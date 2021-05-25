Food
Hot artichoke and spinach dip
Creamy and easy to prepare, this dip is sure to become a household favorite.
Start to finish: 30 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 cups fresh spinach
• 9 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 6 marinated artichoke hearts, coarsely cut
• 2 green onions, chopped
• 1/4 cup fresh Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, divided
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon hot sauce
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a frying pan, melt the butter, and then add the spinach. Let cool. Drain any excess liquid, then chop.
3. Place the spinach and the remaining ingredients (except the 1/4 cup of Monterey Jack) in a food processor. Pulse a few times until the mixture achieves the desired texture.
4. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish, and garnish with the remaining cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is lightly browned.
5. Serve with corn chips and raw vegetables.
Caprese salad
Served as an appetizer or a side dish, this light Italian salad is perfect for any occasion.
Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 1 large tomato, sliced
• 9 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
• About 10 basil leaves, coarsely chopped
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup cream of balsamic
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a serving plate, place the tomato and mozzarella slices so that they alternate and slightly overlap.
2. Sprinkle with chopped basil leaves.
3. Drizzle the olive oil and cream of balsamic in a zigzag pattern. Season with salt and pepper.
Vanilla crème brûlée with Grand Marnier
One of the simple pleasures in life is breaking through the crispy top of a crème brûlée to scoop up spoonfuls of the creamy custard beneath. Enjoy!
Start to finish: 4 hours (2 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 5 egg yolks
• 3/4 cup white sugar, divided
• 3 cups heavy cream
• Seeds of a vanilla bean
• 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 325 F. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and 1/2 cup of sugar. Set aside.
2. In a saucepan, gently heat the cream, vanilla bean seeds, and Grand Marnier without bringing it to a boil.
3. Gently pour the hot cream over the eggs and sugar, whisking continuously to avoid cooking the eggs.
4. Pour the mixture into 6 small ramekins, and place them in a large, deep baking dish. Pour hot water into the dish until the bottom half of the ramekins are submerged. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the crème brûlée is firm but still jiggles in the middle.
5. Let cool at room temperature for about 1 hour, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar evenly on top of the crème brûlées, then caramelize it with a torch or in an oven set to broil.
How to barbecue like a pro
Do you enjoy cooking outdoors on your barbecue? Here are five tips to help you grill mouth-watering meals for the whole family.
1. Use the right barbecue. Charcoal grills give food a delicious, smoky taste, but you’ll need to account for longer cook times. Propane models, on the other hand, provide rapid heat for quick cooking.
2. Keep an eye on the fuel. Regularly check your supply of briquettes or propane, so you’re never caught without fuel. To determine how much propane is left in a tank, pour a cup of hot water over it. The exterior will remain cool to the touch wherever the gas reaches.
3. Select cook time by cut. If you want your meat to be medium-rare, cook tender cuts for five minutes on each side and let them sit for a few minutes before slicing. For the same results with tougher cuts, adjust to four minutes per side, then let sit for 10 minutes.
4. Turn your grill into a smoker. Choose a smoking wood and soak it in water for 30 minutes, then drain and wrap it in aluminum foil. Poke a few holes in the foil and place the package below the grill on the heat source.
5. Make the most of the marinades. Season meat at least a few hours before you put it on the barbecue. If you use a marinade, apply the remaining mixture to the meat while you cook it to further enhance the taste and keep it juicy.
For everything, you need to become a grill master, visit the stores in your area.
Spotlight on red radishes
The crisp white flesh and peppery taste of radishes make them a great addition to salads and sandwiches. Plus, the leaves of this root vegetable can be used as a leafy green much like lettuce and spinach. Although they can be found year-round, red radishes are generally ready to be harvested in the spring.
Health benefits
Radishes pack a punch with their distinct taste, but they’re also loaded with nutrients. In particular, radishes are a good source of vitamin C and other antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. They’re also rich in minerals like calcium and potassium, which help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease. Other compounds in radishes can help prevent diabetes. Plus, this vegetable is low in calories and a natural appetite suppressant.
