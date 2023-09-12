Community Events
Honoring Mosby’s Men: A Reflection on the Past
Annual Ceremony Commemorates Rangers Executed in 1864.
On a calm September evening, as the setting sun casts long shadows across Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery, a gathering is set to honor a moment of history from 1864. This is not just any moment but a poignant remembrance of the seven rangers executed during the American Civil War.
The Col. John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will be at the helm of the annual “Monument to Mosby’s Men Ceremony” on Saturday, September 23, at 6 p.m. This event seeks to shed light on an age-old tale of valor, sacrifice, and the tragic fates of these rangers at the hands of Union cavalry in Front Royal. It is a tale that has been passed down through generations, immortalized in the very soil of the cemetery, and retold year after year to ensure that their legacy lives on.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Warren Heritage Society Office Manager Melanie Gregory. Ms. Gregory’s roots are in Cross Keys, VA. She is a proud direct descendant of soldiers from the French and Indian War, the American Revolutionary War, the US War of 1812, and the American Civil War. Ms. Gregory stands as a testament to the importance of preserving and sharing our historical narratives.
For those concerned about the unpredictable fall weather, there’s a backup plan in place. Should rain clouds gather overhead, the ceremony will be shifted to the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum located at 95 Chester Street, ensuring that the homage to Mosby’s Men remains uninterrupted.
As the ceremony concludes and attendees part ways, they’ll leave with not just a piece of history but also a renewed appreciation for the sacrifices made and the stories that have shaped our nation.
Accounting’s Bright Future Beckons Students at Upcoming Event
Laurel Ridge’s Middletown Campus and VSCPA Host Second Annual Accounting Student Night.
Dreams of crunching numbers, deciphering balance sheets, and leading fiscal innovations often start early. This September, young dreamers aspiring to embark on a career in accounting will find a golden opportunity awaiting them.
The spacious Carl and Emily Thompson Conference Center within the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge’s Middletown Campus will be the backdrop for the much-anticipated Accounting Student Night on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. High school and college students, those on the cusp of charting their professional journeys, will be offered a window into the intricate world of accounting.
But this isn’t a debut; it’s a successful sequel. For the second consecutive year, Laurel Ridge College has joined hands with the Virginia Society of CPAs (VSCPA) Shenandoah Valley Chapter to bring this event to life. Besides deep dives into accounting’s nuances, attendees can look forward to an engaging employer panel, insightful speakers, networking opportunities, and the proverbial cherries on top – door prizes and delicious food.
Timothy Johnson, a participant from last year’s event, encapsulated the enriching experience it offers. “The event exceeded my expectations, providing invaluable insights into accounting careers,” he reflected. What made the evening particularly memorable for him was the panel discussion. “The highlight of the evening was the speakers and the panel discussion, where the professionals’ depth of knowledge and passion illuminated the diverse career paths within accounting,” Johnson added.
For those eager to be a part of this year’s Accounting Student Night, registration is open until Sept. 20. Interested attendees can sign up by heading to laurelridge.edu/vscpa. More information about the VSCPA is available on their website at shenandoahvalley.vscpa.cpa.
In an era where the business world is rapidly evolving, and the demand for skilled accountants is on the rise, events like these not only offer a sneak peek into the industry but also serve as guiding stars for the next generation of accountants.
Able Forces Couple Spearheads a Local Remembrance of 9/11
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, Skip and Kathy Rogers of the Able Forces Foundation held a 9/11 Patriot Day memorial at the Front Royal Gazebo/Village Commons area to those lost and those who served as first responders at September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, with a fourth hijacked plane lost in a crash in a wooded area of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people, 2,977 to be specific, perished in that deadliest terrorist attack on American soil 22 years ago.
We asked Rogers if he and his wife planned for this to become an annual remembrance of the sacrifice of that day 22 years ago. “We do,” Rogers replied, noting that it was his wife who pointed out the prior week that there was no local 9/11 memorial service planned for downtown this year. “She said, ‘We need to do something.’ And she took it upon herself and started gathering up a lot of mementos from our work. And I got up with Lizzie (Lewis, Town Director of the nearby Front Royal Visitors Center), and Lizzie said, ‘Go’.”
