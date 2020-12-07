Community Events
Holiday Greeting Cards program with Warren County Parks and Recreation
Looking to spread a little “holiday” cheer? So are we!
We are looking for several young elves to help us make greeting cards for us to include in our Senior Holiday boxes provided to some of the elderly in our Community. We will provide all the necessary supplies; we just need your help to make their holiday a little bit “brighter”.
If you are interested, stop by the Warren County Community Center and pick up the “Greeting Card” goodie bag starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 through Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Cards will need to be returned to the Warren County Community Center by Friday, December 18, 2020.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Please visit us on the web at warrencountyva.net/parks-and-rec, or like us on Facebook at “Warren County Parks and Recreation”.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Christmas Classics: Dec.12 & Dec.13 @ 1:00pm:
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
- IT’S FREE!
Miss America 2020 virtual event
With the mission to prevent substance misuse and promote mental wellness, the Northwestern Community Services Board (NWCSB) Prevention Department is continually seeking ways to expand their reach in the community. In an effort to raise awareness and engage the community, they have partnered with the Miss America Organization to host a virtual event. During the event Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be presenting on her social impact initiative: “Mind Your Meds.”
Northwestern Community Services Prevention Department has continued to work collaboratively with local organizations and coalitions to address this ongoing issue in our community. Partnerships include: Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, Page Alliance for Community Action Coalition, The Family Youth Initiative, and Warren Coalition. Together they are able to carry important information and awareness about substance misuse into the community.
According to the Miss America Organization, Ms. Shrier’s 2020 year of service has been dedicated to “reducing opioid abuse, medication errors, and the associated mortality of both educating across communities and demographics, from pediatrics to geriatrics.” Ms. Shrier is also a certified naloxone trainer. Between the continuous work of the Prevention Department and Ms. Schrier’s platform, the department hopes the message of medication safety can reach more individuals and families than ever before. Part of these efforts is the continuation of REVIVE! Trainings which NWCSB has been hosting virtually on a monthly basis since June 2020. Trainings for 2021 have already been scheduled for January, February, and March being held on the last Friday of every month.
The virtual event with Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier is scheduled for December 15, 2020, at 3:30pm via Zoom. To register for the event visit zoom.us/meeting/register or email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com for information regarding the event or further information pertaining to REVIVE! Trainings.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
Stephens City Baseball Club to host tryouts December 13th
Stephens City Baseball Club is an up and coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Region. Based in Stephens City, VA our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. The Spartans 12U team will host an open tryout on December 13, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun and safe team environment are encouraged to participate in this tryout. Increased cleaning measures, physical distancing, and personal protection measures will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and coaching staff.
- What – Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U aged players
- Where – Warren County Health and Human Services Complex – Gymnasium (465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- When – Sunday, December 13, 2020, 2 PM – 4 PM
- Who – Dedicated hard working ballplayers (12U) who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area. Pitching experience is preferred. * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.
- Register – If interested please complete tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club
If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private try-out.
Mission
Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall / winter offseason. In addition, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, team work, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Vision
Our vision is to become the prominent local competitive baseball organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and provide a great experience. Over the next few years we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.
Stephens City Baseball Club
501(c)(3) Corporation pending
stephenscitybaseball.club
#WhoAreWe
facebook.com/scbaseballclub
twitter.com/StephensBball
Reaching Out Now’s Holiday Cheer and Giving Event to be held December 14th
Come join Reaching Out Now and their partners at E Wilson Morrison, Skyline Middle School and Skyline High School for a drivethrough holiday celebration with something for the whole family. The event will be held December 14, 2020, from 4pm – 5pm. Enjoy hot chocolate, treats and gifts for the kids!
If you are able, please bring a gift card or check (payable to RON) to help us reach our goal of $5,000 to purchase holiday gifts for 50 families in Warren County Public Schools:
Reaching Out Now is a non-profit organization serving Warren County. Our focus has been on our Girls of Destiny Leadership Program. However, events of the past few days and weeks have caused us to refocus our efforts. Our community is hurting; our community is in need. Through much thought, prayer, and consideration, we have decided to launch “Giving to Give Back.” A campaign partnering with Warren County Principals led by Shane Goodwin, Principal of E. Wilson Elementary School, to help identify and feed the neediest students and their immediate families. We have also partnered with Michelle Smeltzer, Community Liaison of Warren County Department of Social Services, PaveMint Taphouse, Ledo’s Pizza in Front Royal, IHOP in Front Royal, Michael Williams of MDUB Chauffeur, and community volunteers able and willing to be His Boots on the Ground.
We are asking each of the nine schools in Warren County to identify five families with significant financial need. Families with the most need for nutritional, hot meals during this time. Our goal is to provide these forty- five families with a simple, hearty meal three days a week for the next twelve weeks. We will then reassess the need and adjust our plan of action as needed.
Families will have the option to pick up the meals at a Central location, and those who are unable to pick up their food will have it delivered by our volunteers. Devin Smith, our chef from Deliteful Food Catering, is busy preparing a menu for the upcoming weeks. He estimates that it will cost approximately seven hundred dollars per week to provide meals to forty- five families. This is where you come in.
We are asking for our community to Give to Give Back. Our goal is to feed forty-five families for twelve weeks.
This is a total cost of $9,000 for twelve weeks. We are asking that you consider supporting us as we are His Boots on the Ground during this time. Every donation helps us achieve our goal. And, as a 501(3)(C), your donations are tax-deductible. Please, help us help our community during this time. If you have any questions, please, feel free to contact Samantha Barber at 202-997-4701 or Michelle Smeltzer at 540-892-6108. Please, make your checks payable to Reaching Out Now and mail them to:
Reaching Out Now, Inc
933 N. River Road, Suite A1
Middletown, VA 22645
Thank you to our sponsors!
Red Carpet Premiere of “…if My People…” to be held at the Alamo Drafthouse on December 12th
2020 has proven to be one of the most challenging years in global history. COVID-19 followed by racial injustice protests and riots during a heated election year have exposed the disunity of the United States of America. This timely, heart wrenching film challenges Christians to face issues that divide them theologically, racially, denominationally, politically and in regard to gender.
America is a divided and wounded nation. …if My People… rips off the bandage, exposes past and present wounds, ultimately placing America in loving arms of Jesus Christ!
In a dream, God speaks to Pastor Lev (Anthony Shaw Vaughan), and shows him America as God Himself sees it and says, “yet forty days and America will be overthrown.” Pastor Lev shares his dream, actually a vision from God, in a video that goes viral. Christians, non-Christians, and protestors converge on the small town of Stephens City, Virginia. Some to voice their indignation and others to fast and pray for forty days.
Local pastor and founder of Impact Christian Church of Stephens City, Mark David Kennerly, wrote, directed and produced this timely and important movie.
The Red Carpet Premiere will be held at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema located at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd., Winchester, VA 22602 on Saturday, December 12th, 2020, 540-313-4060. Cast and Crew arrive at 6pm and the movie starts promptly at 7pm. Please visit drafthouse.com for COVID safety details. The run time is 127 Minutes. This faith based Christian movie has not yet been rated.
For a Press Pass to the Premiere or to setup an interview, please contact: Mark David Kennerly, markdavid@1922productions.com, or 540-409-7538.
Letters to Santa: Have your children send their letters by December 16th
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course we said that we are happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
More information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
This program is eligible for online registration: visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
