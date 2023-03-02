Holly Elizabeth Sutton (1944 – 2023)

Holly Elizabeth Sutton of Shenandoah County, Virginia, left this Earth on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. As per her wishes, she passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.

Holly was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Nettie Sutton, of Long Valley, NJ, as well as her loving son Russell Haberstroh.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Haberstroh, of Front Royal, VA; son, Brian Haberstroh wife, Amy, of Fairfax, VA; and son, Aaron Haberstroh, and wife, Melissa, of New Market, VA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who knew her as GiGi; three sisters and many nieces and nephews called her their friend.

Holly was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1944, in Somerville, NJ. The spiritual meaning of the name Holly is eternal life and resilience. How blessed to be born on a holy day and have eternal life!

Everyone that knew her could agree that Holly was very resilient. She worked hard to raise her four children. She was strong, steadfast, and led by example. Holly’s caring and empathic nature flowed over to her work as well. She was employed as a CNA for many years at the Lyons VA Medical Center in Lyons, NJ.

Holly loved to garden and delighted in her flowers. She enjoyed camping and found great joy in cooking for her family.

Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. Holly also loved to laugh and share time with her sister, Harriet Cryan, her rock, and her lifelong friend, Janice Deleski. Holly will be deeply missed by all who loved her.