Interesting Things to Know
Host an event they will remember, liven up your summer safely
Are you looking for a way to have fun with your family or a limited number of guests while following the safety regulations in your area? Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply plan something out of the ordinary, take advantage of the entertainment and party rental services in your area to host an unforgettable event.
Equipment rentals
There’s a wide range of equipment and accessories available to rent for parties and outdoor gatherings. With options for every budget, you’re sure to find what you need to create the right atmosphere. Rent a projector and screen along with a popcorn or cotton candy machine to create the full backyard movie night experience. Alternatively, choose from an array of themed decorations, bouncy castles, carnival games, and more.
Entertainers for hire
Since the start of the pandemic, companies that offer entertainment services have relied on video conferencing platforms and other solutions to keep events fun and safe. Create magical moments for your guests with the help of various local entertainers including magicians, comedians, clowns, dancers, and ventriloquists. You can even book appearances from performers dressed up as well-known princesses and superheroes.
In addition, you can reach out to a company that organizes virtual events such as bingo and trivia nights to help create a memorable occasion.
Even though many things have changed because of the pandemic, you can still find ways to have fun. Contact an entertainer or party rental business in your area and start planning a special event to brighten up your summer.
Interesting Things to Know
Dogs can suffer in scorching heat
Dogs need walks every day, but be sure to protect them so they don’t get overheated or burned.
1. Look for shady and grassy routes. – You and your dog will both enjoy sunny days, especially if you make sure not to walk the dog on blistering hot sidewalks. If blacktop and concrete are hot enough to burn your feet, it burns just as hot on your dog’s unprotected pads. A walk shouldn’t be torture.
2. Bring water. – You and your dog need to stay hydrated. For long walks, collapsible dog water bowls are lightweight and the perfect way to give your dog a drink during the outing. If you can’t bring water along, be sure to immediately offer water after a walk.
3. Flat-faced breeds overheat easily. – According to BeChewy, French bulldogs, boxers, and pugs need extra care because their short snouts make panting less effective, thus overheating the dog. Senior dogs also need water and a cool place to rest and walk.
4. White dogs need sunscreen. – Dogs with short, white fur can get sunburned, and it hurts just as much as your sunburn. Apply sunscreen to their backs. Dog-friendly sunscreen is available.
5. Never leave a dog or any animal outside with no water. – When dogs drink, they lift water into their mouths with their tongue. A little saliva stays in the water bowl. So the bowl can appear somewhat full, but it isn’t fresh. Make sure dogs have fresh water at all times. No dog should be tied outside during the hottest days of summer.
Interesting Things to Know
Tips for overcoming shyness before a job interview
Job interviews can be stressful for most people. However, if you’re uncomfortable around others, the mere thought of sitting in front of a recruiter can feel positively overwhelming. If you don’t want your shyness to hold you back from getting the job of your dreams, the key is to be well-prepared.
The more prepared you are, the less stressed you’re likely to be. Indeed, you’re almost guaranteed to feel confident and at ease, during the interview, if you take the time to get ready for it. To take control of the situation and avoid being caught off guard, you should:
• Ask questions about the interview process
• Research the company beforehand
• Prepare answers to commonly asked interview questions
• Rehearse your answers with someone who can give you feedback
Lastly, on the day of the interview, make sure your shyness doesn’t come across in your body language. In other words, remember to smile, stand and sit up straight, uncross your arms and maintain eye contact with the interviewer. Doing so will help you exude confidence. Good luck!
Interesting Things to Know
Your child’s pencil grasp: What to expect and when
The pencil grasp (or crayon, or chalk or pen) — it’s a major developmental milestone for kids, and if kids can’t hold a pencil to write comfortably and efficiently, it can affect their future in school and in life. But kids aren’t born knowing how to do a dynamic three-finger tripod grip — the type of grasp that most of us use as adults. According to Occupational Therapy for Children of Australia, as kids develop the fine motor skills necessary to hold a pencil efficiently, they’re also developing the motor skills necessary for other important tasks, such as typing.
|
According to Griffin Occupational Therapy, very small children age 12 to 18 months will use what’s called a palmar or gross grasp, holding the implement in their fists for large movements without much control.
Between two and three years of age, look for your child to develop what’s called the digital pronate grasp, with the palm turned around, so the little finger faces up with the pencil resting against the palm. Your child should be able to exercise a little more control while they write or color.
Between three-and-a-half and four years old, your child’s grip will rotate again, so the little finger faces down, and the pencil is held in the tips of the fingers. This grip, called the static tripod grip, is close to the traditional dynamic tripod grip, but instead of using his or her fingers to control the pencil, your child will control the pencil with the wrist and elbow.
As kids get older and become more adept with writing instruments, the dynamic tripod grip will develop, usually by the age of six or seven, according to Occupational Therapy for Children of Australia. But some natural variation in pencil grasps is normal, so if your child is writing efficiently and without pain, everything is probably fine.
If you’re concerned about your child’s pencil grasp or if your child isn’t meeting these developmental milestones, talk to your pediatrician or an occupational therapist.
