Homework: 5 things that can affect your concentration

Do you sometimes find it hard to study or do your homework? If so, here are five things that may be affecting your ability to concentrate.

1. Hunger

If you haven’t eaten in a while, munch on a healthy snack to give your brain energy.

2. Thirst

Dehydration can affect your memory. Therefore, keep a water bottle on hand and take frequent sips.

3. Temperature

Being too hot or cold is uncomfortable and can prevent you from being able to concentrate. If you’re warm, you can turn on a fan or open a window. If you’re chilled, put on a sweater or grab a blanket.

4. Fatigue

Getting enough sleep allows your brain to function at its full potential. Listen to your parents when they tell you to go to bed, and don’t stay up late watching TV or playing games.

5. Technology

Keep your phone, computer, or tablet out of your line of sight. These devices can be distracting, especially if they make loud sounds.

Happy studying!