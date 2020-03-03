Local News
Honoring all women who served in the military is focus of Virginia Women Veterans Week
The Commonwealth of Virginia will honor all women who have served in the armed forces during Virginia Women Veterans Week March 15-21, 2020. For a list of events, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
There will be a special Virginia Women Veterans Recognition and Pinning Ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond.
This is the third consecutive year that the state will devote a week to honor the service and sacrifice of the more than 107,000 women veterans who call Virginia home – the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in America. Virginia Women Veterans Week coincides with the month-long celebration in March of Women’s History Month, designated by Congress and the Virginia General Assembly as a time to honor and celebrate the vital role of women in American and Virginia history.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work to still be done but here in Virginia we are on the right track. Recognizing the contributions of our women veterans with a special week is a great way to build awareness and improve the lives of these women.”
“We are especially pleased that DVS is partnering with state agencies such as the Virginia Employment Commission, veterans, and partners across the state to host a variety of Virginia Women Veterans Week activities and events such as our kickoff,” said Beverly VanTull, DVS Women Veterans Program Manager and also a U.S. Army veteran. “I would also like to extend an invitation for women veterans to attend the annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held in Richmond on June 17 and 18 this year. Together, our Virginia women veterans will continue to lead the way.”
VanTull noted that DVS invites all women veterans to stop by their local DVS office to receive a free “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” lapel pin. Additional information about the Virginia Women Veterans Summit and other special events commemorating 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Week may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Attic fire at Front Royal Beltone Hearing Aid Center
The Front Royal Police Department verified an attic fire at the Beltone Hearing Aid Center Monday afternoon, March 2. The emergency services response to 123 East Sixth street blocked both streets at Front Royal’s busy Commerce Avenue and Sixth Street intersection during the afternoon rush hour.
FRPD said the initial response did not show any suspicious circumstance with the origin of the fire. No information was immediately available from Warren County Fire & Rescue on its response, which was still underway when Royal Examiner arrived at the scene, not far from our National Media offices.
Fauquier Hospital welcomes 2020 Leap Year baby
Fauquier Hospital celebrated leap year day with a bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces, Parker Joel Funk was born to Jillian and Winton Funk on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:28am. Sweet little Parker also has a big sister, Kelsey Parker, who is now three years old. Jillian and Winton commented, “It is surreal because we got engaged in 2009 and solidified the names for our future children at that time, and it’s unique that we now have them both.” They joked how Kelsey was very eager to see her baby brother, but was even more excited when she received a new Barbie doll as her big sister gift.
“Parker was an IVF baby. We feel very blessed and excited to have him!” said Jillian. As it turns out, Jillian’s brother and now Godfather to Parker, was also a leap year baby. Jillian and Winton joked, “It’s pretty funny to have two people in the same family [who were born on leap year day].”
From all of us at Fauquier Health, congratulations to the Funk family on their newest addition!
The Fauquier Health Family Birthing Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers prenatal care, a same labor to delivery room experience, an Intermediate Care Nursery, state-of-the-art equipment, renovated patient rooms, breastfeeding support and postnatal support classes.
“It is our privilege to provide a safe, comforting and welcoming environment for our newest and littlest community members,” said Cheryl Poelma, Director of Women’s Services at Fauquier Health. “Our team of expert clinical and support staff are dedicated to ensuring that every patient and his or her family have a positive experience during this special time.”
To learn more or to schedule a tour at the Family Birthing Center, please call 540.316.4000, or visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Meet Perry and Holly Leach from A&P Builders
Mike McCool, our publisher, stopped by the offices of Perry and Holly Leach on Friday, February 28th, to thank them for their support and to get a sneak peek at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company.
A & P Builders, LLC is a diversified Class A remodeling company and was established in March of 2000, serving the Shenandoah Valley.
Perry and Holly are committed to providing you with the highest level of service, so you’ll always choose them for your remodeling needs. Remodeling can be intrusive and inconvenient in your daily life, so they want to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your project and your experience, and it shows.
