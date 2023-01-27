Homer Lawrence Cross (1949 – 2023)

Homer L. Cross, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly Monday, January 23, 2023.

Homer was born in Falls Church, Virginia, on February 23, 1949, the son of the late Homer and Frances Cross. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen, and daughter, Melissa (Buffy).

Homer leaves behind three sons, Larry, Shane (wife Jean), and Raymond (wife Pat); three sisters, Sue, Carolyn, and Cindy; a younger brother, David; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Cody, MaKayla, Lacey, Kevin, Alexis, Hunter, Stephanie, and Jessi; two great-grandchildren, Charley and Raina; and many nieces and nephews.

Homer was a graduate of George C. Marshall. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving one tour in the Vietnam War and coming home as a decorated soldier.

Homer returned home to marry his wife and start his family. He worked 18 years for Fairfax County. Homer found a new passion after moving to Front Royal and joined the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department in 1983, where he served faithfully until the day of his passing 40 years of service. Homer could be found anytime, day or night, serving the community he loved. Over 40 years, he developed a huge extended family called Warren County Fire and Rescue.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, at the Riverton United Methodist Church, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick. The family will welcome all for a fellowship meal at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department immediately following all services.

Pallbearers will be Jason Poe, David Santmyers, Kelly Snyder, Jeremiah Warren, Kevin Catlett, Richard Cooper, Gerry Maiatico, and Tony Maiatico.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Warren County Fire and Rescue, which he considered his extended family.