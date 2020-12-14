Real Estate
Holiday gift ideas for your real estate agent
If you recently purchased or sold a home, you know how much easier the process can be with a real estate agent by your side. If you plan to extend your thanks this holiday season, here are a few gift ideas your realtor will likely appreciate.
• A stylish organizer for their car to help them work on the go
• A gift card from a local business accompanied by a handwritten thank-you note
• A picture-printing smartphone case or portable charger
• A gourmet basket filled with wine, chocolates, teas, jams, and cheeses
• A stainless steel travel mug or insulated water bottle
• An engraved business card case or customized planner
• A day at the spa or an assortment of products for at-home pampering
• A smart-pen that converts handwritten notes into digital text
In addition, a great review on your agent’s website or social media pages is sure to be appreciated.
Give the kids a real gift this year: Tell them how to buy a home
Just 100 years ago, many people didn’t take mortgages. They simply saved for a patch of land, dug a basement, and put a roof on it. Then they lived there until they could afford to build the first floor.
Today, basement houses are no longer in use. But owning a home is a fantastic investment for financial security and it has the advantage of making you happy at the same time. This is a message that parents should pass along to their 20-something kids who are at the age to develop the right habits for financial security that will lead to homeownership in years to come.
The rules of financial security really haven’t ever changed and the same is true of smart home buying: Save money, pay your bills, buy what you can afford. That simple formula begun in the 20s will translate into a home in your 30s and financial security in your 60s.
Don’t assume the steps to buying a home is obvious to kids. It isn’t. Kids in their 20s may not even realize that can buy a home or even that they might want one.
Advise the kids to get their credit in order. These days a credit score over 620 is a must to buy a home and the higher, the better. To create a good credit rating, they must pay their bills 100 percent on time over a number of years. Stress to young people that they must successfully manage credit by keeping their utilization low–no more than 30 percent. They might take out a secured credit card at first. Kids in their 20s might try for a car loan. This is a good step, if the car loan is modest and they can make payments perfectly.
At the same time, they should begin to save some money to make a future down payment. Assuming their incomes haven’t matured, they might not attempt big deposits at first, but over time, savings will grow.
The down payment, combined with a good credit rating, will give them an affordable interest rate and start them off with a little equity in their new home.
Assessing the square footage of a house
Square footage refers to the total area of living space within a home. However, there isn’t a nation-wide standard for measuring the square footage of residential properties. If you want to buy a house, here are a few things to consider when assessing a property’s size.
What’s excluded
In most cases, basements and other underground spaces don’t count toward the square footage. Here are some other areas of a house that might not be included:
• Porches, sunrooms, garages, and other spaces that aren’t enclosed or heated by the same system as the rest of the house
• Insulated attics that have a ceiling height of less than seven feet and can only be accessed by a ladder
• Bathrooms, hallways, staircases, and/or closets, depending on the market
• Guesthouses, pool houses, and other structures that can only be accessed by exiting the main dwelling
Furthermore, square footage is often based on measurements of the exterior walls rather than the size of interior spaces.
What to look for
Since there isn’t a standard for calculating square footage, you should avoid relying solely on this measurement to compare the price of different homes. Instead, focus on whether the layout is functional and suits the needs of your family. After all, factors like a main-floor bedroom, ample storage space, and an open-concept floor plan aren’t reflected in a home’s square footage.
Cost comparison: should you buy or build a house?
When deciding whether to build or buy a house, the cost is a key factor to consider. Here’s a look at the expenses associated with each option.
Upfront costs
Though housing prices vary significantly, an existing home tends to be less expensive than a new one. And since construction takes an average of 10 to 16 months, you’ll also need to consider interim housing expenses.
However, a major perk of building a house is that it can be designed according to your exact specifications. This means you’ll only pay for what you want. In contrast, the price of a resale home might include features you’re not interested in such as a finished basement or pool house.
Ongoing expenses
It might take more time and money to build a home from the ground up, but the end result is a house-made with new materials covered by warranties. This allows you to avoid costly repairs for years to come. Plus, most new builds meet the latest energy efficiency standards, which leads to additional long-term savings.
In contrast, a resale home requires more frequent maintenance and repairs, especially if the roof, plumbing, or HVAC system will need to be replaced soon. You might also have to invest in renovations if the house isn’t up to code or doesn’t meet your needs and style preferences.
To help you make the right decision for your family, consult with a local real estate agent. A knowledgeable professional can provide you with information about the housing market and new development opportunities in your area.
3 home buying tips for military families
If you or your spouse serve in the military, here are a few tips that can help you buy a home and put down roots, even if it’s just for a few years.
1. Take advantage of incentives
The Department of Veterans Affairs offers several home loan programs intended to help service members buy a house without a down payment or by securing a mortgage with a low-interest rate. Plus, many home improvement companies such as landscapers and interior designers offer discounts for service members and veterans.
2. Think about resale value
3. Look for places to connect
It can be hard to start over in a new city, especially if you have children. To facilitate the transition, seek neighborhoods with plenty of gathering places and amenities that bring people together such as public pools, community gardens, dog parks, and outdoor fitness classes. These spaces also provide great opportunities for quality family time.
Finally, since you’re likely moving to an unfamiliar city, consult with a real estate agent who has extensive knowledge of the area and can help you find a property that meets your needs.
What to do if you inherit a house
If you inherit a house, there are different tax implications and financial responsibilities to consider depending on what you do with the property. Here’s a look at your options and their associated costs.
Move-in
If you want to live in the inherited home, you’ll need to assume the cost of property taxes, upkeep, and insurance. You might also have to take over mortgage payments, depending on the loan terms.
If you sell the property later and it was your primary residence for at least two of the five years before the sale, you won’t need to pay capital gains tax.
Rent it
Depending on the house’s location, it can be a good source of passive income. Keep in mind the cost of landlord insurance and maintenance. Additionally, be sure to check municipal regulations for short- and long-term rentals before you make a decision.
The biggest downside to renting out your inherited property is that you’ll be subject to capital gains tax if you sell it since the property wasn’t being used as your primary residence.
Sell it
While any profit from the sale will be subject to capital gains tax, this is often the simplest course of action if the property has more than one heir. You’ll also be free from the legal and financial responsibilities of owning the property. Keep in mind the costs associated with selling a home including real estate agent fees, closing costs, and renovation expenses.
If you’re having trouble deciding what to do with your inherited property, a trusted local real estate agent can help you assess the market and determine the best course of action.
5 musts of buying a house sight unseen
If you’re considering bidding on a property without first seeing it for yourself, you should take precautions. Here are five things you need in order to minimize your risk if you want to buy a house sight unseen.
1. A reliable realtor
If you can’t visit the house yourself, you’ll need to rely on a real estate agent to assess the property on your behalf. Take the time to find someone you trust and who knows the market well.
2. A concrete wish list
3. A live video walk-through
Schedule a video chat with your realtor at the house so you can ask about creaky floors, dampness, odors, signs of wear, and other features that don’t show up in photos.
4. A general idea of the area
Use Google Street View to scope out the neighborhood. Also make sure to research local schools, public transit, and other amenities.
5. A full home inspection
A thorough assessment provided by a reputable professional is crucial if you want to buy a house sight unseen. Make sure to add a contingency clause to your offer if you plan to make your bid before the inspection.
Once you’ve found a house that checks all the necessary boxes, speak with your real estate agent about the option of having a virtual closing.
