Holiday hosting: 9 tips for entertaining guests

Do you plan to invite friends and relatives over for the holidays? Here are some simple steps you can follow to ensure your event goes off without a hitch.

1. Plan everything, from the menu and decor down to the music, well in advance to avoid any oversights.

2. Make sure you have enough chairs and place settings to accommodate your guests and stock up on items like tissues and toilet paper.

3. Clean the rooms your guests will have access to — the bathroom should be spotless — and put away fragile items for safekeeping.

4. If you have pets, place their food and water bowls, bedding, and toys in a quiet room so they won’t be underfoot all night.

5. Serve dishes that you’re familiar with to avoid the stress of following a new recipe and eliminate the risk that it won’t turn out.

6. Prepare as many dishes as possible in advance so you simply have to defrost or reheat them the day of the party.

7. Greet each guest at the door, and have a designated spot where they can put their coats. Make introductions if necessary.

8. Consider using place cards to separate couples at the dinner table to encourage mingling and conversations.

9. Leave out glasses and a pitcher of iced water that guests can help themselves to throughout the evening.

Finally, don’t forget to relax and enjoy the party.