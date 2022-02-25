Interesting Things to Know
Hopscotch transcends nations, cultures
The children’s playground game Hopscotch is so universal across cultures and so ancient that in the fifth century, B.C., it appeared on Gautama Buddha’s list of games he would not play.
Through most cultures, hopscotch, known by many different names, has been a standard for playgrounds and considered wholesome, as well.
It’s a simple game that can soak up a lot of kid energy and it is easy to play. Simply draw a grid of eight to 10 numbered squares on a flat surface. Typically, single squares are drawn on top of each other, interrupted by a double square, then a single, and then another double. The player throws a small rock on the first square, then hops over it, and hops to each square, straddling the double squares. Then the player turns around and hops back, this time picking up the rock. If the player manages to hop all the squares without touching a line or losing balance, then he can pick up the rock and throw it to square two, and so forth until the whole course is achieved. If the player touches a line, the next player is up.
As you might imagine, the game has many variations, some with complicated hopping rules, with hops crossing legs, or even dance moves, and many different forms for the course. Poet Maya Angelou’s Harlem Hopscotch gives the game a soulful, jazzy reputation and a music video (see it on oprah.com) suggests that just no one can resist a hopscotch course.
The first documented mention of hopscotch was in prehistoric India around 1200, B.C. In the English-speaking world, the first written reference was in the 1600s, when it was called scotch-hop.
But the hopping game has many musical names: In the Persian language, it is laylay; in Hindi, kit kit; in the Tagalog language, piko or kiki; in the Visayas language, bikabix; in Ghana, tumatu.
Pollinators play an important role on farms
Pollinators play a major role in agricultural systems around the world. Here are some facts you should know.
There are many kinds of pollinators
Various insects and animals, including wasps, flies, butterflies, beetles, bats, and birds, play a crucial role in pollinating flowering plants, including fruits, vegetables, and fiber crops like cotton. Although many farmers rely on honeybees to help pollinate their fields, native insects are the most effective pollinators.
Pollinators are in decline
A wide variety of crops, including canola, blueberries, cucumbers, beans, and apples, benefit from or depend on pollination. However, due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity, pollinating insects and animals are on the decline.
In fact, if pollinators continue to decrease in number or become extinct, certain nuts, fruits, and vegetables could become more difficult to grow and thus more expensive.
Protective measures are needed
Farmers and citizens can help protect native pollinators by providing them with adequate food sources, preserving nesting and hibernating habitats, and using fewer pesticides.
If you want to do your part, look for initiatives in your municipality that support pollinator-friendly practices.
How to make your smartphone last longer
Have you recently purchased a new smartphone? If you want to protect your investment and the planet, here are a few tips to help you extend the lifespan of your new gadget.
• Put it in a sturdy case. There are many different types of protective cases available on the market. If you have a tendency to drop your phone, a shock-absorbing case is your best bet. However, you should avoid the types of phone cases made for construction workers as they tend to be heavy.
• Use a screen protector. If you want to protect your phone screen from dirt, dust, and scratches, a plastic or glass screen protector is the way to go. You can find a variety of models at a range of price points.
• Choose your apps carefully. Some apps draw more power than others. Therefore, you should download the light versions of the ones you can’t live without, and stop using free apps, as they continually load ads.
• Avoid extreme temperatures. Severe heat and cold can damage your smartphone battery. Therefore, it’s best to avoid storing your device in your car if the outside temperature is extremely high or low.
• Recharge it at the right time. You should never let your phone battery completely die. Doing so can cause it to age prematurely. In fact, several short charges are better than one long charge.
In addition, if your old smartphone has called it quits, make sure you recycle it. This way the materials can be used to make new products.
3 products derived from goats
Goats that are raised on farms are often associated with milk and cheese. However, there are a number of other valuable products that can be derived from this versatile animal.
1. Processed goods
In addition to high-quality cheeses, many other products can be made using goat’s milk. This includes yogurt, butter, caramel, face cream, and soap.
2. Meat
Goat meat is tasty, lean, rich in protein, and available in several popular cuts. It’s most suited for slow cooking at low temperatures.
3. Wool
The hair of Angora goats is collected to make a type of wool called mohair. It’s a fine, silky material that’s durable and doesn’t irritate the skin. Mohair can be used to make clothing, blankets, brushes, and other accessories.