Selecting and storing
For maximum taste, choose radishes that are about the size of ping pong balls. Make sure they’re firm with a smooth, vibrant red exterior. If you buy radishes in bunches, the leaves should be stiff and bright green.
Radishes can be stored for about a week in a perforated plastic bag. Place them in the crisper drawer of the fridge to help prevent them from drying out.
To stock up on these tasty vegetables, visit your local farmer’s market.
Fresh summer meals inspired by Asian cuisine
Are you looking for delicious, healthy recipes to try this season? If so, there are a variety of Asian dishes that are light, low-calorie, and ideally suited for the hot weather. Here are a few simple ways to let Asian cuisine inspire your summer meals.
Use a wok
Only a small amount of oil is needed when you cook in a wok, which helps lower the fat content of your meals. In addition, the short cook time allows ingredients to retain more of their nutritional value. Plus, you’ll spend less time standing over a hot stove.
Favor fresh veggies
Fresh vegetables are a core component of many Asian dishes. You can serve them raw as an appetizer, steamed as a side, or grilled on the barbecue. Rich in vitamins and fiber, they’re also easy to digest and will increase your satiety.
Try your hand at sushi
Sushi is the perfect summer meal and easier to make than you might think. Assembling the rolls with a bamboo mat will simplify the process, and you can pick up the ingredients you need at your local Asian food market or in your grocery store’s international aisle.
Make rice your go-to side
This grain is high in fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. It takes one to two hours to digest, which will leave you feeling full for some time. Plus, it’s a great source of energy. Easy to prepare in large quantities, rice is equally delicious served hot or cold.
Visit the farmer’s markets, grocery stores, and restaurants in your area to enjoy tasty, nutritious meals all summer long.
Easy cream scones and lemon curd
Enjoy the sunny, sharp flavor of lemon curd on a warm scone, fresh from the oven. It doesn’t take a pastry chef to throw this combo together, either. From start to finish, these scones are ready to eat in less than an hour, and the lemon curd takes about 15 minutes, plus time to chill in the refrigerator (overnight is best). Meyer lemons, with their lower acidity and sweet, floral flavor are perfect for this curd, but regular lemons are also delicious. If you like more than just plain scones, jazz them up with dried fruits, nuts, or chocolate chips.
Lemon curd:
3 large eggs
3/4 cup granulated sugar
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice (Meyer lemons preferred if available)
Zest from 1 to 2 lemons, depending on size and preferred flavor intensity
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
Place eggs, sugar, salt, juice, and zest in a medium saucepan, away from heat. Whisk the ingredients together until smooth and incorporated. Place over low heat and stir constantly with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula until the mixture thickens, around five minutes. Turn the heat all the way to low when the mixture thickens and add the butter. Stir until smooth. Remove from heat and pour into a jar or other storage container, then chill. Makes around two cups and keeps for about a week in the refrigerator.
Cream scones:
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting surface
1/2 cup (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter, diced
1 large egg, beaten to blend
1-1/4 cups heavy cream, plus more for brushing
Coarse sugar for sprinkling
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and flour, stir to combine. Alternatively, you can combine in the bowl of a large food processor and quickly pulse to mix dry ingredients. Add butter and toss to coat.
Using your fingers or a pastry blender, or quick pulses if using a food processor, work the butter into the flour until pea-sized. If using a food processor, dump flour mixture into a bowl now. Make a well in the center of your flour/butter mixture and add the egg and cream, mixing with a fork while incorporating dry ingredients a little at a time until a shaggy, dry dough forms. Don’t overwork the dough — it’s okay if it looks a little bit dry.
Once the wet ingredients are incorporated, use your hands to gently knead the dough until it just comes together. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and pat it into a 1-inch thick round. Cut into wedges and place wedges onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, giving each wedge room to expand. Brush the dough wedges with cream and sprinkle with your coarse sugar.
Bake 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown. Scones can be made ahead of time and stored in a covered container.
