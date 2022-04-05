Connect with us

Real Estate

Home staging: How to depersonalize your property

Published

7 hours ago

on

When staging your home, it’s important to depersonalize your property so potential buyers can imagine themselves living there. Here are a few things you should do:

• Remove most decor and only display plants and wall hangings

• Put away paperwork, medications, and cleaning products

• Remove personal items like family photos and children’s drawings


• Put away toys and sports equipment

• Tuck away trophies, framed certificates, diplomas, and collectables

• Remove religious objects, risqué artwork, and controversial items

Taking steps to depersonalize your property will increase your odds of getting a great offer.

Good news at tax time on your home sale

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Here are three words you don’t hear every day: Tax-free money.

There aren’t too many things you can say that about, but for many homeowners that sell, it is true since profits on most home sales are excluded from taxable income.

According to TurboTax, most home sellers don’t even have to report home sales to the IRS.

You exclude home sale profit from your taxable income with three tests:


1. Ownership: You owned the home as your main residence for at least two years of the five years prior to sale.

2. Use: The home was your main residence for at least two years of the five years prior to the sale. So if you lived in a house for 10 years and then rented it out for two years before you sold, you would qualify for this exclusion.

3. Timing: You did not sell another house and exclude profit from that sale within two years prior to the sale.

If you meet these three tests, you can exclude up to $250,000 in profit from your taxable income. If you are married and filing a joint return, you can exclude up to $500,000 in profit. At least one spouse must have lived in the home for two of the five years prior to the sale.

The tax rules also allow for some special circumstances.

If your spouse dies and you have not remarried, you can count the period that the deceased spouse owned and used the property as the test for use. Military or foreign service personnel can often get an exception to the use test. There are also some exceptions in case of divorce or separation.

Of course, if you are lucky enough to make more than $250,000 (or $500,000 if you are married and filing jointly), the situation changes. These profits are considered capital gains and are taxed.

Depending on your income, they can be taxed from 0 to 20 percent.

Retirees who show this kind of profit on a home sale should speak to a financial advisor since profits that large could increase income and Medicare premiums.

Real Estate

Ask the Expert: Are there any tax advantages to owning a home?

Published

1 day ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

There can be all sorts of financial advantages to homeownership and some tax advantages, too.

The primary financial advantage of homeownership, as opposed to renting, is that the housing payment never changes. So your mortgage will stay the same for 30 years, but your rent is very likely to go up. Every mortgage payment you make is a bonus for you, not a landlord. It’s even possible that your mortgage payment will be significantly less than your monthly rent.

Meanwhile, if the house is well maintained, its value is likely to go up with time. Your home investment is less likely to be affected by inflation.

Of course, there are many other advantages that are not financial: You control your own living space and can make it look the way you want while without worrying about a landlord selling the property.


At tax time, several deductions may give you an advantage:

  • Mortgage interest, a portion of your mortgage payment, is interest that can be deductible. Your lender will send you a form each year telling you how much interest you paid.
  • Property taxes. These are often included in the mortgage payment. You can deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes each year.
  • Home office deduction. Self-employed people can take a deduction for a percentage of their housing expenses.
  • Mortgage points. If you paid points on a mortgage, these can sometimes be deducted.
  • As you pay off your house, you acquire equity in it. So, when you need to make improvements, you can get a home equity loan and will be able to deduct the interest you pay.
Real Estate

When is the best time to sell your home?

Published

2 days ago

on

April 3, 2022

By

If you’ve decided it’s time to sell your home, you may be wondering when the best time is to put it on the market. Here are some things to think about.

The season
The real estate market usually slows down during the holidays and in summer. Therefore, you may want to consider putting your home up for sale in the spring or at the start of the school year. Since buyers are more active during these times, you’ll have a better chance of selling your home quickly.

The market
If possible, you should sell your home in a seller’s market. This occurs when there are more potential buyers than there are homes for sale in a particular area. In a buyer’s market, or when there’s a surplus of available homes in an area, you may find it more difficult to get the price you want for the property you’re selling.

If you need personalized advice on how to get the best price for your home, contact a realtor in your area who’s familiar with the local market.


Real Estate

How to choose between an apartment, condo or house

Published

3 days ago

on

April 2, 2022

By

Do you want to move? Are you trying to decide between renting an apartment, owning a condo, or buying a house? If so, here are some things you should know about each option.

