when it comes to pet fashion.

Cats and Christmas Trees: A Delightful Duo

Cats, known for their curiosity, find a special kind of joy in Christmas trees. The combination of a tree indoors, dangling ornaments, and shiny decorations is irresistible to feline friends. However, pet owners must be cautious as these enticing decorations pose risks. Similarly, pet birds find Christmas trees to be a source of fascination, requiring vigilant supervision.

Dogs and Holiday Hazards

Dogs, with their playful and curious nature, are notorious for unwrapping presents – sometimes even those that aren’t theirs. The holiday season also brings potential hazards like biting wires, which can be dangerous. Dog owners are advised to be particularly mindful of their pets’ surroundings during the festivities.

As pets increasingly become part of family holiday traditions, it’s important for pet owners to balance festive fun with safety. Whether it’s thoughtful gift-giving, careful costume selection, or ensuring the household decorations are pet-friendly, the aim is to make the holiday season enjoyable for every member of the family, including our beloved pets.