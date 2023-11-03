Homegrown Hope: Nicole Wanzer’s Candidacy Reflects Warren County’s Heart

Warren County Opens Its Arms to One of Their Own.

From the winding roads of Warren County to the front doors of its many warm-hearted residents, write-in candidate Nicole Wanzer recounts her journey of running for the Board of Supervisors in the North River District. The journey has been one of revelations and challenges but mostly reaffirming the deep-rooted bonds that tie her to her community.

It’s easy to run a campaign from behind a desk or via social media, but Wanzer took to the streets a grassroots approach that led her to understand the people she aims to serve intimately. Through door-knocking and face-to-face conversations, she discovered the true essence of Warren County. It’s the little moments, like receiving a hug from a grateful citizen, Sharon, that have solidified her purpose in this election.

Wanzer’s conversations painted a vivid picture of the community’s pulse. From the elderly couple mourning the loss of their grandson to opioids, highlighting a devastating issue plaguing hundreds of families, to the challenges of affordable housing, she felt their pain. With rising interest rates pushing homeownership further out of reach for young families and the pressing need for workforce housing, Wanzer feels an urgent call to action.

Her passion for the community stems from her deep-rooted history with Warren County. Her childhood memories, marked by streets she still recognizes, have informed her mission. Unlike her opponent, she emphasizes her genuine connection with the people, having grown up among them. Her vision transcends political rhetoric; it’s about restoring hope and trust for her ‘people’.

But it’s not just about identifying problems. Wanzer is solution-focused, emphasizing the need for national builders to invest in the community by contributing to workforce housing and supporting local businesses.

She recalls her experiences working in local factories, understanding firsthand the sweat and toil residents put into their daily lives. It’s this work ethic she wishes to represent and champion in her role, ensuring those who’ve given so much to the county are acknowledged and supported.

Host Mike McCool of the Royal Examiner recognized the enormity of what Wanzer has taken on, especially for a first-time candidate. Yet, there’s a universal sentiment that often, the most passionate advocates emerge from genuine concern rather than political ambition.

As the conversation wrapped up, Wanzer didn’t miss the opportunity to thank the community for their unwavering support, emphasizing the weight of every vote. She believes in the power of representation, especially from someone who has walked the same streets, faced the same challenges, and shared the same dreams for Warren County.