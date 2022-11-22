Holiday wreath laying events scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. There will be a special program featuring speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Some parking is available at the cemetery – as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible. Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House VA 23002.

At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information available at swvavcv.org. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.

At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle service begins at 7 a.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information is available at hortonwreathsociety.org. The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434.

“The Commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to visit the cemetery nearest to their home, participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave each year in December.”

The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov/cemetery-information or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries.