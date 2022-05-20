Holly Marie Bradshaw (1977 – 2022)

Melissa Danielle Cook, 29, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 22 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Melissa was born July 29, 1992, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Danny and Lisa Cook.

She was a Skyline High School Class of 2010 graduate, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law, who felt so blessed to have married her best friend and have two amazing children.

Melissa always had a smile for anyone she met. She loved and lived life to the fullest, but her smile was the biggest while watching her kids play baseball. She would be the one cheering the loudest with no apologies given.

She loved to be at her happy place, the beach, going to Nationals games, and her dogs, River and Millie. The family would like to thank Chrissy, Matt, T.J., Ebbie, D.J., and Haley for being in her “Brick Squad”. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Surviving with her parents are her loving and devoted husband, Travis A. Cook, and her children, Kole Cook and Kali Cook.

She was preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Anna Lee Cook and Catherine Andrews; her grandmother, Patricia Andrews Kramer; and her dog, Remi.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Little League, 990 Little Egypt Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Following the services, all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department in Bentonville.