Honorary Grand Marshals for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Recognizing an individual(s) as a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is an infrequent part of our annual springtime ritual. Every so often though, members of our community are crowned as Festival royalty and honored for their extraordinary achievements, selfless acts, and good deeds. Such individuals help shape our community by sharing their time, talents and gifts every day – helping to make the place we call home very special.
On Valentine’s Day, it is only fitting that we honor and celebrate two individuals who came to our community in 1978 and chose Winchester to raise their family. Their love for each other, their family, friends, and this community is unwavering.
With more than 50 years of business experience as owners of three local corporations, this dynamic couple has built a legacy that will continue to positively impact our community for generations to come.
One member of this dynamic team is the Founder of First Night Winchester and a former member of the Winchester Medical Center Board. She served as President of the LFCC Board and as a member of their Foundation. Her passion and love for our youth is demonstrated by her service to countless youth organizations where she served as a board member, volunteer, fundraiser, and promoter. She has been recognized by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, named Businesswoman of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, and received the Shenandoah University President’s Award for Community Service.
The other dynamic member of the team has been the voice of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Grand Feature Parade for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and an active member of the Naval Academy Alumni Association. He is also a long-time member and Past President of the Winchester Rotary Club, Past President of the Wayside Theater, Member of both the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Screen Actors Guild where he has worked on and appeared in over 30 films. He is a member of the Actors Equity appearing in over 50 professional stage presentations, Director of three Winchester Little Theater productions, and past board member of the Chamber of Commerce. His awards are just as numerous as his partner including a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Business Award from the Chamber, Outstanding Citizen, Best Actor Award for World Music and Independent Film Festival, the Wayside Theater’s Leo Bernstein Award, and a four-time winner of the Ronald McDonald Community Service Award.
Our Honorary Grand Marshals have spent countless hours volunteering and supporting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. From sponsoring and hosting Olympians including Rowdy Gaines, Greg Louganis, Bonnie Blair, Dan Jansen and Buzz Schneider to supporting many events including Pages and Maids activities and meals, this couple has a sustained love for our Festival.
It is a pleasure to announce our 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Honorary Grand Marshals – Kathy and Nick Nerangis. They truly have demonstrated our theme of Live fully, Love deeply, and Bloom forever.
When informed of Kathy and Nick’s selection as Honorary Grand Marshals, Craig B. Welburn, President of McDonald’s Capital Business Unit and local McDonald’s Owner Operator commented “On behalf of the McDonald’s Owner Operators in the Washington, D.C., Greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore area, we want to congratulate Kathy and Nick Nerangis on the honor of becoming the Honorary Grand Marshals for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival. We are all beyond proud of you both for the philanthropic endeavors you’ve led in the community. You have earned this noble position and we are grateful to call you part of our McDonald’s Family.”
Kathy and Nick will make appearances at numerous Festival events and ride through the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:30 pm.
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
Broadway legends Michael Park and Shannon Lewis lead creative team for Shenandoah Conservatory’s ‘Tuck Everlasting’
Broadway legends Michael Park and Shannon Lewis are leading the creative team for Shenandoah Conservatory’s upcoming production of “Tuck Everlasting.” Park, who serves as the guest director, originated the role of Angus Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting” on Broadway; and Lewis, the guest choreographer, is a 25-year Broadway veteran who appeared in the original Broadway cast of “Fosse.” The conservatory’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” runs Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
“The last two weeks (of directing) have probably been as fulfilling as it was opening ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway,” stated Park, who has been working with the cast in rehearsals approximately 20 hours per week since Jan. 23.
Lewis had five intensive, eight-hour days in January to choreograph the dance numbers and she will return for the final week of rehearsals.
The guest artists were enlisted by Coordinator of Recruitment, Musical Theatre; Charles B. Levitin Chair in Musical Theatre Director; Director of Musical Theatre; and Associate Professor of Theatre Kevin Covert, B.F.A. “I first met both Michael Park and Shannon Lewis when the three of us worked together on the Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” Covert said. It was clear during that show that they would become lifelong friends and colleagues.
“When the show closed, I embarked upon a career in education while Shannon went on to pursue her ambitions as a choreographer and Michael concentrated on stage and film,” continued Covert.
In 2021, Covert mentioned during a casual conversation with Park that he was thinking of producing “Tuck Everlasting” at Shenandoah. Park immediately responded that he would love to direct it.
“I thought – what a WIN for our students and community and I immediately took him up on the offer,” said Covert. “Michael suggested that if we could snag Shannon to choreograph it would be ideal, even though her dance card fills up rather quickly. I reached out to Shannon and she enthusiastically accepted.”
