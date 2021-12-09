Seasonal
Holiday dangers for pets
You always thought that once the children were all grown up you could finally give free rein to your imagination and go crazy with the decorations. But, unfortunately, you forgot to take your pet into account. That’s right; even with pets, it’s important to follow some safety rules in order for Christmas to be a success.
Firstly, your Christmas tree poses several risks. If it is natural, ensure that your cat doesn’t drink the water, and keep it well away from fallen needles. Also, ensure that the tree is stable and won’t fall over if your cat suddenly decides to jump into it. After all, you don’t want the tree falling over and injuring your beloved pet.
Tree ornaments also pose a threat to the health of your pets; they can suffocate a pet or damage its intestines if they are swallowed. So avoid using tinsel icicles and make sure any dangerous ornaments, such as artificial snow and small decorations, are inaccessible. In addition, keep dogs and cats away from strings of lights, as they could electrocute themselves by chewing on them. Finally, opt for plastic ball ornaments rather than glass ones, which are easily breakable.
Position poinsettia plants out of the reach of animals, as they are toxic. Also, be careful where you set up candles, and never leave them burning unattended.
Sweets, leftovers, alcoholic drinks, ribbons, and small toys can all be dangerous if ingested by your pet. Sure, you can still decorate your home and entertain guests, but be sure to take a few precautions.
Lots of guests can be stressful, so let your pets have access to a quiet place where they can hide during the festivities.
Home
Holiday 2021 video game guide: Which gaming console is right for you?
Expect video game consoles to be at the top of many Christmas wish lists this year. Unfortunately, picking the right console for your family can be difficult.
First up is the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling console in the United States since 2018. The Switch can switch between a traditional at-home console played in front of the TV and on-the-go portable gaming. It’s great for frequent travelers and families who share a TV.
Nintendo produces many family-friendly hits, such as Mario Kart, that offer scaling difficulty levels. Families can scale down the difficulty, making games easy for small children to enjoy, while adults will find higher difficulty levels challenging. Since launching in March 2017, Nintendo has sold more than 89 million consoles.
The Sony Playstation 5, launched November 2020, might be the hottest game console this Christmas season and likely into 2022 as well. Sony is known for its “exclusive” video games, such as God of War and The Last of Us, which can only be played on Playstation consoles.
Playstation exclusives are also generally well-regarded for their stories and tough, but fun gameplay. For many hardcore gamers, the Playstation 5 is thus the top choice. Over 11 million Playstation 5s have sold so far, with sales totals hampered by supply shortages.
Meanwhile, Microsoft aims to turn the Xbox into a multipurpose home entertainment system with a friendly UI and plenty of apps, like Netflix. Budget-conscious gamers can subscribe to Microsoft’s Gamepass. For a low monthly subscription fee, gamers can download and play over 100 video games, including many blockbuster hits, like Forza Horizon 4.
Unfortunately, Microsoft has stirred up confusion with its newest consoles. The Xbox Series S costs just $300, but despite being a current-generation console, some argue that it’s underpowered. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X offers great performance but costs $500. Despite the high price tag, this latter model might be a better choice for many gamers.
Seasonal
15 sweet treats to serve this holiday season
Do you want to offer your guests a selection of mouth-watering desserts? Or perhaps you want to serve up a different treat at each holiday event? In either case, here’s some inspiration:
1. Mashed potato donuts
2. Butter cookies with red and green sprinkles
3. Ice cream yule log
4. Fruit cups with whipped cream
5. Brown sugar pie
6. Salted caramel pretzel bark
7. Candy cane fudge
8. Gingerbread trifle
9. Chocolate mousse
10. Maple cupcakes with buttercream frosting
11. Poor man’s pudding
12. Shortbread cookies
13. Eggnog cheesecake
14. Cranberry pecan pie
15. Chocolate rum truffles
Keep in mind that you can either prepare these desserts yourself or pick them up at a local bakery or pastry shop. Enjoy!
Seasonal
Fireplace safety: Where there’s soot, there may soon be fire
Professional chimney sweeps say any soot deposits more than a quarter-inch thick present a fire hazard.
The soot, called creosote, is one of the top reasons for the thousands of fires involving fireplaces each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Creosote is flammable and should be cleaned out annually if the fireplace is used regularly. Find a National Chimney Sweep Guild Certified chimney sweep.