Apartment
Renting an apartment is ideal for people on a tight budget. It’s also great for individuals who don’t have the time or energy to maintain a property. Tenant insurance is affordable, and the landlord will be responsible for all maintenance and repairs. Additionally, you can easily move out when you’re ready to leave.

However, you’ll never get the money you pay for your apartment back, and rental rates increase annually. Additionally, you may have to pay for a parking space or storage locker. Furthermore, your neighbors may be loud, and the landlord might impose rules like a no pet policy. Plus, you may need to restore the apartment to its original condition before moving out. In some cases, you could be forced to leave if the landlord repossesses the apartment.

Condo
Condos are generally more affordable than houses, and many buildings have a pool, gym, or other amenities you can use. If you own one, you’ll be responsible for maintaining your unit. However, you’ll also share responsibility for the upkeep of common areas like the roof with other condo owners. Consequently, you must pay monthly condo fees in addition to your mortgage. You’ll also need home insurance, which can also be expensive, and your mortgage rate could increase at the end of your term. Furthermore, much like an apartment, you must adhere to any building rules.

Front Royal Virginia

House
The best part about purchasing a home is that its value will increase over time. Homes offer the most privacy and usually have a spacious yard and parking spot. You also don’t have to pay for amenities you don’t use, which is often the case with condos. Additionally, you’ll have complete freedom over how you decorate your space.

However, you’ll be responsible for all maintenance, which could require a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, home insurance is more expensive than tenant insurance, and you’ll have to pay municipal and school taxes as well. You’re also susceptible to rising mortgage rates. Lastly, you don’t get to choose your neighbors. Therefore, they could end up being just as bothersome as those in an apartment or condo building.

Regardless of which option you choose, make sure to hire a realtor. A professional agent can help you find the perfect home.

Real Estate

Ask the expert: What is a non-conforming loan?

Published

1 week ago

on

March 26, 2022

By

A non-conforming loan is different than the conventional loan standards.

So, first, let’s talk about conforming loans. A conforming loan is a regular, conventional mortgage, not a loan backed by a government agency. Every year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency sets ‘conforming loan limits.’ These limits establish the top amount you can borrow for a single-unit home.

The limits are designed to prevent over-borrowing and foreclosures. This protects both the borrower and the lender. Lenders are able to insure conforming loans and sell the loans. It’s important for lenders to be able to sell loans they make because it gives them more money to continue lending. Mortgage loans are typically sold to government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In the continental U.S., the conforming loan limit for 2022 is $647,200. In some parts of the country, the limit is higher. In Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the limit is $970,800.


You can still borrow more, but since these loans don’t conform to lending limits, they are considered jumbo loans and have different requirements.

Non-conforming loan requirements are different than those for conforming loans. For example, while most lenders require a 620-680 credit score for a conforming loan, they likely expect a credit score of at least 700-740 for a non-conforming loan. The best interest rates will likely require a higher credit score.

The down payment requirement could also be higher. The lender might well expect a downpayment of 20 percent or more, compared to 3 percent to 10 percent on some conventional mortgages.

They might also have different requirements for borrowers’ debt compared to income (the DTI ratio). For a conforming loan, a good DTI is from 36 percent or less, but some lenders accept 43 percent. Sometimes a non-conforming loan will be better for someone who has higher debt compared to income.

Real Estate

Despite slowing sales, Virginia home prices keep rising 

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

According to the February 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity in Virginia’s housing market moderated in February compared to the same time last year.

In total, there were 8,160 home sales in Virginia in last month, down 8.4% from a year ago. Sales activity has been moderating in the commonwealth for much of the past six months as the market returns to more seasonal patterns.

This moderation is also due, in part, to the low inventory of available homes. At the end of February, there were 12,142 active listings across the state, which is 22.3% lower than the same time last year.

Despite the slowdown in sales, prices continue going up. The statewide median sales price was $350,000 in February. This is $28,550 higher than it was in February of 2021, which is an 8.9% increase—the sharpest gain since June of 2021. On average, homes continue to sell higher than list price in Virginia. The February 2022 average sold-to-list price ratio was 101.4%.


Another challenge buyers are facing is the rise in mortgage rates. “I’ve seen some buyers moving a little more cautiously as home prices have continued to climb. However, others are jumping into the market now, before mortgage rates rise any further,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. As of the third week in March, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.16%. This is the first time the average mortgage rate has been above 4% since May of 2019.

Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD says, “Rising mortgage rates will cool demand somewhat, but there are still a lot of buyers in the market. A lack of inventory and high home prices are the biggest challenges in the market right now.”

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full February 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

