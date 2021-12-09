Holiday dangers for pets

You always thought that once the children were all grown up you could finally give free rein to your imagination and go crazy with the decorations. But, unfortunately, you forgot to take your pet into account. That’s right; even with pets, it’s important to follow some safety rules in order for Christmas to be a success.

Firstly, your Christmas tree poses several risks. If it is natural, ensure that your cat doesn’t drink the water, and keep it well away from fallen needles. Also, ensure that the tree is stable and won’t fall over if your cat suddenly decides to jump into it. After all, you don’t want the tree falling over and injuring your beloved pet.

Tree ornaments also pose a threat to the health of your pets; they can suffocate a pet or damage its intestines if they are swallowed. So avoid using tinsel icicles and make sure any dangerous ornaments, such as artificial snow and small decorations, are inaccessible. In addition, keep dogs and cats away from strings of lights, as they could electrocute themselves by chewing on them. Finally, opt for plastic ball ornaments rather than glass ones, which are easily breakable.

Position poinsettia plants out of the reach of animals, as they are toxic. Also, be careful where you set up candles, and never leave them burning unattended.

Sweets, leftovers, alcoholic drinks, ribbons, and small toys can all be dangerous if ingested by your pet. Sure, you can still decorate your home and entertain guests, but be sure to take a few precautions.

Lots of guests can be stressful, so let your pets have access to a quiet place where they can hide during the festivities.