To find these and other products, visit your local farmers’ markets and specialty stores.
Will our accents change now?
A British team spent four months in Antarctica in 2017. Linguists said that, in isolation, they began to develop their own very slight, but still distinguishable accent.
So what happens when an entire nation, or every single nation, isolates itself for two years?
That’s a question linguists hope to answer.
People acquire their accents from the people around them, which is why everyone didn’t start speaking like Walter Cronkite in the 1950s, despite his status as the most famous voice in the country.
According to University of Munich linguist Jonathan Harrington, accents develop when populations are isolated. First as very subtle differences, and then, after long isolation, dialects emerge.
Finally, new languages arise.
Linguists don’t think we are looking at new languages or even new dialects, but accents could change. It would take long isolation for the changes to stick, however.
Harrington told Atlas Obscura that, given real isolation over a long period of time, new accents could emerge and stick despite the influences of social media and other mass communication.
What would happen if we sent people on a long voyage to another planet, like Mars?
“They would develop a Martian accent. Can you imagine that?” Harrington said.
USB-C may become the one cord to rule them all
Future generations may never fully understand the struggles of those who came before them. Can anyone used to driving a car to imagine how difficult it would be to keep a horse fed, cleaned, and ready to work?
Future generations may never experience the horror of losing a charging cable.
That’s because unified charging systems, like USB-A and now USB-C, make it easy to use just a few chargers to charge myriad devices. Not so long ago, it seemed that every computer, television, gaming system, cell phone — whatever — had its own unique cord. And if you lost or damaged that cord, you’d often have to shell out a lot of money buying a replacement.
Now, many devices use USB-C, and as time passes, more devices jump onto the bandwagon. So what makes USB-C so popular? USB-C is simply the most recent iteration of the Universal Serial Bus, which is a common interface that allows devices to communicate with one another.
While many people use USB cords to charge equipment, you can also use them to send data between computers, pointing devices, hard drives, and other devices. Universal communication interfaces make it easier for devices to talk with one another.
USB-C is the latest and greatest common interface. USB-A cords can only be inserted a certain way, and that way all too often seems to be the opposite of your first attempt. With USB-C, it doesn’t matter how you insert the cord.
On top of that, USB-C supports much faster data transfer and charging. Back when older millennials trudged to school through snow uphill (both ways), they made sure they charged their smartphone for at least two hours before leaving home. Now, you can often get enough battery to get through the day in a half-hour or less.
Football facts trivia quiz
Are you a football fan? To get you amped up for the big game on Sunday, test your knowledge by answering these 10 Super Bowl trivia questions. Good luck!
1. Which team holds the record for four consecutive Super Bowl appearances?
a) Buffalo Bills
b) Miami Dolphins
c) Minnesota Vikings
2. Which of these teams has never won two Super Bowls in a row?
a) Dallas Cowboys
b) New York Giants
c) New England Patriots
3. Which team scored a record of eight touchdowns in a single Super Bowl?
a) San Francisco 49ers
b) New York Jets
c) Pittsburgh Steelers
4. What was the highest point difference between two teams in a Super Bowl?
a) 22 points
b) 31 points
c) 45 points
5. Who is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl?
a) Ben Roethlisberger
b) Gale Gilbert
c) Tom Brady
6. Which player holds the record for most career Super Bowl receptions?
a) James White
b) Jerry Rice
c) Mushin Muhammad
7. Which of these players made a record of three interceptions in a single Super Bowl?
a) Chuck Howley
b) Darrien Gordon
c) Rod Martin
8. Who played in the Super Bowl with the same team as a player and then as a coach?
a) Doug Pederson
b) Gary Kubiak
c) Tom Flores
9. The Seattle Seahawks registered the fastest-ever score in Super Bowl history. How many seconds into the first play of the game did it take them to score?
a) 12 seconds
b) 48 seconds
c) 1.21 minutes
10. Which of these teams received the most penalties ever in a single Super Bowl game?
a) Denver Broncos
b) Dallas Cowboys
c) Miami Dolphins
——————
Answers:
1.-a), 2.-b), 3.-a), 4.-c), 5.-a), 6.-b), 7.-c), 8.-b), 9.-a), 10.-b)
——————
