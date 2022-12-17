Holiday quiz: can you find the one that doesn’t belong?

Do you love the holiday season? Test your knowledge about Christmas by correctly identifying the answer that doesn’t belong. Good luck!

1. Which of these words doesn’t mean “ornament”?

A. Goggle

B. Bauble

C. Decoration

2. Which of the following plants isn’t associated with Christmas?

A. Poinsettia

B. Holly

C. Lilac

3. Which of the following isn’t one of Santa Claus’s reindeer?

A. Cupid

B. Racer

C. Vixen

4. Which of these characters isn’t part of the Nutcracker ballet?

A. Clara

B. The Mouse King

C. The Ice Queen

5. Which of these trees isn’t used as a Christmas tree?

A. Spruce

B. Bay laurel

C. Beech

6. Which of these names doesn’t mean Santa Claus in another language?

A. Samichlaus

B. Babbo natale

C. Selamat natal

7. Which of these rituals isn’t related to the Christmas holiday?

A. Advent

B. Lent

C. The Nativity

8. Which of the following isn’t a Christmas movie?

A. Home Alone

B. Forrest Gump

C. Miracle on 34th Street

Answers

1-A, 2-C, 3-B, 4-C, 5-C, 6-C, 7-B, 8-B