“Michael and Shannon are both Broadway veterans with a wealth of knowledge to share with our students. The fact that our musical theatre students get to make these valuable industry connections is priceless. It has been a great pleasure to welcome them both to our campus. I would have them back anytime!”
About Michael Park
Michael Park made his Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center production of “Carousel.” He then went on to the original cast of the hit Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” followed by “Little Me,” starring Martin Short. Park then spent more than 15 years playing Jack on CBS’s “As the World Turns,” winning two Daytime Emmy Awards, before returning to Broadway as Mr. Bratt in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Next up was “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” starring Scarlett Johansson. He then originated the role of Angus Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting,” a show that is very dear to him, before originating the role of Larry Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen.” He also starred in “Next to Normal” at the Kennedy Center with his Tony Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” co-star Rachel Bay Jones. Park most recently returned from the Dominican Republic, where shooting the Hulu limited series “Saint X,” which premieres April 26.
About Shannon Lewis
Shannon Lewis is a creative force who is passionate about her unique vision of telling stories through the collaborative process of theatre, television and film. As a performer, she has a 25-year Broadway legacy. Her blazing performance of “I Gotcha” in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway cast of “Fosse” solidified her iconic status in the dance and theatre worlds. She is proud to have performed in 10 Broadway blockbusters – favorites include co-starring alongside Christina Applegate as Ursula in “Sweet Charity” and playing Miss Krumholtz to Daniel Radcliffe, Darrien Criss and Nick Jonas in the revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Now creating as a director and choreographer, Lewis recently choreographed digital and live performances for “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon and “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.
She is the choreographer of the groundbreaking, world-premiere new musical “The Secret Silk” by Stephen Schwartz, John Tartaglia and Jim Henson Creature Shop, now playing around the world. Other director/choreographer favorites include “An American in Paris,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Prompter,” DreamWorks’ “Shrek the Halls” and the award-winning “Claudio Quest.”
Through her new production company Firestart Creative, she recently released the original dance short film sensations, “My Discarded Men Suite,” “Don’t Go” and “Sway,” which she conceived, produced, directed and choreographed.
Concert dance premiere commissions include Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Dance Out Loud, BC Beat, Bay Street Theatre Gala and I Heart Dance in NYC. Lewis is a reconstructeur and master educator for the Verdon/Fosse Legacy, an adjunct professor in the commercial dance B.F.A. program at Pace University in New York City and guest faculty/choreographer for CLI Conservatory. She is on faculty at world renowned studios STEPS on Broadway and Broadway Dance Center in New York City, where she teaches popular sold out professional classes.
Born in Toronto, Lewis is now a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and is based in New York City. Follow @realshanlew on Instagram and visit shannonlewis.net for more information.
Tickets & Information
Shenandoah Conservatory’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” runs Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre on the main campus of Shenandoah University.
Tickets are $28 for general admission; $25 for senior citizens, Shenandoah University alumni and civil servants/veterans and $5 for students and youth. Tickets and information are available at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office at (540) 665-4569, located in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre and online at conservatoryperforms.org.
Visit conservatoryperforms.org for a full calendar of events at Shenandoah Conservatory.
This past weekend in Front Royal offered a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day ride into the past
The Front Royal-based Shenandoah Carriage Company utilized the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday, February 11 to be precise, to bring the romance of its horse and carriage ride business back home where it hopes to be more visible in the future. Shenandoah Carriage Company LLC owner and Saturday’s carriage driver Kelly Smith said much of the company’s business has been in the Northern Virginia area to the east in recent years. The company was founded in 2000, employee Corinne, handling logistics of the pre-booked carriage rides, told us during a brief break in her duties. Information on a company pamphlet notes a multi-state regional operation serving Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
“We go to Northern Virginia quite a bit but it’s nice to be back home,” Corrine said. “We wanted to do Valentine’s Day rides for everyone today, that’s why we pre-booked them. But we want to come back to our hometown. We want to start doing more adventures here. And like I said, we travel all over the place – but coming back down home is where we want to be. So, we wanted to bring our joy back here.”
And it was joy on the faces of early Valentine’s Day carriage riders, as well as downtown weekend visitors coming across an unexpected mode of transportation, that we encountered in the Village Commons/Gazebo area Saturday. – Talk about the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District!
Corrine and Kelly introduced us to the carriage “engines” – Colonel, the white horse, and Rovein, a Germanic spelling we were told pronounced “Roven”, Colonel’s darker-colored companion in this two-horsepower, two-hearted Valentine’s week operation.
