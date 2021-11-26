Holiday shopping survival guide

Do you dread the thought of navigating crowded stores, busy parking lots, and long checkout lines? Here are a few tips to make your holiday shopping experience less of an ordeal.

Go at the right time

There’s no doubt that weekends are a prime time for shopping, especially Saturdays. If possible, head to stores on a weekday or first thing in the morning. Waiting until the last minute will also mean con¬tending with crowds. Keep in mind that many navigation apps allow you to see how busy a particular location is at a given time.

Know what you want

To limit the amount of time you spend in stores, make a list and browse local retailers’ websites before you visit in person. This will ensure you know exactly where to go to get the best deals. Of course, you can also stick to shopping online, so long as you leave enough time for your packages to arrive before the holidays.

Avoid hindrances

If you’re not a fan of shopping in general, you’ll want to ensure the experience isn’t any more unbearable than it needs to be. Among other things, you should:

• Dress in comfortable layers, and wear appropriate walking shoes

• Leave your car at home, if possible, to avoid searching for a parking spot

• Refrain from shopping with people who are indecisive

• Buy heavy items last so you don’t have to lug them around

Finally, depending on what would cause you the least amount of stress, you can either plan several short trips or aim to get all your shopping done at once.