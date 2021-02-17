Real Estate
Home prices up on surging demand
The housing market is booming and experts predict further growth in 2021 and continued record home price increases.
According to Forbes, surging buyer demand, lagging supply, the ongoing economic recovery, and low mortgage interest rates will continue to push home prices higher. Danielle Hale, the chief economist for realtor.com, notes that price growth will likely slow during 2021 as mortgage rates and continued price increases make homes less affordable for prospective buyers.
Even in COVID-19 hot spots, housing markets are sizzling. According to the Alexandria Echo Press, a Minnesota publication, home sales, and home values increased substantially in the hard-hit upper Midwest. Regional experts credit historically low-interest rates for the increases.
Some Americans also seek more space as work styles continue to be redefined. Remote work is the new norm for many, and according to ABC News, the change leads more people to seek out homes with more office space, bigger kitchens, and room for recreational activities.
The shine is at least temporarily off city condos, according to Crain’s Business as COVID-19 restrictions close down restaurants, parks, and entertainment. Violence in the cities earlier in 2019 has left many urban shopping areas boarded up, if not closed. Craig Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, told ABC News these factors have prompted buyers to move from urban condos to suburban homes.
According to Bloomberg, the competitive market and lean supply pushed home prices up for their biggest gain since 2014. The October S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values, which measures home prices in 20 U.S. cities, showed property value increases of 7.95 percent from the same month the previous year. The same report showed that the cities that experienced the highest price gains were Phoenix, Seattle, and San Diego.
Price increases aren’t limited to the existing housing stock. New home construction is also competitive, as land becomes more valuable and the home construction industry faces higher costs, longer delivery times, and labor shortages due to the pandemic, according to Forbes.
Real Estate
How to make your home wheelchair accessible
Renovating a home to accommodate the needs of someone in a wheelchair can be challenging. Undoubtedly, you’ll require the help of professional contractors. Here’s a brief look at the modifications you’ll need to make.
• Bathroom. You’ll need sufficient clearance space and a sink and toilet adjusted to the appropriate heights. A stand-alone shower or walk-in bathtub will also be required. In both cases, grab bars are a must.
• Doorways. Modifying your doorways by installing offset hinges or removing the door and trim may be sufficient. However, widening the doorways might be necessary. Handles may need to be replaced with ones that are easier to use.
• Kitchen. A true wheelchair-friendly kitchen will include modifications to the countertops, sinks, cabinets, appliances, and possibly the overall layout.
• Flooring. The ideal floor in a wheelchair accessible home is one that’s slip-resistant, easy to maintain, wears well, and provides good traction. Laminate, vinyl, ceramic, and low-pile or commercial carpeting are all good choices.
• Lighting. Glare is often an issue for people who use a wheelchair, but this can frequently be resolved by altering the position or angle of lights. Another consideration is the location of light switches, which should be placed at a height of 36 inches.
Keep in mind that other modifications may be needed. Depending on the configuration of your home, you may require a chairlift, elevator, ramps, and even structural changes to the house’s layout. For help remodeling your home, contact a local specialist in home adaptation projects.
Good to know
Most wheelchairs have a seat width of 18 to 22 inches, however, comfortable passage typically requires at least 36 inches of clearance. In addition, a turning radius of 60 inches is required in order for a person using a wheelchair to comfortably navigate a space.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – January 2021 with Jen Avery
Hoping for more inventory as spring approaches! It is a tough market for buyers right now. Prices are high and inventory is low; sellers market all the way!
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -18.9%
- New Pending UP 10.4%.
- Closed sales are UP 15.9%
- Average Median Sold $275,000
- Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2021.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
5 ways to get millennials to buy your home
If you plan to sell your home, you should know that most modern homebuyers are millennials. Here are five things you can do to make your property more appealing to this demographic.
1. Showcase eco-friendly features
Millennials tend to be concerned about the environment and many will pay a little extra for a home if it lowers their carbon footprint. If your home has eco-friendly features such as solar panels or energy-efficient appliances, be sure to note them in your listing.
2. Add or stage a home office
3. Appeal to their lifestyle
Millennials want to live close to where they work, shop, dine, and go out to have fun. For this reason, be sure to highlight the attractive features in your area.
4. Show off smart home features
The average millennial is tech-savvy and appreciates sophisticated features such as smart lighting, thermostats, and security systems. If you have these devices, make sure your pool of potential buyers knows it.
5. Make your home move-in ready
Most millennials aren’t as handy as their parents. They’d rather pay more for a turn-key property than deal with renovations and repairs. If your house needs upgrades, consider making them before you put them on the market.
As a final tip, keep in mind that most millennials do the bulk of their shopping for homes on the internet. Consequently, make sure to list your property online and include quality photographs and a virtual tour if possible.
Real Estate
3 questions to ask a contractor before you hire them
To hire the right contractor for a home renovation project, you’ll need to interview several candidates. In addition to finding out if they’re licensed and insured, make sure you ask the following three questions.
Who will be my point of contact?
Sometimes the person you sign the contract with isn’t the person who becomes your main point of contact during the project. To avoid miscommunications that could lead to mistakes, it’s best to have one person to whom you relay information.
What could cause costs to rise?
What type of warranty do you offer?
Warranties vary from one contractor to the next, so you’ll need to ask each one what their warranty covers. Also, there’s a difference between a warranty for the work done and a warranty for materials, so find out which one is offered.
Lastly, it’s a good idea to ask your potential contractor how long they’ve been in business. Hiring a local company with a longstanding reputation for excellence is a good way to ensure you end up with the best contractor for your home renovation project.
Real Estate
How to start a bidding war on your home
If you’re selling your home, a bidding war is beneficial because it tends to drive up the final price of the property. Here are some ways you can increase the likelihood of getting multiple offers on your home.
1. Price your home to sell
If your home is overpriced, it’ll likely draw a few visitors. It’s recommended that you set the asking price for your home at slightly below market value to get more people interested in it and drive up the price in a bidding war.
2. Host a broker’s open house
3. Use social media
Sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can be leveraged to generate buzz about your home. Consider creating a website for your listing, complete with pictures and details about the property, and share the link on your social media accounts.
4. Spruce up the property
Buying a home can be emotional, and many people won’t hesitate to increase their offer if they really like a property. To get buyers to love your home, take steps to enhance its appearance. Repaint walls, update window treatments, and sand and refinish hardwood floors.
Most importantly, make sure to work with a skilled realtor who can help you develop an effective marketing plan.
Real Estate
5 common decorating mistakes (and how to fix them)
Is your decor looking a little lackluster? Here are five common decorating mistakes and some suggestions for how you can fix them.
1. No focal point
A focal point lends balance, harmony, and cohesion to space. It can be a fireplace, a mirror, a piece of art, or an architectural feature. When designing a room, start with the focal point and build around it.
2. Undersized rug
3. Excessive pillows
Too many pillows can overwhelm a space and make your couches and chairs impractical to sit on. Instead, display a modest amount and swap them out as the seasons change.
4. Unbalanced lighting
Use multiple types of lighting in every room. A combination of overhead lights, standing lamps, and task lighting will ensure you have the right ambiance and ample illumination in your home.
5. Uncomfortable seating
Opt for dining room chairs and living room couches that are comfortable to sit on rather than just stylish. Be sure to try before you buy, as this is the best strategy for finding pieces you can comfortably sit on for hours.
Remember, you don’t have to tackle design issues on your own. An interior designer or decorator can help you pinpoint problem areas and come up with creative solutions.
