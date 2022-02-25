Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

Hopscotch transcends nations, cultures

Published

5 hours ago

on

The children’s playground game Hopscotch is so universal across cultures and so ancient that in the fifth century, B.C., it appeared on Gautama Buddha’s list of games he would not play.
Through most cultures, hopscotch, known by many different names, has been a standard for playgrounds and considered wholesome, as well.

It’s a simple game that can soak up a lot of kid energy and it is easy to play. Simply draw a grid of eight to 10 numbered squares on a flat surface. Typically, single squares are drawn on top of each other, interrupted by a double square, then a single, and then another double. The player throws a small rock on the first square, then hops over it, and hops to each square, straddling the double squares. Then the player turns around and hops back, this time picking up the rock. If the player manages to hop all the squares without touching a line or losing balance, then he can pick up the rock and throw it to square two, and so forth until the whole course is achieved. If the player touches a line, the next player is up.

As you might imagine, the game has many variations, some with complicated hopping rules, with hops crossing legs, or even dance moves, and many different forms for the course. Poet Maya Angelou’s Harlem Hopscotch gives the game a soulful, jazzy reputation and a music video (see it on oprah.com) suggests that just no one can resist a hopscotch course.

The first documented mention of hopscotch was in prehistoric India around 1200, B.C. In the English-speaking world, the first written reference was in the 1600s, when it was called scotch-hop.
But the hopping game has many musical names: In the Persian language, it is laylay; in Hindi, kit kit; in the Tagalog language, piko or kiki; in the Visayas language, bikabix; in Ghana, tumatu.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

Pollinators play an important role on farms

Published

2 days ago

on

February 23, 2022

By

Pollinators play a major role in agricultural systems around the world. Here are some facts you should know.

There are many kinds of pollinators
Various insects and animals, including wasps, flies, butterflies, beetles, bats, and birds, play a crucial role in pollinating flowering plants, including fruits, vegetables, and fiber crops like cotton. Although many farmers rely on honeybees to help pollinate their fields, native insects are the most effective pollinators.

Pollinators are in decline
A wide variety of crops, including canola, blueberries, cucumbers, beans, and apples, benefit from or depend on pollination. However, due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity, pollinating insects and animals are on the decline.

In fact, if pollinators continue to decrease in number or become extinct, certain nuts, fruits, and vegetables could become more difficult to grow and thus more expensive.


Protective measures are needed
Farmers and citizens can help protect native pollinators by providing them with adequate food sources, preserving nesting and hibernating habitats, and using fewer pesticides.

If you want to do your part, look for initiatives in your municipality that support pollinator-friendly practices.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

How to make your smartphone last longer

Published

4 days ago

on

February 21, 2022

By

Have you recently purchased a new smartphone? If you want to protect your investment and the planet, here are a few tips to help you extend the lifespan of your new gadget.

• Put it in a sturdy case. There are many different types of protective cases available on the market. If you have a tendency to drop your phone, a shock-absorbing case is your best bet. However, you should avoid the types of phone cases made for construction workers as they tend to be heavy.

• Use a screen protector. If you want to protect your phone screen from dirt, dust, and scratches, a plastic or glass screen protector is the way to go. You can find a variety of models at a range of price points.

• Choose your apps carefully. Some apps draw more power than others. Therefore, you should download the light versions of the ones you can’t live without, and stop using free apps, as they continually load ads.


• Avoid extreme temperatures. Severe heat and cold can damage your smartphone battery. Therefore, it’s best to avoid storing your device in your car if the outside temperature is extremely high or low.

• Recharge it at the right time. You should never let your phone battery completely die. Doing so can cause it to age prematurely. In fact, several short charges are better than one long charge.

In addition, if your old smartphone has called it quits, make sure you recycle it. This way the materials can be used to make new products.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

3 products derived from goats

Published

6 days ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

Goats that are raised on farms are often associated with milk and cheese. However, there are a number of other valuable products that can be derived from this versatile animal.

1. Processed goods
In addition to high-quality cheeses, many other products can be made using goat’s milk. This includes yogurt, butter, caramel, face cream, and soap.

2. Meat
Goat meat is tasty, lean, rich in protein, and available in several popular cuts. It’s most suited for slow cooking at low temperatures.

3. Wool
The hair of Angora goats is collected to make a type of wool called mohair. It’s a fine, silky material that’s durable and doesn’t irritate the skin. Mohair can be used to make clothing, blankets, brushes, and other accessories.


To find these and other products, visit your local farmers’ markets and specialty stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Will our accents change now?

Published

6 days ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

A British team spent four months in Antarctica in 2017. Linguists said that, in isolation, they began to develop their own very slight, but still distinguishable accent.

