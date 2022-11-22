Connect with us

Holiday wreath laying events scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. There will be a special program featuring speakers and patriotic music.  At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite.  Some parking is available at the cemetery – as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible.  Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool.  The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House VA 23002.

At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music.  At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite.  Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery.  Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance.  Additional information available at swvavcv.org. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.

At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music.  At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite.  Parking is at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery.  Shuttle service begins at 7 a.m.  There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance.  Additional information is available at hortonwreathsociety.org.  The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434.


“The Commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to visit the cemetery nearest to their home, participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave each year in December.”

The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January.  For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov/cemetery-information or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries.

Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River

On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.

The members and dual members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, standing left to right: Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Erick Moore, Bill Schwetke, Mike Dennis, Larry Johnson, Marc Robinson, Jim Cordes, Dave Cook, Jim Simmons, Barry Schwoerer, Tom Reed, Patrick Moore, Dale Carpenter and Kelly Ford. Kneeling left to right: Chip Daniel, Ken Bonner, Richard Tyler, Charles Jameson, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Mike St Jacques and Ernie Coggins. (Photo courtesy of Anita Bonner.)

The bridge over the South Fork was renamed for Warren, who was killed in the Battle of Breeds Hill (the Battle of Bunker Hill) on June 17, 1775, the battle that was the beginning of the Revolutionary War. Warren was instrumental in early efforts to organize rebellion against British actions leading up to the Revolution. He authored the Suffolk Resolves, which protested the Intolerable Acts. It became in large part, the basis for the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The bridge over the North Fork was renamed for Morgan, who at the beginning of the Revolution, recruited Morgan’s Rifles and fought at various times throughout the war. He was instrumental in patriot victories at the Battles of Saratoga and Cowpens. The Cowpens victory in January 1781 as a follow up to the patriot victory at Kings Mountain in October 1780, began the downfall of the British Southern Campaign. He died in Winchester and is buried in Mount Hebron Cemetery.


The color guard, left to right: Ken Bonner, Richard Tyler, Patrick Moore and Bill Schwetke. (Photo courtesy of Dale Corey)

The ceremony was held at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal and attended by multiple local county and state representatives. Pastor Allan Morrison emcee’d with Pastor Marc Roberson providing an invocation. The colors were posted by the Virginia State Color Guard, led by Brett Osborn of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. The Pledge of Allegiance and National anthem were led by members of the Dominion Ridge Academy. Greetings were presented by Colonel James Wood II Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Virginia SAR President Bruce Meyer.

Presentations on Daniel Morgan (Mike St Jacques) and Joseph Warren (Christian Di Spigna) followed by recognition and awards given to individuals who were responsible for the dedication ceremony. A musket salute was provided by the Virginia State Musket Squad, followed by a rifle salute from the American Legion Post 77 of Strasburg, Virginia.

The Musket Squad firing a salute in front of the Strasburg American Legion Post 77 rifle squad.

Participants from the Virginia SAR included Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Larry Johnson, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Tom Reed, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler from Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Dave Cook and Jim Cordes from Fairfax Resolves Chapter, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, and Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter. The Virginia Society was further represented by Ernie Coggins (1st Vice President) George Washington Chapter  and Mike Weyler (3rd Vice President) Colonel William Grayson Chapter.

Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022

The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.

Highlights of 2022 Christmas in the Valley:

  • Anticipated opening date is Friday, November 25th
  • Those attending are encouraged to check the website and/or The Shenandoah County Fair Facebook Page for updates and details
  • Purchase tickets at the gate
    • Tickets are per carload:
      Family Night every Thursday, for $20 per carload
      Friday, Saturday, & Sunday nights, for $25 per carload
  • Crafts Village – Every Friday & Saturday from End of November through December 17th:
    • Vendors with holiday gifts
    • Treats
    • Christmas Décor
Save the Dates: “Night of Wonder”, a choral celebration of Christmas and the holiday season

This Christmas season, the Valley Chorale has a musical story to tell. We invite you to attend “Night of Wonder”, a choral celebration of Christmas and the holiday season. Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Drew A. Young, the program will take you on a journey of wonder, excitement and contemplation weaving together choral traditions going back to the Middle Ages up to the 21st century.

We hope you will invite your friends and families to join us. The concert is free and lasts about 75 minutes. For further information, visit us online at www.TheValleyChorale.org, visit us on Facebook or email us at FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.