Between greeting visitors to his display, Rogers told the Royal Examiner he looked at this inaugural of what he plans as an annual event as one with a two-pronged message, first a remembrance of those who died on this date in what was a national tragedy and secondly, getting engaged in your community to its betterment.
‘So, we’ve had just a wonderful little remembrance. It’s Patriots Day, and Kathy made up a bunch of brochures for things you can do today to celebrate Patriots Day — thank a police officer, a fireman, first responders in general. And as important, or maybe more importantly, to get engaged as a volunteer. We have a lot of needs in our community and most communities, and this is a day of not only unity but of service. We’ve been asking people to reach out to places like C-CAP (Congregational Community Action Project) … the Salvation Army needs volunteers, you can adopt a street (for cleanup), you can be a Royal Ambassador, but get involved in your community,” Rogers urged those he encountered between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday morning, as well as those who will read or hear about it after the fact.
As Skip greeted another visitor, Kathy Rogers directed our attention to the flag-draped across the Gazebo with some very unusual stripes. “That’s the 9/11 flag, it has all the names of the people that were killed on 9/11. I had a Flag of Heroes that had just the firefighters and those first responders on it. But I did an event once, and the guy next to me, his friend, was on the flag, so I gave it to him. So, I’ll have to order another one of those.”
Kathy noted that the casualty list consequential of that day actually stretches into the two wars fought in the aftermath of those terrorist attacks, Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. “The military lost over 7,000 and over 34,000 wounded,” she said, observing, “I mean these people, even the ones that were injured in the World Trade Center and all the firefighters, have inhalation injuries that will last all their life. And there are so many people who continue to suffer every day. I mean, look at all the wounded warriors, and that was all a result of 9/11,” Kathy reiterated of the consequences of that day.
“Our company started as a result of 9/11,” Mrs. Rogers pointed out. “Skip went to visit Walter Reed (Hospital) with a former Sgt./Major of the Army and saw all the injured guys and said we have to do something. And that’s when we started the (Able Forces) Professional Services to get them jobs. And then we started the Foundation at the same time to help with things of a financial nature.”
The conversation then turned back to the role of first responders as Skip introduced us to one visitor he had been conversing with who had his own 9/11 experience to share. “My name’s Doug Baker,” he said, introducing himself as a person with a volunteer firefighting first-responder background, continuing, “I was down there on vacation when it happened. And everybody was running every which way, and I jumped in and started helping people — I was just helping people out to my left and my right because God put us on this earth to help … They touched my heart. I was helping this one person up, and I looked up, and the thing started tipping like it was tipping over. And I said we have to hurry up and get you out. And I just kept on helping get people out with no gear.” That turned the conversation to the official NYC first responders on the scene with gear.
“A lot of them didn’t get out, a lot of them got out, and a lot of them didn’t. It happened so fast, it was awful,” Baker said, recalling the escalating situation he had stumbled into with an ability to lend a hand. “If you were there and seen that in person,” Baker said of how fast things went from bad to worse that day in lower Manhattan. “I couldn’t imagine,” Skip offered.
Thank you, Doug Baker, for sharing your time and experience this day 22 years later, and thank you for your God-given impulse to help, not only while on vacation on 9/11, 2001, but throughout a life of volunteer emergency services to the communities you have lived in.
And that presents us with a nice segue back to Skip and Kathy Rogers hope that this annual remembrance of this date in 2001 and its ongoing consequences can be a stimulus for all of us in a position to do so, to become more involved in our communities by offering a volunteer’s helping hand to the betterment of our community and our neighbors in need in that community.
NASA Eyes the Future: Seeking Community College Talent
NASA personnel coming to Laurel Ridge on Sept. 20 to recruit community college students for internships and other opportunities.
Have you ever gazed up at the starry night and dreamed of being part of the leading team exploring those vast expanses? If you’ve thought that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is only in the market for astronauts and engineers, prepare to have that myth dispelled. On Wednesday, September 20, NASA will be on the hunt, not just for stargazers but for the bright and diverse minds from community colleges.
