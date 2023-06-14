Hot Strings and Cool Breezes: A music festival extravaganza!

Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of Shenandoah Valley, the 60th summer edition of the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (SVMF) is set to enchant audiences with a lineup of eclectic performances. Kicking off in July and continuing through early September, the festival promises a musical odyssey that blurs the lines of genre. And to spearhead this journey is the Grammy-nominated acoustic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, hailed for their innovative amalgamation of bluegrass, country, blues, rock, and string band music, will headline the “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” mini-festival, part of the SVMF line-up, scheduled for September 3rd. Their signature blended sound, electrifying the acoustic music scene globally, perfectly encapsulates the festival’s ethos of genre-defying music.

Adding to the excitement, another artist will join the lineup at a later date. SVMF attendees can also look forward to the headline act, The Steel Wheels, an Americana band that thrills audiences with their musical synergy.

Before the mini-festival, attendees can enjoy the legendary band Three Dog Night, set to perform on July 21st. Known for their evergreen hits like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” and “Joy to the World,” the band’s enduring appeal is a testament to their timeless music.

The very next day, Don McLean, the respected American songwriter, will take the stage. His classic hits such as “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” have been deeply etched into the annals of American music.

As July rolls on, festival-goers can witness the musical evolution of Doo Wop with The Doo-Wop Project on July 28th. The journey doesn’t stop here, as 1964 -The Tribute and Forever Motown promise to transport audiences back to a golden age of music, with concerts scheduled for July 29th and August 18th, respectively.

On August 19th, Grammy-Award-winning band Steep Canyon Rangers will grace the stage, followed by the unforgettable country rock bands Pure Prairie League and Firefall on September 2nd, setting the perfect preamble for the “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” mini-festival.

The SVMF lineup is a testament to the eclectic nature of music, defying genre boundaries and bringing together artists from across the musical spectrum. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for the festival-goers, ready to lose themselves in the music under the stars. This summer, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is the place to be!