* Have a cap installed at the top of the chimney to keep it from becoming blocked by birds, animals, or debris.
* Use clean-burning wood. Hardwoods like oak burn cleaner than softer woods like pine. Dried wood burns cleaner than green.
* Follow directions when using manufactured firelogs. Use one at a time. Don’t crack or break manufactured logs. This will release energy at a high rate, resulting in a shorter burn time. Firelogs create less creosote than wood.
* Make a fire that fits the fireplace. If it’s too big or too hot, it wastes fuel and can crack the chimney.
* If the fireplace has glass doors, leave them open while burning a firelog to allow air circulation and cleaner burning.
* Always use a fireplace screen.
* Keep a fire extinguisher on hand and have smoke detectors throughout the house.
* Use kindling to start a fire. Never use a flammable liquid.
* When building a fire, place logs at the rear of the fireplace, preferably on a grate.
* Don’t burn anything but wood in the fireplace. Never burn a Christmas tree.
* Keep the area around the fireplace and chimney clear of flammables.
Seasonal
It’s Easy to Call Santa’s Phone Number
This year join millions as they enjoy a digital experience with good ol’ St. Nick by calling Santa’s Hotline at (605) 313-4000.
Santa’s Hotline is a welcome resource to share in the holiday spirit with friends and family and experience Santa Claus digitally.
When you call Santa’s Hotline, you can leave a message with your wish list and let Santa know exactly what his elves should work on this year. Callers will be welcomed by Santa Claus himself! Call (605) 313-4000!
FreeConferenceCall.com is making it easy to call Santa. Use your cell phone, call Santa on his hotline, have your child leave a message and Santa will send you a text message back so you can hear or share the call.
Paws & Claws
Christmas pet shots: Watch out for green eye
Wouldn’t it make a great Christmas card for next year: Bowser in front of the fireplace wearing a Santa Claus hat?
Most pet owners, be they kitty fanciers, canine lovers or both will have great opportunities for pet photos during the holidays.
You can set up the photo just where you want it. Declutter the area so the background isn’t confused. Catch your pooch in a calm mood. Ask someone else to hold a toy or a treat in order to get that special glint in your pet’s eyes.
But the glint you don’t want is the dreaded green eye.
The green eye is like red-eye in human photos. With humans, light strikes the retina’s blood vessels, reflecting red. But many animals have an eye membrane called tapetum lucidum that lets animals see better in the dark. When light strikes an animal’s eye, the membrane can reflect green, blue, white, or yellow, depending on the animal. Most dogs and cats reflect green or blue. Blue-eyed cats are the exception and they reflect red. Raccoon and deer eyes glow yellow.
You get green eyes when your pet’s pupils are dilated at night, or a built-in camera flash shines directly into the pet’s eye.
To avoid green eyes, distract the pet to look slightly away from the camera. You can also change your shooting angle to a slightly higher or lower position than the pet’s eyes. If you are using a traditional camera with a separate flash, tilt the flash to bounce light from the ceiling or wall.
Seasonal
How to organize a gift exchange
If you want to organize a gift exchange, there are two main ways to go about it, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. Here are a few things to consider about each option before you make a decision.
Secret Santa
For this type of exchange, each participant draws a name to determine who they’ll buy a gift for. If you can’t get everyone together, there are a number of websites and apps that allow you to virtually assign gift-givers without spoiling the surprise.
The advantage of Secret Santa is that by knowing who the recipient is in advance, you can choose a gift the specific person will enjoy. This is particularly appealing if the participants vary widely in age and interests.
Keep in mind, you can also ask each person to provide a few gift suggestions in case they get picked by someone who doesn’t know them very well. However, this does eliminate some element of surprise.
Open exchange
If you pick this option, sometimes known as a white elephant gift exchange, all you have to do is set a budget and ask everyone to bring an unmarked gift that’s likely to appeal to a majority of the group. Consider choosing a theme, such as home decor, travel, or gag gifts, to help people narrow down their selection.
This type of gift exchange is great if you want to make the experience a game. For example, you can have participants select and open a gift one by one, with the option to “steal” an unwrapped gift from someone else. The downside is that some people may be disappointed by what they get. Additionally, depending on who the participants are, it might be hard to find gifts that are universally appealing.
Regardless of which type of exchange you host, be sure to start planning early so participants have enough time to shop for a gift.