Setting its sights on the potential within community colleges, NASA personnel will converge at the Carl and Emily Thompson Conference Center located within the Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus. For those at the Fauquier Campus, the event will be streamed virtually, ensuring everyone gets an opportunity to engage.
Leading the charge is Karen Miller, a human resources specialist at NASA. Wearing the dual hats of apprentice program manager and pathways internship program coordinator, Miller emphasizes the breadth of opportunities at NASA. “We take all fields, all disciplines,” Miller exclaimed. The opportunities stretch far beyond the realms of rocket science. From art and automotive to finance and physical sciences, NASA is signaling its recognition of the multifaceted talents that community college students bring to the table.
The event promises more than just a fleeting glance at job opportunities. Miller iterates, “We’re talking about a career. What does a career from the community college system look like with NASA?” Indeed, the emphasis is on lifelong learning and growth. From opportunities available to students during their community college years right up to several years post-graduation, NASA seems committed to nurturing talent every step of the way.
Impressively, the space agency’s current team showcases success stories from this very community. “Out of 11 apprentices, 10 graduated from Virginia community colleges,” Miller noted, also highlighting that three out of four intern technicians are presently studying at a community college in Virginia.
For those eager to learn more, the day’s proceedings kick off with a presentation for the Mountain Vista Governor’s School students at 8:30 a.m. Subsequent sessions are scheduled for other high school students and Laurel Ridge students. Attendees will also be offered a glimpse into the operations of the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton. Questions? Karen Miller and her team are ready to address them in a dedicated Q&A session. Moreover, a representative from the Virginia Space Grant Consortium will unveil additional exciting prospects.
For students, educators, and space enthusiasts, this event embodies a remarkable opportunity to bridge the space between academic pursuits and a stellar career with NASA.
OPEN TO STUDENTS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS
“Boots and Bourbon”: Warren County’s Spirited Soirée!
An Evening to Remember: Boots, Bourbon, Bull Riding, and More!
Dust off those cowboy boots and make your way to Warren County Fairgrounds for an exhilarating evening packed with excitement, great food, line dancing, and a touch of bourbon’s warmth! An event where your every foot-tap is matched with the rhythm of community spirit and the cause of education.
Join the Rotary Club of Warren County on Saturday, September 30th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds for their annual “Boots and Bourbon” gala. “You bring the boots, we’ll bring the bourbon!” invites Michael Williams, the effervescent organizer and face of the Rotary Club. The evening promises to be one for the books, with an array of activities tailored to keep those boots tapping and spirits high.
Indulge in a gastronomic experience with dishes crafted by Delightful Foods Catering. But there’s more than just good food! The bull riding event, a crowd-puller from last year, is back. Test your rodeo skills, and if you’re feeling lucky, purchase tickets for a chance to bag a cash prize. For those who fancy a bit of competitive fun, there’s the shot glass game, followed by both silent and live auctions.
A rhythmic backdrop to the evening will be provided by the well-known DJ Chun, aka Harold Chun, with his enchanting playlists. And if you have two left feet, fret not! The highlight, line dancing, ensures everyone finds their rhythm.
But what’s a soirée without some bourbon? In a special segment, former area Judge Ronald Napier will curate a VIP bourbon tasting from 5 to 10 p.m. for those who crave an enhanced experience.
Proceeds from the evening aren’t just for memories. The Rotary Club, historically, has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. This year, they’ve upped the ante! The objective: Five $3,000 scholarships, with a special focus on aiding students enrolling in trade schools or community colleges.
Tickets are available both offline, at local establishments like Jean’s Jewelers and Turning Leaf Realty, and online on the club’s official website. Payments via Venmo are accepted, ensuring a hassle-free booking experience.
Warren County beckons you to an evening where community, fun, and charity converge. Whether you’re in it for the bourbon, the boots, or the bountiful experiences, September 30th promises a blend of all. See you at the Warren County Fairgrounds!
