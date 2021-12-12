Seasonal
Holiday hosting: 9 tips for entertaining guests
Do you plan to invite friends and relatives over for the holidays? Here are some simple steps you can follow to ensure your event goes off without a hitch.
1. Plan everything, from the menu and decor down to the music, well in advance to avoid any oversights.
2. Make sure you have enough chairs and place settings to accommodate your guests and stock up on items like tissues and toilet paper.
3. Clean the rooms your guests will have access to — the bathroom should be spotless — and put away fragile items for safekeeping.
4. If you have pets, place their food and water bowls, bedding, and toys in a quiet room so they won’t be underfoot all night.
5. Serve dishes that you’re familiar with to avoid the stress of following a new recipe and eliminate the risk that it won’t turn out.
6. Prepare as many dishes as possible in advance so you simply have to defrost or reheat them the day of the party.
7. Greet each guest at the door, and have a designated spot where they can put their coats. Make introductions if necessary.
8. Consider using place cards to separate couples at the dinner table to encourage mingling and conversations.
9. Leave out glasses and a pitcher of iced water that guests can help themselves to throughout the evening.
Finally, don’t forget to relax and enjoy the party.
Food
Simplify your Christmas feast with a pressure cooker
Pressure cookers aren’t serving up tasteless mush anymore. Today’s electric pressure cookers, such as the ubiquitous Instant Pot, can do it all, and with programmable settings, the options are endless. And since most homes don’t have multiple ovens or endless stovetop burners, pressure cookers can provide a useful workaround when your stove is at capacity.
Try pressure cooker mashed potatoes for tender potatoes that mash easily and won’t force you to babysit a pot of boiling water. A large electric pressure cooker can accommodate about three pounds of potatoes and cooks them to perfection in about ten minutes.
Homemade macaroni and cheese are delicious, but it’s also tricky and time-consuming. A pressure cooker can drastically speed up your cooking time and give you homemade flavor with much less effort.
If your family goes nuts for brisket, a pressure cooker can deliver tender and flavorful meat much faster than an oven or grill. The added bonus: You won’t have to get up at three in the morning to start cooking an enormous piece of meat for dinner at seven in the evening.
Traditional English Christmas pudding makes a rich and dramatic dessert (especially if you douse it with brandy and set it on fire), but most cooks decline to spend six to eight hours babysitting the pudding while it boils on the stove. A pressure cooker cuts the cooking time down to an hour and doesn’t require nearly as much supervision.
Provide a colorful, healthy alternative to sodas with infused water. Combine a pot of water with small slices of your preferred fruits, bring the pot up to pressure, and depressurize again, then drain and chill the mixture. You can dilute with plain water for a hint of flavor, drink full strength, or use it as a mixer for cocktails.
Seasonal
How to spruce up your porch for the holidays
One of the simple joys of the holiday season is seeing how people decorate their homes for Christmas. Do you want your own house to turn heads? If so, here are some easy ways to make your porch beautiful and inviting.
• Place small potted trees wrapped in fairy lights on either side of the door
• Use several matching wreaths to decorate the front door from top to bottom
• Wind decorative garlands around the railings, pillars, or doorframe
• Decorate a second Christmas tree on the front porch(use weatherproof ornaments)
• Fill a large pot or Christmas urn with plants to add a touch of greenery
• Arrange a pile of wrapped boxes near the entrance to resemble presents
• Hang festive lanterns from the portico or place them on the stairs
• Adorn the space with wooden reindeer or oversized ornaments
For more inspiration, and to find all the decorations you need for your home, visit the shops in your area.
Seasonal
Christmas banned by the no-fun people
It might come as a surprise, but today’s secularists are very much in line with the religious Puritans of the 17th century on the subject of Christmas.
Both consider the holiday not Christian.
The Puritans considered it an example of the “trappings of popery,” a sentiment that could draw an indulgent chuckle from secularists today.
The secularists today consider Christmas an act of government, not religion.
Neither the Puritans nor the secularists are wrong, but they aren’t right either.
Pope Julius I did establish The Feast of the Nativity in 336 A.D., the popery the Puritans so hated. On the other hand, Christmas and every other major Christian holiday all had been established by the Roman popes by the end of the fourth century, even the ones celebrated (without fun) by Puritans.
The claim of the secularists that Christmas is governmental is because, on June 26, 1870, the U.S. government did declare Christmas a federal holiday, meaning you won’t get mail delivered.
But in the time between the Puritans and the secularists, governments were no friends of Christmas.
The English government in the 1600s didn’t like Christmas one little bit. English Puritans, led by Oliver Cromwell, didn’t like shiny things or fun, so they outlawed “carnal and sensual delights,” which included Christmas. They would have agreed with today’s secularists that Christmas wasn’t religious. In fact, they banned Christmas worship.