Watch this short video with Perry and Holly; find out about their company A&P Builders and what they do:
R-MA student selected as Horatio Alger Scholarship National Scholar
When Randolph-Macon Academy senior Citlaly Sosa received an email in January that said the 2020 Horatio Alger Scholarship National Scholars had been announced, she was heartbroken – she had not been selected. She hadn’t even gotten the State Scholar honor, something her older sister had achieved. Citlaly’s disappointment was short-lived, however, as she received a call the next day from her Horatio Alger sponsor, who apologized for the error and informed her that she had indeed been selected as a National Scholar.
“When I found out, I cried, and then my parents asked me, ‘Why are you crying? You never cry,’” Citlaly recalled. “This is so amazing. To be one of the 106 people selected this year out of the 32,000 people who applied… I am very honored.”
The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc, awards each National Scholar a $25,000 scholarship to be used in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree, as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference in Washington, DC, April 1-5, 2020.
As stated on their website, members and friends of the Horatio Alger Association fund college scholarships for low-income youth. Since its inception in 1984, the Association has awarded more than $159 million to approximately 20,000 students. The “Scholar Services” go beyond the initial scholarship award, including financial aid and scholarship counseling, assistance with housing needs, internships, and even support for emotional, personal, legal, and financial obstacles.
“I’m so proud of her,” said Randolph-Macon Academy College Counselor Mary Gamache. “She has done everything she possibly could to earn everything she possibly can.”
“Everything” has been earning a place on the R-MA honor rolls every quarter, rising to one of the top positions in Air Force Junior ROTC, being active in community service, assisting the R-MA Admission Office with events, participating on R-MA’s championship drill team, serving on the R-MA Honor Council, playing varsity sports, and even being elected to the Homecoming Court. It has all kept Citlaly very busy, but as Chief Gamache had believed, her hard work is paying off.
Front Royal man arrested and charged for felony eluding and reckless driving
On February 25, 2020, Front Royal Police Officer J. Treese attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 8:30pm on a 2013 Chevy Corvette that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 1400 block of N. Royal Avenue. The vehicle did not display a license plate and when the officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through several jurisdictions to include Warren County, Shenandoah County, Strasburg and Frederick County.
Front Royal officers discontinued the pursuit; however, the pursuit was re-initiated by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police while on I-81. The vehicle stopped in Clarke County, where the driver fled from the vehicle on foot. The area was searched by Frederick and Clarke County deputies and the Virginia State Police; however, the driver was not located.
With the assistance of Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Department located in Pennsylvania, Front Royal Police has identified the driver as William Watson Allen IV. Charges were obtained on Allen for Felony Eluding and Reckless Driving. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Watson Allen IV this morning just over the West Virginia state line. Allen was transported to the Eastern Regional Jail. Other charges may be forthcoming in this matter.
Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Ramey at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
United Way donates $5,500 to Blue Ridge Legal Services
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has donated $5,500 to Blue Ridge Legal Services (BRLS) for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The United Way has partnered with the free legal services clinic for several years, and is very happy to do so again this year!
According to its website, “BRLS is a non-profit charitable civil legal aid program providing free legal assistance in civil matters of critical importance to low-income residents of the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke Valley. BRLS is committed to eliminating poverty-based inequities in the civil justice system by providing high-quality legal advice and representation to low-income residents of (its) service area, folks who would otherwise be unable to obtain legal help due to their poverty.” (Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc.)
Blue Ridge Legal Services performs valuable services for the people of Front Royal-Warren County. In 2019, the agency closed 37 cases that benefited 83 low-income Warren County residents, including affirmative lump sum recoveries of $12,469 and monthly benefits of $4,116, and avoidance of claims, costs, and liabilities totaling $6,600 along with $353 in monthly costs avoided. In cases where the agency provided extended representation, it achieved client goals in 92% of those cases, and partially achieved client goals in another 8% of cases.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