Front Royal Students Gear Up for Life Beyond Graduation
Planning Today for Tomorrow: A Night of Insight for Front Royal Juniors and Seniors
With caps and gowns on the horizon for many high school seniors, one significant question remains: What lies beyond graduation? Reaching Out Now, a dedicated nonprofit organization has teamed up to host the 3rd Annual Jr./Sr. Planning Night at Skyline High School on October 9th, 2023, from 5:00-8 p.m. This event, open to students of both Warren County and Skyline High Schools as well as other Valley area high schools, offers a unique opportunity to explore myriad avenues available post-graduation.
Reaching Out Now’s commitment to the youth of Front Royal has been steadfast, providing numerous initiatives to shape and guide budding futures. This year’s Jr./Sr. Planning Night underscores this commitment, ensuring students stand poised to make informed decisions, whether enrolling in college, embarking on a trade, joining the armed forces, or stepping directly into the workforce.
The structure of this year’s event emphasizes interaction and personalized guidance. Through three breakout sessions, parents and students can engage directly with representatives across various sectors. Whether seeking advice, clarifying doubts, or discussing opportunities, these sessions aim to provide clarity and direction for all participants. Complementing these dialogues, the event also offers a communal dinner, fostering a space for familial discussions and bonding.
Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive overview of what lies ahead. From crucial checklists tailored for juniors and seniors, detailed sessions on financial aid and scholarships, insights into college applications, to avenues in the workforce and public safety sectors, the evening promises to be all-encompassing. Representatives from the Armed Forces will also be present, extending guidance to those considering serving their nation.
As the clock ticks closer to graduation, having a roadmap is invaluable. The efforts of Reaching Out Now in organizing the Jr./Sr. Planning Night is a testament to the organization’s dedication to youth. Register by October 5th, 2023, as the event offers limited seating.
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 8 – 10, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Friday – September 8, 2023
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Jon Pheasant
|8:30 pm
|Barns of Rose Hill
|John Bullard & Markus Compton
|7:00 pm
|Big Meadows Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Berryville Music in the Park
|Clarke County Community Band
|6:30 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|Melanie Pearl
|5:00 pm
|Box Office
|For the Love of Linda
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Bailey Hayes
|6:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Luke Johnson
|8:00 pm
|Hog-It-Up BBQ
|Lite Joe Bourgeois
|6:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|John Landis & From the Heart
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Mark Clay
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Brian Nichols
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Black Jack
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing
|Curt & Rob
|7:00 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
|Clay Arthur & The Differentials
|6:00 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Night Routine
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Emily Fisher
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Chris Gray
|5:00 pm
|Chris Darlington Band
|7:00 pm
Saturday – September 9, 2023
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Paul Moschetto
|8:30 pm
|Back Creek Ruritan Club
|Brennan Edwards, James Russel, Easton Short, Connor Johnson, Ransomed by Grace, Willie Parlier
|5:30 pm
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira
|7:00 pm
|Blue Fox
|Bad Wolves w/ Phantom Hourglass & Angerbox
|9p
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Melanie Pearl
|2:30 pm
|Box Office
|Chad See & Timber Ridge
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Bill Vaughan
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|The Fly Birds
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|One Street Over
|7:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Deja Blue
|8:00 pm
|Magnolia Winery
|Bruce Lowe
|2:00 pm
|Monument
|My Kid Brother
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Rivers Edge
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Grayson Moon
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Night Routine
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Inside Out
|2:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Duck Duck Goose
|2:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Paul Moschetto
|3:00 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Dan James Band
|8:00 pm
|Virginia Beer Museum
|River Driven & Guests
|6:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Karen & Mike Fleming
|:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Blackjack Band
|12:00 pm
|Wild Hare Cidery
|The Brewed
|6:00 pm
Sunday – September 11, 2023
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
|William Heid
|4:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Luke Johnson
|2:30 pm
|Little Washington Theater
|Romeo And Juliet
|5:00 pm
|Pavemint
|Joe Martin
|12:00 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Anton Nel
|2:30 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Darryl Marini
|2:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jeff Fuss
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Taylor LaFever
|6:00 pm