“We’re just trying to be a lot more local. This company was founded here in Front Royal 23 year ago. And we just wanted to try and let everybody know we’re here,” Kelly said, echoing her “right hand” Corrine’s earlier observation.
The Shenandoah Carriage Company offers its services to a variety of events, including marriages, birthday and “princess” parties, festivals, and proms, among others, promising “more than just carriage rides”, harnessing “tradition and timeless memories … For an event that will be remembered in years to come by family and friends” adding with dramatic import – “an entrance that will take their breath away.” The Shenandoah Carriage Company may be reached online at info@shenandoahcarriage.net or phone at 540-635-7745.
Adoption Event: Find “The One” at Winchester Area SPCA
On Tuesday, February 14, from 10AM to 5PM, find “The One” at the Winchester Area SPCA’s pet adoption event!
Stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, to meet the love of your life and find ‘the one’ who will love you unconditionally.
Approved adopters can adopt a pet for just $14 during this special event.
SAR honors forgotten patriots
On February 4, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to honor African American Patriots of the Revolutionary War. The ceremony was conducted at the Culpeper Museum in Culpeper, Virginia with five Sons of the American Revolution and two Daughters of the American Revolution chapters participating. In 1775, the Virginia Convention divided Virginia into 16 Districts to raise military forces to resist the abuses of the King. In September 1775, from the district comprising Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange Counties (which today include Greene, Madison and Rappahannock), the Culpeper Minutemen Battalion was organized. The unit fought in the Battle of Great Bridge, near Norfolk, Virginia, defeating the British and securing Virginia place in the War of Independence.
Katherine Slaughter gave a presentation on Spencer Slaughter, an African American who fought for the colonists during the Revolutionary War. Philip, the son of Colonel James Slaughter enlisted in the Culpeper Minutemen in 1775. His father sent an enslaved man, Spencer to accompany Philip throughout the war. Spencer carried messages from the battlefield, cooked for the Valley Forge Encampment, most worked with the horses and was present for the surrender at Yorktown. Charles Jameson then gave a presentation on “Forgotten Americans”, African and Native Americans who fought during the Revolutionary War. They fought for varying reasons. All based there reasoning on their circumstances and what they hoped for in life. Most hoped for better lives and this led them to participate on the side in which they felt would bring them a brighter future. For most, it did not turn out that way.
The ceremony was emceed by Tom Hamill of the Culpeper Minutemen. The Virginia State Color Guard posted the colors, led by Bill Schwetke. Wreaths were presented by Virginia State 3rd Vice President Michael Weyler, Tom Hamill (Culpeper Minutemen), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Col James Wood II), Forest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Cat Schwetke (Fauquier Court House DAR) and Michael Weyler (Order of Founders and Patriots of America). A musket salute was fired to honor those who had served. Color Guardsmen who participated also included Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Mike Dennis, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer and Richard Tyler.
SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran
On February 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to present a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Herb Taylor. The event was held at the White Hall United Methodist Church with members of the SAR and Korean War Veterans present to honor Taylor. He was presented the medal for his lifelong endeavors and was respected by all he met.
Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.
After retiring, Taylor was a volunteer in the community, working at the Congregational Community Action Program in Winchester to assist in distributing food and needed supplies to the homeless. He further supported Religion On Wheels for Weekday Education to students off campus. As veteran of service in Korea, he donated his Army boots to be used as a mold to produce five pairs of boots representing each branch of service that can be viewed at the Korean War Memorial at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
Herb Taylor has spent a lifetime of inspiring those he came in contact with, earning respect and admiration from all. A patriotic American and outstanding member of the community.
Presenting the medal was chapter President Chip Daniel with assistance from Richard Tyler. Other SAR members present in colonial attire included Dale Corey and Kelly Ford. SAR compatriots who are members of the Korean War Veterans were Marshall DeHaven, Lew Ewing, Doug Hall and Raleigh Watson. Additional members of the Korean War Veterans Association present to honor their fellow veteran were Paul Bombardier, Steve Culbert and Robert Shirley.
Cat Yoga at the Winchester Area SPCA
Come Yoga with adoptable kitties at the Winchester Area SPCA! On Saturdays in February, drop by the WASPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane. Classes start at 12:30PM. You chose the donation.
Yoga instructor Hannah Lewis will lead you through a gentle, accessible, yoga flow that is suitable for all levels of practice for a safe and uplifting experience.