In America, the English separatist Puritans who arrived in 1620 actually outlawed the holiday in Boston from 1659 to 1681. You could be fined five shillings for the horrific ‘satanical practices’ of exchanging gifts, greetings, dressing in fine clothing, and feasting.
But still, Christmas was an idea that kept coming back.
In Louisiana, where fun and Christianity have long been at home, Christmas was officially established for the first time in the U.S. in 1830 — by the state government.
Today, whether your Christmas is 1,685 years old and a day of faith and fun, or whether it is 151 years old and a day when mail doesn’t get delivered, people still enjoy Christmas as the shiniest holiday of the year.
Seasonal
10 good deeds for the holiday season
The holidays are typically a time to celebrate and enjoy. For some people, however, it can be a difficult period of the year to get through. If you want to spread the Christmas spirit in your community, here are a few simple actions you can take:
1. Donate money or non-perishable items to a food bank in your area
2. Sort through old toys, clothes, or books, and give them to someone in need
3. Help someone you know by offering to watch their kids or prepare a meal for them
4. Pay a visit to someone who lives alone
5. Volunteer to accompany people in your area on errands
6. Send greeting cards to the people who live at your local seniors’ residence
7. Show your appreciation for those who offer their services (a thank-you note for the postal worker, cookies for the bus driver, etc.)
8. Participate in a gift-giving program in your community
9. Put your talents to good use (sing at a seniors’ residence, knit scarves for people at a shelter, etc.)
10. Support local artists and artisans by purchasing your Christmas gifts from them
These are just some of the ways you can make the holidays brighter for everyone in your community.
Automotive
How to prevent impaired driving over the holidays
The number of impaired driving collisions dramatically increases over the holiday season. Here are a few tips to make sure neither you nor the people you care about get behind the wheel while under the influence.
Attending a party
If you’re attending a holiday shindig, make sure to choose someone to be a designated driver. If this person ends up consuming drugs or alcohol, play it safe by calling a cab or using a ridesharing service. You could also plan to rent a room at a nearby hotel or sleepover at a friend’s house to avoid getting behind the wheel.
Hosting a party
If you’re hosting a holiday party, there are a few precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For example, serve plenty of food and provide alcohol-free beverages throughout the night. In addition, offer your spare bedroom or couch to anyone who wants to stay the night, or pre-arrange cab rides for those who need a lift.
Tips for the road
When driving home from a holiday shindig, keep an eye out for the following warning signs that another driver might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol:
• They’re making wide, abrupt, or illegal turns
• They have a slow or delayed reaction time to traffic lights and signs
• They’re driving unreasonably fast, slow, or at an inconsistent speed
• They’re continuously weaving, swerving, or drifting out of their lane
If you suspect you’re driving behind an impaired driver, slow down, stay behind them and when it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911.
Additionally, impaired driving accidents that result in fatalities are more likely to happen very late at night or early in the morning. Therefore, try to avoid being on the road between midnight and 3 a.m.
Seasonal
Living nativities demand camels
When it comes to living nativity scenes, nothing makes a splash like a camel.
Yes, you have your sheep, and they are fluffy and warm when it is cold outside. They definitely have a place at the manger because the angels appeared to the lowly shepherds. You have the donkey, which is comic relief, and also Mary and Joseph had to get to Bethlehem some way and they probably parked their camel at the manger.
But nothing welcomes the newborn baby Jesus more than the camel. The camel’s size, majesty, and innate dignity make it a star attraction.
Camels have been part of Christmas for hundreds of years.
Even the first president George Washington rented a camel for the Mount Vernon Christmas party in 1787. He paid 18 shillings, about $900 in today’s money.
In Egypt, Baba Noel (Father Christmas), a fat man in a red suit with a white beard, can sometimes be seen near Cairo shopping districts riding — of course — a camel, bedecked in carpets and dangling balls, according to the Washington Post.
Nothing in the Bible tells us about a camel at the manger, but throughout the centuries, people assumed there must have been one because of the Wise Men.
The Bible says the Wise Men, sometimes depicted as kings, came from the east following a star. They gave the baby Jesus three gifts: Gold, the treasure of a king; frankincense, a fragrant resin used for perfume and offerings to God; and myrrh, a resin used for fragrance, medicine, and even embalming, according to Christianity Today.
The gifts from the Wise Men were expensive and only available on the Arabian peninsula or Africa. Therefore, people figured the Wise Men arrived on camels: Three gifts, from three Wise Men, on three camels. That’s how it has worked out in common lore, but every piece of that can and has been disputed.
The one thing we know about the Wise Men from the Bible is that they weren’t snitches. The evil King Herod wanted the Wise Men to report to him when they had found the baby Jesus. But the Wise Men were way too wise for that. With the dignity of their silent camels, they found Jesus, then snubbed the king and slipped away home.
Wind: 8mph WNW
Humidity: 27%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 2
57/34°F
54/41°F