  • Staunton – Friday, Dec 9, 7:30 pm, Trinity Episcopal Church (214 W. Beverley St.)
  • Winchester – Saturday, Dec 10, 3:00 pm, Handley Library Auditorium (100 W. Piccadilly St.)
  • Front Royal – Sunday, Dec 11, 3:00 pm, Calvary Episcopal Church (132 N. Royal Ave)

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 18th

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 18:

• Friday: 6:20, 9:35
• Saturday: 3:15, 6:15
• Sun-Mon: 4:20, 7:55
Rated: PG13 | 1 Hour 44 Minutes

• Friday: 6:10, 9:20
• Saturday: 3:00, 6:10, 9:10, 9:15
• Sun-Mon: 4:10, 7:40
• Tuesday: 3:10
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Friday: 6:00, 9:30
• Saturday: 2:30, 6:00, 9:20
• Sun-Mon: 4:00, 7:30
• Tuesday: 2:50, 6:00
• Wednesday: 2:40, 6:00
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 41 Minutes

• Tues-Wed: 3:00, 6:10
Rated: PG13 | 2 Hours 19 Minutes

• Tuesday: 6:25
• Wednesday: 2:45, 5:00, 7:10
Rated: PG | 1 Hour 36 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday the 24th

COMING SOON:

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
  • “M3GAN”
  • “A Man Called Otto”
SAR conducts grave marking to honor Major Peter Helphenstine

On November 12, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking ceremony to honor Revolutionary War Patriot Major Peter Philip Helphenstine. The ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.

Virginia State Color Guard at Present Arms, from left to right: Brett Osborn, Barry Schwoerer, Allan Phillips, Richard Tyler, Dennis Parmerter, Bryan Buck and Dave Cook. (Photos/Anita Bonner)

Helphenstine was born in Koln, Germany, on June 17, 1724. He married Catheryne Berger in 1750 and immigrated to the American colonies in 1754, landing in Cape Fear, North Carolina in October. They had seven children, the first being born during the voyage to the colonies. Legend has it that he became a friend to General George Washington after he was contracted to make shoes for the troops during the Braddock Campaign of the French and Indian War. Helphenstine then served in Lord Dunmore’s War in 1774 and fought against the Shawnee in Kentucky. Because of this service, he was chosen to serve as an officer in the Continental Army.

His service in the American Revolution was with the 8th Virginia Regiment, known as the German Regiment, commanded by Colonel Peter Muhlenberg. He was injured in battle in South Carolina in April 1778 and returned home to Frederick County, Virginia. He eventually died of repeated infections of the wounds sustained in battle, passing on May 11, 1779. He was one of the founding fathers of the German Lutheran Congregation in Winchester and buried in the cemetery that is now part of the Mount Hebron complex.


Musket Squad firing a salute, from left to right: Dennis Parmerter, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Kelly Ford, Dave Cook, Allan Phillips, Sean Carrigan, Ken Bonner, Will Reynolds and Jim Cordes.

The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with the Virginia SAR combined color Guard presenting colors and firing a musket volley to honor the patriot. Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison, George Mason and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters along with the Lanes Mill DAR Chapter paid homage to Helphenstine. Descendants of Helphenstine participated with Ed Helphinstine, Jr and his daughter Sarah unveiling the marker. Ed Helphinstine, Sr and his daughter Leah presented a wreath. Reverend Jim Simmons provided Chaplain duties with Ed Helphinstine, Jr providing a presentation on his ancestor.

Also presenting wreaths were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dave Cook, Ken Bonner, Mark Crain, Ken Morris from the SAR, Anita Bonner from the DAR and Doug Hall for the Order of Founders and Patriots of America. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII) with the following compatriots participating in the presentation of the colors:  Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler from Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Steve Van Deusen from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter; Dave Cook and Jim Cordes from Fairfax Resolves Chapter, Ken Morris from George Mason Chapter; Mark Crain from Culpeper Minutemen and Bryan Buck from Fort Harrison Chapter.

Members of CJWII Chapter, standing left to right: Will Reynolds, Peter Himmelberger, Kelly Ford, Jim Simmons, Paul Christensen, Charles Jameson, Marc Robinson, Bryan Buck, Allan Phillips, Richard Tyler, Dennis Parmerter, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Jim Cordes, Ken Bonner, Dave Cook, Barry Schwoerer, Doug Hall. Kneeling left to right: Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan.

Community News & Real Estate (November 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

COMMUNITY NEWS

Humane Society of Warren County

  • Tails & Ales – to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County
    November 19 – Moose lodge starting at 5:30pm. Cash party, raffle, games and more!
  • Pick of the Litter – supporting the Humane Society of Warren County
    New thrift store in town with the best deal around!  Please check them out off 450 Commerce Avenue, Suite F. Front Royal VA.
    Facebook page: facebook.com/pickofthelitterthrift

Rotary Club of Warren County

  • Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser
    The event was a great success.  We brought in approximately $28,000.  It might be enough for 2 book vending machines!
    Full album of memories: photos.app.google

REAL ESTATE

Warren County Market Report for October 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for September 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.

Front Royal Virginia

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -28.4%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -35.6%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -37.1%
  4. Average Median Sold  $320,000
  5. Average Days on Market 23

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: October 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated November 2022

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

King Cartoons