So what happens when an entire nation, or every single nation, isolates itself for two years?

That’s a question linguists hope to answer.

People acquire their accents from the people around them, which is why everyone didn’t start speaking like Walter Cronkite in the 1950s, despite his status as the most famous voice in the country.


According to University of Munich linguist Jonathan Harrington, accents develop when populations are isolated. First as very subtle differences, and then, after long isolation, dialects emerge.

Finally, new languages arise.

Linguists don’t think we are looking at new languages or even new dialects, but accents could change. It would take long isolation for the changes to stick, however.

Harrington told Atlas Obscura that, given real isolation over a long period of time, new accents could emerge and stick despite the influences of social media and other mass communication.

What would happen if we sent people on a long voyage to another planet, like Mars?

“They would develop a Martian accent. Can you imagine that?” Harrington said.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

USB-C may become the one cord to rule them all

Published

1 week ago

on

February 16, 2022

By

Future generations may never fully understand the struggles of those who came before them. Can anyone used to driving a car to imagine how difficult it would be to keep a horse fed, cleaned, and ready to work?

Future generations may never experience the horror of losing a charging cable.

That’s because unified charging systems, like USB-A and now USB-C, make it easy to use just a few chargers to charge myriad devices. Not so long ago, it seemed that every computer, television, gaming system, cell phone — whatever — had its own unique cord. And if you lost or damaged that cord, you’d often have to shell out a lot of money buying a replacement.

Now, many devices use USB-C, and as time passes, more devices jump onto the bandwagon. So what makes USB-C so popular? USB-C is simply the most recent iteration of the Universal Serial Bus, which is a common interface that allows devices to communicate with one another.


While many people use USB cords to charge equipment, you can also use them to send data between computers, pointing devices, hard drives, and other devices. Universal communication interfaces make it easier for devices to talk with one another.

USB-C is the latest and greatest common interface. USB-A cords can only be inserted a certain way, and that way all too often seems to be the opposite of your first attempt. With USB-C, it doesn’t matter how you insert the cord.

On top of that, USB-C supports much faster data transfer and charging. Back when older millennials trudged to school through snow uphill (both ways), they made sure they charged their smartphone for at least two hours before leaving home. Now, you can often get enough battery to get through the day in a half-hour or less.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Football facts trivia quiz

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Are you a football fan? To get you amped up for the big game on Sunday, test your knowledge by answering these 10 Super Bowl trivia questions. Good luck!

1. Which team holds the record for four consecutive Super Bowl appearances?

a) Buffalo Bills
b) Miami Dolphins
c) Minnesota Vikings

2. Which of these teams has never won two Super Bowls in a row?


a) Dallas Cowboys
b) New York Giants
c) New England Patriots

3. Which team scored a record of eight touchdowns in a single Super Bowl?

a) San Francisco 49ers
b) New York Jets
c) Pittsburgh Steelers

4. What was the highest point difference between two teams in a Super Bowl?

a) 22 points
b) 31 points
c) 45 points

5. Who is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

a) Ben Roethlisberger
b) Gale Gilbert
c) Tom Brady

6. Which player holds the record for most career Super Bowl receptions?

a) James White
b) Jerry Rice
c) Mushin Muhammad

7. Which of these players made a record of three interceptions in a single Super Bowl?

a) Chuck Howley
b) Darrien Gordon
c) Rod Martin

8. Who played in the Super Bowl with the same team as a player and then as a coach?

a) Doug Pederson
b) Gary Kubiak
c) Tom Flores

9. The Seattle Seahawks registered the fastest-ever score in Super Bowl history. How many seconds into the first play of the game did it take them to score?

a) 12 seconds
b) 48 seconds
c) 1.21 minutes

10. Which of these teams received the most penalties ever in a single Super Bowl game?

a) Denver Broncos
b) Dallas Cowboys
c) Miami Dolphins

——————
Answers:
1.-a), 2.-b), 3.-a), 4.-c), 5.-a), 6.-b), 7.-c), 8.-b), 9.-a), 10.-b)
——————

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
55°
Sunny
6:50am6:01pm EST
Feels like: 52°F
Wind: 14mph W
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 4
SatSunMon
46/28°F
54/27°F
41/25°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
12
Sat
8:00 am 2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
Mar 12 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
2022 Edward Jones 5k - Race for Education @ Warren County Middle School
The Edward Jones 5K run/walk supports the College Access Network and Skyline and Warren County Cross Country teams. Register today! Event details and schedule: 8:00 am – Registration opens 9:00 am – Race begins 9:45[...]
10:00 am Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very[...]
Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]