To help your small child develop his or her pencil grasp, Griffin Occupational Therapy recommends providing crayons and small pencils, which will assist in developing adequate hand control and strength. You can also help your child build necessary fine motor skills with finger painting, using paintbrushes, or drawing in the sand with their fingers.
Interesting Things to Know
U.S. Census Bureau: Celebrating 245 Years of America
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reflect on how our Founding Fathers enshrined in our Constitution the importance of statistics as a vital tool for measuring America.
The following facts are possible thanks to responses to U.S. Census Bureau surveys.
Did You Know?
2.5 million
The estimated number of people living in the newly independent nation in July 1776.
Source: Historical Statistics of the United States: 1789-1945
331,449,281
The nation’s population on April 1, 2020.
Source: 2020 Census
56
The number of signers of the Declaration of Independence.
It is also worth noting that:
John Hancock, a merchant by trade, was the first signer. In 2019, more than 1 million business establishments nationally with paid employees like Hancock were in the retail trade industry.
Source: 2019 Geography Area Series: County Business Patterns, Table CB1900CBP
Benjamin Franklin, who represented Pennsylvania, was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence at age 70. Pennsylvania had a resident population of 13,002,700 on April 1, 2020. Edward Rutledge of South Carolina was the youngest signer at age 26. South Carolina had a resident population of 5,118,425 on April 1, 2020
Source: 2020 Census
Patriotic Places
Counties and census incorporated places that contain the word “Liberty” in the name.
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Counties that have “Union” in the name.
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Interesting Things to Know
Happy Birthday, Medicare! What happens when you turn 65
This July marks the 56th anniversary of Medicare. Did you know you can apply for Medicare online, even if you are not ready to start your retirement benefits? Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign, and we usually require no additional documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.
Knowing when to apply for Medicare is very important. You have a limited initial enrollment period to apply. If you miss the initial enrollment period, you may have to pay a higher monthly premium. If you’re eligible for Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday. Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to apply for Medicare and find other important information.
Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help with their Medicare prescription drug plan costs. To qualify for Extra Help, a person must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Read our publication Understanding the Extra Help With Your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan for more information at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10508.pdf.
The official Medicare website at Medicare.gov offers many online services where you can find answers to these questions:
• What does Medicare cover? www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers
• Where do I find forms for filing a Medicare appeal? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/how-do-i-file-an-appeal
• How can I let someone speak with Medicare on my behalf? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/file-an-appeal/can-someone-file-an-appeal-for-me
• What do Medicare health and prescription drug plans in my area cost, and what services do they offer? www.medicare.gov/plan-compare
• Which doctors, health care providers, and suppliers participate in Medicare? www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/find-compare-doctors-hospitals-other-providers
• Where can I find out more about a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and enroll? www.medicare.gov/drug-coverage-part-d/how-to-get-prescription-drug-coverage
• Where can I find a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy in my area? www.medicare.gov/medigap-supplemental-insurance-plans
Please share these helpful resources with friends and family today.
Interesting Things to Know
The national happy march satisfies the urge to conduct the band
If you are older, you may not have heard it for a while. If you are younger, you may never have heard it.
Either way, on July 4, find The Stars & Stripes Forever and listen. You’ll want to conduct the band with abandon and smash the cymbals.
It’s a giant, jubilant march, with stirring lyrics which, for fun, you can also substitute for a duck song (Be kind to your web-footed friends…).
John Philip Sousa — Marine, musician, and bandleader — was returning to the United States from a vacation in Italy in 1896. It was Christmas Day and from the deck of an ocean liner, he heard the march in his head.
“Suddenly, I began to sense the rhythmic beat of a band playing within my brain,” Sousa wrote in his autobiography Marching Along, “It kept on ceaselessly playing … the imaginary band continued to unfold the same themes, echoing and re-echoing the most distinct melody.
“I did not transfer a note of that music to paper while I was on the steamer, but when we reached the shore I set down the measures that my brain-band had been playing for me, and not a note of it has ever changed,” he wrote.
The song repeats distinct melodies in sections, called strains, using different instruments to repeat and lead. So the song begins with a hearty introduction by the horns with great smashing beats on drums, followed by the melody. Woodwinds repeat, and later, the famous response of the piccolos. The trombones thunder in with a bold counter melody. Then, the entire band plays together — and, by then, we’re all marching.
While it is the official national march of the United States, the tune has also been adopted by soccer fans in the UK, sung as ‘Here We Go,’ once called a working-class march. Cartoon character Popeye fought bad guys to the song. Comedians invented the duck lyrics. The Grateful Dead played it to retire.
One strange Stars & Stripes Forever fact: Circuses in the early 20th century loved to fire up the crowd with march music, but they never played The Stars & Stripes Forever. This tune was a secret signal, only played when a life-threatening disaster was imminent. When they heard it, emergency personnel would try to quietly disperse the crowd, not always successfully.
Wind: 5mph WNW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 1
90/66°F
91/63°F